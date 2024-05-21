Duende MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 21 May 2024
- Activations: 5
It also has my smart algorithm system where the TP can close some positions and not others when it detects the correct predictions from my built-in secrets indicators.
💹 My Strategy EA has a live history 💹
Live performance 🥇
if you want the preset of my signal, ask me privately only my clients
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aiotrading/seller
The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies
Next Month price --> ??
I recommend withdrawing when you duplicate the first time
It is recommended to use with the recommended pairs! (IMPORTANT NOTICE ❗ ❗ ❗ ❗ after purchase, ask me privately for my settings, and I'll help you understand how it works so it works perfectly on your account 📚, you just have to set everything up once and let it work 24/7 Duende se will take care of everything), you can try other symbols on demo accounts and experience their settings 🏞
You can work with a minimum balance of up to 700 usd, but the recommended amount is 1400 and up, between the largest account. better work more profit less risk /Any type account, Fast VPS 10ms(low margin of 1:500 or more recommended, fast CPU (4 cores 2gb, 20gb space) fast internet connection with your broker) ✔
Some outstanding features:
- Breakeven in crosses
- Filters News and festivals
- Dinamic Take Profits
- Breakeven Level and entry
- Risk Control Drawdrown
- Control Slipage and spread, ETC
- OneChart Setup
- Multi TF , ETC
- It is IMPORTANT WARNING ❗ ❗ ❗ ❗💹 Something that I always say and I will keep it, there is nothing better than a live signal
can be different backtest , because many things are not counted, such as events, news, news impacts, festivals, speeches, etc.
❗ ❗ ❗ ❗ Backtest doesn't work won't do it don't insist, this is not another Backtest EA, this is to win in real life ❗ ❗ ❗ ❗
💹 ALL SIGNALS:
✨🥇 Trading signals of aiotrading - Social trading for MetaTrader (mql5.com)