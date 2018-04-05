I present the old god my "ANUK" strategy, it is an intelligent strategy with 3 types of built-in strategies (you can choose this within its options) it is designed to enter the trade where it detects a strong trend or a market break, it has a built-in algorithm to recover positions and exit quickly, it can be configured to work in some sessions as the trader prefers, it also has a large news detection system, so as not to enter those moments where the market can be very volatile in a matter of seconds. anuk can manage small balances and large balances, it is designed to last for a long time



my strategy is optimized for "EURUSD", it is the most stable currency compared to others, you can find your own way to other symbols, but it is recommended to use the one I designed 🍷 It should be noted that ANUK has a very important system to control what happens in the market with news, events, festivals, etc. You can also click on the chart on the impact lights and it will show you what happens in that period of time. ☯

Something also very important that everyone forgets, I also created a function to control the most important festivals such as Christmas, New Year's Eve, where the market is super dangerous 🧙 💹 My Strategy EA has a live history 💹



Live performance 🥇

if you want the preset of my signal, ask me privately only my clients https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aiotrading/seller

The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies Next Month price --> ??



I recommend withdrawing when you duplicate the first time

It is recommended to use with the recommended pairs! (IMPORTANT NOTICE ❗ ❗ ❗ ❗ after purchase, ask me privately for my settings, and I'll help you understand how it works so it works perfectly on your account 📚, you just have to set everything up once and let it work 24/7 ANUK se will take care of everything), you can try other symbols on demo accounts and experience their settings 🏞

You can work with a minimum balance of up to 200 usd, but the recommended amount is 500 and up, between the largest account. better work more profit less risk /ECN o Zero Spread, Fast VPS 10ms(low margin of 1:500 or more recommended, fast CPU (4 cores 2gb, 20gb space) fast internet connection with your broker) ✔

Allow web requests to the following URLs for the Holidays news filter, etc. (remove spaces!):

https: //nfs. faireconomy.media/ ff_calendar_thisweek.xml

Some outstanding features :

Schedule Control

Select Strategy Entry

Equity risk control

MAX Risk Control Dpost Load

Session Control Hours

Impact Safety Engine

Filter Spread , Etc Etc



