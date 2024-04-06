Seth AI Gold MT5

Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous Strategies,

Seth the Protector God of the god RA, challenging the divinity of gold a complete algorithm structured by AI and nodes analyzing gold patterns an innovative strategy based on gold movements, powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning In a market as volatile as gold, it is essential to have solid and adaptive strategies to maximize the return on our investments. That's why we've developed an advanced strategy that combines the power of gold as a safe haven asset with the predictive capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Our strategy is based on analyzing large volumes of historical and real-time data related to the price of gold, macroeconomic factors, market trends and other key indicators. Using machine learning algorithms, our AI is able to identify hidden patterns, predict future gold price movements and recommend informed investment decisions. Thanks to the adaptability and continuous learning of our artificial intelligence, our strategy can dynamically adjust to market changes, efficiently taking advantage of opportunities and minimizing risks. With our gold-based strategy and backed by cutting-edge technologies, we are ready to navigate the complexities of the gold market with confidence and insight. Join us on this exciting journey to financial success!"


2 of the main things is that I design the extractFeatures and trainModel functions, this will be in charge of designing the candle, destructuring Slippage it and learning how it moves to adapt Spread and Volatility.

It should be noted that my strategy development is designed by me over the years as a professional trader, adding the self-adaptation of the AI to optimize performance and make it even better.

It should be highly noted that this is a Real Scalper where the profits will be real, controlled with a take profit and a stop loss

this way your money will be protected

You do not need to have experience in trading, my tool is designed for beginners and experts, it is installed in 2 simple clicks since it will do the job like a professional trader

After purchasing my product, ask me to get the best configuration, you can also see my other products here MQL5

This AI is mainly focused on people who want an alternative and work 24/5 since the "Metals" "XAUUSD,GOLD" works every day of the year, this is a very difficult market so let the AI take care of it.


It is important to do the backtesting correctly to use the "Every Tick" method since the AI is implemented for each Tick Data at runtime

Some of the main characteristics that can be highlighted I will present them here as a list

Real Signals

    • high quality and elegant design performance
    • candlestick and chart color manipulation for clean AI reading
    • information panel on how the work of the strategy is going
    • floating virtual environments where profits and losses will be shown in the graph in a very clear way
    • risk control to invest
    • account protection, example maximum drawdown with time, maximum spread with time, etc.
    • big news control and vice versa
    • AI adaptive control
    • Great control of days and hours of operation
    • Rigorous adaptation for any broker, this must be adapted in stages by the user to understand their slippage

    • News api control


  • Data Info requiered
    Symbol  XAUUSD,GOLD
    Speed Connection  <20.0 ms
    Spread  <40.0 Spread
    Type Account  ECN,RAW,PRO (Low Spread)
    Time Frame  DAILY





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saidmotaqui
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saidmotaqui 2024.04.15 10:57 
 

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Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
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Reply from developer Nestor Alejandro Chiariello 2024.04.15 11:04
Thanks you , u are welcome!
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