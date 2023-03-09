Cleopatra EA MT5

I present to you the "Cleopatra"

Cleopatra a beautiful and intelligent design, with a recovery form that constantly adapts where its power is versatility.

Its main strategy is to read the market in its elasticity, we can analyze the entry range in different ways. This can be very dynamic at different TF and different ranges, with handling queries on market news.

Cleopatra has great power to adapt to market recovery, its patterns are not fixed, we also have different types of protection, whether percentage or floating, to be able to work under the rules of any propfirm or mff account, etc.



