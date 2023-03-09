Slippage Analized
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- Version: 1.0
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What is Slippage in trade? The slippage or sliding is the difference in price that can occur between the moment a trade order is placed and its actual execution in the market. This is because from the moment the order is placed on the trading platform and executed on the market there may be a very short period of time during which the price may move. This price movement between the requested price and the price finally obtained is the slippage.
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