Anuk MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Something also very important that everyone forgets, I also created a function to control the most important festivals such as Christmas, New Year's Eve, where the market is super dangerous 🧙
💹 My Strategy EA has a live history 💹
Live performance 🥇
if you want the preset of my signal, ask me privately only my clients
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aiotrading/seller
The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies
Next Month price --> ??
I recommend withdrawing when you duplicate the first time
It is recommended to use with the recommended pairs! (IMPORTANT NOTICE ❗ ❗ ❗ ❗ after purchase, ask me privately for my settings, and I'll help you understand how it works so it works perfectly on your account 📚, you just have to set everything up once and let it work 24/7 ANUK se will take care of everything), you can try other symbols on demo accounts and experience their settings 🏞
You can work with a minimum balance of up to 200 usd, but the recommended amount is 500 and up, between the largest account. better work more profit less risk /ECN o Zero Spread, Fast VPS 10ms(low margin of 1:500 or more recommended, fast CPU (4 cores 2gb, 20gb space) fast internet connection with your broker) ✔
Allow web requests to the following URLs for the Holidays news filter, etc. (remove spaces!):
https: //nfs. faireconomy.media/ ff_calendar_thisweek.xml
Some outstanding features:
- Schedule Control
- Select Strategy Entry
- Equity risk control
- MAX Risk Control Dpost Load
- Session Control Hours
- Impact Safety Engine
- Filter Spread , Etc Etc