Aero MT5

5
  • Experts
  • Volodymyr Babak
    Volodymyr Babak

    Volodymyr Babak

    👋 Hi, I'm Vladimir — algorithmic developer with over 6 years in the real trading background.
    My goal is pretty simple, but not easy — building EAs good enough that people come back.
    ⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯
    2 topics 1 comment
  • Version: 2.30
  • Updated: 2 August 2026
  • Activations: 7
Transparent pricing model. The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1500.

Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth ]

How Aero works

Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold), trading both directions on the daily chart.
At its core is a breakout strategy. Gold breaks key levels almost every day — Aero identifies which of them are statistically worth trading, and ignores the rest.

That selection is made by kNN (k-Nearest Neighbors) — a machine learning method trained on 25+ years of Gold price data.
When a level breaks, the current market state is compared against thousands of historical cases. Entry happens only where the statistics are on the side of the trade.

Careful entries are ensured by built-in filters — a setup is only allowed through after passing each of them:

  • Rollover protection — no new positions during the first 150 minutes after daily open (00:00–02:30) and the last 60 minutes before close (23:00–00:00), when Gold spreads widen significantly
  • News filter — trading is blocked during high-volatility events, with the dates embedded in advance, so no additional URLs or WebRequest are needed
  • Spread filter — skips entry if the current spread exceeds the threshold

What a trade looks like

  1. A key level breaks and the setup passes the kNN check
  2. Aero places a limit order at the retest — it does not buy the spike, it waits for price to come back for a better entry
  3. The protective stop is calculated from current ATR volatility, not a fixed distance
  4. If price moves against the position, averaging engages — up to 3 additional limit orders, the whole set managed as one basket with a shared target and a shared stop

Key facts

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Chart timeframe: Daily (D1)
  • Strategy: breakout with machine-learning setup selection
  • Broker independence: session logic is anchored to the broker's daily bar — no GMT or DST setup needed
  • Minimum deposit: $1 000, hedging account
  • Recommended broker: any Raw/ECN

Setup and Configuration

  1. Open a XAUUSD chart in MetaTrader 5
  2. Attach the EA to the chart on the daily timeframe (D1)
  3. Set your risk % and enable Algo Trading — the EA starts automatically

The set file we actually run on our live accounts is provided after purchase — send a private message to receive it.

Full parameter documentation: Parameter Manual

Risk settings

One parameter controls everything. It defines the maximum loss of a full cycle as a percentage of your balance:

  • Risk 10% — low risk (default)
  • Risk 20% — standard
  • Risk 30% — aggressive

The lot is sized so that the worst case equals the percentage you set. Averaging uses the same lot, a maximum of 3 orders, and one shared stop for the basket.

A fixed lot can also be set manually via the Fixed Lot parameter.

Tested for real market conditions

We avoid building bots on unrealistic conditions: minimal spread, zero commission, instant execution.
All algorithms are tested in a professional backtesting environment (Tick Data Suite) with 99.9% modeling quality — including spreads up to 50 points, full commission and swap simulation, and slippage modeling.

Recommended broker

Aero is developed and tested in extreme conditions — increased spreads, slippage, and full commissions. For best results, Raw/ECN accounts are recommended — for example ICMarkets.

Our live signals run on regulated brokers such as FCA (UK) and ASIC (Australia), as well as on major exchanges.
We recommend a well-regulated broker for you as well. Typical Raw ECN spread on XAUUSD is 10–30 points.

Disclaimer

We know how hard it is to find a trustworthy EA on the market. Overpromised results, unrealistic conditions, equity curves that look perfect until they don't. We have seen it all.

That is why Aero is described the way it is — including the averaging logic and the worst-case scenario.
Drawdowns happen. We would rather you know exactly what you are buying.

Transparency is not a marketing trick for us. It is the foundation.

If you have questions — message us directly via MQL5.

Concept

Aero is part of Trading Elements — a collection of Expert Advisors built around the forces of nature.

Each EA carries its own character. Aero is the element of air — calm in stable markets, dynamic when conditions demand it.

The collection includes three EAs — Aero, Hydro and Terra — each built on a different strategy and instrument. Each works independently. Together, they represent a diversified approach to automated trading.

We invite you to watch our official teaser: Trading Elements — Official Teaser

Reviews 6
Nadet
19
Nadet 2026.05.29 10:56 
 

Finally found an algo bot I actually love! Works flawlessly - quick setup, straightforward settings, and consistent results right from day one. The algorithm handles risk management really well, staying steady even during volatile market periods. Support is responsive and always happy to help. Excellent product, highly recommend!

mtrigubenko
19
mtrigubenko 2026.05.27 14:10 
 

A High quality bot. I had to waste a lot of money just to find it. I have already received my first payout from an insta prop firm. I'm running the bot on aggressive settings, and it's holding up really well so far. We'll see how it performs this summer.

inreferrent
19
inreferrent 2026.05.26 20:49 
 

Придбав цього бота, вже 12 днів пройшло. За цей час бот відкрив кілька угод. Торгую на низькому ризику, тому прибуток невеликий, але в плюсі. Працює нормально, спокійно. Поки що нормальний фідбек, подивлюсь як далі покаже себе.

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Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Experts
Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Experts
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor ORB Revolution is a professional-grade Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for disciplined, risk-controlled automated trading . Built with institutional standards in mind, this system prioritizes capital protection , repeatable execution , and transparent decision logic — ideal for serious traders and prop-firm challenge participants. ORB Revolution fully supports NETTING and HEDGING accounts and includes internal saf
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader
Imad Saadeh
5 (2)
Experts
Official Purchase Notice CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe. CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, m
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kucha221
19
kucha221 2026.08.03 22:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Volodymyr Babak
590
Reply from developer Volodymyr Babak 2026.08.04 19:02
Nice one, mate🤝
Mykhailo Lytvyniuk
33
Mykhailo Lytvyniuk 2026.05.29 17:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Volodymyr Babak
590
Reply from developer Volodymyr Babak 2026.05.29 17:45
Really appreciate it! Wishing you smooth and steady results ahead
Nadet
19
Nadet 2026.05.29 10:56 
 

Finally found an algo bot I actually love! Works flawlessly - quick setup, straightforward settings, and consistent results right from day one. The algorithm handles risk management really well, staying steady even during volatile market periods. Support is responsive and always happy to help. Excellent product, highly recommend!

Volodymyr Babak
590
Reply from developer Volodymyr Babak 2026.05.29 12:51
Thanks for your kind words🤝
mtrigubenko
19
mtrigubenko 2026.05.27 14:10 
 

A High quality bot. I had to waste a lot of money just to find it. I have already received my first payout from an insta prop firm. I'm running the bot on aggressive settings, and it's holding up really well so far. We'll see how it performs this summer.

Volodymyr Babak
590
Reply from developer Volodymyr Babak 2026.05.29 12:52
Great start!
Aero handles summer volatility well, you’re in good hands:)
inreferrent
19
inreferrent 2026.05.26 20:49 
 

Придбав цього бота, вже 12 днів пройшло. За цей час бот відкрив кілька угод. Торгую на низькому ризику, тому прибуток невеликий, але в плюсі. Працює нормально, спокійно. Поки що нормальний фідбек, подивлюсь як далі покаже себе.

Volodymyr Babak
590
Reply from developer Volodymyr Babak 2026.05.29 12:55
Дякую! 12 днів це тільки початок, основний профіт ще попереду - головне це дистанція та поступовий плюс до депозиту
Mykhailo
19
Mykhailo 2026.05.25 06:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Volodymyr Babak
590
Reply from developer Volodymyr Babak 2026.05.29 12:56
Hi! Appreciate the feedback:)
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