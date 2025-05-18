Launch price: $199

The price will gradually increase after each block of sales as part of a value-driven release strategy.

The sooner you purchase ArtQuant Gold, the better price you’ll get. (No artificial discounts or aggressive promotions. Price growth reflects the system’s quality and long-term performance.)

LIVE SIGNAL ArtQuant Gold is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) with a robust, adaptive structure focused on long-term stability.

Its internal logic combines automated technical analysis, dynamic risk control and a smart grid execution model without using martingale or lot multiplication.





Unlike many systems that rely on volume escalation or overfitted strategies, ArtQuant Gold follows a disciplined, realistic approach, adapting to actual market behavior through intelligent, fully configurable exposure management.





Key Features

Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD

Grid-based strategy without martingale – no lot scaling across entries

Multi-layered logic using price action, flow behavior and internal filters

Configurable drawdown control to protect capital at all times

Trade execution based on market conditions, not fixed timers or cycles

Timeframe-independent – event-driven logic, not candle-based

Input Parameters



The following parameters are available in the EA, explained in the same order as they appear in the settings:

Start EA Paused: Allows you to launch the EA in pause mode to adjust settings safely before trading begins.

Gold Symbol: Defines the symbol to be traded. Default is "XAUUSD" but can be adapted to match your broker’s name.

Lot Calculation Method: Choose between fixed lots, automatic lots or balance-based lot sizing.

Auto Lots Risk Levels: Risk level applied when using automatic lot calculation, from low to very high.

Fixed Lot: Exact lot size used if fixed mode is selected.

Fixed per Balance: Amount of account balance required for each fixed lot.

Percentage of Balance: Calculates the lot size as a percentage of your current balance.

Minimum Volume per Balance: Minimum balance required to allow opening a trade at the selected volume.

Drawdown Control Mode: Activates the internal drawdown protection logic with optional auto-shutdown.

Drawdown Value: Maximum allowed drawdown, either in percentage or absolute value.

MQID Push Notifications: Enables mobile notifications via the MQID system.

Magic Number: Unique identifier to separate this EA’s trades from others.

Maximum Spread: Maximum spread allowed for trade execution.

Show Panel: Enables or disables the on-screen status panel.

Panel Font and Font Size: Customize the font type and size for display.

Panel Comment: Text label displayed on chart and trade comments.

Line Style and Width: Choose the style and thickness for visual grid, TP and BE lines.

Line Colors: Define colors for Take Profit, Break Even and Grid levels.

Requirements and Recommendations

Trading symbol: XAUUSD

Account type: Hedging

Minimum deposit: $1000 (with 1:500 leverage)

Broker: IC Markets or any broker with low spreads and reliable execution

Timeframe: Any (the system is not candle-dependent)

VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation

Support and Communication

Support is provided exclusively through the “Comments” section on this page or via private message within the MQL5 platform.

External platforms such as Telegram or Discord are not used in order to maintain a focused, spam-free and professional support environment.





Important

Requests for discounts, private deals or price negotiations will be ignored.

Pricing is fixed and transparent. Any future price adjustments will be announced publicly, not offered privately.





A Note on the Reality of Algorithmic Trading

Be cautious of any EA that promises perfect equity curves, zero drawdown or identical results across all conditions.

Such behavior is a clear sign of overfitting – backtests calibrated too precisely to historical data, with poor adaptability in real markets.

These systems are, in essence, ticking time bombs.

ArtQuant Gold is not built to impress with unrealistic visuals. It is built to survive, adapt and grow with sound logic and responsible execution.

Consistency is not achieved through cosmetic backtests, but through well-structured, realistic trading logic.





