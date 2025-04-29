Crypto AI Pro

Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous Strategies AI,

Crypto AI Pro is based on carrying out purchase and sale operations of financial assets in very short periods of time, seeking to obtain profits from small fluctuations in prices. When applied to Bitcoin, a scalper uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze large amounts of cryptocurrency market data and make fast and accurate trading decisions.

Crypto AI Pro engineering never before built, where artificial intelligence will be constantly restructured by learning from the cryptocurrency market, no martin no hedge, only Neural Scalper ,Crypto market that would be difficult for a human to detect, allowing them to make informed decisions in milliseconds. On the other hand, machine learning allows the algorithm to learn and adapt to changing market conditions, constantly improving its predictive capacity.

In summary, Crypto Scalper AI with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning is capable of carrying out purchase and sale operations in an automated and efficient manner, seeking to capitalize on Bitcoin price fluctuations to obtain profits quickly and consistently.

2 of the main things is that I design the extractFeatures and trainModel functions, this will be in charge of designing the candle, destructuring Slippage it and learning how it moves to adapt Spread and Volatility.

It is very important to have a good broker who is reliable and does not manipulate their positions, since artificial intelligence collects the data and restructures it to take positions correctly based on slippage and spread. On the other hand, machine learning will decide the best opportunities based on the analysis. collected

It should be noted that my strategy development is designed by me over the years as a professional trader, adding the self-adaptation of the AI to optimize performance and make it even better.

It should be highly noted that this is a Real Scalper where the profits will be real, controlled with a take profit and a stop loss

this way your money will be protected

You do not need to have experience in trading, my tool is designed for beginners and experts, it is installed in 2 simple clicks since it will do the job like a professional trader

After purchasing my product, ask me to get the best configuration, you can also see my other products here MQL5

This AI is mainly focused on people who want an alternative and work 24/5 since the "CRYPTO" "BTCUSD" works every day of the year, this is a very difficult market so let the AI take care of it.


It is important to do the backtesting may differ in real time, since it needs to auto build the nodes in real account time


Real Signals

    • high quality and elegant design performance
    • candlestick and chart color manipulation for clean AI reading
    • information panel on how the work of the strategy is going
    • floating virtual environments where profits and losses will be shown in the graph in a very clear way
    • risk control to invest
    • account protection, example maximum drawdown with time, maximum spread with time, etc.
    • big news control and vice versa
    • AI adaptive control machine learning
    • Great control of days and hours of operation
    • Rigorous adaptation for any broker, this must be adapted in stages by the user to understand their slippage

    • News api control


  • Data Info requiered
    Symbol  BTCUSD
    Speed Connection  <50.0 ms
    Spread  <2700.0 Spread
    Type Account  ECN,RAW,PRO (Low Spread)
    Time Frame  M1



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Luca Barone
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Experts
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