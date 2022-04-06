Don Hits

I bring you Don hits an expert in aggressive trading, it is a Multidirectional system, it covers all times and all currencies, with a Drawdown control

this system uses one of my Martingale logics with a follow-up of what happens in a lower time and in a greater time, it will also be decided if it is necessary to intervene in the Drawdown, I know that many do not like the martin or edge system because they use inadequate risk and do not have risk control, Don Hits is different since it is a system designed for the aggressive market to have daily profits with control of the price direction , you can see my signal and draw your conclusions, it is a logic implemented to know how to handle changes in market direction and be constantly on the path, these systems can have a high Drawdown, that is why they have an internal system designed to control that Remember that Martins are the ones that produce the most profits on the market.

an aggressive system using advanced techniques for grid trading, managing the entire market, it is possible to enter with don hits, since the most advanced in techniques is the protection of controlling either the entry and exit, that is, we will enter in one aggressively but with a rigorous and complex system of constant cumulative defenses

The entries will be monitored by several internal indicators, to know if we are on the edge or at the bottom of some market situation. In addition, we will know how to control the volatility in a special way since we will have API information on market news.

It should be noted that it can be adapted to any currency, be it forex EURUSD, GBPUSD, ETC

also precious metals like XAUUSD, XAUEUR, ETC

among others

💹 My Strategy EA has a live history 💹

Don hits is designed to have constant daily profits



Live performance   🥇
if you want the preset of my signal, ask me privately only my clients

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aiotrading/seller


Some outstanding features:
    • Take Profit Updater
      • Big Control News and call API
        • Equity risk control
          • Drawdown control
            • Divider
            • internal analysis patterns
            • controls swaps
            • controls max orders
            • controls max Lots
            • controls different news
            • Etc



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            dbgusgh123
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            dbgusgh123 2024.05.08 02:17 
             

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            Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
            9795
            Reply from developer Nestor Alejandro Chiariello 2024.05.08 02:28
            Thanks you Friend! :)
            khalid.chadbi
            98
            khalid.chadbi 2022.09.09 19:58 
             

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            Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
            9795
            Reply from developer Nestor Alejandro Chiariello 2022.09.09 20:05
            Thanks you , you are welcome
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