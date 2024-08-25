Range Breakout EA with Range Filters

4.55

UPDATE: Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999

If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you.

  • No Martingale / No Grid
  • 22 Months Live Signal
  • +290% Live Growth

[Live Signal] | [FTMO Results] | [Main Portfolio] | [Backtest Guide]

Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ?

Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between trading sessions.

Volatility is usually low during the Asian session, creating a tight price range. When the London session opens, volatility increases and price often breaks out of this range
and continues moving in the breakout direction.

The system trades this breakout and closes positions later in the day when volatility starts to slow down.

It does not use indicators or fixed timeframes, which helps reduce overfitting. An internal breakout filter is used to avoid low-quality breakout trades.

The strategy works especially well on XAUUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD, US30, and DE40.

Trading multiple markets provides strong diversification.


Join The Community!

PUBLIC COMMUNITY: Click Here!

Send me a private message with proof of purchase to receive an invite to our private community.


Plug & Play Setup – No Set-files Required

One Chart Setup (Default)
Attach the EA to any chart and it will automatically trade all enabled markets (XAUUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD, US30, DE40) from a single chart.
This is also the recommended mode for backtesting as it shows the full portfolio performance across all markets in one single test.

Individual Chart Setup (Recommended for Live Trading)
Disable the One Chart Setup and attach the EA separately to each market's chart. In the inputs, select the matching market under the Preset Market setting.
This allows you to see the range being drawn and the breakouts happening in real time — making it easy to verify the EA is correctly set up and trading as expected.

How to Get Started

  1. Attach the EA to any chart. (Timeframe does not matter.)
  2. Choose your Risk Level: Low / Medium / High.
  3. That's it — each market uses its own optimized settings automatically. No set-files needed.


Features

  • One Chart Setup — trade all markets from a single chart
  • Individual chart mode with live range and breakout visualization
  • Five built-in markets with optimized settings — XAUUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD, US30, DE40
  • Universal lot sizing — works correctly on all brokers and account currencies without compatibility settings
  • Daily drawdown protector (prop firm friendly, e.g. FTMO, The5ers, FundedNext)
  • Built-in trade randomizer (prop firm friendly)
  • Spread filter to block trades during extreme spread conditions
  • Automatic risk levels — Low / Medium / High
  • Manual risk % option
  • Fixed lot size option
  • Adjustable range color for chart display
  • User-adjustable trade comment
  • User-adjustable magic number
  • Optional chart information display
    • Current daily drawdown display
    • Current daily profit display

Broker Time

This system is designed for brokers using standard US trading time (GMT+2 / GMT+3),
which is the most common server time used by major brokers worldwide.
If you’re unsure about your broker’s server time, feel free to reach out and I’ll help you check it.


Warning

Automated trading systems are often marketed as ai, artificial intelligence, machine learning, ChatGPT, or even quantum computer systems. This is one of the main reasons traders should be cautious. Many EAs on the market are misleading and are built for a single purpose: to make buyers believe they have found a money-printing machine.

In reality, this is rarely the case. Most of these systems fail over time and often lead to losses or account blow-ups.

The systems I offer do not rely on these buzzwords or marketing claims. They are built on well-known fundamental and technical ideas that exist in the forex market and have shown a real long-term edge when applied in a structured, rule-based way.

It’s also important to be cautious with systems marketed as ICT or SMC. These approaches are largely discretionary by nature, and when turned into automated rules, they often do not have a clearly defined or proven edge.

Reviews 23
NWP 09
70
NWP 09 2026.08.17 03:29 
 

I'm really impressed. RB is fantastic , it can pull in massive profits during strong market trends. Thank you, Jimmy for wonderful help.

NN
1174
NN 2026.08.12 16:41 
 

I’ve had a very good experience with Range Breakout. It’s a profitable EA that also provides useful diversification to a trading portfolio. The profit curve isn’t perfectly linear, but the EA has delivered profitable monthly performance overall. In the long run, consistent profitability matters much more to me than having a profit curve that simply looks perfect. The support is also very good. The developer is responsive, competent, and always takes the time to answer questions and provide helpful solutions.

Thierry robert
73
Thierry robert 2026.08.04 03:35 
 

This EA is excellent and has already proven itself. I really appreciate Jimmy, who helps with the installation. The EA runs on multiple pairs, offering diversification, which I really like. I spoke to Jimmy before buying to explain exactly what I was looking for. I am very satisfied. Thank you.

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NWP 09
70
NWP 09 2026.08.17 03:29 
 

I'm really impressed. RB is fantastic , it can pull in massive profits during strong market trends. Thank you, Jimmy for wonderful help.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.08.17 06:01
Yeah this is why the time based exit is so powerful :)
Thank you for the review
NN
1174
NN 2026.08.12 16:41 
 

I’ve had a very good experience with Range Breakout. It’s a profitable EA that also provides useful diversification to a trading portfolio. The profit curve isn’t perfectly linear, but the EA has delivered profitable monthly performance overall. In the long run, consistent profitability matters much more to me than having a profit curve that simply looks perfect. The support is also very good. The developer is responsive, competent, and always takes the time to answer questions and provide helpful solutions.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.08.12 17:05
100% correct man. Better to have profit for years to come than a perfectly smooth equity curve for a few months then blowing the account. Ups and downs are part of it.
Thank you for the review!
Thierry robert
73
Thierry robert 2026.08.04 03:35 
 

This EA is excellent and has already proven itself. I really appreciate Jimmy, who helps with the installation. The EA runs on multiple pairs, offering diversification, which I really like. I spoke to Jimmy before buying to explain exactly what I was looking for. I am very satisfied. Thank you.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.08.04 09:09
Thank you for the review!
PT1000
86
PT1000 2026.06.29 08:08 
 

Been running this for around 6 months now through some pretty tough market conditions — geopolitical events, volatility spikes, the lot. It's held up well and tracked close to the backtest results, which is really what you want to see. Jimmy's live signal speaks for itself — 147% total growth and tracking fine this year. No Martingale, no grid, no AI tricks. Just a clean breakout system that does what it says. Support has been solid. Recommended.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.06.29 08:18
Thank you for the Review mate!
bi mo
417
bi mo 2026.05.02 21:46 
 

Great system, some pairs struggle more than others, but well diversify. Be mindful that some strategies have high correlation with other EAs from the author.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.05.11 15:17
Thank you for the Review!
gwayne9595
430
gwayne9595 2026.04.29 16:19 
 

Simple, but effective EA from a trusted developer. I run on gold only and its been great. Set your risk accordingly and run in a portfolio, you will see the results.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.05.01 17:04
Thank you!
Kris Jef Saelen
1311
Kris Jef Saelen 2026.03.30 19:33 
 

It's a very honest EA from Jimmy, and you have to give it some time. It will have good and bad periods, but in the end it will make a profit! Thanks, Jimmy, for your hard work!

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.03.30 23:52
Appreciate the Review!
Julien Metz
327
Julien Metz 2026.03.21 14:36 
 

It seems like we have another case of bought reviews here. After having tested the system for a month I was on a loss of 3 percent, the dev said yeah thats pretty good, thats no problem, this happens, I stopped using it, because I had profitable eas, I saw those feedbacks and thought alright, lets try it again and once again, high losses, small wins and it ate the profit of my other experts. Sad, I have to add that I trade with RoboForex and can only jugde XAUUSD and USDJPY.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.03.21 14:54
There is absolutely no bought reviews here! The EA is plus 21% profit this month which is extremely good results so I am not sure what you have done with your setup. You can clearly see the Live results here on the Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2271995?source=Site+Profile+Seller
Thomas Fredy Gachter
363
Thomas Fredy Gachter 2026.03.16 23:03 
 

I bought the RangeBreakout EA several months ago and added it to the portfolio of EAs that I am running. Like with any trading system, there are periods where performance is strong and also times where things slow down. That is just part of trading. What I like about this EA is that it trades multiple markets such as US30, DAX, BTCUSD, XAUUSD and USD/JPY. Because of this diversification, it is not dependent on a single market. Different instruments behave differently, and that can help balance performance over time. Just like Jimmy’s other EAs, this system does not rely on grid trading, martingale, or risky recovery methods. It is based on real strategies and price behavior. That also means there can be periods where the EA is quiet or not performing as strongly, but that is the nature of a real trading strategy. The EA is also very easy to use. You can install it and let it run without constantly adjusting settings or needing to babysit the trades. For advanced users you can also play with the settings. Jimmy’s support is outstanding as always. He is very responsive and always willing to help if there are questions or technical issues. From my experience he is transparent and clearly understands what he is doing. I have also had several conversations with Jimmy and you can see that he has a clear vision behind his work and continues improving his systems over time. Overall I am happy running RangeBreakout as part of my EA portfolio and I will continue monitoring the long-term performance.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.03.18 12:05
Thank you!
Wieger De Wit
479
Wieger De Wit 2026.02.27 10:36 
 

Jimmy is a great developer. He makes honest and real trading systems. What I like about this one is the portfolio approach which will smoothen out your equity curve. Support is also outstanding, Jimmy knows his stuff!

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.02.28 10:43
Thank you man!
fdghwkauw
108
fdghwkauw 2026.02.14 17:04 
 

If you landed on this page I am happy for you. If you have realistic expectations you will be pleased. Jimmy provides first class support and is patient with questions. As a relatively new trader he, along with another developer, have acted like mentors which is invaluable. Being a part of the purchasers channel, reading the blog posts (excellent learning), viewing the YouTube reviews and being a part of the community on the Telegram have felt like a 'cheat code' for me and I have grown exponentially as a trader as a result. The portfolio approach espoused by Jimmy (and others) has put me on an upward trajectory and with the support that I know is there, I feel confident of long-term success. Additionally, look at the price, he is not ripping you off. No 'too good to be true' marketing BS here. The EA performs live as you'd expect from the backtests. Jimmy has developed an honest system, is an honest bloke and as one reviewer has already said is definitely a smart guy.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.02.15 00:55
Thank you for the kind words, I am happy that I could help you on your trading journey :)
Carl-Gustav Öberg
246
Carl-Gustav Öberg 2026.02.07 20:38 
 

I'm impressed by Jimmy's pursuit of honest, resilient EA creation. MQL5 is cluttered with flashy, manipulated duds—stuffed with unsafe escalation, overlapping engagements, or counterfeit "sophisticated" tools that disintegrate under live conditions—yet Jimmy's practices gleam with their direct, hardy designs. The Eriksson Systems suite advocates for truthfulness, rooted in sturdy price examination, volatility tuning, and allocation throughout varied fields like virtual coins, exchange rates, equity gauges, and staples for harmonious, decoupled outcomes. He evades tricks, highlighting inter-broker verifications, stochastic touches for individualized trades, and prop entity adaptability. Diverging from those vain, over-polished automations that hype victories but heap deficits, Jimmy's offer enduring edges via astute breakout executions and supple governance, hence their core placement in my ensemble with my bespoke ones for finer integration. Range Breakout EA with Range Filters exemplifies this: a equilibrated breakout mechanism operable on multiple assets including gold, dollar-yen, Bitcoin, and indexes, identifying compact ranges from calm periods and capitalizing on surges in bustle, with integrated vetting to bypass feeble shifts and concluding through scheduled or threshold-based halts. Its accessible tunings—like risk degrees, symbol picks, calendar constraints, and limit safeguards—reveal shrewd architecture that upholds exactness without needless complexity, rendering it adaptable across markets. It stands out by emphasizing pragmatic fortitude, circumventing the evident, broker-impeding snags in usual MQL5 products. I've been utilizing Range Breakout EA with Range Filters for a while, and I'm very satisfied with my personal backtests, the effortless configuration, and the solid confidence it instills when I see its trades executing well. As a fellow developer, it's the type of EA I wish I'd engineered myself. Jimmy's inventive angle contributes real significance to a fraud-infested area; a superior pick for earnest traders—Jimmy, your aptitude is stimulating.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.02.07 23:19
Thank you!
1228 TimYeh
261
1228 TimYeh 2026.01.30 04:31 
 

最近10K差點爆掉,今天又回到初始10K,一直沒有空檢查EA組合績效,一看差點昏死,這款EA裡面的US30,DE40,USDJPY勝率低的嚇死人,如果沒有安裝這個EA,早就通關了,我在comment上有 附上圖片,丟硬幣猜輸贏也沒這麼差吧 虧我還在這買了3個EA,改天有空再來看其他EA績效

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.01.31 13:45
Hi, This is the performance of the system overall. It’s up a total of 121%, with an average of around 10% profit per month. The screenshots you’re referring to only show results from around 2 weeks. That is far too short of a period to judge or evaluate the performance of any trading system. You simply cannot base conclusions on such a short time window. This is a long-term trading system, and performance must be evaluated over a longer horizon. When you do that, it is very clearly a profitable system, and it achieves this without using martingale or grid. If you read the description, it states very clearly from the first lines that this is a real long-term trading system, not something that will win all the time or produce smooth results every single month. Also, win rate has nothing to do with overall performance. This system, especially on US30 and DE40, is designed with a lower win rate but higher risk-reward (RR). That naturally means more losses, followed by occasional larger wins that compensate for them. You could have contacted me and asked questions, and I would have happily explained everything in detail. Since no questions were asked, it’s very difficult for me to help or teach when there’s no communication. I’m sorry that you’re not satisfied with the performance. Please feel free to reach out to me anytime, and I’ll gladly help you with any questions or concerns you have.
Oly.FX
289
Oly.FX 2025.12.10 06:02 
 

This is an edition to my previous review, which has lost it's meaning.

I bought Range Breakout EA 14 months ago. I used it with relative success for 2 periods few months ago... but now with it's most recent updates this EA lost the correct way to calculate lot sizes. I have shown the author the problem and he suggested the problem was on my side. I have proved it is not sending screenshots and he silenced. It was a good EA back in time. Maybe in the future the good idea behind it may prevail again. Not running in my personal portfolio anymore.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2025.12.17 01:48
Hi, thank you for your feedback.
After adding support for US30 and DE40, the lot calculation did behave incorrectly on some brokers due to non-standard tick values and contract specifications used by certain prop firms. This affected only specific broker setups, not all users.
We were in contact, and the issue has now been fixed in the latest update by improving broker compatibility. I’m actively working to make the EA function correctly across as many brokers and prop firms as possible.
I always try to respond as quickly as I can, but there can be short delays depending on time zones or when I’m offline. I apologize if that caused any frustration.
Range Breakout EA is continuously maintained and improved, and the original strategy and logic remain the same.
Thank you for taking the time to share your experience.
Alvin Kurniawan
547
Alvin Kurniawan 2025.11.27 06:19 
 

Saw this EA and try demo version, see all the input at the demo version and feels like can play with the setting in this EA, but sadly dev patch 2.0 remove all the input and locked the setting. I just felt like i purchased the wrong EA, can i ask for refund ? I can't try other setting and for other pairs also. Editted, developer have very good comunication and agree to bring back the customization inputs, need to respect that. Version 3.2 is good.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2025.11.27 09:49
Hi! I understand your frustration and I’m sorry for any confusion.
When the EA was first released, inputs were open, but many users were unintentionally over-optimizing and destroying the real-life performance.
To protect everyone’s long-term results and keep the strategy stable, safe and prop-firm friendly, I locked the core parameters in version 2.0.
This does not reduce the EA’s performance or value, it simply prevents users from accidentally breaking the system.
mansio
229
mansio 2025.11.22 09:41 
 

I've spent so much money on many different EAs on MQL5. Some of these work instantly and fast for a while, then before I know it huge losses occur. When I came across this EA I thought I would give it a go. I must let you know, do NOT BE fooled if the results start off slow as it will eventually catch up very well. The EA is safe and stable once you understand how it works. I would definitely recommend this developer as he is also helpful, patient, understanding and nice.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2025.11.22 10:25
Thank you so much for the review :)
Rudy Jean Louis Bompeix
357
Rudy Jean Louis Bompeix 2025.11.10 15:36 
 

The developer behind this EA is truly someone you can trust, which is becoming very rare nowadays on MQL5. It would be great to see honest and skilled programmers like him better represented in the Top 20, because right now there are only a few genuine ones among a crowd of scammers and dishonest sellers. Don’t be fooled by the low price, this EA is seriously well-built. It hasn’t been on the market for long, and unlike many overpriced “miracle” EAs with fake backtests, this one uses real, effective strategies that have been designed for long-term profitability, not for show. Yes, it can have losing trades like any real system, but for patient traders, it’s consistently profitable and performs very well over time. There’s no backtest manipulation, no unrealistic promises, and no misleading marketing. What you see is what you get, a professional, reliable system built by a developer who’s always available, friendly, and willing to help with any question or setup issue. I highly recommend this EA and the developer behind it. It’s time that the MQL5 Top 20 reflects honest and hard-working programmers like him. For the current price, Range Breakout EA is unbeatable and truly deserves to be ranked among the best.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2025.11.10 15:42
Thank you so much for the kind words! Makes me so happy that some people value real trading systems here on mql5 :)
Frank Alexander Nitsch
660
Frank Alexander Nitsch 2025.04.28 17:15 
 

The friendly and helpful developer of this Trading EA provides excellent support and is always available to assist with any questions. The proven strategy with a unique filtering system also ensures improved performance and versatile trading opportunities.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2025.04.28 23:24
Thank you for the Review :)
Josep Pintat
43
Josep Pintat 2025.01.28 01:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2025.01.28 02:23
Thank you for the Review :)
HAN Thomas
247
HAN Thomas 2024.12.12 09:02 
 

He is a kind, smart person. His EA is well worth it in the long run. Actual trading results show that the stop loss is small and the profit margin is large. I recommend it

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8601
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2024.12.12 12:03
Thank you! I am happy it is working good for you :)
12
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