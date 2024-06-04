Monk MT5

Monk strategy, a solid and very stable long-term strategy.my strategy has entry patterns for safe and long terms, constantly check the news and festivals that are happening during the live market, has maximum risk protections, as well as long-term recovery from a grid, has different intelligent internal methods, where it can be configured in one chart setup, in order to establish a comfortable adaptive configuration for the 1-click AI, low/medium/high risk, dynamic, etc, etc


Launch the EA on a chart. Regardless of your current chart, the advisor always trades all your symbols at the same time. to read and filter news you must place 1 graphic per symbol.


You can start the Monk Advisor on a chart of any symbol and any time period. Regardless of your current chart, the advisor analyzes monthly, weekly and daily chart data for all your symbols at the same time.


Properties some of its characteristics

  • Completely dynamic takeprofit, both for the single and for recoveries, smart take profit, hiden take profit, etc. 
  • Fully dynamic stoploss, both for the single and for recoveries, smart take profit, hiden take profit, etc. 
  • AI-Smart Global, a complete analysis to make the risk in an easy and intelligent way, where there will be several options to have an average profit according to the risk 
  • News analysis and filtering, with a system to place protections before and after the news Filter of hours and days, to make a better control of which day to work and at what hours Close positive trades in the filter, this helps news filters, if there are winning positions during this news period and many other options, download and try
  • ETC,ETC


Recommended products
EMAGapCtrend
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
O Robô Trader EMAGap faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando as pequenas variações do mercado no instrumento: Mini-índice(B3), utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis.    Versão exclusiva para os instrumentos WIN$ e IND$ (Mini-índice B3).  Estratégia utilizada: média móvel e volatilidade. Lote Inicial: Versão Mini-índice, a partir de 1 lote. Versão Bra50, a partir de 0.05 Mini-Lotes. StopLoss e Take Profit Ajustáveis. Gerenciamento de risco: (
Robo davi I
Lucas Silvino Da Silva
Experts
Robô Davi I by Êxodo Capital is a professional system for traders created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) at B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses bias algorithms. After identifying the trend, the position is opened and the robot conducts the trade through a trailing stop that will be driven by the 13-period average. Maximum GAIN of 2200 pts. Main features Our setup has the option to use martingale, the EA has the option to customize. Presentation in the grap
SP500 Opening Range Pro
Manuel De Huerta De La Cruz
Experts
SP500 Opening Range Pro – MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor SP500 Opening Range Pro is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade the S&P 500 index during the New York session using Opening Range logic. The Expert Advisor combines breakout and pullback trading models with technical filters based on volatility and trend conditions. The system includes integrated risk management and configurable operational parameters. Main Features Opening Range strategy focused on the New York sess
Deep Genesis AI
Rabi Oudani
Experts
Welcome to the future of Gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Deep Genesis AI   is a professional-grade, fully autonomous Expert Advisor specifically engineered to tame the extreme volatility and liquidity hunts of the Gold market. By bridging the gap between advanced institutional technical analysis and the power of modern Large Language Models (LLMs), Deep Genesis AI fundamentally changes how automated trading is executed. Powered by the lightning-fast   DeepSeek V4 Flash AI   engine, this EA does not re
MetaFlex Trader
Diego De Cesaro
Experts
MetaFlex Trader – O Robô Definitivo para Operações Inteligentes e Otimizadas! O MetaFlex Trader é um robô de alta performance desenvolvido para traders que buscam operações inteligentes, flexíveis e altamente configuráveis. Equipado com uma poderosa combinação de indicadores técnicos e sistemas avançados de gerenciamento de risco, o MetaFlex Trader oferece uma abordagem robusta e adaptável ao mercado, permitindo otimizações personalizadas para maximizar seus resultados. Principais Recurs
Trillonario del ORO
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto Trillonario del Oro es un  EA de riesgo extremo (Super extremo - Sea millonario en un mes) Salio la versión 2.0 ,,,,  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/189718?source=Site +Profile+Seller Asesor Experto Trillonario del Oro es un sistema de trading automatizado de altísimo riesgo , diseñado para operar el mercado del oro (XAUUSD) con una lógica agresiva de crecimiento, escalado progresivo y manejo intensivo de posiciones. Su filosofía no es conservadora: está pensado para esc
Ai Scalper Pro
Dhiraj Shivprabhu Pattewar
Experts
1. Precision Entry Engine (The Edge) True-Swing Breakout Technology: The EA doesn't rely on lagging indicators. It maps live market structure, identifying localized "True Swings" (fractal highs and lows) to anticipate explosive momentum breakouts. Pre-Emptive Stacking: Anticipates major moves by placing resting Stop orders exactly at critical levels. When Gold breaks out, you are already in the trade. Daily Clean-Sweep: Every day at rollover (23:50), the bot automatically purges all resting o
GoldEdge Pro Showtime
Vittaya Klangpimanarkart
Experts
GoldEdge Pro – Smart Pullback Trading System GoldEdge Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD, focusing on pullback and dip-detection strategies within established market trends. The system is built to identify temporary price retracements and execute trades with structured confirmation and risk control. Core Trading Concept GoldEdge Pro is based on a pullback trading methodology: 1. Dip Detection Engine The system identifies short-term market retracements using EMA alignment (8 /
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Hyper Scalper PRO EA
Jakir Hussain Shaikh
Experts
Hyper Scalper PRO EA Hyper Scalper PRO EA is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed to capture fast market opportunities using an EMA crossover strategy combined with smart pending order trap logic. The EA analyzes price movement using a Fast EMA and Slow EMA to detect trend changes. When a crossover signal appears, the EA automatically opens a market trade and can place pending limit orders to capture better entries during pullbacks. This allows the system to trad
Boom Rocket
Cairo Neto Sergio Ndava
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed exclusively for trading the Boom market on the 1-minute timeframe. It operates solely in the sell direction, focusing on precise exits at specific moments in time. Unlike typical signal bots, this EA doesn’t generate buy/sell alerts but executes trades based on a well-defined strategy to take advantage of price movements during market pullbacks. Key Features: Works exclusively for Boom market : The EA is tailored for Boom markets and functions only on the Boom as
Gold Rebound EMA Pyramid
Desmond Saah Tchoffo
Experts
Gold Rebound EMA Pyramid is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. The strategy rests on one simple idea: trade only in the direction of an established trend, enter on pullbacks, and let a disciplined exit engine manage the position. There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging against the trend and no hidden logic. Every position is opened with a hard stop loss. How it works 1. The trend must be established. The EA trades only when th
QuantumLogic AI
Silvano Cesar Silva Vieira
Experts
QuantumLogic AI QuantumLogic AI is a highly sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for institutional-grade algorithmic trading. It utilizes a dynamic cost-averaging strategy (Grid) combined with an ultra-fast asynchronous block closing system (Basket). Developed for traders who demand absolute control over market exposure, it incorporates advanced time management and dynamic risk containment protocols. STRATEGY OVERVIEW The EA filters market direction using a Moving Average baseline and execute
OnlyTime
Nguyen Quoc Viet
Experts
Strategy of entering orders according to the time period of taking the top and bottom and entering orders according to the trend. Maximum of 2 orders per day. Depending on the purpose and trading plan, it can be edited at will. Can set the stop loss and profit levels as desired. Can trade any forex currency pair but prioritize USDJPY. Note: I am using Exness which has server time GMT+0. You need to change accordingly if your server time is different. Welcome everyone to experience. A test with o
Expert Amazo
Guilherme Geovanini Fraga
Experts
EXPERT AMAZO é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para negociar WIN (mini índice) e WDO (mini dólar). A operação é baseada na abertura de ordens utilizando alguns indicadores como Sars parabólicos, médias móveis, Bandas de Bollinger, Fibonacci, etc., trabalhando de acordo com 3 modalidades de estratégia, o AMAZO procura prever os movimentos do mercado com operações contra ea favor da tendência.        Entre em nosso Grupo de WhatsApp para receber as melhores configurações do Expert. G
Ershov 38 parrots MT5
Aleksei Ershov
Indicators
The indicator is designed to close positions on the market in time. For example: to take profits ahead of schedule if the price has not reached TakeProfit, and the market is turning around. The indicator analyzes the momentum, not the trend. He does not give any information about the trend. The indicator is well suited for finding divergence. The Ershov 38 Parrots indicator dynamically adjusts to the market and detects price movement impulses of medium and high amplitude. It almost does not rea
SwiftCap Trinity EA MT5
Hassan Sarfraz
Experts
SwiftCap Trinity EA | Multi-Strategy MT5 EA for Gold & Prop Firm Trading SwiftCap Trinity EA is a professional-grade multi-strategy MT5 Expert Advisor that combines four independent trading systems into one unified and disciplined framework. Instead of relying on a single strategy or market condition, Trinity is built to adapt. It delivers a balanced, structured, and consistent automated trading approach across different market environments. No set files required. Fully compatible with Prop Fi
Sika EA
Frederick Mensah
Experts
Sika EA works on GBPUSD - 1H $1,000 to $11,700   ... Jan 2020 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test). $10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% Risk Trade) RISK Management : It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades. Sika EA uses an  averaging  technique to mitigate against risk. Take Profit and Stop loss are hidden by the EA and auto calculates each profit base on the parameters
Azaha Pattern Breakout
Ahmad Zulkarnain
Experts
Product Description Ready to master one of the world's most dynamic instruments? Stop guessing the direction of the Gold market and start trading based on confirmed price patterns with Azaha Pattern Breakout. Designed specifically for the modern trader, Azaha Pattern Breakout is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) that automates a disciplined and objective breakout trading strategy. It allows you to execute opportunities in the XAUUSD market with precision, 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. The Philo
Xauusd buyonly pro ea
Jean Pierre Bucyenyisenge
Experts
How the EA hunts high-probability BUYs (5 gates all must pass) Kill Zone — Only trades London (10–13), New York (16–19), Asia (03–06) in Exness server time GMT+3 H4 Trend — Price must be above the H4 50 EMA — higher timeframe must be bullish Breakout Confirmed — 3 consecutive closes above resistance (no fake breakouts from wicks) Retest + Bullish Candle — Price pulls back to the broken level and closes green = confirmation RSI 45–75 + Spread < 3 pips — Momentum must be bullish, not overboug
Gold Scalping Machine Pro
Kennedy Odhiambo Oluoch
Experts
Gold Scalping Machine Pro – XAUUSD Smart Recovery EA Gold Scalping Machine Pro is a fully automated XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor built with a last-trade recovery averaging system . It targets fast consistent profits with intelligent drawdown control. Unlike risky martingale systems, this EA only opens new trades when the most recent trade reaches controlled drawdown , making it smarter and safer for long-term trading. Gold Expert Pro is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed exc
Vectorscalper
Mahamadou Issaka Bello Poutcha
Experts
VectorScalper - Professional MTF Trend Scalper VectorScalper is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for traders who seek precision in aggressive scalping environments. It leverages a sophisticated Multi-Timeframe (MTF) trend analysis to ensure that every entry aligns with the dominant market momentum across multiple horizons.Unlike basic scalpers, VectorScalper uses a rigorous filtering system.
FTrend3
Sonia Tait
Experts
Este EA combina a tendência do tempo gráfico principal com mais dois tempos gráficos configuráveis. Os stops são técnicos baseados na técnica dos canais OffRoad. Ao executar otimizações, é interessante buscar as combinações de tempos gráficos que corroboram para um bom resultado para cada ativo e seu comportamento. Estudos apontam para resultados mais assertivos quando os testes são feitos nos últimos meses para operar no próximo. O período do ADX e das bandas de Bollinger também podem variar co
Adreno M15
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Experts
Características Principais: • Configuração Personalizável: Permite ajustar parâmetros como a Média Móvel Exponencial (EMA) e o MACD de forma simples, para que o EA se alinhe à sua estratégia. • Interface Intuitiva: Uma interface projetada para facilitar a configuração, tornando o processo rápido e acessível, mesmo para traders com menos experiência. • Indicadores Técnicos: Suporte para indicadores como EMA e MACD, fornecendo uma análise técnica sólida. • • Segurança e Gerenciamento de Risco: O
Skeleton BTC
Miguel Felipe Orozco Velandia
Experts
This automated trading robot for MT5 has been developed with a conservative and realistic approach, focusing on risk management and capital preservation. Its operational structure is designed to maintain controlled drawdown, making it suitable for traders seeking a disciplined and long-term strategy. It implements a selective scalping strategy on the BTCUSD pair, operating on the M1 timeframe. Unlike other systems that open frequent trades without filters, this bot acts only when specific condit
Institutional Logic EA Bulit for Real Traders
Hamza Hussain
Experts
Gold Precision Trader – The XAUUSD Edge Without Indicators Trade gold like a pro — without relying on lagging indicators or confusing signals.Gold Precision Trader is a battle-tested, rule-based strategy designed specifically for XAUUSD. Built for fast execution, high-probability entries, and mechanical consistency, this system eliminates noise and lets you trade with real structure, 1-3 trades daily. What Makes It Different Built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) Trades only during clear, h
Mac Rider Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
MacRider GOLD is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines MACD signal filtering with dynamic trailing stops and advanced money management. The EA uses the MACD indicator to detect trend direction before placing pending orders, filtering out low-quality entries and focusing on high-probability setups. The grid system places BUY STOP and SELL STOP orders at configurable distances, while automatic profit closing and dynamic trailing stops
AuriON AI System EA MT5
Aung Kaung Htet
2.67 (3)
Experts
AuriON AI System EA Trading Reinvented by Intelligence. Important: After purchasing, please send me a private message to receive your personalized installation package and setup instructions. Current Offer: Next 10 copies available for $449 , then price increases to $599 . I. Introduction AuriON is a cognitive trading system that integrates algorithmic execution, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. It is built on the Deep Neural Cognition framework with an embedded Multilayer GPT Inte
HASuperTrendADX
Steven Wong Sing Seng
Experts
HA Supertrend ADX is a MetaTrader 5 trend Expert Advisor inspired by the TradingView Heikin Ashi Supertrend ADX concept. It combines Heikin Ashi candle alignment, Supertrend direction on HA prices, and an ADX strength filter. Features • Heikin Ashi trend confirmation • Supertrend on Heikin Ashi OHLC (TradingView-style) • ADX minimum threshold with optional DI+ / DI- filter • Supertrend flip exit and/or ATR trailing stop • Optional initial ATR stop loss • Margin cap and maximum lot limit • XAU
The Storm Rider XAUUSD
Abhay Pratap Singh
Experts
Product Description: The Storm Rider XAUUSD - Ride the Golden Waves with Confidence. After almost 6 months of continuous development, testing, and refinement, I created The Storm Rider_  a low-risk, high-performance Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).  This EA is designed for traders who want consistent results without constantly watching the screen. Simply set it on a VPS, let it run, and focus on what truly matters. Core Trading Approach: Price Action The robot makes decisions
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (146)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.43 (47)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Experts
Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1200 . [  Live Signal +14 Months  ] [  Live Signal +7 Months  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , built on a breakout strategy . Breakouts on Gold offer some of the best entry opportunities: key levels are broken almost every day. The problem is that far from every one of them follows through. This is exactly the problem Aero solves: it is an advanced system for iden
More from author
Check Laverage and Spread MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Indicators
Great utility tool where you can monitor in real time the Laverage of your account and the spread of the symbol This will know how to accurately identify the data, to be able to know, for example, if you have a Prop Firm account, to know the correct Laverage and if the spread is manipulated, etc. to make a precise lotage Combination of leverage and spread indicator. Tools for automating checking the leverage and spread on your trading account. Working in All broker forex stock. Useful to monit
FREE
Clock GMT Live
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Indicators
Clock GMT Live has everything you need to know more about our broker, many times you will have wondered what gmt I am on or what gmt my broker is working on, well with this tool you will be able to know in real time both the GMT time offset of the broker and of your local time, you will also constantly know the ping of the broker Just by placing it at a time of day you can get the information The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique str
FREE
Account Dashboard Statistics MT4
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Account Dashboard Statistics It is a tool that will help you have a focused view in order to know the   profits and losses of your account , so you can keep track of it, it also brings a   drawdown   analysis to know the risk obtained as well After downloading and activating it in your account, you must attach it to any symbol for example EURUSD H1, then from this moment the tool will start to monitor your statistics, you can see my other free products here Mql5 the panel is completely advance
FREE
Account Dashboard Statistics MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Indicators
Account Dashboard Statistics It is a tool that will help you have a focused view in order to know the profits and losses of your account , so you can keep track of it, it also brings a drawdown analysis to know the risk obtained as well After downloading and activating it in your account, you must attach it to any symbol for example EURUSD H1, then from this moment the tool will start to monitor your statistics,  you can see my other free products here   Mql5 the panel is completely advanced,
FREE
Slippage Analized
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Indicators
Slippage Analyzed, designed for high precision trading and for the entire market It works for both live or demo accounts, to analyze all your positions with Take profit and Stop loss, so you can analyze the slippage that your broker has The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies My other developments can be viewed  here What is Slippage in trade? The slippage or sliding is the difference in price that can occur between the mo
FREE
Clock GMT Live MT4
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
4 (2)
Indicators
Clock GMT Live has everything you need to know more about our broker, many times you will have wondered what gmt I am on or what gmt my broker is working on, well with this tool you will be able to know in real time both the GMT time offset of the broker and of your local time, you will also constantly know the ping of the broker Just by placing it at a time of day you can get the information The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique str
FREE
Check Laverage and Spread
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Indicators
Great utility tool where you can monitor in real time the Laverage of your account and the spread of the symbol This will know how to accurately identify the data, to be able to know, for example, if you have a Prop Firm account, to know the correct Laverage and if the spread is manipulated, etc. to make a precise lotage Combination of leverage and spread indicator. Tools for automating checking the leverage and spread on your trading account. Working in All broker forex stock. Useful to monit
FREE
Don Hits
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
I bring you Don hits an expert in aggressive trading , it is a Multidirectional system, it covers all times and all currencies, with a Drawdown control this system uses one of my Martingale logics with a follow-up of what happens in a lower time and in a greater time, it will also be decided if it is necessary to intervene in the Drawdown, I know that many do not like the martin or edge system because they use inadequate risk and do not have risk control, Don Hits is different since it is a syst
Cleopatra EA
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Experts
Hello Traders! EA has a live track record with 3.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies MT5 version can be found here I present the "Cleopatra EA" strategy, Cleopatra a beautiful and intelligent design, with a recovery form that is constantly adapting where its power is versatility Its main strategy is to read the market in its elasticity, we will be able to analyze the entry ran
Odin AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed ODIN AI with real results rigorously, impeccable for his wisdom and intelligence  , tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , adapting it to the   Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the   artificial intelligence   of   machine learning , that is, the   AI   will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innova
Prophet EA MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Experts
Prophet EA — MT5 Expert Advisor Prophet EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered through years of exhaustive market research and proprietary pattern analysis. Built on a foundation of multi-layered internal indicators, Prophet EA scans the chart relentlessly — identifying only the highest-probability entry points with maximum potential range. The system is designed with one uncompromising goal: to achieve a 100% win rate by entering the market exclusively when all internal
Hypnos MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders,   Hypnos is a sophisticated scalper designed for the semi-night market, after a deep analysis prior to its internal functions, it manages to detect unique opportunities, cared for by a system with price control and news control. It should be noted that the analysis is strongly optimized to handle night trading at its best for slippage and spreads. 4 important factors Low Liquidity: During market closure, liquidity usually decreases significantly. Fewer participants in the market
Cleopatra EA MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present to you the "Cleopatra" Cleopatra a beautiful and intelligent design, with a recovery form that constantly adapts where its power is versatility . Its main strategy is to read the market in its elasticity, we can analyze the entry range in different ways. This can be very dynamic at different TF and different ranges, with handling queries on market news. Cleopatra has great power to adapt to market recovery , its patterns are not fixed , we also have different types of p
Lord Arles MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Experts
Hello Traders! I present to you the " Versatile   Strategy of Lord Arles , Arles is designed to be   very aggressive or versatile   at the right time. Arles is the god of my favorite saga and he has everything to be the most dynamic on the market,   how can Arles survive being so aggressive ? My strategy is very complex in itself, it is designed to review how the market is going and consult news, events, movements, tick patterns, and more things internally that will not be revealed, Arles can
Priest Master MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Priest Master" Strategy, Priest Master, an ancient priest who applies solid gauge-based techniques. It can work with the entire market, controlling slipage and spread if required, entries highly analyzed by important indicators such as RSI, Bollinger, etc. It should be noted that his performance has passed for many symbols of the market, and where he makes it special by making the winning positions have a strategic method My strategy is optimized for " All Forex
Buda MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Buda   The Enlightened One is a strategy designed to trade without worries for all those who want something stable and determined. where they can place their investment X size without risk concerns, each entry will previously have a strong analysis consulting secret patterns and indicators designed by me, it has an AI system, where it will learn and consult all the ranges that we have taught it and adjust the risk if required where stop loss is versatile Start the EA on a chart. It has a specia
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
AI Deriv Step Index
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I decided to create this tool based on several of my previous strategies , adapting it to the synthetic market of Step index , therefore it is adapted to the artificial intelligence of machine learning , that is, the AI will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innovative things that you will find is that everything will be encapsulated
Osiris AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders,   I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , adapting it to the   Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the   artificial intelligence   of   machine learning , that is, the   AI   will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innovative things that you will find is that ev
Don Hits MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
I bring you   Don hits an expert in aggressive trading , it is a Multidirectional system, it covers all times and all currencies, with a Drawdown control this system uses one of my Martingale logics with a follow-up of what happens in a lower time and in a greater time, it will also be decided if it is necessary to intervene in the Drawdown, I know that many do not like the martin or edge system because They are used to burning accounts, but believe me that my systems are different, it is a logi
Apolo AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
APOLO AI - Advanced Algorithmic Trading System **Revolutionary Innovation in Automated Trading with AI** Apolo AI represents the cutting edge in algorithmic trading systems, fusing advanced Artificial Intelligence with years of professional trading experience. This system has been meticulously designed to operate on the USDCAD pair, demonstrating exceptional results with documented growth from 10k to 40k in annual backtests and similar results on live accounts. ## Cutting-Edge Technology -
Seth AI Gold MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , Seth the Protector God of the god RA , challenging the   divinity of gold   a complete   algorithm structured by A I and   nodes   analyzing gold patterns an innovative strategy based on   gold movements , powered by   artificial intelligence   and   machine learning   In a market as volatile as gold, it is essential to have solid and adaptive strategies to maximize the retu
Train to Yuma MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present to you the " Train to Yuma "   strategy, a solid and very stable Trend Medium Term Strategy. The train to Yuma is the old Legano West Train, where he traveled long stretches and had to endure various missions to get by. This algorithm is designed for the medium term, to monitor trends with time filter settings to choose the   best symbols to enter. It has everything you need to monitor the   entire market, from trend filters, rsi filters, channel periods, and more signa
Anuk MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the old god my "ANUK" strategy, it is an intelligent strategy with 3 types of built-in strategies (you can choose this within its options) it is designed to enter the trade where it detects a strong trend or a market break, it has a built-in algorithm to recover positions and exit quickly, it can be configured to work in some sessions as the trader prefers, it also has a large news detection system, so as not to enter those moments where the market can be very volatile
Horus AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders The New Generation Api Scalper is here Horus AI ,   I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous  Strategies , adapting it to the  Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the  artificial intelligence  of  machine learning , that is, the  AI  will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innova
Mystical AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed   Mystical AI   with real results rigorously,   impeccable for his wisdom and intelligence  , tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , adapting it to the   Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the   artificial intelligence   of   machine learning , that is, the   AI   will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of
Crypto AI Pro
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies AI , Crypto AI Pro   is based on carrying out purchase and sale operations of financial assets in very short periods of time, seeking to obtain profits from small   fluctuations   in   prices . When applied to   Bitcoin , a   scalper uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze large amounts of cryptocurrency market data and make fast and accurate tr
Mr Bitcoin AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies AI , Mr Bitcoin AI   is based on carrying out purchase and sale operations of financial assets in very short periods of time, seeking to obtain profits from small   fluctuations   in   prices . When applied to   Bitcoin , a   scalper uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze large amounts of cryptocurrency market data and make fast and accurate tr
Adam Smith AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Adam Smith AI - A Revolution in Automated Trading After years of exhaustive study of financial markets and classical economic theory, we present an innovative solution that merges the fundamental principles of the father of modern economics with the most advanced technology in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The invisible hand of the market is now powered by advanced neural networks that analyze trading patterns, market behaviors, and price structures in real time. Our system has b
Eye of Gold AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
The  Eye of Gold AI  new  AI technology implemented for the stock price   price acction on new era  for the new gold trade, is so efficient that it can  analyze  the  market  ranges by doing a  machine learning  of the key movements to enter the market, destructuring the  slippages  for an intensive analysis, no hedge, no martin, a  scalper  with highly  sophisticated new technology . Revolutionize Your Gold Trading with Advanced AI: Quantum Pattern Recognition System through our Advanced Scann
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review