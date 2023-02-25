Lord Arles MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 17 May 2023
- Activations: 5
It has protections where it knows when something strong or weak is going to happen in the market, it also has a recovery logic, where these logics will increase if the market is going to be profitable, it will also have exits, movement consultation and news, where it will continue waiting, in short it will not enter and it will not exit without consulting all my logics
My strategy is not sensitive to your broker, it supports all existing brokers and currencies, it is also not sensitive to slippage and spread, it does not need a broker stop loss either
you can make each position enter with its stop loss
After buying my product, ask me for technical assistance or my configurable files, you can also see my other products here
Lord Arles brings buttons in the graphic system, to help manual trader In case you want to operate manually at your times of the day, he will help you recover your positions automatically🧙
Some outstanding features:
- Unique Algorithm Agressive
- Unique Algorithm Dinamic
- Internal Flow Detect + ranges
- Big Control Market News
- Static Take Profit
- Hiden Trailing
- Filters days , Festivals , etc, etc
- Api Connect by News
- Panel to follow your positions with an elegant design
- Panel to operate manually in the market, in case you want to operate on the day yourself!
- Automated system to recover your manual positions, it will help you out of trouble
- Etc,Etc
L'auteur de Ea est sympa, est disponible pour faciliter la configuration; pour le moment tester que sur compte démo 1 semaine, donne de bons résultats. Je vais me lancer sur le compte réel et métrais à jour l'avis d ici 6 mois voir 1 an.