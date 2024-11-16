Executor AI UltraX MT5

3.89

The Executor AI Ultra X expert advisor is designed for algorithmic trading in the gold market, utilizing three independent trading strategies. Its architecture incorporates advanced deep learning algorithms, such as Deep Q-Learning (DQN) and Time-Delay Neural Network (TDNN), providing high adaptability and analytical precision. DQN, based on reinforcement learning techniques, enables the expert advisor to optimize decision-making algorithms by simulating historical data and analyzing current market conditions. TDNN, as a neural network model with time delay, effectively predicts price movements by analyzing complex time-series patterns and accounting for market lags. The expert advisor features a proprietary Ultra X component, which is highly efficient and lightweight. Unlike traditional AI systems like GPT, it does not strain system resources or require extensive external API calls, ensuring smooth operation and seamless integration with trading environments. Additionally, it includes a multi-level risk management system, with adaptive stop-loss mechanisms and trailing stop algorithms, ensuring capital protection in high-volatility conditions. The integration of three trading strategies within a unified platform allows for diversification, reducing systematic and unsystematic risks while enhancing the algorithm's resilience to various market scenarios.

Limited-Time Offer! The "Executor AI Ultra X is available for only $695 during Black Friday week. After that, the price will increase significantly. Don't miss out!

1 copies left for $699

Work of the Expert Advisor based on Ultra X Component 

Key points on Ultra X Component usage:

The Ultra X Components completely local, integrates into Meta Trader 5 without using APIs, and delivers:

  1. Speed: Predictions are made in milliseconds.
  2. Stability: No dependency on external servers.
  3. Flexibility: The model can be easily updated with new data.

Ultra X is a powerful tool that significantly enhances the efficiency of automated trading.

Advantages of an API-free approach:

  1. Fully local processing: No need to run an API server.
  2. Minimal latency: Processing is faster than using a network connection.
  3. Easy customization: No additional dependencies such as Flask or REST API.

Guidelines:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: $100 
  • Account type: Any account type, but ECN and Raw spread  accounts will be better
  • Leverage  : Any
  • Account type: Any
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Recommended)

Particulars:

  • Each trade is secured with a Stop Loss.
  • Built-in auto lot calculation for optimal risk management.
  • Simple installation with default settings optimized for most brokers.
  • Strategy tester results align perfectly with real trading performance.
  • No grid, martingale, or other high-risk methods are utilized.
  • Compatible with all proprietary trading firms.
  • An excellent choice for both novice and experienced traders.
  • Powered by AI Ultra X Component.
  • Works seamlessly with any broker.

Executor AI Ultra X is designed with simplified settings for beginners and advanced customization options for experienced traders. User guides and support ensure you can maximize its potential with ease.


Reviews 20
Pavel Bogdanov
394
Pavel Bogdanov 2025.02.15 03:51 
 

Вы хотели мой отзыв об этом продукте: Зачем мне рассказывать о нем, если умный трейдер и так все уже знает!!! При правильных настройках это чудо из минимума 2:1 два к одному может заработать для вас Каландайк!..Всё!... You wanted my review of this product: Why should I tell you about it if a smart trader already knows everything!!! With the right settings, this miracle from a minimum of 2:1 two to one can earn you Kalandike!..That's it!...

Goo G
499
Goo G 2024.12.25 05:54 
 

The creator is very friendly and reliable. Trading may vary depending on the broker, but it works well with brokers that have low spreads. Five stars, looking forward to future success.

Chung Fai Jack Yeung
386
Chung Fai Jack Yeung 2024.12.23 14:58 
 

This is great robot, I buy it on this month until today, my account profit over 100%, and then author with great support to help run the EA, good job.

Moana HAMBLIN
75
Moana HAMBLIN 2025.04.01 22:33 
 

The results obtained on this live account demonstrate that, despite some encouraging aspects—particularly with short positions—EA EXECUTOR AI ULTRA X MT5 overall shows unfavorable performance. The strategy seems to require a thorough revision of its money management and parameter optimization to improve its risk-reward ratio. Moreover, the EA’s author is nearly unavailable and responds very rarely, which further complicates resolving potential issues or obtaining assistance. Additionally, over the week, only 6 positions were opened, which is far fewer than the number of positions seen in backtesting. As it stands, I cannot recommend this EA for deployment in live trading conditions without extensive modifications. pls give me manual and set file

Pavel Bogdanov
394
Pavel Bogdanov 2025.02.15 03:51 
 

Вы хотели мой отзыв об этом продукте: Зачем мне рассказывать о нем, если умный трейдер и так все уже знает!!! При правильных настройках это чудо из минимума 2:1 два к одному может заработать для вас Каландайк!..Всё!... You wanted my review of this product: Why should I tell you about it if a smart trader already knows everything!!! With the right settings, this miracle from a minimum of 2:1 two to one can earn you Kalandike!..That's it!...

Stefano Fazzino
296
Stefano Fazzino 2025.01.29 16:37 
 

Newest review: Just as is this EA is absolutely to be avoided!

New review: It seems that the author is not around much and EA is collecting at present unfavorable results.

Old review: For now I give 5 stars because the last 8 trades in a row have been profitable for me (Low profit + Strategy 1). Also I know the author is rechecking the strategy signals and optimising the EA to make it perform better. So let's wait for the next update.

Pawan Karandikar
88
Pawan Karandikar 2025.01.29 08:28 
 

I got stopped out twice in last month each time the sl was 80% of my capital, this is the worst EA which has a very poor win rate. the backtest results looks good but in reality the results are not matching. when I messaged the author about this and copied his settings which he claims are best I still got stopped out. poor risk management, works with negative RR, always open the trades against the current trend. author is a fraud and selling a loss making algo. MQL really needs to consider a more stringent review process for algorithms before they are listed for sale. I will not recommend anyone to buy this EA don't waste your money.

Nik Ajni
205
Nik Ajni 2025.01.16 16:28 
 

Very bad EA

Andrei Vlasov
1941
Reply from developer Andrei Vlasov 2025.01.22 17:29
Sorry that the EA did not meet your expectations, but you also do not respond to private messages, which seems very strange.
Goo G
499
Goo G 2024.12.25 05:54 
 

The creator is very friendly and reliable. Trading may vary depending on the broker, but it works well with brokers that have low spreads. Five stars, looking forward to future success.

Chung Fai Jack Yeung
386
Chung Fai Jack Yeung 2024.12.23 14:58 
 

This is great robot, I buy it on this month until today, my account profit over 100%, and then author with great support to help run the EA, good job.

BetterLookBehindYou
476
BetterLookBehindYou 2024.12.20 16:24 
 

After talking to Andrei Vlasov, I changed my rating from 1 to 3 Stars. Beware that the SL is high and the TP is low, so if anyone runs into a SL one has to recover for a long time and hope to not get another SL...

For now I will continue to observe the situation...

_________________________________________________________________________________

17.01.2025 I have tested every Strategy till today. It seems that not every trade is shown in the backtest for larger periods. If you start the backtest on the day, in which one had a bad trade, only then its shown. So it seems the backtest is a bit rigged / manipulated. Thats no a good practice. As an example try Strategy 3. In a period from 01.01.2025 till 16.01.2025 there wont be a trade on 15.01.2025. But if you start the backtest from 15.01.2025 than you will see a trade which goes heavily into minus. That is one Trade the EA took for me, but I learned from the past with this EA and put on every Strategy a Trailing Stop starting from 100 pips. So this Fail Sell Trade ended in a small profit instead of a huge SL or Drawdown.

__________________________________________________________________

28.01.2025: Everyone got a huge SL. Like I said in the beginning... this EA doesnt work good

Andrei Vlasov
1941
Reply from developer Andrei Vlasov 2024.12.20 20:12
Thank you for your review, but it is not justified, it's a pity that you didn't like the EA, and without writing me a single message you immediately left a negative review, which is strange.
Willy
88
Willy 2024.12.17 11:05 
 

Good EA until now, recommended!!!

Nikolai Fadeev
97
Nikolai Fadeev 2024.12.16 11:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ALßatros
115
ALßatros 2024.12.16 10:52 
 

Friends, if you want to thank or complain here, please add evidence. I see that no one has posted the transaction results!. Why don't you post here how you did the transaction, good or bad, so that people can benefit from it and buy or not. If everyone posts the transactions made by the robot here, it seems like our job will be easier!! ** For now, I'm giving full marks, I will evaluate later.

abrach1980
101
abrach1980 2024.12.16 06:33 
 

Perfect for long term investment simply run the EA and let it work for you with several strategies and risk management. the developer really nice guy and respond quickly almost immediately and keep enhancing the EA with regular updates.

Wei Long
172
Wei Long 2024.12.11 14:07 
 

This EA really blow my mind also nice support from developer.

ChipDi
69
ChipDi 2024.12.09 09:11 
 

Unitl now amazing AI, Andrei Vlasov response to messages and also helps. i backtested and demo tested, after that i used it on live account, it took some time that the EA opend a Order but after that, i had made a good Profit. Thank you

Andrei Vlasov
1941
Reply from developer Andrei Vlasov 2024.12.09 09:15
Thank you for your feedback.
Mr. Qwerty
48
Mr. Qwerty 2024.12.04 18:09 
 

Reliable for short term and long term

Andrei Vlasov
1941
Reply from developer Andrei Vlasov 2024.12.04 18:14
Thank you for your feedback.
circlejten
123
circlejten 2024.12.04 14:38 
 

From December 2nd to today, there were a total of 5 trades on the live account. All 5 were wins. Thank you to the developer. It is too short to judge EA with 5 trades in 3 days, but I think it is a reliable product so far.

Andrei Vlasov
1941
Reply from developer Andrei Vlasov 2024.12.04 14:40
Thank you for your feedback.
Hui Wang
1237
Hui Wang 2024.11.30 19:45 
 

The author is very kind and reliable, there are three product strategies, I tested separately, all very good! Look forward to combat!

Andrei Vlasov
1941
Reply from developer Andrei Vlasov 2024.12.04 14:40
Thank you for your feedback.
Mahedi Hasan Monir
479
Mahedi Hasan Monir 2024.11.29 20:54 
 

I'm satisfied with the Performance but there are some areas that need improvement. The stop loss setting is too high, and if it is triggered, it can quickly wipe out all the profits.

Andrei Vlasov
1941
Reply from developer Andrei Vlasov 2024.12.04 14:40
Thank you for your feedback.
Meysam Khoobyari
350
Meysam Khoobyari 2024.11.28 14:20 
 

very good

Andrei Vlasov
1941
Reply from developer Andrei Vlasov 2024.12.04 14:40
Thank you for your feedback.
Muhammad Faheem Aslam
466
Muhammad Faheem Aslam 2024.11.23 10:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrei Vlasov
1941
Reply from developer Andrei Vlasov 2024.12.04 14:40
Thank you for your feedback.
Reply to review