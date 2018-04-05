Intersection EA

Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair.

Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets.

Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this strategy was used by our traders as semi-automated signal system in trading with Kalinka Capital OU accounts. With the years, it became less and lesser dependant on trader's control. In 2016, we've fully automated this system and made it available in our shop. Then it was named as Intersection EA, and it is now available for everyone! As for professional traders and investors, and beginners, as a fully automated trading system. You need only to choose the trading settings that suite your needs and install the Intersection EA in your trading terminal MetaTrader 4. 

We consider Intersection EA trading system to be a top of the line and a safe to use forex robot. Using the Intersection EA in your trading, you don't need to get any "trend" or "reverse" based forex robots. 21(!) options of market analysis are implemented in this advisor. We've used maximal and sane combinations of trend indicators and oscillators in all 30 of market analysis options. So, there are basically 21(!) forex robots trading by the market «divergence» and «convergence» search strategies.

Trader can chose from 21(!) strategies/classes for divergence and convergence search with different timeframes, from technical to fundamental analysis, allowing to enter the market and fix profits inside the trading day, or hold the trades on fundamental basics from few days to few weeks, moving along the trend collecting all long term activity the market can offer.

We've created few strategies and a range of the trading settings, specially for the PAMM managers and personal account managers, managing their own personal capital.

STRATEGY

Market entry - search for formed divergence or convergence on specified instrument and time frame. Algorithm of the advisor allows to chose one of 21(!) strategies and classes of market analysis.

Trading options - scalping, intraday trading, long term trading - fundamental movements with older timeframes analysis.

INDICATORS Accelerator, Accumulation/Distribution, Average Directional, Movement Index, Average True Range, Awesome oscillator, Bears Power, Bulls Power, Commodity Channel Index, DeMarker, Force Index, Momentum, Money Flow Index, Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence, Moving Average of Oscillator, On Balance Volume, Relative Vigor Index, Standard Deviation, Stochastic Oscillator, Relative Strength Index, Larry Williams' Percent Range

TimeFrames

  • М5, М15 - scalping, technical analysis.
  • Н1 - intraday trading, technical analysis.
  • Н4, H8 - long term trading, fundamental analysis.

Profit support - profit is supported by trail by the ParabolicSAR indicator or by the time of position's life span.

Profit fixing - by the physical takeprofit, set by specified minimum, if there are no clear projections on volatility statistics for the last 50-120 completed candles. Also, in most cases physical takeprofit will be set in accordance with maximum or minimum of ended instrument movement wave for the last 50-120 candles.

(!) When the trail is activated, physical takeprofit will be deleted and the position will be support by trail.

Currency pair - AUDUSD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDCAD, CADJPY, EURCAD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY.

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