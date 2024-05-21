Hello traders, I have designed Mystical AI with real results rigorously, impeccable for his wisdom and intelligence , tool based on several of my previous Strategies, adapting it to the Forex Market, therefore it is adapted to the artificial intelligence of machine learning, that is, the AI will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innovative things that you will find is that everything will be encapsulated in a virtual way, that is, there will be no data that is sent to the server of the Stop loss and take profits etc, it will be in a very humane way





This Scalper is manipulated by self-learning collected from the structures of exclusively crossed pairs, in turn in its encapsulation of Nodes, it will learn from the best slippage possible in the market, depending on the spread in its volatility understanding its price

exclusively designed for metatrader, where it will be completely intelligent and self-managed



2 of the main things is that I design the extractFeatures and trainModel functions, this will be in charge of designing the candle, destructuring Slippage it and learning how it moves to adapt Spread.

It should be noted that my strategy development is designed by me over the years as a professional trader, adding the self-adaptation of the AI to optimize performance and make it even better.

It should be highly noted that this is a Real Scalper where the profits will be real, controlled with a take profit and a stop loss

this way your money will be protected



You do not need to have experience in trading, my tool is designed for beginners and experts, it is installed in 2 simple clicks since it will do the job like a professional trader

After purchasing my product, ask me to get the best configuration, you can also see my other products here MQL5

This AI is mainly focused on people who want an alternative and work 24/5 since the "Forex" "Exclusive Crossover Pairs" works every day of the year, this is a very difficult market so let the AI take care of it. Let's understand its main structure of pairs





EURCAD (Euro/Canadian Dollar)

The EURCAD pair consists of the Euro (EUR) and the Canadian Dollar (CAD). This pair measures the value of one euro in terms of Canadian dollars.

Influential factors:

ECB and BoC Monetary Policy: The decisions of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) on interest rates and monetary policies have a large impact.

Oil Prices: The CAD is highly correlated with oil prices because Canada is one of the largest oil exporters.

Economic Data: Economic indicators such as GDP, unemployment rate, and inflation in the Eurozone and Canada.

Characteristics:

Moderate Volatility: EURCAD may have moderate volatility due to economic and political differences between Europe and Canada.

Oil Sensitivity: Movements in oil prices can cause fluctuations in this pair.





GBPCAD (Pound Sterling/Canadian Dollar)

The GBPCAD pair is made up of the British Pound (GBP) and the Canadian Dollar (CAD). This pair measures the value of one British pound in terms of Canadian dollars.

Influential factors:

BoE and BoC Monetary Policy: The decisions of the Bank of England (BoE) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) on interest rates and monetary policies.

Brexit and UK Politics: Political events in the UK, especially related to Brexit, can have a huge impact.

Oil Prices: Similar to the EURCAD, the CAD is sensitive to movements in oil prices.

Characteristics:

High Volatility: GBPCAD can be quite volatile, especially during significant political events in the UK.

Impact of Oil: The relationship between CAD and oil prices remains an important factor.





EURAUD (Euro/Australian Dollar)

The EURAUD pair includes the Euro (EUR) and the Australian Dollar (AUD). This pair measures the value of one euro in terms of Australian dollars.

Influential factors:

Monetary Policy of the ECB and the RBA: Decisions of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on interest rates.

Commodities: The AUD is heavily influenced by commodity prices, especially gold and iron ore.

Economic Data: Economic indicators of the Eurozone and Australia, such as GDP, unemployment and inflation.

Characteristics:

Moderate to High Volatility: EURAUD can be volatile due to economic differences and Australia's dependence on commodity exports.

Influenced by Commodities: Commodity prices play an important role in the movements of this pair.





GBPAUD (Pound Sterling/Australian Dollar)

The GBPAUD pair is made up of the British Pound (GBP) and the Australian Dollar (AUD). This pair measures the value of one pound sterling in terms of Australian dollars.

Influential factors:

BoE and RBA Monetary Policy: The decisions of the Bank of England (BoE) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on interest rates.

Political Events in the UK: Events like Brexit can have a big impact on the GBP.

Commodity Prices: The AUD is sensitive to commodity prices, especially gold and iron ore.

Characteristics:

High Volatility: GBPAUD can be very volatile, especially during major political events in the UK.

Commodity Dependency: Commodity prices are crucial to the value of the AUD.





EURCHF (Euro/Swiss Franc)

The EURCHF pair consists of the Euro (EUR) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). This pair measures the value of one euro in terms of Swiss francs.

Influential factors:

Monetary Policy of the ECB and the SNB: The decisions of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) on interest rates and monetary policies.

Safe Haven: The CHF is considered a safe haven currency, meaning that investors tend to move funds into the CHF during periods of economic uncertainty.

Economic Data: Economic indicators of the Eurozone and Switzerland.

Characteristics:

Low to Moderate Volatility: EURCHF tends to be less volatile compared to other pairs, but there can be significant movements in times of economic or political crisis.

Safe Haven Currency: During times of global economic uncertainty, the CHF may appreciate due to its safe haven status.





It is important to do the backtesting correctly to use the "Every Tick" method since the AI is implemented for each Tick Data at runtime

Some of the main characteristics that can be highlighted I will present them here as a list



Real Signals

high quality and elegant design performance



candlestick and chart color manipulation for clean AI reading



information panel on how the work of the strategy is going



floating virtual environments where profits and losses will be shown in the graph in a very clear way



risk control to invest



account protection, example maximum drawdown with time, maximum spread with time, etc.



big news control and vice versa



AI adaptive control



Great control of days and hours of operation



Rigorous adaptation for any broker, this must be adapted in stages by the user to understand their slippage



News api control



Data Info requiered Symbol GBPCAD,GBPAUD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF Speed Connection <40.0 ms Spread <10 Spread Type Account ECN,RAW,PRO (Low Spread) Time Frame M1















