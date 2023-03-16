Clock GMT Live MT4

4
Clock GMT Live has everything you need to know more about our broker, many times you will have wondered what gmt I am on or what gmt my broker is working on, well with this tool you will be able to know in real time both the GMT time offset of the broker and of your local time, you will also constantly know the ping of the broker
Just by placing it at a time of day you can get the information

The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies
My other developments can be viewed here

Accurate timing can be a crucial element in trading. At the current time, is the London or New York Stock Exchange already open or is it still closed? When do business hours start and end for Forex trading? For a trader who trades manually and live, this is not a big problem. Using various internet tools, the specifications of the financial instruments and the time itself, one can quickly see when the right time is to trade with one's strategy. For some traders who only watch price developments, and buy and sell when price developments give them a signal, the time itself is not important. It is different for traders who engage in 'night scalping', who trade after the New York (stock) market closes and before the EU (stock) markets open, or for those who trade specifically eg on the 'London break' or otherwise during the busiest time, or all those who trade stocks or futures. These traders cannot follow the broker's hours, but must use the actual local times in the US, Japan, London, EU or Moscow, in which the respective Exchange opens or closes or the special hours in which that is traded with a special future.
Contact me immediately after the purchase if you need help

Incoming Parameters -

-Greenwich Mean Time
-Server Time , Day and GMT live

- Local Time , Day and GMT live

-Name Broker
-Trading Server
-Currency for Trading
-Name of Trader
-Ping live Server



Reviews 13
alex baeza
18
alex baeza 2023.04.27 06:57 
 

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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The  Eye of Gold AI  new  AI technology implemented for the stock price   price acction on new era  for the new gold trade, is so efficient that it can  analyze  the  market  ranges by doing a  machine learning  of the key movements to enter the market, destructuring the  slippages  for an intensive analysis, no hedge, no martin, a  scalper  with highly  sophisticated new technology . Revolutionize Your Gold Trading with Advanced AI: Quantum Pattern Recognition System through our Advanced Scann
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Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
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Reply from developer Nestor Alejandro Chiariello 2023.04.27 08:34
thanks friend
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