Prophet EA — MT5 Expert Advisor

Prophet EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered through years of exhaustive market research and proprietary pattern analysis. Built on a foundation of multi-layered internal indicators, Prophet EA scans the chart relentlessly — identifying only the highest-probability entry points with maximum potential range.

The system is designed with one uncompromising goal: to achieve a 100% win rate by entering the market exclusively when all internal conditions align with absolute precision. Rather than trading frequently, Prophet EA exercises strict selectivity, waiting patiently for the perfect confluence of signals before executing a trade. This disciplined approach minimizes risk while maximizing the quality of every position opened.

Prophet EA requires no optimization per broker — thanks to its broker-agnostic architecture, it delivers consistent behavior across all MT5-compatible brokers regardless of spread, execution model, or server latency. A minimum starting balance of $500 is recommended to ensure proper lot sizing and margin management.

Supported Pairs:

EURUSD (primary)

GBPUSD (primary)

EURCHF (optional)

EURGBP (optional)

Key Features:

Internal Entry Detection — Proprietary multi-condition engine that triggers entries only when all internal signals reach full confluence, eliminating noise and false setups

— Proprietary multi-condition engine that triggers entries only when all internal signals reach full confluence, eliminating noise and false setups Internal Resistance Detection — Automatically identifies key structural resistance levels from within, allowing the EA to filter out low-quality entries near dangerous price zones

— Automatically identifies key structural resistance levels from within, allowing the EA to filter out low-quality entries near dangerous price zones Equity Risk Control — Built-in equity protection system that monitors account exposure in real time, automatically limiting or halting trading when predefined risk thresholds are reached

— Built-in equity protection system that monitors account exposure in real time, automatically limiting or halting trading when predefined risk thresholds are reached Hidden Trailing Stop — Invisible trailing mechanism that locks in profits without exposing stop levels to the broker or market makers, protecting gains silently and efficiently

— Invisible trailing mechanism that locks in profits without exposing stop levels to the broker or market makers, protecting gains silently and efficiently News Detection — Integrated economic calendar filter that detects high-impact news events and pauses trading during volatile windows, keeping your account safe from unpredictable spikes

— Integrated economic calendar filter that detects high-impact news events and pauses trading during volatile windows, keeping your account safe from unpredictable spikes Fully broker-independent — works on any MT5 broker without adjustments

Optimized for H1 timeframe for maximum signal clarity

Minimal setup required — plug and play from the first bar

Specifications: MT5 · EURUSD · GBPUSD · H1 · Min. $500 · Broker Independent

Prophet EA is not built to trade every candle — it is built to trade the right one. Precision, patience, and performance.