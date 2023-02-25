Lord Arles MT5

I present to you the "Versatile Strategy of Lord Arles,

Arles is designed to be very aggressive or versatile at the right time.

Arles is the god of my favorite saga and he has everything to be the most dynamic on the market, how can Arles survive being so aggressive?

My strategy is very complex in itself, it is designed to review how the market is going and consult news, events, movements, tick patterns, and more things internally that will not be revealed, Arles can enter the market aggressively and exit