Horus AI

Hello traders The New Generation Api Scalper is here Horus AI, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous Strategies, adapting it to the Forex Market, therefore it is adapted to the artificial intelligence of machine learning, that is, the AI will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innovative things that you will find is that everything will be encapsulated in a virtual way, that is, there will be no data that is sent to the server of the Stop loss and take profits etc, it will be in a very humane way

Horus AI has a large database of nodes and connects with my node server to continue storing more information on market structuring and destructuring, consulting my special prophet indicators and others.
This makes it unique thanks to its new Node information APIS, indicators and news
IMPORTANT READ the backtest cannot be carried out, since the APIs cannot work with the backtest, it will only work in real, to see the performance, look at the REAL SIGNAL
 To work in real you must change the Tecnical to Fundamental in configuration!

2 of the main things is that I design the extractFeatures and trainModel functions, this will be in charge of designing the candle, destructuring Slippage it and learning how it moves to adapt Spread

It should be noted that my strategy development is designed by me over the years as a professional trader, adding the self-adaptation of the AI to optimize performance and make it even better.

It should be highly noted that this is a Real Scalper where the profits will be real, controlled with a take profit and a stop loss

this way your money will be protected

You do not need to have experience in trading, my tool is designed for beginners and experts, it is installed in 2 simple clicks since it will do the job like a professional trader

After purchasing my product, ask me to get the best configuration, you can also see my other products here MQL5

This AI is mainly focused on people who want an alternative and work 24/5 since the "Forex" "Majoirs Pairs (Symbols EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,AUDUSD)" works every day of the year, this is a very difficult market so let the AI take care of it.


Some of the main characteristics that can be highlighted I will present them here as a list

Real Signals

    • high quality and elegant design performance
    • candlestick and chart color manipulation for clean AI reading
    • information panel on how the work of the strategy is going
    • floating virtual environments where profits and losses will be shown in the graph in a very clear way
    • risk control to invest
    • account protection, example maximum drawdown with time, maximum spread with time, etc.
    • big news control and vice versa
    • AI adaptive control
    • Great control of days and hours of operation
    • Rigorous adaptation for any broker, this must be adapted in stages by the user to understand their slippage

    • News api control

    • News Apis Special Nodes and indicators Connections


  • Data Info requiered
    Symbol  EURUSD,USDJPY,GBPUSD,AUDUSD
    Speed Connection  <5.0 ms
    Spread  <5.0 Spread
    Type Account  ECN,RAW,PRO (Low Spread)
    Time Frame  M15





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You Liang Tham
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Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
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️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
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