Priest Master MT5

Hello Traders!



I present the "Priest Master" Strategy, Priest Master, an ancient priest who applies solid gauge-based techniques. It can work with the entire market, controlling slipage and spread if required, entries highly analyzed by important indicators such as RSI, Bollinger, etc. It should be noted that his performance has passed for many symbols of the market, and where he makes it special by making the winning positions have a strategic method



My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market" but there are also the best pairs", but it is recommended to use the one I designed Priest Master It has a built-in system to risk x amount of the balance, it also has recovery if at any time the market becomes unstable

It also has my smart algorithm system where the TP can close some positions and not others when it detects the correct predictions from my built-in secrets indicators.

My Strategy EA has a live history





Live performance

if you want the preset of my signal, ask me privately only my clients

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aiotrading/seller



The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies

Next Month price --> ??





I recommend withdrawing when you duplicate the first time

It is recommended to use with the recommended pairs! (IMPORTANT NOTICE after purchase, ask me privately for my settings, and I'll help you understand how it works so it works perfectly on your account , you just have to set everything up once and let it work 24/7 Priest Master se will take care of everything), you can try other symbols on demo accounts and experience their settings





You can work with a minimum balance of up to 700 usd, but the recommended amount is 1400 and up, between the largest account. better work more profit less risk /Any type account, Fast VPS 10ms(low margin of 1:500 or more recommended, fast CPU (4 cores 2gb, 20gb space) fast internet connection with your broker) ✔





Daily Profit in %

Filters News and festivals



Smart Take profit



Breakeven Level

Risk Control Drawdrown

Control Slipage and spread, ETC



Dynamic Recover ,ETC

Some outstanding features:











