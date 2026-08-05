XT Bitcoin Robot MT5

XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD traders who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions according to predefined parameters, removing emotional decision making and allowing for a fully automated trading experience. XT Bitcoin Robot is suitable for traders looking for a simple and efficient way to participate in the Bitcoin market while maintaining a disciplined and systematic approach to trading. To provide additional protection during periods of increased market uncertainty, XT Bitcoin Robot includes a built in news filter. The robot automatically avoids opening new positions during important high impact economic events and remains inactive for 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after major news releases, helping to reduce exposure to unpredictable market volatility. A detailed user manual is included and available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Polish, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send us a private message. You will receive access to our private community group, the complete installation and setup manual, and assistance from our dedicated support team who will help you with configuration and answer any questions you may have. Live results are available on our website.

The special price $799 is valid for the 10 copies only, next price will be $1099. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching the final price of $1999.

Features:

  • ADX filter
  • News filter
  • Volatility Filter
  • All updates for free
  • Popular BTCUSD pair
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Trading 7 days a week or on specific days and hours 
  • Quick installation, only 3 parameters needs to be changed
  • Private group with dedicated support that will assist you at every step
  • All positions are protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, MaxDD%
How to properly test the XTBR in the MetaTrader 5 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000 or any other amount, a custom date, select Every tick, Fixed lots 0.01, and choose a Leverage 1:100 or more, then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester. If you set a lower leverage, the result will be a little worse, whereas if you were to use a higher leverage the result would be better. 

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the BTCUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
  • The Bitcoin Robot Grid can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:20 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 1.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $799, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team.

XT BITCOIN ROBOT - Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What makes XT Bitcoin Robot different from other trading robots?
    XT Bitcoin Robot is designed specifically for BTCUSD trading and focuses on identifying market opportunities in one of the most volatile financial instruments. The system continuously analyzes market conditions and executes trades automatically according to its built in strategy and risk management rules.

  2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
    No. The robot comes with optimized default settings. The user only needs to configure the lot size and preferred risk level. All trade execution and management processes are handled automatically by the system.

  3. Which markets does XT Bitcoin Robot support?
    The system is optimized exclusively for BTCUSD, allowing it to focus entirely on Bitcoin market conditions and price movements.

  4. What timeframe should I use?
    XT Bitcoin Robot is designed to operate on a dedicated timeframe specified in the manual. Following the recommended setup ensures optimal performance and stability.

  5. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
    Yes. The system operates fully automatically, monitoring market conditions and opening trades only when its predefined trading criteria are met.

  6. How does trade management work?
    The robot includes advanced trade management features:
    - configurable Take Profit
    - configurable Stop Loss
    - built in news protection
    - automatic position management
    - risk control settings

  7. Can I customize the settings?
    Yes. You can adjust key parameters such as lot size, risk settings, trading hours, news filters, Daily Profit protection, Max Drawdown protection, and other safety features.

  8. Can I use XT Bitcoin Robot with any broker?
    Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and offers BTCUSD trading.

  9. Does the robot trade during important news events?
    No. XT Bitcoin Robot includes a built in news filter that prevents new positions from being opened 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after high impact economic news releases.

  10. Will I receive updates?
    Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.

  11. What do I receive after purchase?
    After purchase, you will receive:
    - access to XT Bitcoin Robot for MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5
    - full manual in 10 languages
    - access to private support group
    - free future updates

After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group, user manual, and support.

Reviews 2
Michal Fojtl
578
Michal Fojtl 2026.08.07 15:49 
 

I would like to add my review of this amazing EA that focuses on Bitcoin, what can I add, it simply works and it works great, so if you love Bitcoin, you must have this EA in your portfolio, because it generates beautiful profit every day. I am extremely satisfied with it and I highly recommend it to everyone.

Nick
435
Nick 2026.08.07 14:45 
 

XT Bitcoin Robot has honestly been a pleasant surprise. What I like most is that it doesn't seem to force trades just to stay busy. It waits for better opportunities, which is exactly the kind of approach I prefer. The installation was straightforward, and the settings are organized well enough that I was up and running in just a few minutes. It's clear that a lot of thought went into both the strategy and the user experience. I'd also like to give credit to the MQL BLUE team. It's refreshing to see developers who continue building professional trading tools and provide support instead of disappearing after the sale. That gives me confidence in both the product and the people behind it. I'm genuinely happy with this purchase. Keep up the great work, MQL BLUE team I look forward to seeing what you release next.

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Michal Fojtl
578
Michal Fojtl 2026.08.07 15:49 
 

I would like to add my review of this amazing EA that focuses on Bitcoin, what can I add, it simply works and it works great, so if you love Bitcoin, you must have this EA in your portfolio, because it generates beautiful profit every day. I am extremely satisfied with it and I highly recommend it to everyone.

MQL TOOLS SL
81640
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.08.07 16:06
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to share your experience with XT Bitcoin Robot and for supporting our work. We are delighted to hear that you are satisfied with the EA and its performance. XT Bitcoin Robot was developed specifically for BTCUSD, with the objective of creating a focused automated trading system capable of analyzing Bitcoin's unique market behavior rather than using a generic strategy designed for multiple instruments. A great deal of development has gone into the trading logic, market analysis, entry filtering, and position management. Bitcoin can experience extremely rapid changes in volatility and market direction, which is why the EA continuously analyzes current conditions and only executes trades when its predefined criteria are satisfied. Risk management has also been an important part of the project from the beginning. XT Bitcoin Robot provides configurable parameters that allow traders to adjust the system according to their account size and individual risk preferences. We always recommend following the manual, using sensible position sizing, and allowing the strategy enough time to demonstrate its performance across different market conditions. We also believe that releasing an Expert Advisor is only the beginning of its development. Markets constantly evolve, and our products evolve with them. XT Bitcoin Robot will continue receiving updates, optimizations, and improvements based on real trading conditions and feedback from our customers. Customer support is another important part of what we provide. Our team is available to help with installation, configuration, recommended settings, and any questions that may arise while using the EA. We want every customer to understand how the system works and how to use it correctly rather than simply installing it without understanding the recommended setup. We wish you continued success, many profitable trading sessions, and a great long-term experience with XT Bitcoin Robot👍📊
Nick
435
Nick 2026.08.07 14:45 
 

XT Bitcoin Robot has honestly been a pleasant surprise. What I like most is that it doesn't seem to force trades just to stay busy. It waits for better opportunities, which is exactly the kind of approach I prefer. The installation was straightforward, and the settings are organized well enough that I was up and running in just a few minutes. It's clear that a lot of thought went into both the strategy and the user experience. I'd also like to give credit to the MQL BLUE team. It's refreshing to see developers who continue building professional trading tools and provide support instead of disappearing after the sale. That gives me confidence in both the product and the people behind it. I'm genuinely happy with this purchase. Keep up the great work, MQL BLUE team I look forward to seeing what you release next.

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Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.08.07 14:52
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to share your experience with XT Bitcoin Robot and for supporting our work. We are delighted to hear that you are satisfied with the EA and its performance. XT Bitcoin Robot was developed specifically for BTCUSD, with the objective of creating a focused automated trading system capable of analyzing Bitcoin's unique market behavior rather than using a generic strategy designed for multiple instruments. A great deal of development has gone into the trading logic, market analysis, entry filtering, and position management. Bitcoin can experience extremely rapid changes in volatility and market direction, which is why the EA continuously analyzes current conditions and only executes trades when its predefined criteria are satisfied. Risk management has also been an important part of the project from the beginning. XT Bitcoin Robot provides configurable parameters that allow traders to adjust the system according to their account size and individual risk preferences. We always recommend following the manual, using sensible position sizing, and allowing the strategy enough time to demonstrate its performance across different market conditions. We also believe that releasing an Expert Advisor is only the beginning of its development. Markets constantly evolve, and our products evolve with them. XT Bitcoin Robot will continue receiving updates, optimizations, and improvements based on real trading conditions and feedback from our customers. Customer support is another important part of what we provide. Our team is available to help with installation, configuration, recommended settings, and any questions that may arise while using the EA. We want every customer to understand how the system works and how to use it correctly rather than simply installing it without understanding the recommended setup. We wish you continued success, many profitable trading sessions, and a great long-term experience with XT Bitcoin Robot👍📊
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