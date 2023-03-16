Clock GMT Live MT4
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- Version: 1.0
The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies
Accurate timing can be a crucial element in trading. At the current time, is the London or New York Stock Exchange already open or is it still closed? When do business hours start and end for Forex trading? For a trader who trades manually and live, this is not a big problem. Using various internet tools, the specifications of the financial instruments and the time itself, one can quickly see when the right time is to trade with one's strategy. For some traders who only watch price developments, and buy and sell when price developments give them a signal, the time itself is not important. It is different for traders who engage in 'night scalping', who trade after the New York (stock) market closes and before the EU (stock) markets open, or for those who trade specifically eg on the 'London break' or otherwise during the busiest time, or all those who trade stocks or futures. These traders cannot follow the broker's hours, but must use the actual local times in the US, Japan, London, EU or Moscow, in which the respective Exchange opens or closes or the special hours in which that is traded with a special future.
- Local Time , Day and GMT live
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-Currency for Trading
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-Ping live Server
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