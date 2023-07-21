Gold Trade Pro MT5

4.33

LAUNCH PROMO:

  • Only a few copies left at current price!
  • Final price: 990$
  • Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase
Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here

Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890

Live Signal high riskhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498

Live Signal Set

Prop Firm Set File

JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here

Parameter overview


Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.

What do I mean with "real trading strategy"?  As you probably have noticed, almost all Gold EA's on the market are simple grid/martingale systems, that add trades when the market goes against the initial position. 

They are often disguised as "neural network/AI/Machine learning", but if you are a bit experienced in forex and EA's, you can easily identify them as simple grids and martingale systems, which are very risky.

While that type of strategy might look nice in backtests (straight line up, often even manipulated in the tests to get more sales), they always, without exception, fail in the end with a margin call and wiping out the complete trading account.

I see it happen over and over again.  Why?  Because Gold is a very volatile instrument, and a big move against a grid/martingale setup will happen in the future, despite the beautiful backtests. 

Don't fall for the "perfect backtest" EA's... a straight line up does not exist in real trading, so if the backtest looks too good to be true, it always is.


This is where Gold Trade Pro differs.  It does not use any risky trading style, but a rather simple trading strategy based on breakouts of daily support and resistance levels.  This strategy is very effective for a volatile pair such as Gold.

Each trade has a TP and SL from the start, and the EA will use a trailing SL to minimize risk and maximize profits if price starts moving in the right direction.

Gold trade Pro has 8 different strategies already build in, that work seamlessly together.  The result is a very stable growth curve, with some losses here and there as well (but at least not manipulated to trick you.)

I provide honest EA's, with proven strategies.


Setting up the EA:

Recommended pair: XAUUSD/GOLD

Timeframe: Daily

Minimum balance: 1000$


Setup is very easy.  Simply open a gold chart on daily timeframe, drag the EA to the chart, and set the lotsize settings. 

For low balance accounts (500$-1000$), I recommend running only strategy 3,4 and 7 as they have the lowest drawdowns.

Risk settings: I recommend using the "Risk per Trade" and starting with 1% risk per trade.  If you feel confortable, you can always increase the risk.


It is highly recommended that you do some backtests first and then starting on a demo account.  That way you get a feeling of what to expect during live trading.


If you have any questions regarding the EA or its setup, please contact me in private message


Live results will come soon!

Reviews 42
IamGroot1982
73
IamGroot1982 2026.04.28 21:29 
 

Incredible EA! Thank you Wim. This is top class and steady returns

Christian Quintavalle
624
Christian Quintavalle 2026.04.04 17:21 
 

I will buy all your expert advisors!! thanks Win

Maxim
64
Maxim 2026.02.15 09:00 
 

I’ve been running Gold Trade Pro for about a year and a half now and overall I’m very satisfied with the results. Of course, the gold market has been favorable during much of this period, which definitely helped performance, but what impressed me most is that during the tougher phases the EA managed to stay stable and didn’t damage the account significantly. Drawdowns were reasonable and losses were usually recovered quite quickly once the market provided opportunities again. Also worth mentioning, when purchasing the robot I received Gold Reaper as well, which turned out to be an excellent deal. That EA performed well above expectations last year. I’m curious how this year will go, since I’m aware gold probably won’t be as generous as last year. Even so, the start of this month already looks promising, and honestly I would still be satisfied with even half of last year’s performance. Overall a very positive experience so far.

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Lionel Roth
46
Lionel Roth 2026.05.26 08:54 
 

Hello Wim, I hope you are well.I have purchased your EA gold trade pro (version 6.14) and I am running into an "invalid license" error again.... The EA stopped trading because licens shows as invalid in my account. this had happended before, and a reset activationssolved it... Could you please reset my activations for Gold trade pro ? my details : account number 4000088671 broker : Darwinexlive (darwin ex zero) EA version 6.14 thank you very much for your help Best regards LIONEL rothmommessin@yahoo.fr

Profalgo Limited
94490
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2026.05.26 08:59
hi, the "invalid license" is because you are trying to copy/paste the EA from 1 MT5 to another. that won't work. you ALWAYS need to install the EA from the MT5 market on that MT5 terminal. It will only use an activation if you install it on another computer. Also, I can not reset activations. only MQL5 can
IamGroot1982
73
IamGroot1982 2026.04.28 21:29 
 

Incredible EA! Thank you Wim. This is top class and steady returns

Christian Quintavalle
624
Christian Quintavalle 2026.04.04 17:21 
 

I will buy all your expert advisors!! thanks Win

Maxim
64
Maxim 2026.02.15 09:00 
 

I’ve been running Gold Trade Pro for about a year and a half now and overall I’m very satisfied with the results. Of course, the gold market has been favorable during much of this period, which definitely helped performance, but what impressed me most is that during the tougher phases the EA managed to stay stable and didn’t damage the account significantly. Drawdowns were reasonable and losses were usually recovered quite quickly once the market provided opportunities again. Also worth mentioning, when purchasing the robot I received Gold Reaper as well, which turned out to be an excellent deal. That EA performed well above expectations last year. I’m curious how this year will go, since I’m aware gold probably won’t be as generous as last year. Even so, the start of this month already looks promising, and honestly I would still be satisfied with even half of last year’s performance. Overall a very positive experience so far.

jimdog
729
jimdog 2025.06.13 18:41 
 

Recommend

Aaa M
223
Aaa M 2025.05.10 14:13 
 

I want to say i like the product but ive been running this ea for 11 months on live and down -1.5% I dont like making bad reviews but you also have to give the truth my ea portfolio is only with wim and its been going up the combo deal is great highly reccomend that but this ea on its own im not sure 11 months of trading and is down money, although most eas on the market blow accounts this one the max drawdown i had is 10% not bad at all im going to keep running this ea on my live account and will update my review in the future expecting profits That being said Wimm support is good and his ea's are really good I highly reccomend the combo deal from him its what i got and im very happy with the performance just not too happy with this single ea. Will update review in the future

Edit: We are in some amazing profits this is why you dont stop an ea early the 11 months consolidation was bad yes but if its paired with other eas then its very good i highly reccomend running this ea on a portfolio

Chiwi's IT
839
Paula Bianca Van Kerchove 2025.04.04 19:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Saman Mehrdad Taheri
395
Saman Mehrdad Taheri 2024.12.12 09:37 
 

The EA has performed poorly in my experience. I've been running it since September 2024, and it has consistently lost money every month: - September: -8% - October: -31% - November: -3% - December: -37% The EA rarely places trades, and when it does, the results have been almost exclusively losses. I wish I could share a snapshot of my MYFXbook and terminal to highlight the extent of the underperformance. To make matters worse, the author frequently releases updates, but each new version seems to perform even worse than the last. Based on my experience, I cannot recommend this EA to anyone. What’s even more puzzling is how many positive reviews this EA seems to have. It genuinely makes me question the authenticity of those reviews, given my consistently negative experience. Save your money and avoid this product.

Profalgo Limited
94490
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2026.03.04 07:16
Update 2026: This didn't age well... without any changes made to the strategies, the EA outperformed most EAs available. This is why patience in trading is important
basa2021
328
basa2021 2024.09.06 17:05 
 

Solid EA. No fancy advertising, no linear backtest result yet reliable EA

David Alba Mourenza
708
David Alba Mourenza 2024.05.31 08:43 
 

I think it has stopped working, it has generated 6 months of losses in this year 2024

Ben
507
Ben 2024.05.13 22:34 
 

Top tier algo. Great back-test history, live account matches back-test history, live account on reputable broker, Running on live account over 31 weeks, great draw-down to profit ratio, transparent, etc. Haven't found better on the mql5 market, verify for yourself, do due diligence, I claim this is not a paid review :} Hey wim if you read this, indices algo Chop Chop :+

Profalgo Limited
94490
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2024.05.14 07:33
haha thx mate! Those indices algo is still in my mind yes :-D
darlan almeida
48
darlan almeida 2024.05.01 14:14 
 

Amazing EA ont tests and on live account

pipraider
308
pipraider 2024.04.24 20:24 
 

One of the best EA's I've purchased. I started using Gold Trade Pro on my ICMARKETS real account in November 2023 and after a few weeks I removed it from my account due to the small losses I had from the EA in November and December 2023 and January 2024. I started using it again in February 2024 with excellent results, similar to those obtained from Wim's live account. I didn't understand the real potential of the EA. During sideways market phases the EA defends itself with a small drawdown, but when XAUUSD is in a strong trend, as in recent weeks, the EA accumulates large gains. So you need to have a lot of patience when using this EA. Wim was very good at programming the EA avoiding the trap of overfitting. Compliments !

Aldo Errico
174
Aldo Errico 2024.04.10 14:21 
 

Where do I start? Hard stops, very smart TP's, no funny martingale and grid crap. This is my best and worst EA of all time. I say this because it can make you wait for what feels like forever to take a trade... I hate that LOL, typical fool. What I love is +20% profits when the plan comes together! (my first trade paid off the EA) My DD is minimal and I really have no idea how this Dev got it so right. This EA together with Gold Reaper are the 2 EA's that make me sit up straight when they kick in. Live accounts are spot on to my trades and Back testing too. Solid EA Wim, well done and from all of us in the group I would like to say that you going to find it hard to beat this RR champ. The service is beyond great and Wim helps you out with everything, even topics that don't involve his EA's. I don't just suggest you buy this EA, I can't urge you enough to buy it! See you in the group.

Profalgo Limited
94490
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2024.04.10 14:36
Thx Aldo! Very nice and motivating words!!
Claudio Ernesto Gonzalez
593
Claudio Ernesto Gonzalez 2024.04.08 20:12 
 

My best EA so far

Simon Kirzinger
54
Simon Kirzinger 2024.04.07 15:14 
 

BUY IT ! Perfect EA.

Eleena
668
Eleena 2024.04.01 23:58 
 

Hi Traders This EA is no more performing, i suggest not to use its giving continues losses i dont recommend this any more

Evgeny Mikhaylov
924
Evgeny Mikhaylov 2024.03.31 22:28 
 

Not on my portfolio anymore. Huge losses, no profit at all.

Michael Uccheddu
239
Michael Uccheddu 2024.03.29 05:08 
 

Je recommande cet EA car le developper est serieux et repond au attente en cas de besoin pour de qui du robot tres bon travail ! c'est un tres bon investissement sur le long therme précision est tranquillité suffise a le décrire merci WYM !!

Profalgo Limited
94490
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2024.03.29 06:39
Merci beaucoup!
JeanMarc2222
1508
JeanMarc2222 2024.03.29 04:00 
 

I've bought 91 products here on MQL5 and tested over 200 expert advisor, but I had never one which was not nearly as good as Gold Trade Pro. On the beginning everybody is confused and waiting until he opens trades - can take up to 7 or more days, but when he opens then the result is just amazing. As for example I put the ea on a brandnew 200k account on 11 march, I got a small loss of 350usd, then end of last week 14k profit (with prop set!!) and yesterday again 4k open trades in profit. Best work my dear Wim!

Profalgo Limited
94490
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2024.03.29 06:39
nice to hear my work is appreciated! :-)
123
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