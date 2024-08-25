Range Breakout EA with Range Filters

UPDATE: Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999

If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid

22 Months Live Signal

+290% Live Growth [Live Signal] | [FTMO Results] | [Main Portfolio] | [Backtest Guide]

Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ?

Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between trading sessions.



Volatility is usually low during the Asian session, creating a tight price range. When the London session opens, volatility increases and price often breaks out of this range

and continues moving in the breakout direction.



The system trades this breakout and closes positions later in the day when volatility starts to slow down.



It does not use indicators or fixed timeframes, which helps reduce overfitting. An internal breakout filter is used to avoid low-quality breakout trades.



The strategy works especially well on XAUUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD, US30, and DE40.

Trading multiple markets provides strong diversification.





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Plug & Play Setup – No Set-files Required

One Chart Setup (Default)

Attach the EA to any chart and it will automatically trade all enabled markets (XAUUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD, US30, DE40) from a single chart.

This is also the recommended mode for backtesting as it shows the full portfolio performance across all markets in one single test. Individual Chart Setup (Recommended for Live Trading)

Disable the One Chart Setup and attach the EA separately to each market's chart. In the inputs, select the matching market under the Preset Market setting.

This allows you to see the range being drawn and the breakouts happening in real time — making it easy to verify the EA is correctly set up and trading as expected. How to Get Started Attach the EA to any chart. (Timeframe does not matter.) Choose your Risk Level: Low / Medium / High. That's it — each market uses its own optimized settings automatically. No set-files needed.





Features

One Chart Setup — trade all markets from a single chart

Individual chart mode with live range and breakout visualization

Five built-in markets with optimized settings — XAUUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD, US30, DE40

Universal lot sizing — works correctly on all brokers and account currencies without compatibility settings

Daily drawdown protector (prop firm friendly, e.g. FTMO, The5ers, FundedNext)

Built-in trade randomizer (prop firm friendly)

Spread filter to block trades during extreme spread conditions

Automatic risk levels — Low / Medium / High

Manual risk % option

Fixed lot size option

Adjustable range color for chart display

User-adjustable trade comment

User-adjustable magic number

Optional chart information display

Current daily drawdown display



Current daily profit display



Broker Time



This system is designed for brokers using standard US trading time (GMT+2 / GMT+3),

which is the most common server time used by major brokers worldwide.

If you’re unsure about your broker’s server time, feel free to reach out and I’ll help you check it.





Warning



Automated trading systems are often marketed as ai, artificial intelligence, machine learning, ChatGPT, or even quantum computer systems. This is one of the main reasons traders should be cautious. Many EAs on the market are misleading and are built for a single purpose: to make buyers believe they have found a money-printing machine.

In reality, this is rarely the case. Most of these systems fail over time and often lead to losses or account blow-ups.

The systems I offer do not rely on these buzzwords or marketing claims. They are built on well-known fundamental and technical ideas that exist in the forex market and have shown a real long-term edge when applied in a structured, rule-based way.

It’s also important to be cautious with systems marketed as ICT or SMC. These approaches are largely discretionary by nature, and when turned into automated rules, they often do not have a clearly defined or proven edge.