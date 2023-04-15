Boomerang All in one

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2203606? LIVE PERFORMANCE (





REFUND GUARANTEE





EA BOOMMERRANG All In One is an automated trading product for the forex, commodities, stocks, and crypto market. It stands out in its ability to run stably and profitably. Having been developed since 2019 and successfully exploited for investment funds, internal funds, and individuals, the product brought steady profits over the years and won many awards from reputable exchanges for its profit parameters and risk management.





Having been tested with the real market and proven its profitability, EA BOOMERANG was officially published to the community in 2023. We commit to accompanying you to support and ensure your satisfaction.





AWARDS





Trade of the Month (Tickmill exchange): https://www.tickmill.com/promotions-trader-of-the-month/march-2020

Master of the Month (FXCE exchange): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Nr_2gj1XzA& ;t=783s





Functions & Features





- The ability to run stably and profitably for diverse assets such as currencies, commodities, stocks, and crypto.

- Using the Wave principle to find and exit the order, helping to optimize profits.

- BMR is based on the principle of retracement instead of Martingale or DCA to close orders.

- Advanced risk management and capital planning with functions like sharing profit, optimizing daily stop loss, turn order, and capital structure.

- It can adjust to trade in the short, medium, and long term. With the short-term trading mode, traders can use M1 scalping trading strategy on low-spread ecn accounts to ensure efficiency.

- Do not require use on a specific exchange; however, it is recommended to use on reputable exchanges to ensure stability and safety.





Benefits





- The ability to run stably and profitably for diverse assets such as currencies, commodities, stocks, and crypto.

- Using the Wave principle to find and exit the order, helping to optimize profits.

- BMR is based on the principle of retracement instead of Martingale or DCA to close orders.

- Advanced risk management and capital planning with functions like sharing profit, optimizing daily stop loss, turn order, and capital structure.

- It can adjust to trade in the short, medium, and long term. With the short-term trading mode, traders can use M1 scalping trading strategy on low-spread ECN accounts to ensure efficiency.

- Do not require use on a specific exchange; however, it is recommended to use on reputable exchanges to ensure stability and safety.





Recommended users

- Individual investor: If you invest 1000-2000 USD in BMR's compound interest product for 1-2 years, you will get an astonishing result. With an initial yield of 10% per month, you can achieve a return of 310% in a year and 810% in 2 years. If the initial yield is 20% per month, you can get an 890% gain in a year and a 7.949% gain in 2 years.

- Fund investor: If your return target is 30% per year, you should invest 10-20% of your capital to achieve this return target most safely.

- Trader: With each input element and each currency pair, you can become a master trader and provide a trade solution for users.

BMR has a wide variety of input options which is not duplicated. There won't have any effect on the market structure when the number of users grows fast.





*REFUND POLICY





1. To receive a refund, you need to register in the refund guarantee program of the development team right after purchasing the product.





2. To register for this program, you must send their IDs and Passviews via our refund email.... (chưa có email) We will accept your registrations only when your trading account belongs to reputable exchanges like Icmarkets, Tickmill, Fxpro, Fxcm, forex.com, Pepperstone, Vaida, etc.





a. We commit that after 1 year of using EA BMR, if you follow our original trading instructions, your trading account will grow at least 30%.





b. After 1 year from the date you conduct the first transaction on EA BMR, if the growth is less than 30%, you can request a 100% refund of the product purchase.





c. In case you disrupt the trading process by turning off the EA, closing the order manually, trading manually, or trading with inputs different from the original instructions, we will not accept your refund request.





d. The limit time for a refund might be shortened if your trading account achieves 30% growth while trading with EA BMR sooner than 1 year.





e. We will consider making an early refund for the following case: Within 1 year from your first transaction on EA BMR, your trading account declines by more than 50%, and you have registered for the refund program before, you can claim a refund.









*DISCLAIMER

- Please learn about the product thoroughly before using it to ensure it suits your needs and purposes.





- Don't put too much money into the product just because of the hope of making a quick profit. Come up with a specific investment plan and set long-term goals





- Remember to follow capital and risk management regulations when trading, especially when using compound interest products.





- Please choose a reputable exchange for trading to ensure safety and avoid unwanted risks.





- Regularly update and check the trading results to detect and solve problems promptly.





- It is recommended to carefully read the product instructions before using it. Contact the support team for answers if you have any questions or problems.





Finally, investing is always risky, and no solution is 100% perfect. Please consider carefully before making any investment decision and always keep a cool head during the investment process.