Duende MT5

Hello Traders!

I present the "Duende" Strategy,
Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers
It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market
it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need

My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market" but there are also the best pairs USDCAD,EURCAD,EURCHF,USDCHF,EURJPY TF15", it is the most stable currency compared to others RANGED, you can find your own way to other symbols, but it is recommended to use the one I designed  🍷
Duende It has a built-in system to risk x amount of the balance, it also has recovery if at any time the market becomes unstable🧙
It also has my smart algorithm system where the TP can close some positions and not others when it detects the correct predictions from my built-in secrets indicators.

💹 My Strategy EA has a live history 💹

Live performance   🥇
if you want the preset of my signal, ask me privately only my clients

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aiotrading/seller


The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies

Next Month price --> ??

I recommend withdrawing when you duplicate the first time

It is recommended to use with the recommended pairs! (IMPORTANT NOTICE ❗ ❗ ❗ ❗ after purchase, ask me privately for my settings, and I'll help you understand how it works so it works perfectly on your account 📚, you just have to set everything up once and let it work 24/7 Duende se will take care of everything), you can try other symbols on demo accounts and experience their settings 🏞


You can work with a minimum balance of up to 700 usd, but the recommended amount is 1400 and up, between the largest account. better work more profit less risk /Any type account, Fast VPS 10ms(low margin of 1:500 or more recommended, fast CPU (4 cores 2gb, 20gb space) fast internet connection with your broker) ✔


Some outstanding features:

    • Breakeven in crosses
    • Filters News and festivals
    • Dinamic Take Profits
    • Breakeven Level and entry
    • Risk Control Drawdrown
    • Control Slipage and spread, ETC
    • OneChart Setup
    • Multi TF , ETC

    • It is IMPORTANT WARNING        
      can be different backtest , because many things are not counted, such as events, news, news impacts, festivals, speeches, etc.

               Backtest doesn't work won't do it don't insist, this is not another Backtest EA, this is to win in real life         
      💹  Something that I always say and I will keep it, there is nothing better than a live signal

      💹  ALL SIGNALS:

      🥇 Trading signals of aiotrading - Social trading for MetaTrader (mql5.com)


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