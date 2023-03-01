Hello Traders!

EA has a live track record with 3.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown:



The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies

MT5 version can be found here

I present the "Cleopatra EA" strategy, Cleopatra a beautiful and intelligent design, with a recovery form that is constantly adapting where its power is versatilityIts main strategy is to read the market in its elasticity, we will be able to analyze the entry range in different ways. This can be very dynamic as in different tf and different range, with handling of queries to the market news. Cleopatra has great power to adapt to the recovery of the market, her patterns are not fixed, we also have different types of protection, whether in percentage or floating, to be able to work under the rules of any propfirm account or mff, etc. can handle the entire market, it is a matter of adapting it to the market you need.

Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, optional all market



Recommended timeframe: M15

One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade



Multiple currency pairs support



Solid backtest and live performance



No need to adjust GMT



Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below

Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives

The EA must be attached to Any Time Frame , EURUSD is recommended buy can all market

If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter in settings



Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

Hedging account!



The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker



The EA should run on a VPS continuously

With only 1:30 leverage I advise not to use higher than low risk settings on a less than $3000 account, otherwise you might have problems with free margin. With 1:100 leverage it should be fine with up to significant risk setting on a $700 account

Features:How to installRequirements

MM & Risk settings



Allow Opening a new Grid - on/off opening of new grids. It does not affect the already open grids



Lot-sizing Method - Auto calculate 1500 x 0.01 o Fixed lot you can use

Maximum Spread, in pips - maximal allowed spread



Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage

Allow Trading on Holidays - on/off Christmas/New Year trading filter

Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % the EA will close open positions



Strategy

Reverse o Follow

TakeProfit for Initial Trade and auto ajust for group recovery



TakeProfit for Grid, in pips (weighted if zero) - take-profit for the grid. If zero, then TP is weighted, i.e. it is equal to TP of the initial order in money (not in pips!)



StopLoss for Grid, in pips (1000pips if zero) - stop-loss for the initial/grid trades



Hide Take Profits optional



Grid Recovery Adaptive settings



Trade Distance - min. step in pips between grid(averaging) trades



Multi x Recovery calculate nexts lots

Position Dinamic adaptive to enter new rule

Dinamic Adaptive step for N trade



Dinamic Adaptive Multi step



Others



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