Hello traders, I have designed ODIN AI with real results rigorously, impeccable for his wisdom and intelligence , tool based on several of my previous Strategies, adapting it to the Forex Market, therefore it is adapted to the artificial intelligence of machine learning, that is, the AI will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innovative things that you will find is that everything will be encapsulated in a virtual way, that is, there will be no data that is sent to the server of the Stop loss and take profits etc, it will be in a very humane way


This Night scalper is designed with slippage and spread protection to make strategic entries while limiting risks.

exclusively designed for metatrader, where it will be completely intelligent and self-managed


2 of the main things is that I design the extractFeatures and trainModel functions, this will be in charge of designing the candle, destructuring Slippage it and learning how it moves to adapt Spread.

It should be noted that my strategy development is designed by me over the years as a professional trader, adding the self-adaptation of the AI to optimize performance and make it even better.

It should be highly noted that this is a Real Scalper where the profits will be real, controlled with a take profit and a stop loss

this way your money will be protected

You do not need to have experience in trading, my tool is designed for beginners and experts, it is installed in 2 simple clicks since it will do the job like a professional trader

After purchasing my product, ask me to get the best configuration, you can also see my other products here MQL5

This AI is mainly focused on people who want an alternative and work 24/5 since the "Forex" "GBPCAD M15" works every day of the year, this is a very difficult market so let the AI take care of it.


It is important to do the backtesting correctly to use the "Every Tick" method since the AI is implemented for each Tick Data at runtime

Some of the main characteristics that can be highlighted I will present them here as a list

Real Signals

    • high quality and elegant design performance
    • candlestick and chart color manipulation for clean AI reading
    • information panel on how the work of the strategy is going
    • floating virtual environments where profits and losses will be shown in the graph in a very clear way
    • risk control to invest
    • account protection, example maximum drawdown with time, maximum spread with time, etc.
    • big news control and vice versa
    • AI adaptive control
    • Great control of days and hours of operation
    • Rigorous adaptation for any broker, this must be adapted in stages by the user to understand their slippage

    • News api control


  • Data Info requiered
    Symbol  GBPCAD
    Speed Connection  <10.0 ms
    Spread  <25 Spread
    Type Account  ECN,RAW,PRO (Low Spread)
    Time Frame  M15


Reviews 2
77beier1121
22
77beier1121 2024.05.04 07:35 
 

Great seller

77beier1121
22
77beier1121 2024.05.04 07:35 
 

Great seller

Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
9586
Reply from developer Nestor Alejandro Chiariello 2024.05.04 07:42
Thanks dear!
Edson Zziwa
129
Edson Zziwa 2024.03.15 05:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
9586
Reply from developer Nestor Alejandro Chiariello 2024.03.15 07:45
Thanks you , u are welcome!
