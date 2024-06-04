Monk strategy, a solid and very stable long-term strategy.my strategy has entry patterns for safe and long terms, constantly check the news and festivals that are happening during the live market, has maximum risk protections, as well as long-term recovery from a grid, has different intelligent internal methods, where it can be configured in one chart setup, in order to establish a comfortable adaptive configuration for the 1-click AI, low/medium/high risk, dynamic, etc, etc



Launch the EA on a chart. Regardless of your current chart, the advisor always trades all your symbols at the same time. to read and filter news you must place 1 graphic per symbol.



You can start the Monk Advisor on a chart of any symbol and any time period. Regardless of your current chart, the advisor analyzes monthly, weekly and daily chart data for all your symbols at the same time.





Properties some of its characteristics



Completely dynamic takeprofit, both for the single and for recoveries, smart take profit, hiden take profit, etc.

Fully dynamic stoploss, both for the single and for recoveries, smart take profit, hiden take profit, etc.

AI-Smart Global, a complete analysis to make the risk in an easy and intelligent way, where there will be several options to have an average profit according to the risk

News analysis and filtering, with a system to place protections before and after the news Filter of hours and days, to make a better control of which day to work and at what hours Close positive trades in the filter, this helps news filters, if there are winning positions during this news period and many other options, download and try

ETC,ETC



