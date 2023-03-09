Cleopatra EA MT5

Hello Traders!

I present to you the "Cleopatra"
Cleopatra a beautiful and intelligent design, with a recovery form that constantly adapts where its power is versatility.
Its main strategy is to read the market in its elasticity, we can analyze the entry range in different ways. This can be very dynamic at different TF and different ranges, with handling queries on market news.
Cleopatra has great power to adapt to market recovery, its patterns are not fixed, we also have different types of protection, whether percentage or floating, to be able to work under the rules of any propfirm or mff account, etc.

It should be noted that it adapts to any symbol, be it Forex or another, it has great control of range times based on support and resistance, you can also make the entire strategy work in reverse, the dynamics adapt to the user


Important: This Expert protects its market activity in API news information, you cannot see this or activate this function in the Backtest!
Cleopatra EA It has a built-in system to risk x amount of the balance, it also has recovery if at any time the market becomes unstable🧙
It also has my smart algorithm system where the TP can close some positions and not others when it detects the correct predictions from my built-in secret indicator.

💹 My Strategy EA has a live history 💹

Live performance   🥇
if you want the preset of my signal, ask me privately only my clients

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aiotrading/seller


The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies

Next Month price --> ??

(IMPORTANT NOTICE ❗ ❗ ❗ ❗ after purchase, ask me privately for my settings, and I'll help you understand how it works so it works perfectly on your account 📚, you just have to set everything up once and let it work 24/7 Cleopatra se will take care of everything), you can try other symbols on demo accounts and experience their settings 🏞


You can work with a minimum balance of up to 700 usd, but the recommended amount is 2000 and up, between the largest account. better work more profit less risk /Any type account, Fast VPS (low margin of 1:100 or more

Some outstanding features:

    • Ranking Analytical Patterns
      • Dinamic Adaptive Recovery
        • Equity risk control
          • News Filters Controls
            • Big Control Hours ,etc
            • Control Support Ressitence dinamic
            • Api Controls from News
            • Control General in Time (example london o new york session)
            • Controls in ranges
            • Control Daily Profits
            • Control Drawdrown Protecction
            • Support for PropFirms accounts
            • And more features!


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            Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
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            Reply from developer Nestor Alejandro Chiariello 2023.05.30 22:13
            Thanks
            khalid.chadbi
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            Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
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            Reply from developer Nestor Alejandro Chiariello 2023.05.30 22:13
            Thanks
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