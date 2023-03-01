Cleopatra EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 29 June 2024
- Activations: 5
EA has a live track record with 3.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown:
The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies
Its main strategy is to read the market in its elasticity, we will be able to analyze the entry range in different ways. This can be very dynamic as in different tf and different range, with handling of queries to the market news. Cleopatra has great power to adapt to the recovery of the market, her patterns are not fixed, we also have different types of protection, whether in percentage or floating, to be able to work under the rules of any propfirm account or mff, etc. can handle the entire market, it is a matter of adapting it to the market you need.
Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, optional all market
Recommended timeframe: M15Features:
- One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade
- Multiple currency pairs support
- Solid backtest and live performance
- No need to adjust GMT
- Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
- Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives
- The EA must be attached to Any Time Frame , EURUSD is recommended buy can all market
- If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter in settings
- Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA
- Hedging account!
- The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously
- With only 1:30 leverage I advise not to use higher than low risk settings on a less than $3000 account, otherwise you might have problems with free margin. With 1:100 leverage it should be fine with up to significant risk setting on a $700 account
MM & Risk settings
- Allow Opening a new Grid - on/off opening of new grids. It does not affect the already open grids
- Lot-sizing Method - Auto calculate 1500 x 0.01 o Fixed lot you can use
- Maximum Spread, in pips - maximal allowed spread
- Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage
- Allow Trading on Holidays - on/off Christmas/New Year trading filter
- Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % the EA will close open positions
Strategy
- Reverse o Follow
- TakeProfit for Initial Trade and auto ajust for group recovery
- TakeProfit for Grid, in pips (weighted if zero) - take-profit for the grid. If zero, then TP is weighted, i.e. it is equal to TP of the initial order in money (not in pips!)
- StopLoss for Grid, in pips (1000pips if zero) - stop-loss for the initial/grid trades
- Hide Take Profits optional
Grid Recovery Adaptive settings
- Trade Distance - min. step in pips between grid(averaging) trades
- Multi x Recovery calculate nexts lots
- Position Dinamic adaptive to enter new rule
- Dinamic Adaptive step for N trade
- Dinamic Adaptive Multi step
Others
- Filter for News in market!
- Filter hours and days
- ShowPanel
I have followed this product for moments before i made a decision for a purchase. The logic behind this bot is exceptional as well as the support from the Author . i will update this report again after three months or end of Q1 2024...