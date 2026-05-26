RetroMetaPro — XAUUSD Multi-Strategy EA

Three classic trading strategies. One built-in confidence filter.

Designed specifically for gold trading on the 15-minute chart, this MQL Expert Advisor combines reliability, precision,

and powerful strategy logic to help identify higher-confidence trading opportunities.

One of the best EA in its category.

(Tested from 2020 to 2026 with 99% tick quality)

What it does

RetroMetaPro is a fully automated expert advisor for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. Instead of betting everything on one trading pattern, it watches the market through different lenses at once:

Moving-average pullback

RSI reversion

Bollinger squeeze release

Every signal goes through a built-in confidence filter trained on 10 years of tick-derived XAUUSD history. Only setups with a proven historical edge are forwarded to the trade router.

Why it's different from typical "gold EAs"

No martingale. No grid. No averaging.

Structure-based stop loss.

Activation-threshold trailing stop.

Same-bar re-entry block and N-bar cooldown.

Time-zone session overlay.

Engine is symbol-agnostic. Tuned for XAUUSD M15.