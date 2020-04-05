Phoenix Midas

Phoenix Midas is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the
M15 timeframe. It reads market structure through synthetic order-flow analysis — volume
delta, volume profile (POC / value area) and liquidity behaviour — to time entries on two
complementary setups, and it manages every trade with a fixed, pre-defined risk. Built-in
news filtering and prop-firm risk controls make it suitable for both personal accounts and
funded-challenge environments.

── WHAT IT IS NOT ──
No grid. No martingale. No averaging down. Every position opens with a fixed ATR-based stop
loss and a defined take profit. Your maximum loss per trade is known before entry and is
sized as a fixed percentage of your balance. This is a defined-risk system — not a recovery
EA that hides drawdown until it blows the account.

── HOW IT WORKS ──
- Liquidity Sweep: detects when price sweeps a prior swing high/low and rejects it, entering
  on the reversal with order-flow confirmation (delta shift + wick exhaustion).
- Level Breakout: enters on volume-confirmed breaks of significant levels, aligned with the
  prevailing order-flow bias.
- Fast TP (counter-trend): when a signal runs against the higher-timeframe (daily) trend, the
  EA switches to a reduced reward target to bank the move earlier instead of overstaying it.

── RISK MANAGEMENT ──
- Position size is calculated from your risk % and the ATR-based stop distance — not fixed lots.
- Stops-level / freeze-level validation, spread filter, optional session filter.
- Optional end-of-day close to avoid holding through the weekend gap.
- If the account is too small to size a trade within your risk limit, the EA skips the trade
  rather than forcing an oversized lot — your risk cap is always respected.

── NEWS FILTER ──
Uses the native MetaTrader 5 economic calendar (no external websites, no WebRequest whitelist
to configure). Pauses new entries in a configurable window before and after scheduled events;
can be limited to high-impact events only, and to the currencies you choose (default USD, which
drives gold). Open trades continue to be managed normally — the filter blocks new entries only.

── PROP-FIRM SAFETY ──
- Daily loss circuit breaker: set a maximum daily loss as % of the day's starting equity. When
  hit, new entries stop until the next day; open trades can optionally be closed. Resets daily.
- Profit target stop-out: define a profit target as % of initial balance; when reached, the EA
  stops opening trades and can optionally close positions. Includes a custom initial-balance
  input so it aligns exactly with your challenge's starting figure.
These controls make Phoenix Midas straightforward to run within the daily-loss and target rules
of typical funded-account challenges.

── VALIDATION ──
Developed and tested on real tick data with out-of-sample verification: the configuration was
frozen on one period and confirmed on a separate, previously unseen period — not curve-fitted
to a single stretch of history. You are encouraged to run your own backtest on your broker's
data and to follow the live signal (linked on this page) before committing real capital.

── RECOMMENDED SETUP ──
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) · Timeframe: M15
- Account: hedging, low spread (Raw/ECN or a tight Standard account)
- Risk: start at 0.25 %–0.5 % per trade
- For funded challenges: enable the daily loss limit and profit target, and set the initial
  balance to match your challenge account
- VPS recommended for continuous 24/5 execution and for the news calendar to stay updated
- The default parameters are the tested configuration — no optimization required to start.

── REQUIREMENTS ──
- MetaTrader 5, with XAUUSD available from your broker
- Reasonable gold spreads
- Suggested minimum balance: [1000] USD (to allow proper risk-based sizing at 0.5 %)

── IMPORTANT ──
Backtest performance does not guarantee future results. The news filter relies on your
terminal's economic calendar and is inactive in the Strategy Tester. Trading leveraged
instruments carries substantial risk of loss. Use only risk capital you can afford to lose.
Phoenix Midas is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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Phoenix Edge
Alvaro Albillos Gutierrez
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Phoenix Edge is a systematic trend-following Expert Advisor for Bitcoin (BTCUSD)  and Gold (XAUUSD) . Each symbol runs its own optimized parameter profile that the EA applies automatically based on chart detection. No martingale, no grid, no scaling into losses. One signal, one entry, one exit — managed with adaptive stops and R-multiple targets. Validation methodology This product is transparent about how each symbol's profile was validated.  XAUUSD and BTCUSD — walk-forward validated Out-of
Phoenix Cerberus
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PHOENIX CERBERUS Three strategies, one guardian. Multi-strategy EA for NASDAQ with account-level risk control. Phoenix Cerberus runs three independent NASDAQ strategies inside a single Expert Advisor — each one a head of the guardian — governed by a single account-level risk manager. Most "portfolio" EAs are one idea stretched thin. Cerberus is the opposite: three genuinely different, individually back-tested engines that trade the same instrument from different angles, so their equity curves
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