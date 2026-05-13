Transparent pricing model. The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1500.

[ Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth ]

How Aero works

Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold), trading both directions on the daily chart.

At its core is a breakout strategy. Gold breaks key levels almost every day — Aero identifies which of them are statistically worth trading, and ignores the rest.

That selection is made by kNN (k-Nearest Neighbors) — a machine learning method trained on 25+ years of Gold price data.

When a level breaks, the current market state is compared against thousands of historical cases. Entry happens only where the statistics are on the side of the trade.

Careful entries are ensured by built-in filters — a setup is only allowed through after passing each of them:

Rollover protection — no new positions during the first 150 minutes after daily open (00:00–02:30) and the last 60 minutes before close (23:00–00:00), when Gold spreads widen significantly

— no new positions during the first 150 minutes after daily open (00:00–02:30) and the last 60 minutes before close (23:00–00:00), when Gold spreads widen significantly News filter — trading is blocked during high-volatility events, with the dates embedded in advance, so no additional URLs or WebRequest are needed

— trading is blocked during high-volatility events, with the dates embedded in advance, so no additional URLs or WebRequest are needed Spread filter — skips entry if the current spread exceeds the threshold

What a trade looks like

A key level breaks and the setup passes the kNN check Aero places a limit order at the retest — it does not buy the spike, it waits for price to come back for a better entry The protective stop is calculated from current ATR volatility, not a fixed distance If price moves against the position, averaging engages — up to 3 additional limit orders, the whole set managed as one basket with a shared target and a shared stop





Key facts Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Chart timeframe: Daily (D1)

Strategy: breakout with machine-learning setup selection

Broker independence: session logic is anchored to the broker's daily bar — no GMT or DST setup needed

Minimum deposit: $1 000 , hedging account

, hedging account Recommended broker: any Raw/ECN

Setup and Configuration

Open a XAUUSD chart in MetaTrader 5 Attach the EA to the chart on the daily timeframe (D1) Set your risk % and enable Algo Trading — the EA starts automatically

The set file we actually run on our live accounts is provided after purchase — send a private message to receive it.

Full parameter documentation: Parameter Manual

Risk settings

One parameter controls everything. It defines the maximum loss of a full cycle as a percentage of your balance:

Risk 10% — low risk (default)

Risk 20% — standard

Risk 30% — aggressive

The lot is sized so that the worst case equals the percentage you set. Averaging uses the same lot, a maximum of 3 orders, and one shared stop for the basket.

A fixed lot can also be set manually via the Fixed Lot parameter.

Tested for real market conditions

We avoid building bots on unrealistic conditions: minimal spread, zero commission, instant execution.

All algorithms are tested in a professional backtesting environment (Tick Data Suite) with 99.9% modeling quality — including spreads up to 50 points, full commission and swap simulation, and slippage modeling.

Recommended broker

Aero is developed and tested in extreme conditions — increased spreads, slippage, and full commissions. For best results, Raw/ECN accounts are recommended — for example ICMarkets.

Our live signals run on regulated brokers such as FCA (UK) and ASIC (Australia), as well as on major exchanges.

We recommend a well-regulated broker for you as well. Typical Raw ECN spread on XAUUSD is 10–30 points.

Disclaimer We know how hard it is to find a trustworthy EA on the market. Overpromised results, unrealistic conditions, equity curves that look perfect until they don't. We have seen it all. That is why Aero is described the way it is — including the averaging logic and the worst-case scenario.

Drawdowns happen. We would rather you know exactly what you are buying. Transparency is not a marketing trick for us. It is the foundation. If you have questions — message us directly via MQL5.

Concept

Aero is part of Trading Elements — a collection of Expert Advisors built around the forces of nature.

Each EA carries its own character. Aero is the element of air — calm in stable markets, dynamic when conditions demand it.

The collection includes three EAs — Aero, Hydro and Terra — each built on a different strategy and instrument. Each works independently. Together, they represent a diversified approach to automated trading.

We invite you to watch our official teaser: Trading Elements — Official Teaser