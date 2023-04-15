Boomerang All in one


REFUND GUARANTEE

EA BOOMMERRANG All In One is an automated trading product for the forex, commodities, stocks, and crypto market. It stands out in its ability to run stably and profitably. Having been developed since 2019 and successfully exploited for investment funds, internal funds, and individuals, the product brought steady profits over the years and won many awards from reputable exchanges for its profit parameters and risk management.

Having been tested with the real market and proven its profitability, EA BOOMERANG was officially published to the community in 2023. We commit to accompanying you to support and ensure your satisfaction.

AWARDS

Master of the Month (FXCE exchange): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Nr_2gj1XzA&amp;t=783s

Functions & Features

- The ability to run stably and profitably for diverse assets such as currencies, commodities, stocks, and crypto.
- Using the Wave principle to find and exit the order, helping to optimize profits.
- BMR is based on the principle of retracement instead of Martingale or DCA to close orders.
- Advanced risk management and capital planning with functions like sharing profit, optimizing daily stop loss, turn order, and capital structure.
- It can adjust to trade in the short, medium, and long term. With the short-term trading mode, traders can use M1 scalping trading strategy on low-spread ecn accounts to ensure efficiency.
- Do not require use on a specific exchange; however, it is recommended to use on reputable exchanges to ensure stability and safety.

Benefits

- The ability to run stably and profitably for diverse assets such as currencies, commodities, stocks, and crypto.
- Using the Wave principle to find and exit the order, helping to optimize profits.
- BMR is based on the principle of retracement instead of Martingale or DCA to close orders.
- Advanced risk management and capital planning with functions like sharing profit, optimizing daily stop loss, turn order, and capital structure.
- It can adjust to trade in the short, medium, and long term. With the short-term trading mode, traders can use M1 scalping trading strategy on low-spread ECN accounts to ensure efficiency.
- Do not require use on a specific exchange; however, it is recommended to use on reputable exchanges to ensure stability and safety.

Recommended users
 
- Individual investor: If you invest 1000-2000 USD in BMR's compound interest product for 1-2 years, you will get an astonishing result. With an initial yield of 10% per month, you can achieve a return of 310% in a year and 810% in 2 years. If the initial yield is 20% per month, you can get an 890% gain in a year and a 7.949% gain in 2 years.
 
- Fund investor: If your return target is 30% per year, you should invest 10-20% of your capital to achieve this return target most safely.
 
- Trader: With each input element and each currency pair, you can become a master trader and provide a trade solution for users. 
 
BMR has a wide variety of input options which is not duplicated. There won't have any effect on the market structure when the number of users grows fast.

*REFUND POLICY

1. To receive a refund, you need to register in the refund guarantee program of the development team right after purchasing the product.

2. To register for this program, you must send their IDs and Passviews via our refund email.... (chưa có email) We will accept your registrations only when your trading account belongs to reputable exchanges like Icmarkets, Tickmill, Fxpro, Fxcm, forex.com, Pepperstone, Vaida, etc.

      a. We commit that after 1 year of using EA BMR, if you follow our original trading instructions, your trading account will grow at least 30%.

      b. After 1 year from the date you conduct the first transaction on EA BMR, if the growth is less than 30%, you can request a 100% refund of the product purchase.

c. In case you disrupt the trading process by turning off the EA, closing the order manually, trading manually, or trading with inputs different from the original instructions, we will not accept your refund request.

      d. The limit time for a refund might be shortened if your trading account achieves 30% growth while trading with EA BMR sooner than 1 year.

      e. We will consider making an early refund for the following case: Within 1 year from your first transaction on EA BMR, your trading account declines by more than 50%, and you have registered for the refund program before, you can claim a refund.


*DISCLAIMER
- Please learn about the product thoroughly before using it to ensure it suits your needs and purposes.

- Don't put too much money into the product just because of the hope of making a quick profit. Come up with a specific investment plan and set long-term goals

- Remember to follow capital and risk management regulations when trading, especially when using compound interest products.

- Please choose a reputable exchange for trading to ensure safety and avoid unwanted risks.

- Regularly update and check the trading results to detect and solve problems promptly.

- It is recommended to carefully read the product instructions before using it. Contact the support team for answers if you have any questions or problems.

Finally, investing is always risky, and no solution is 100% perfect. Please consider carefully before making any investment decision and always keep a cool head during the investment process.
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4.76 (42)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System. Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024. Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management. It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable marke
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Spider Gold MT5
Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi Putra
5 (1)
Experts
The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
Experts
Real monitoring   : EA Miracolo  1 Real monitoring     : EA Miracolo   2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a position. Th
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
Experts
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
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Killing funded allinone
dung tien nguyen
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Introducing KILLINGFUNDED_ALLINONE , the AI Trading system that's changing the game. Developed and run by the master traders, fund managers, and pro developers at TimeGroup since September 1st, 2019,   KILLINGFUNDED_ALLINONE is revolutionizing the market. Here's what you can expect from   KILLINGFUNDED_ALLINONE : The system uses advanced algorithms to identify advantageous market conditions in both overbought and oversold markets, combining wave and wave rebound principles to enter and exit trad
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