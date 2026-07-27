QuantFusion



I Am QuantFusion – Multi-Strategy EURUSD Trading Engine

🚀 Overview

I am QuantFusion — an advanced algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for the EURUSD pair in ECN trading environments.

Instead of relying on a single trading logic, I combine 46 independent swing-trading strategies into one diversified portfolio structure. My architecture is designed to adapt to changing market conditions including trending, ranging, volatile, and low-volatility environments.

Rather than depending on high-frequency scalping or ultra-fast execution models, I focus on structured market behavior, medium-term price movement analysis, and adaptive portfolio management.

My objective is to reduce dependency on a single market condition while maintaining diversified exposure and balanced portfolio behavior.

🧠 Key Features

  • 46 Independent Swing-Trading Strategies

  • Designed for EURUSD ECN Accounts

  • Fully Automated Portfolio Execution

  • Adaptive Multi-Strategy Logic

  • Internal Portfolio Risk Distribution

  • Transparent Magic Number Structure

  • Historical Risk Analytics

  • Advanced Exposure-Control Profiles

🧠 Swing Trading Architecture

All internal strategies are built around swing-trading behavior and medium-term market analysis.

I do not rely on high-frequency scalping techniques or ultra-short-term execution sensitivity. Instead, I operate using structured price movement analysis and adaptive position management.

Because of this architecture, I am generally less sensitive to spread fluctuations, execution delays, and minor latency variations compared to traditional scalping systems.

This allows me to operate more efficiently in stable ECN trading environments.

💻 Transparent Magic Numbers (46 Strategies)

Each internal strategy uses its own dedicated Magic Number for transparent portfolio tracking and independent execution management.

// Fixed Magic Numbers for the 46 Internal Strategies

int MagicNumbers[] =

  {

   48101, 48102, 48103, 48104, 48105,

   48106, 48107, 48108, 48109, 48110,

   48111, 48112, 48113, 48114, 48115,

   48116, 48117, 48118, 48119, 48120,

   48121, 48122, 48123, 48124, 48125,

   48126, 48127, 48128, 48129, 48130,

   48131, 48132, 48133, 48134, 48135,

   48136, 48137, 48138, 48139, 48140,

   48141, 48142, 48143, 48144, 48145,

   48146, 48147, 48148, 48149, 48150,

   48151, 48152, 48153, 48154, 48155,

   48156, 48157, 48158, 48159, 48160,

   48161, 48162, 48163, 48164, 48165,

   48166, 48167, 48168, 48169, 48170,

   48171, 48172, 48173, 48174, 48175,

   48176, 48177, 48178, 48179, 48180,

   48181, 48182, 48183, 48184, 48185,

   48186, 48187, 48188, 48189, 48190,

   48191, 48192, 48193, 48194

  };

📊 Historical Risk Analytics

My analytics are based on Drawdown from Peak Balance, including all realized profits and losses.

This provides a broader representation of historical portfolio behavior compared to floating drawdown metrics alone.

Historical backtests from January 2020 to May 2026 demonstrate observed recovery behavior across multiple market phases.

Recovery Behavior Examples

  • 2020 → Recovery to new equity highs within 13 days

  • 2022 → Recovery period of 15 days

  • 2024 → Stable recovery cycle across 31 days

  • 2026 → Recovery within 11 days

Performance may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, execution quality, VPS latency, and BrokerGMT configuration.

💰 Account Balance and Risk Management

I automatically adjust position sizing based on account equity. Account balance and selected risk level are the primary factors influencing overall portfolio exposure.

Recommended Balances

  • 🏆 Optimal Balance: $20,000+

  • ✅ Standard Balance: $5,000

  • ⚠️ Minimum Balance: $500

At the minimum balance level, I internally operate at an exposure equivalent to approximately Risk = 12, representing my highest aggressive portfolio configuration.

Lower balances naturally increase portfolio exposure and may lead to higher account volatility during unstable market conditions.

🛡️ Swing Account Protection Profiles

I include internal exposure-control configurations designed for swing-style trading environments operating under disciplined capital management conditions.

Swing Account Profile Leverage Recommended Risk
Conservative 1:30 Risk = 1
Balanced 1:30 Risk = 1.5
Aggressive 1:30 Risk = 2

These configurations are designed to support balanced equity behavior and controlled portfolio exposure.

⚠️ High-Risk Configuration

I am capable of operating on leverage up to 1:500 with risk levels up to Risk = 12.

This configuration represents a highly aggressive exposure environment.

Higher leverage and aggressive risk settings may significantly increase portfolio volatility during unstable market conditions.

⚙️ Standard Risk Settings

My unified portfolio risk system manages exposure across all 46 internal strategies.

  • Risk = 1 → Conservative

  • Risk = 1.5 → Balanced

  • Risk = 2 → Aggressive

  • Risk = 3+ → Very Aggressive

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

🕒 BrokerTimeOffset Setting

My execution logic depends on the correct BrokerTimeOffset configuration.

How to Configure BrokerTimeOffset

  1. Check your broker server time.

  2. Compare it with realLondon time.

  3. Set the difference as your BrokerTimeOffset value.

Example:

  • Broker Server Time =Lodon + 2

  • BrokerTimeOffset = 2

Incorrect BrokerTimeOffset settings may affect trading behavior and backtest consistency.

📋 Pre-Live Recommendations

1. Backtesting

Before live trading, it is strongly recommended to perform a detailed backtest using your broker’s ECN conditions and correct BrokerGMT configuration.

Because I combine 46 independent internal strategies, my backtests may take longer than typical single-strategy Expert Advisors.

This is normal and does not indicate any issue with live trading performance. In live trading, I process market conditions in real time and operate normally.

For accurate historical analysis, always use Real Tick Data with 100% quality modeling during backtesting.

Backtests performed with lower-quality modeling or incomplete tick data may produce unrealistic or unreliable results.

Please be patient during backtesting, especially when testing long historical periods or using high-quality tick data.

2. Demo Testing

Please test the demo version within your broker environment before using live capital.

🛡️ Trading Notes

I am designed for EURUSD ECN environments and diversified swing-style portfolio execution.

For best performance, use stable spreads, correct BrokerGMT settings, and risk configurations appropriate for your account size.

Trading performance may vary depending on broker and market conditions.

[Download Demo / Purchase QuantFusion / Follow Signal]



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BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Experts
***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
Tenet Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
TENET is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. The EA uses a grid-based position management approach combined with predefined risk control, automated trade management, and multiple entry filters. It is designed for traders who prefer short-term market opportunities while maintaining controlled exposure. Every position is protected by a Stop Loss, and the EA includes Break-Even and Trailing Stop functions for automated
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System. Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024. Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management. It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable marke
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Experts
Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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