Duende MT5

it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need

It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market

Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers

My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market" but there are also the best pairs USDCAD,EURCAD,EURCHF,USDCHF,EURJPY TF15 ", it is the most stable currency compared to others RANGED, you can find your own way to other symbols, but it is recommended to use the one I designed 🍷

Duende It has a built-in system to risk x amount of the balance, it also has recovery if at any time the market becomes unstable 🧙

It also has my smart algorithm system where the TP can close some positions and not others when it detects the correct predictions from my built-in secrets indicators.