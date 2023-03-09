Cleopatra EA MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 June 2024
- Activations: 5
It should be noted that it adapts to any symbol, be it Forex or another, it has great control of range times based on support and resistance, you can also make the entire strategy work in reverse, the dynamics adapt to the user
Important: This Expert protects its market activity in API news information, you cannot see this or activate this function in the Backtest!
It also has my smart algorithm system where the TP can close some positions and not others when it detects the correct predictions from my built-in secret indicator.
💹 My Strategy EA has a live history 💹
Live performance 🥇
if you want the preset of my signal, ask me privately only my clients
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aiotrading/seller
The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies
Next Month price --> ??
(IMPORTANT NOTICE ❗ ❗ ❗ ❗ after purchase, ask me privately for my settings, and I'll help you understand how it works so it works perfectly on your account 📚, you just have to set everything up once and let it work 24/7 Cleopatra se will take care of everything), you can try other symbols on demo accounts and experience their settings 🏞
You can work with a minimum balance of up to 700 usd, but the recommended amount is 2000 and up, between the largest account. better work more profit less risk /Any type account, Fast VPS (low margin of 1:100 or more
Some outstanding features:
- Ranking Analytical Patterns
- Dinamic Adaptive Recovery
- Equity risk control
- News Filters Controls
- Big Control Hours ,etc
- Control Support Ressitence dinamic
- Api Controls from News
- Control General in Time (example london o new york session)
- Controls in ranges
- Control Daily Profits
- Control Drawdrown Protecction
- Support for PropFirms accounts
- And more features!
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