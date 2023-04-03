Priest Master MT5

Hello Traders!

I present the "Priest Master" Strategy, Priest Master, an ancient priest who applies solid gauge-based techniques. It can work with the entire market, controlling slipage and spread if required, entries highly analyzed by important indicators such as RSI, Bollinger, etc. It should be noted that his performance has passed for many symbols of the market, and where he makes it special by making the winning positions have a strategic method

My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market" but there are also the best pairs", but it is recommended to use the one I designed  Priest Master It has a built-in system to risk x amount of the balance, it also has recovery if at any time the market becomes unstable
It also has my smart algorithm system where the TP can close some positions and not others when it detects the correct predictions from my built-in secrets indicators.

My Strategy EA has a live history 

Live performance
if you want the preset of my signal, ask me privately only my clients

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aiotrading/seller


The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies

Next Month price --> ??

I recommend withdrawing when you duplicate the first time

It is recommended to use with the recommended pairs! (IMPORTANT NOTICE after purchase, ask me privately for my settings, and I'll help you understand how it works so it works perfectly on your account , you just have to set everything up once and let it work 24/7 Priest Master se will take care of everything), you can try other symbols on demo accounts and experience their settings 


You can work with a minimum balance of up to 700 usd, but the recommended amount is 1400 and up, between the largest account. better work more profit less risk /Any type account, Fast VPS 10ms(low margin of 1:500 or more recommended, fast CPU (4 cores 2gb, 20gb space) fast internet connection with your broker) ✔


Some outstanding features:
    • Daily Profit in %
    • Filters News and festivals
    • Smart Take profit
    • Breakeven Level
    • Risk Control Drawdrown
    • Control Slipage and spread, ETC
    • Dynamic Recover ,ETC




    Recommended products
    Index Synthetics Deriv
    Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
    Experts
    Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for Deriv Synthetic Indices (Single-Chart Deployment) 1. Overview Index Synthetics EA is an algorithmic multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed for Deriv Synthetic Indices. It is designed to monitor and trade up to 39 synthetic instruments from a single EA instance using a diversified execution engine.  (Easy Setup) The system includes instrument-specific logic and filters intended to adapt to the different volatility characteristics of each synthetic index. The appr
    Stabilized dema cross robot
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Experts
    Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
    MoJan
    Ahmed Sabry Mohammed Youssef Elgendi
    Experts
    IMPORTANT(1): This Expert Advisor was developed specifically for Gold trading on the M15 timeframe. MOJAN MT5 is designed to work with its default parameters on Gold M15, so no additional preset file is required for the recommended setup. If you want to use the EA on other symbols, other timeframes, or different broker conditions, you must perform your own backtests, forward tests, and risk evaluation. Results outside the recommended Gold M15 setup are not guaranteed. IMPORTANT(2):   Lot Size
    Piporyx EA MT5
    Sadaf Noreen
    Experts
    Piporyx EA MT5 – Breakout Pending Order Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Overview Piporyx EA MT5 is a breakout-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for structured, rule-based trading with controlled risk management. This MT5 EA uses pending BuyStop and SellStop orders to capture confirmed market momentum during volatility expansion. The strategy is built for traders seeking a breakout strategy without martingale, grid, or high-risk recovery systems. It is optimized primarily for XAUUSD (Gold)
    Robot Titan Rex
    Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
    Experts
    Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
    Stabilized dema cross indicator
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Indicators
    Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
    Sun Bin SCF
    Peat Winch
    Experts
    Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
    Kabuto Golden Balls 4
    Tham Horanop
    Experts
    Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
    Alexander The Great EA
    Syed Jawad Hussain Naqvi
    Experts
    Alexander The Great EA is a premium Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to automate disciplined trend-following strategies using intelligent market analysis, advanced risk management, and professional trade execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on basic indicator crossovers, Alexander The Great EA combines trend confirmation, execution filters, and structured money management into a reliable automated trading solution. Every component has been
    Tma Poc Gold
    Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
    Experts
    POC + TMA SCALPER GOLD - Expert Advisor Professional DESCRIPTION: Automated trading system designed specifically for XAU/USD, combining Point of Control (POC) with Triangular Moving Average (TMA) to identify high-volume and trending zones. It uses advanced risk management with dynamic trailing stops and an intelligent grid system. TECHNICA
    Volumen Scalper GOLD
    Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
    Experts
    Volume Scalper Gold - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Volume Scalper Gold is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe, using volume analysis as the primary entry filter. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines an intelligent grid strategy with high-volume impulse detection. Key Features Volume-Based Signal System Impulse Detection: Identifies candles with above-average volume multiplied by a configurable factor. Directional Confirmat
    Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot
    Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
    5 (5)
    Experts
    60% Discount General description; This EA is made to be used in the Gold market. It's made for trading Gold in mind. This Trading Robot is based on more than 14 years of winning patterns and will open trades by the minute, 24 hours a day. It will handle everything, from opening positions, closing them, managing risk. Features; - Timeframe-Less Expert Advisor that works by the second and recalculate everything with whichever situation that might exist. - Dynamic market watcher that adjust itse
    Cyclone Intraday
    Mikhail Mitin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
    ScalpingDestroyer
    Emanuele Giulivi
    Experts
    Fully automated Expert Advisor for intraday trading using breakout and trend logic. It provides risk-management tools and trading-hours controls. Operation Signal generation on breakout/trend per user settings. Trading window to enable/pause execution. News filter to suspend trading around economic releases. Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit (fixed or percentage). Optional trailing stop and break-even; daily close at profit/loss targets. Configurable daily drawdown limit. Execution control
    ApexEA
    Htet Myet Lynn
    Experts
    ApexEA AI-Powered Trend/Scalping Hybrid EA (ONNX ML-based directional trading with volatility-filtered entries). ApexEA is built for traders who want machine-learning precision without complicated setup. Instead of relying on a single indicator trigger, it uses a multi-model AI decision engine to read market regime, forecast move potential , and choose direction with confidence filtering before entering a trade. The result is a smarter, cleaner trading flow designed to avoid weak conditions and
    AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
    John Dickenson
    Experts
    Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
    The Bitcoin Reaper
    Profalgo Limited
    3.71 (34)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
    Indicement MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.21 (24)
    Experts
    Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
    Titan Trend Architect
    Napat Puangjunkum
    Experts
    TITAN TREND ARCHITECT — The Ultimate Strategy Builder EA "Don't just buy an EA. Buy the Blueprint. Build Your Own Edge." > Inspired by the market's leading Strategy Builder EAs, but forged with TumWebTH's unmatched Aegis Shield technology. Are you tired of buying black-box Expert Advisors where you have no control over the entry logic? Titan Trend Architect- changes the game. It is a No-Code Strategy Builder- that allows you to Mix & Match Entry Triggers, Trend Filters, and Exit Logic direct
    GoldMax EA 5
    Sergei Linskii
    5 (3)
    Experts
    GoldMax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5   . The unique algorithm of the Expert Adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management, lot multiplier, grid and  subsidence reduction mechanism.    The main advantage of GoldMax EA is that you can do trade 100% automatically on a VPS and/or you can also trade in semi-aut
    Inferno Storm AI V227DTPro Hybrid MT5
    Huu Loc Nguyen
    Experts
    ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI V227DT  PRO  Hybrid (MT5) (Deep Think) [Subtitle: Deep Think Logic | XML Confidence Filter | Multi-LLM Quant Engine] Introduction: The Era of "Blind" Algorithms is Over Welcome to the absolute cutting edge of algorithmic trading.   Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.27DT   is not a standard Expert Advisor—it is a cognitive   Quantitative Intelligence Engine . Traditional bots blindly execute rigid historical rules, making
    Statistical MT5 scanner dashboard for forex pairs
    Mark Nicole Olarte
    Experts
    THE 8 PILLARS OF STATISTICAL EDGE TRADING:  Introduction In trading, the past doesn't predict the future. But patterns embedded in time reveal the rhythm of markets waiting to repeat. This guide introduces you to the Eight Pillars of Statistical Edge Trading—a comprehensive framework that transforms historical data into actionable trading intelligence. At the heart of this system stands Historical Data. Unlike fleeting indicators or lagging signals, historical patterns reveal the seasonal heart
    Eldorado Scalper
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Experts
    Eldorado Scalper: A Premium Algorithm for Trading XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper is a multidimensional algorithmic system designed for selective gold trading (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. The approach is based on market matrix analysis, which combines price dynamics, momentum, volatility, liquidity, and session structure. Trading Logic Live Signal The system doesn't react to chaotic movements, but filters out market noise. Its goal is not to maximize the number of trades, but to pinpoint structured opp
    Gold Zone EA
    Simon Reger
    4.02 (44)
    Experts
    Gold Zone EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that analyzes market structure using supply and demand zones and executes trades based on defined price reactions. The EA combines zone detection, momentum analysis, EMA filtering, multiple take-profit levels, break-even logic, trailing stop and an integrated manual trading panel directly on the chart. The EA works on many symbols, including: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD as well as numerous other Forex, index and CFD instruments. No ext
    FREE
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Revert Edge
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    2.64 (11)
    Experts
    Revert Edge is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor for intraday index mean-reversion trading on the H1 timeframe. Revert Edge is designed for traders who want a structured, rules-based approach to trading major indices without martingale, grid, or hedging logic. The EA looks for controlled reversal opportunities around key market reference points and manages trades with configurable risk, daily protection, and optional trailing logic. EA Setup & Guide What Revert Edge Trades Revert Edge is designed f
    Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
    Dobromir Tsolov
    Experts
    -         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
    Emperor
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Experts
    Possibilities of using the trading robot designer Monitoring real accounts https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Ready-made files with settings are provided. Let's take a look at the trading robot designer's capabilities, grouping them into blocks for clarity. 1. Ready-made solutions vs. developing your own strategies Ready-made strategies: Instant start. No need to waste time on development—you can start automated trading right away. Proven algorithms. Strategies have been tested on h
    SMC Gold Scalper
    Muhammad Yaseen
    Experts
    ​Welcome to SMC GOLD Scalper – The Ultimate Automated Solution for XAUUSD Trading! ​Are you tired of complex trading systems that drain your account? Meet SMC XAUUSD Scalper, a robust and precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Built on advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and strict structural logic, this EA is tailored to capture high-probability market moves on GOLD. ​Key Features & Advantages: ​Smart Trend & Structure Logic: Operates on advanced mark
    Precise Pair Trading Pro
    Arkadii Zagorulko
    3.75 (12)
    Experts
    Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Titan MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.5 (8)
    Experts
    Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (34)
    Experts
    The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (146)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (104)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (47)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
    Lizard
    Marco Scherer
    4.16 (43)
    Experts
    WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (507)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.5 (18)
    Experts
    Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.55 (22)
    Experts
    UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.2 (25)
    Experts
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.56 (48)
    Experts
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    XIRO Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (34)
    Experts
    XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Experts
    8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
    Byrdi
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (20)
    Experts
    BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
    SomaGold
    Andrii Soma
    5 (10)
    Experts
    SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
    Full Throttle DMX
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (11)
    Experts
    Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
    BB Return mt5
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.39 (126)
    Experts
    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    Gold House MT5
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.49 (59)
    Experts
    Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
    ArtQuant Gold
    Miguel Angel Vico Alba
    4.2 (25)
    Experts
    ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.77 (128)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
    The Gold Phantom
    Profalgo Limited
    4.7 (44)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
    Gold Trade Pro MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.33 (39)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
    ToTheMoon MT5
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (6)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.43 (47)
    Experts
    For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (27)
    Experts
    Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.76 (140)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Wall Street Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    3.89 (18)
    Experts
    Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
    Aero MT5
    Volodymyr Babak
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1200 . [  Live Signal +14 Months  ] [  Live Signal +7 Months  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , built on a breakout strategy . Breakouts on Gold offer some of the best entry opportunities: key levels are broken almost every day. The problem is that far from every one of them follows through. This is exactly the problem Aero solves: it is an advanced system for iden
    More from author
    Check Laverage and Spread MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Great utility tool where you can monitor in real time the Laverage of your account and the spread of the symbol This will know how to accurately identify the data, to be able to know, for example, if you have a Prop Firm account, to know the correct Laverage and if the spread is manipulated, etc. to make a precise lotage Combination of leverage and spread indicator. Tools for automating checking the leverage and spread on your trading account. Working in All broker forex stock. Useful to monit
    FREE
    Clock GMT Live
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Clock GMT Live has everything you need to know more about our broker, many times you will have wondered what gmt I am on or what gmt my broker is working on, well with this tool you will be able to know in real time both the GMT time offset of the broker and of your local time, you will also constantly know the ping of the broker Just by placing it at a time of day you can get the information The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique str
    FREE
    Account Dashboard Statistics MT4
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    4.33 (3)
    Indicators
    Account Dashboard Statistics It is a tool that will help you have a focused view in order to know the   profits and losses of your account , so you can keep track of it, it also brings a   drawdown   analysis to know the risk obtained as well After downloading and activating it in your account, you must attach it to any symbol for example EURUSD H1, then from this moment the tool will start to monitor your statistics, you can see my other free products here Mql5 the panel is completely advance
    FREE
    Account Dashboard Statistics MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Indicators
    Account Dashboard Statistics It is a tool that will help you have a focused view in order to know the profits and losses of your account , so you can keep track of it, it also brings a drawdown analysis to know the risk obtained as well After downloading and activating it in your account, you must attach it to any symbol for example EURUSD H1, then from this moment the tool will start to monitor your statistics,  you can see my other free products here   Mql5 the panel is completely advanced,
    FREE
    Slippage Analized
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Indicators
    Slippage Analyzed, designed for high precision trading and for the entire market It works for both live or demo accounts, to analyze all your positions with Take profit and Stop loss, so you can analyze the slippage that your broker has The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies My other developments can be viewed  here What is Slippage in trade? The slippage or sliding is the difference in price that can occur between the mo
    FREE
    Clock GMT Live MT4
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    4 (2)
    Indicators
    Clock GMT Live has everything you need to know more about our broker, many times you will have wondered what gmt I am on or what gmt my broker is working on, well with this tool you will be able to know in real time both the GMT time offset of the broker and of your local time, you will also constantly know the ping of the broker Just by placing it at a time of day you can get the information The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique str
    FREE
    Check Laverage and Spread
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Indicators
    Great utility tool where you can monitor in real time the Laverage of your account and the spread of the symbol This will know how to accurately identify the data, to be able to know, for example, if you have a Prop Firm account, to know the correct Laverage and if the spread is manipulated, etc. to make a precise lotage Combination of leverage and spread indicator. Tools for automating checking the leverage and spread on your trading account. Working in All broker forex stock. Useful to monit
    FREE
    Don Hits
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    I bring you Don hits an expert in aggressive trading , it is a Multidirectional system, it covers all times and all currencies, with a Drawdown control this system uses one of my Martingale logics with a follow-up of what happens in a lower time and in a greater time, it will also be decided if it is necessary to intervene in the Drawdown, I know that many do not like the martin or edge system because they use inadequate risk and do not have risk control, Don Hits is different since it is a syst
    Cleopatra EA
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Hello Traders! EA has a live track record with 3.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies MT5 version can be found here I present the "Cleopatra EA" strategy, Cleopatra a beautiful and intelligent design, with a recovery form that is constantly adapting where its power is versatility Its main strategy is to read the market in its elasticity, we will be able to analyze the entry ran
    Odin AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Hello traders, I have designed ODIN AI with real results rigorously, impeccable for his wisdom and intelligence  , tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , adapting it to the   Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the   artificial intelligence   of   machine learning , that is, the   AI   will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innova
    Prophet EA MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Prophet EA — MT5 Expert Advisor Prophet EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered through years of exhaustive market research and proprietary pattern analysis. Built on a foundation of multi-layered internal indicators, Prophet EA scans the chart relentlessly — identifying only the highest-probability entry points with maximum potential range. The system is designed with one uncompromising goal: to achieve a 100% win rate by entering the market exclusively when all internal
    Hypnos MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Hello traders,   Hypnos is a sophisticated scalper designed for the semi-night market, after a deep analysis prior to its internal functions, it manages to detect unique opportunities, cared for by a system with price control and news control. It should be noted that the analysis is strongly optimized to handle night trading at its best for slippage and spreads. 4 important factors Low Liquidity: During market closure, liquidity usually decreases significantly. Fewer participants in the market
    Cleopatra EA MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Hello Traders! I present to you the "Cleopatra" Cleopatra a beautiful and intelligent design, with a recovery form that constantly adapts where its power is versatility . Its main strategy is to read the market in its elasticity, we can analyze the entry range in different ways. This can be very dynamic at different TF and different ranges, with handling queries on market news. Cleopatra has great power to adapt to market recovery , its patterns are not fixed , we also have different types of p
    Lord Arles MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Hello Traders! I present to you the " Versatile   Strategy of Lord Arles , Arles is designed to be   very aggressive or versatile   at the right time. Arles is the god of my favorite saga and he has everything to be the most dynamic on the market,   how can Arles survive being so aggressive ? My strategy is very complex in itself, it is designed to review how the market is going and consult news, events, movements, tick patterns, and more things internally that will not be revealed, Arles can
    Monk MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Monk strategy, a solid and very stable long-term strategy.my strategy has entry patterns for safe and long terms, constantly check the news and festivals that are happening during the live market, has maximum risk protections, as well as long-term recovery from a grid, has different intelligent internal methods, where it can be configured in one chart setup, in order to establish a comfortable adaptive configuration for the 1-click AI, low/medium/high risk, dynamic, etc, etc Launch the EA on a
    Buda MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Buda   The Enlightened One is a strategy designed to trade without worries for all those who want something stable and determined. where they can place their investment X size without risk concerns, each entry will previously have a strong analysis consulting secret patterns and indicators designed by me, it has an AI system, where it will learn and consult all the ranges that we have taught it and adjust the risk if required where stop loss is versatile Start the EA on a chart. It has a specia
    Duende MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
    AI Deriv Step Index
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Hello traders, I decided to create this tool based on several of my previous strategies , adapting it to the synthetic market of Step index , therefore it is adapted to the artificial intelligence of machine learning , that is, the AI will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innovative things that you will find is that everything will be encapsulated
    Osiris AI MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Hello traders,   I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , adapting it to the   Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the   artificial intelligence   of   machine learning , that is, the   AI   will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innovative things that you will find is that ev
    Don Hits MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    I bring you   Don hits an expert in aggressive trading , it is a Multidirectional system, it covers all times and all currencies, with a Drawdown control this system uses one of my Martingale logics with a follow-up of what happens in a lower time and in a greater time, it will also be decided if it is necessary to intervene in the Drawdown, I know that many do not like the martin or edge system because They are used to burning accounts, but believe me that my systems are different, it is a logi
    Apolo AI MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    APOLO AI - Advanced Algorithmic Trading System **Revolutionary Innovation in Automated Trading with AI** Apolo AI represents the cutting edge in algorithmic trading systems, fusing advanced Artificial Intelligence with years of professional trading experience. This system has been meticulously designed to operate on the USDCAD pair, demonstrating exceptional results with documented growth from 10k to 40k in annual backtests and similar results on live accounts. ## Cutting-Edge Technology -
    Seth AI Gold MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , Seth the Protector God of the god RA , challenging the   divinity of gold   a complete   algorithm structured by A I and   nodes   analyzing gold patterns an innovative strategy based on   gold movements , powered by   artificial intelligence   and   machine learning   In a market as volatile as gold, it is essential to have solid and adaptive strategies to maximize the retu
    Train to Yuma MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Hello Traders! I present to you the " Train to Yuma "   strategy, a solid and very stable Trend Medium Term Strategy. The train to Yuma is the old Legano West Train, where he traveled long stretches and had to endure various missions to get by. This algorithm is designed for the medium term, to monitor trends with time filter settings to choose the   best symbols to enter. It has everything you need to monitor the   entire market, from trend filters, rsi filters, channel periods, and more signa
    Anuk MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Hello Traders! I present the old god my "ANUK" strategy, it is an intelligent strategy with 3 types of built-in strategies (you can choose this within its options) it is designed to enter the trade where it detects a strong trend or a market break, it has a built-in algorithm to recover positions and exit quickly, it can be configured to work in some sessions as the trader prefers, it also has a large news detection system, so as not to enter those moments where the market can be very volatile
    Horus AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Hello traders The New Generation Api Scalper is here Horus AI ,   I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous  Strategies , adapting it to the  Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the  artificial intelligence  of  machine learning , that is, the  AI  will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innova
    Mystical AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Hello traders, I have designed   Mystical AI   with real results rigorously,   impeccable for his wisdom and intelligence  , tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , adapting it to the   Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the   artificial intelligence   of   machine learning , that is, the   AI   will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of
    Crypto AI Pro
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies AI , Crypto AI Pro   is based on carrying out purchase and sale operations of financial assets in very short periods of time, seeking to obtain profits from small   fluctuations   in   prices . When applied to   Bitcoin , a   scalper uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze large amounts of cryptocurrency market data and make fast and accurate tr
    Mr Bitcoin AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies AI , Mr Bitcoin AI   is based on carrying out purchase and sale operations of financial assets in very short periods of time, seeking to obtain profits from small   fluctuations   in   prices . When applied to   Bitcoin , a   scalper uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze large amounts of cryptocurrency market data and make fast and accurate tr
    Adam Smith AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Adam Smith AI - A Revolution in Automated Trading After years of exhaustive study of financial markets and classical economic theory, we present an innovative solution that merges the fundamental principles of the father of modern economics with the most advanced technology in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The invisible hand of the market is now powered by advanced neural networks that analyze trading patterns, market behaviors, and price structures in real time. Our system has b
    Eye of Gold AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    The  Eye of Gold AI  new  AI technology implemented for the stock price   price acction on new era  for the new gold trade, is so efficient that it can  analyze  the  market  ranges by doing a  machine learning  of the key movements to enter the market, destructuring the  slippages  for an intensive analysis, no hedge, no martin, a  scalper  with highly  sophisticated new technology . Revolutionize Your Gold Trading with Advanced AI: Quantum Pattern Recognition System through our Advanced Scann
    Filter:
    MrR1 Yellow
    670
    MrR1 Yellow 2024.07.27 15:23 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    9795
    Reply from developer Nestor Alejandro Chiariello 2024.07.27 21:15
    Thanks you a pleasure to help you
    [Deleted] 2023.05.31 14:14 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    rodifguezdiaz
    44
    rodifguezdiaz 2023.05.30 22:08 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    9795
    Reply from developer Nestor Alejandro Chiariello 2023.05.30 22:12
    thanks dear
    Reply to review