ArtQuant Gold
- Experts
- Miguel Angel Vico Alba
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 1 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Launch price: $199
ArtQuant Gold is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) with a robust, adaptive structure focused on long-term stability.
- Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD
- Grid-based strategy without martingale – no lot scaling across entries
- Multi-layered logic using price action, flow behavior and internal filters
- Configurable drawdown control to protect capital at all times
- Trade execution based on market conditions, not fixed timers or cycles
- Timeframe-independent – event-driven logic, not candle-based
The following parameters are available in the EA, explained in the same order as they appear in the settings:
- Start EA Paused: Allows you to launch the EA in pause mode to adjust settings safely before trading begins.
- Gold Symbol: Defines the symbol to be traded. Default is "XAUUSD" but can be adapted to match your broker’s name.
- Lot Calculation Method: Choose between fixed lots, automatic lots or balance-based lot sizing.
- Auto Lots Risk Levels: Risk level applied when using automatic lot calculation, from low to very high.
- Fixed Lot: Exact lot size used if fixed mode is selected.
- Fixed per Balance: Amount of account balance required for each fixed lot.
- Percentage of Balance: Calculates the lot size as a percentage of your current balance.
- Minimum Volume per Balance: Minimum balance required to allow opening a trade at the selected volume.
- Drawdown Control Mode: Activates the internal drawdown protection logic with optional auto-shutdown.
- Drawdown Value: Maximum allowed drawdown, either in percentage or absolute value.
- MQID Push Notifications: Enables mobile notifications via the MQID system.
- Magic Number: Unique identifier to separate this EA’s trades from others.
- Maximum Spread: Maximum spread allowed for trade execution.
- Show Panel: Enables or disables the on-screen status panel.
- Panel Font and Font Size: Customize the font type and size for display.
- Panel Comment: Text label displayed on chart and trade comments.
- Line Style and Width: Choose the style and thickness for visual grid, TP and BE lines.
- Line Colors: Define colors for Take Profit, Break Even and Grid levels.
- Trading symbol: XAUUSD
- Account type: Hedging
- Minimum deposit: $1000 (with 1:500 leverage)
- Broker: IC Markets or any broker with low spreads and reliable execution
- Timeframe: Any (the system is not candle-dependent)
- VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation
- Support is provided exclusively through the “Comments” section on this page or via private message within the MQL5 platform.
- External platforms such as Telegram or Discord are not used in order to maintain a focused, spam-free and professional support environment.
I bought and setup this EA roughly three weeks ago. After some backtesting I set it live on both a cent - acc and a "real one". So far it did not make frequent trades (as expected); but when it entered the market, the results where great. even on "low-risk". The UI is clear and well documented, clearly recommended.