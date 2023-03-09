Slippage Analized

Slippage Analyzed, designed for high precision trading and for the entire market It works for both live or demo accounts, to analyze all your positions with Take profit and Stop loss, so you can analyze the slippage that your broker has



The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies





What is Slippage in trade? The slippage or sliding is the difference in price that can occur between the moment a trade order is placed and its actual execution in the market. This is because from the moment the order is placed on the trading platform and executed on the market there may be a very short period of time during which the price may move. This price movement between the requested price and the price finally obtained is the slippage.

My other developments can be viewed here





It is recommended to use use all positions with Take profit and Stop loss to be able to identify exactly everything





Contact me immediately after the purchase if you need help





Incoming Parameters -





we will have 3 advanced configurations -Configuration Mode 1 Time Analyzed -Configuration Mode 2 Averaging Mode -Configuration Mode 3 Analyzing Slippage



