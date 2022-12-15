Prophet EA MT5

5

Prophet EA — MT5 Expert Advisor

Prophet EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered through years of exhaustive market research and proprietary pattern analysis. Built on a foundation of multi-layered internal indicators, Prophet EA scans the chart relentlessly — identifying only the highest-probability entry points with maximum potential range.

The system is designed with one uncompromising goal: to achieve a 100% win rate by entering the market exclusively when all internal conditions align with absolute precision. Rather than trading frequently, Prophet EA exercises strict selectivity, waiting patiently for the perfect confluence of signals before executing a trade. This disciplined approach minimizes risk while maximizing the quality of every position opened.

Prophet EA requires no optimization per broker — thanks to its broker-agnostic architecture, it delivers consistent behavior across all MT5-compatible brokers regardless of spread, execution model, or server latency. A minimum starting balance of $500 is recommended to ensure proper lot sizing and margin management.

Supported Pairs:

  •  EURUSD (primary)
  •  GBPUSD (primary)
  •  EURCHF (optional)
  •  EURGBP (optional)

Key Features:

  • Internal Entry Detection — Proprietary multi-condition engine that triggers entries only when all internal signals reach full confluence, eliminating noise and false setups
  • Internal Resistance Detection — Automatically identifies key structural resistance levels from within, allowing the EA to filter out low-quality entries near dangerous price zones
  • Equity Risk Control — Built-in equity protection system that monitors account exposure in real time, automatically limiting or halting trading when predefined risk thresholds are reached
  • Hidden Trailing Stop — Invisible trailing mechanism that locks in profits without exposing stop levels to the broker or market makers, protecting gains silently and efficiently
  • News Detection — Integrated economic calendar filter that detects high-impact news events and pauses trading during volatile windows, keeping your account safe from unpredictable spikes
  • Fully broker-independent — works on any MT5 broker without adjustments
  • Optimized for H1 timeframe for maximum signal clarity
  • Minimal setup required — plug and play from the first bar

Specifications: MT5 · EURUSD · GBPUSD · H1 · Min. $500 · Broker Independent

Prophet EA is not built to trade every candle — it is built to trade the right one. Precision, patience, and performance.

Reviews 1
220072256
4881
220072256 2022.12.18 21:53 
 

Today I bought this EA, I saw that it has many subscribers and excellent results in real accounts, even 169% with 100% of operations in profit. This data convinced me to buy this EA .

The author Nestor Alejandro is very kind, and helped me install his EA Prophet. 5 stars deserved.

I will update in a month to see if these magnificent results will also occur on my account.

Update 2 April 2023

I have to publicly thank the author, I bought this fantastic EA in December, and now in April the author was really kind to configure me the new updates that I didn't know how to apply.

Thank you so much

Recommended products
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Statistical MT5 scanner dashboard for forex pairs
Mark Nicole Olarte
Experts
THE 8 PILLARS OF STATISTICAL EDGE TRADING:  Introduction In trading, the past doesn't predict the future. But patterns embedded in time reveal the rhythm of markets waiting to repeat. This guide introduces you to the Eight Pillars of Statistical Edge Trading—a comprehensive framework that transforms historical data into actionable trading intelligence. At the heart of this system stands Historical Data. Unlike fleeting indicators or lagging signals, historical patterns reveal the seasonal heart
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Apex Gold Dynamics 11
Nicola Biacca Notari
Experts
English Version Apex Gold Dynamics - Battalion 11 (XAUUSD / Gold) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters. This essen
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (242)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Gold Martingale Robot
Borriphat Maitree
Experts
To those who have already purchased, the team would like to express our sincere gratitude. Your support motivates the team and encourages us to continue developing and improving the quality of our products. Transform Your Gold Trading! Unleash Exponential & Sustainable Growth with the "Gold Martingale Robot EA" (MT5) Are you tired of constantly watching charts? Stressed out every time high-impact economic news is released? Or perhaps you've made profits only to watch them vanish due to ho
Goldsentinelgrid
Keisuke Honma
Experts
Gold Sentinel Grid is a close-range grid Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It places a pair of buy/sell pending orders close to the current price to continuously capture short-term price movement. Beyond the core grid mechanic, it includes several protections designed with live trading in mind. Key Features News Safety Filter — Automatically pauses new orders around major US economic releases and clears existing pending orders shortly before the release (dual approach: MT5's
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Scalping King Santosa BOT EA
Edwin Santosa
Experts
KING SANTOSA EA – Professional XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor Smart. Discipline. Profit. KING SANTOSA EA is a professional Expert Advisor specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) . Designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and consistency, this EA focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining robust risk management. Rather than opening trades aggressively, KING SANTOSA EA analyzes market conditions and executes positions only when predefined trading crit
Deep Trend Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick: SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a specific currency pair shows good resu
GU Liquidity Sniper
Wootthipong Chaiyaphum
Experts
Apex Reversal — M1 Precision Reversal Scalper Apex Reversal is a precision intraday scalper that trades reversals at Double Top and Double Bottom turning points on the 1-minute chart. Instead of chasing momentum, it waits for price to fail twice at the same level, confirms the rejection candle, and enters with a tight, structure-based stop and a fixed 2:1 reward target. Every trade is filtered by an event-based BOS / CHoCH market-structure engine on a higher timeframe, so the robot only takes re
Titan Trader King Gold Scalping EA for MT5
Ashish Jayant Mone
Experts
Titan Trader King – Gold Scalping EA for MT5 Titan Trader King is a precision-engineered automated trading system designed to capture high-quality momentum and trend continuation opportunities in fast-moving financial markets. The system is specially optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading behavior while maintaining strong performance capability across multiple high-liquidity trading instruments. Built for traders who demand structured, rule-based execution, Titan Trader King removes emotional decis
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Gold Holy Grail MT5 Scalping EA
Allan Mabele
Experts
Holy Grail EA MT5 – Multi-Timeframe Confluence Trading Engine  PRICE NOW DISCONTED FOR FIRST 10 USERS Holy Grail EA MT5 is a sophisticated multi-timeframe trading system designed to trade only when market direction aligns across multiple layers of trend confirmation. LIVE RESULTS: View the EA's real-time performance, equity, drawdown and trading statistics here: https://allanmabele.github.io/amn/XAUUSD_V19_Dashboard.html?account=81696433 The EA combines four interconnected timeframes into a sin
Direction Edge Pro
Omar Touzani
Experts
Direction Edge Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Forex traders who want precision, simplicity, and consistent results on the EURUSD pair. Built around a proprietary directional detection algorithm, the EA identifies high-probability market moves and enters trades automatically — no manual intervention required. With a clean Take Profit target of 50 pips and an intelligent exit system, it is engineered to capture trend momentum efficiently. How It Works Direction Edge Pro conti
Plutus Golden Vault Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
PLUTUS GOLDEN-VAULT MECH AI  Single-Shot Probability Engine & Safe Recovery Protocol Plutus Golden-Vault Mech  is an ultra-secure, highly precise Expert Advisor designed for traders and Prop Firm candidates who despise Grid and Martingale systems. Inspired by Plutus, the Greek God of Wealth and protector of the golden vault, this EA is built on the philosophy of "Quality over Quantity". If you are tired of EAs that open 20 trades at once and hold your account hostage in deep drawdown, Plutus
Vanguard Argentum Dynamics 12
Nicola Biacca Notari
Experts
English Version Vanguard Argentum Dynamics - Battalion 12 (XAGUSD / Silver) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters.
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Experts
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Flow life
Bannawat Pipatniwat
Experts
EA trades following the gold price trend (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe. With a capital of $1,000 per 0.01 lot, it can generate daily cash flow of around $15–$30 per day. The system includes: Recovery system (averaging positions) Cut-loss protection system Backtest results: From early 2025 until now, the system has been cut-lossed only 6 times. (10,000 cent account – No cut loss +3xx% profit) The EA is designed to generate profits continuously, whether the gold market is in an uptrend or a do
Aegis DAX Scalper EA
Damiano Donatello
Experts
Aegis DAX Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for short-term trading on GER40/DAX40. The system combines a M5 trend filter with M1 pullback entries, RSI confirmation, candle structure analysis, spread filtering, volatility filtering and automated trade management. The EA does not use grid, martingale or recovery basket logic. Each trade is opened with a real stop loss and managed through break-even and trailing stop rules. Version 1.01 includes improved compatibility with di
Aurelius XAU Apex Emperor
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Aurelius XAU Apex Emperor The Ultimate Institutional-Grade 13-in-1 Gold Matrix  The Emperor of XAUUSD has Arrived Aurelius XAU Apex Emperor is a sovereign algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Unlike primitive robots that rely on dangerous cost-averaging techniques, Aurelius employs a state-of-the-art 13-in-1 Multiverse Engine.  It runs 13 completely independent trading strategies simultaneously- on a single chart, giving you unparalleled diversificat
ProTrade EA
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
Experts
Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
Buyers of this product also purchase
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 - MQL5 Market Description Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Automated Dual-Engine Gold Trading System for MetaTrader 5 1. Product Overview Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD and other broker symbols containing XAU or GOLD. Version 6.0 combines two independent trading engines inside one Expert Advisor. Each engine evaluates market conditions separately and uses its own fixed lot size, magic number, position own
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Experts
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Experts
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
The Quantum Classifier
Raza Khan
Experts
*not fully operational.. some features are are under development* This Expert Advisor operates on the cutting edge of algorithmic trading, employing a Lorentzian classification machine learning model to analyze market data. Instead of relying on traditional indicators, it observes a defined number of past bars to recognize intricate patterns and relationships within the price action. It then uses a "neighbor" count to classify the current market state and predict future movements. The Quantum Cl
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
The Daily Retracement Scout
Raza Khan
Experts
This Expert Advisor is an intraday trading bot that exclusively targets reversals at key price levels. It operates by identifying the daily high and low and then executes trades when the price retraces to one of two predefined levels. The bot offers both fixed and dynamic lot sizing , the latter of which calculates your position size based on account balance for precise risk management. It also features a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. This strategy is best su
The ST System
Raza Khan
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a robust, trend-following system that uses a confluence of five different indicators to confirm a strong upward trend before entering a buy position. Its strategy is built on a two-step validation process: first, it confirms the overall trend using the EMA 200 and Linear Regression Slopes to ensure the price is in a clear bullish direction. Once a valid trend is established, it looks for one of three entry signals from Aroon , ADX , or MACD to trigger a buy trade. The EA i
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
STFX Binary Technologies
Abigail Refiati
Experts
EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
More from author
Check Laverage and Spread MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Indicators
Great utility tool where you can monitor in real time the Laverage of your account and the spread of the symbol This will know how to accurately identify the data, to be able to know, for example, if you have a Prop Firm account, to know the correct Laverage and if the spread is manipulated, etc. to make a precise lotage Combination of leverage and spread indicator. Tools for automating checking the leverage and spread on your trading account. Working in All broker forex stock. Useful to monit
FREE
Clock GMT Live
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Indicators
Clock GMT Live has everything you need to know more about our broker, many times you will have wondered what gmt I am on or what gmt my broker is working on, well with this tool you will be able to know in real time both the GMT time offset of the broker and of your local time, you will also constantly know the ping of the broker Just by placing it at a time of day you can get the information The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique str
FREE
Account Dashboard Statistics MT4
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Account Dashboard Statistics It is a tool that will help you have a focused view in order to know the   profits and losses of your account , so you can keep track of it, it also brings a   drawdown   analysis to know the risk obtained as well After downloading and activating it in your account, you must attach it to any symbol for example EURUSD H1, then from this moment the tool will start to monitor your statistics, you can see my other free products here Mql5 the panel is completely advance
FREE
Account Dashboard Statistics MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Indicators
Account Dashboard Statistics It is a tool that will help you have a focused view in order to know the profits and losses of your account , so you can keep track of it, it also brings a drawdown analysis to know the risk obtained as well After downloading and activating it in your account, you must attach it to any symbol for example EURUSD H1, then from this moment the tool will start to monitor your statistics,  you can see my other free products here   Mql5 the panel is completely advanced,
FREE
Slippage Analized
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Indicators
Slippage Analyzed, designed for high precision trading and for the entire market It works for both live or demo accounts, to analyze all your positions with Take profit and Stop loss, so you can analyze the slippage that your broker has The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies My other developments can be viewed  here What is Slippage in trade? The slippage or sliding is the difference in price that can occur between the mo
FREE
Clock GMT Live MT4
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
4 (2)
Indicators
Clock GMT Live has everything you need to know more about our broker, many times you will have wondered what gmt I am on or what gmt my broker is working on, well with this tool you will be able to know in real time both the GMT time offset of the broker and of your local time, you will also constantly know the ping of the broker Just by placing it at a time of day you can get the information The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique str
FREE
Check Laverage and Spread
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Indicators
Great utility tool where you can monitor in real time the Laverage of your account and the spread of the symbol This will know how to accurately identify the data, to be able to know, for example, if you have a Prop Firm account, to know the correct Laverage and if the spread is manipulated, etc. to make a precise lotage Combination of leverage and spread indicator. Tools for automating checking the leverage and spread on your trading account. Working in All broker forex stock. Useful to monit
FREE
Don Hits
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
I bring you Don hits an expert in aggressive trading , it is a Multidirectional system, it covers all times and all currencies, with a Drawdown control this system uses one of my Martingale logics with a follow-up of what happens in a lower time and in a greater time, it will also be decided if it is necessary to intervene in the Drawdown, I know that many do not like the martin or edge system because they use inadequate risk and do not have risk control, Don Hits is different since it is a syst
Cleopatra EA
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Experts
Hello Traders! EA has a live track record with 3.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies MT5 version can be found here I present the "Cleopatra EA" strategy, Cleopatra a beautiful and intelligent design, with a recovery form that is constantly adapting where its power is versatility Its main strategy is to read the market in its elasticity, we will be able to analyze the entry ran
Odin AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed ODIN AI with real results rigorously, impeccable for his wisdom and intelligence  , tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , adapting it to the   Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the   artificial intelligence   of   machine learning , that is, the   AI   will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innova
Hypnos MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders,   Hypnos is a sophisticated scalper designed for the semi-night market, after a deep analysis prior to its internal functions, it manages to detect unique opportunities, cared for by a system with price control and news control. It should be noted that the analysis is strongly optimized to handle night trading at its best for slippage and spreads. 4 important factors Low Liquidity: During market closure, liquidity usually decreases significantly. Fewer participants in the market
Cleopatra EA MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present to you the "Cleopatra" Cleopatra a beautiful and intelligent design, with a recovery form that constantly adapts where its power is versatility . Its main strategy is to read the market in its elasticity, we can analyze the entry range in different ways. This can be very dynamic at different TF and different ranges, with handling queries on market news. Cleopatra has great power to adapt to market recovery , its patterns are not fixed , we also have different types of p
Lord Arles MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Experts
Hello Traders! I present to you the " Versatile   Strategy of Lord Arles , Arles is designed to be   very aggressive or versatile   at the right time. Arles is the god of my favorite saga and he has everything to be the most dynamic on the market,   how can Arles survive being so aggressive ? My strategy is very complex in itself, it is designed to review how the market is going and consult news, events, movements, tick patterns, and more things internally that will not be revealed, Arles can
Monk MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Monk strategy, a solid and very stable long-term strategy.my strategy has entry patterns for safe and long terms, constantly check the news and festivals that are happening during the live market, has maximum risk protections, as well as long-term recovery from a grid, has different intelligent internal methods, where it can be configured in one chart setup, in order to establish a comfortable adaptive configuration for the 1-click AI, low/medium/high risk, dynamic, etc, etc Launch the EA on a
Priest Master MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Priest Master" Strategy, Priest Master, an ancient priest who applies solid gauge-based techniques. It can work with the entire market, controlling slipage and spread if required, entries highly analyzed by important indicators such as RSI, Bollinger, etc. It should be noted that his performance has passed for many symbols of the market, and where he makes it special by making the winning positions have a strategic method My strategy is optimized for " All Forex
Buda MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Buda   The Enlightened One is a strategy designed to trade without worries for all those who want something stable and determined. where they can place their investment X size without risk concerns, each entry will previously have a strong analysis consulting secret patterns and indicators designed by me, it has an AI system, where it will learn and consult all the ranges that we have taught it and adjust the risk if required where stop loss is versatile Start the EA on a chart. It has a specia
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
AI Deriv Step Index
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I decided to create this tool based on several of my previous strategies , adapting it to the synthetic market of Step index , therefore it is adapted to the artificial intelligence of machine learning , that is, the AI will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innovative things that you will find is that everything will be encapsulated
Osiris AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders,   I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , adapting it to the   Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the   artificial intelligence   of   machine learning , that is, the   AI   will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innovative things that you will find is that ev
Don Hits MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
I bring you   Don hits an expert in aggressive trading , it is a Multidirectional system, it covers all times and all currencies, with a Drawdown control this system uses one of my Martingale logics with a follow-up of what happens in a lower time and in a greater time, it will also be decided if it is necessary to intervene in the Drawdown, I know that many do not like the martin or edge system because They are used to burning accounts, but believe me that my systems are different, it is a logi
Apolo AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
APOLO AI - Advanced Algorithmic Trading System **Revolutionary Innovation in Automated Trading with AI** Apolo AI represents the cutting edge in algorithmic trading systems, fusing advanced Artificial Intelligence with years of professional trading experience. This system has been meticulously designed to operate on the USDCAD pair, demonstrating exceptional results with documented growth from 10k to 40k in annual backtests and similar results on live accounts. ## Cutting-Edge Technology -
Seth AI Gold MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , Seth the Protector God of the god RA , challenging the   divinity of gold   a complete   algorithm structured by A I and   nodes   analyzing gold patterns an innovative strategy based on   gold movements , powered by   artificial intelligence   and   machine learning   In a market as volatile as gold, it is essential to have solid and adaptive strategies to maximize the retu
Train to Yuma MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present to you the " Train to Yuma "   strategy, a solid and very stable Trend Medium Term Strategy. The train to Yuma is the old Legano West Train, where he traveled long stretches and had to endure various missions to get by. This algorithm is designed for the medium term, to monitor trends with time filter settings to choose the   best symbols to enter. It has everything you need to monitor the   entire market, from trend filters, rsi filters, channel periods, and more signa
Anuk MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the old god my "ANUK" strategy, it is an intelligent strategy with 3 types of built-in strategies (you can choose this within its options) it is designed to enter the trade where it detects a strong trend or a market break, it has a built-in algorithm to recover positions and exit quickly, it can be configured to work in some sessions as the trader prefers, it also has a large news detection system, so as not to enter those moments where the market can be very volatile
Horus AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders The New Generation Api Scalper is here Horus AI ,   I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous  Strategies , adapting it to the  Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the  artificial intelligence  of  machine learning , that is, the  AI  will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innova
Mystical AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed   Mystical AI   with real results rigorously,   impeccable for his wisdom and intelligence  , tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , adapting it to the   Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the   artificial intelligence   of   machine learning , that is, the   AI   will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of
Crypto AI Pro
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies AI , Crypto AI Pro   is based on carrying out purchase and sale operations of financial assets in very short periods of time, seeking to obtain profits from small   fluctuations   in   prices . When applied to   Bitcoin , a   scalper uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze large amounts of cryptocurrency market data and make fast and accurate tr
Mr Bitcoin AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies AI , Mr Bitcoin AI   is based on carrying out purchase and sale operations of financial assets in very short periods of time, seeking to obtain profits from small   fluctuations   in   prices . When applied to   Bitcoin , a   scalper uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze large amounts of cryptocurrency market data and make fast and accurate tr
Adam Smith AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Adam Smith AI - A Revolution in Automated Trading After years of exhaustive study of financial markets and classical economic theory, we present an innovative solution that merges the fundamental principles of the father of modern economics with the most advanced technology in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The invisible hand of the market is now powered by advanced neural networks that analyze trading patterns, market behaviors, and price structures in real time. Our system has b
Eye of Gold AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
The  Eye of Gold AI  new  AI technology implemented for the stock price   price acction on new era  for the new gold trade, is so efficient that it can  analyze  the  market  ranges by doing a  machine learning  of the key movements to enter the market, destructuring the  slippages  for an intensive analysis, no hedge, no martin, a  scalper  with highly  sophisticated new technology . Revolutionize Your Gold Trading with Advanced AI: Quantum Pattern Recognition System through our Advanced Scann
Filter:
220072256
4881
220072256 2022.12.18 21:53 
 

Today I bought this EA, I saw that it has many subscribers and excellent results in real accounts, even 169% with 100% of operations in profit. This data convinced me to buy this EA .

The author Nestor Alejandro is very kind, and helped me install his EA Prophet. 5 stars deserved.

I will update in a month to see if these magnificent results will also occur on my account.

Update 2 April 2023

I have to publicly thank the author, I bought this fantastic EA in December, and now in April the author was really kind to configure me the new updates that I didn't know how to apply.

Thank you so much

Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
9795
Reply from developer Nestor Alejandro Chiariello 2022.12.18 21:59
Thank you very much for your support, it's a pleasure to help you :)
Reply to review