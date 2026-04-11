Gold Snap

4.47

Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold

Live Signal:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714
Live Signal2:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603

Live Signal v2.0:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945

Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon.

Important:
After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support. 
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008

Welcome to join our MQL5 channel for product updates and trading insights.
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster

Through the long-term development and live-market validation of Gold House, we further confirmed the effectiveness of breakout strategies in the gold market and also validated the real-world value of our adaptive parameter system in live trading conditions.

However, for any breakout system, there is always a practical challenge:

Take profit too early, and you may miss the real bigger move that comes next;
Take profit too late, and part of the floating profit will often be given back.

This is not a problem unique to one specific strategy, but a natural trade-off that all trend-following and breakout systems must face.

That is exactly why we launched Gold House’s sister product — Gold Snap.

If Gold House is better suited for following more complete breakout waves and pursuing larger profit potential per trade,
then Gold Snap has a more direct focus: capturing faster, shorter, and easier-to-realize profit opportunities.

It is not a replacement for Gold House, but a complement to a different profit rhythm.

It was not created to replace the already mature Gold House,
but to fill another equally important trading need.

One focuses more on capturing trend extension,
the other focuses more on realizing profits quickly.

Each has its own strengths, and they complement each other naturally.
When used together, they can provide more complete coverage of different types of gold market conditions;
and of course, either one can also be used independently without any problem.

Like all our systems, Gold Snap does not rely on grid expansion and does not rely on martingale recovery.
It is built on clear price structure logic, seeking high-quality trading opportunities within defined risk boundaries, while using an adaptive parameter system so that stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop settings can better match the current market environment.

Key Features

• Focused on fast profit capture in the gold market
• Based on breakout logic, but with a faster overall exit rhythm
• Greater emphasis on balancing win rate, efficiency, and profit realization pace
• Locks in profits faster, reducing the psychological pressure caused by profit retracement
• Built-in adaptive parameter system that adjusts to different price ranges
• No grid, no martingale, with clearer risk boundaries
• Can be used together with Gold House or run independently

Who is it for?

If you appreciate the breakout philosophy behind Gold House but prefer locking in profits faster and reducing the psychological pressure caused by open-trade fluctuations, then Gold Snap may be a better fit for you.

If you want to combine both trend extension profits and short-term profit realization, then the Gold House + Gold Snap combination offers a more complete solution.

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
Timeframe: Can be attached to any timeframe
Minimum deposit: $100
Recommended deposit: $200 or more
Leverage: 1:30 or higher (higher leverage is recommended for better capital efficiency)
Environment: VPS recommended
Broker requirement: Low-spread ECN or RAW account, gold spread within 25 points

Risk Warning

Past performance does not represent future results.
No trading system can avoid drawdowns and losses, and Gold Snap is no exception.
Before going live, please test it thoroughly on a demo account or with a small amount of capital, and only trade with funds you can afford to risk.


Reviews 21
Traderhub
345
Traderhub 2026.07.14 08:53 
 

Gold snap is a little gem. Low volume, every trade an SL and super profitable. Highly recommended.

vladimir9010
659
vladimir9010 2026.07.06 05:27 
 

Gold Snap is profitable and stable EA with very strong support from the developer.

Dsigns byEAthonj
38
Dsigns byEAthonj 2026.07.03 18:23 
 

After backtestings and running on live account since end of May, the EA is proving to be profitable. I have not seen this quality of EA & support elsewhere in mql5. Im happy to finally settle my search for a good EA that does what it promises(with live signal). Most importantly for me is that I did NOT feel any sense of greediness from the author. Onboarding was straight forward unlike other developers who demands doing series of instructions before giving the manual/preset and constantly yelling for a review(or else cant be in elite group). The support I get from Chen feels genuine. This is something you would rarely find in this financial trading space.

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Filter:
zhou xiaoqiang
291
zhou xiaoqiang 2026.07.23 17:38 
 

Like another EA by this author, this EA uses special methods to make backtesting data appear favorable. When I shifted all historical tick data forward by 10 years, the results were significantly different. Real backtesting showed that profitability only began in 2025, with losses occurring almost continuously between 2016 and 2024. This author is committing fraud; anyone interested can contact me for the actual test results.

Chen Jia Qi
15522
Reply from developer Chen Jia Qi 2026.07.29 02:44
The result produced by your method does not match the live signal performance. This already proves that you have broken the EA’s strategy logic.
Yasser Hussen Elran Al Anizi
210
Yasser Hussen Elran Al Anizi 2026.07.21 18:25 
 

very very very bad

Chen Jia Qi
15522
Reply from developer Chen Jia Qi 2026.07.29 02:36
Hello, our live signals are currently performing well. May I ask what issue you encountered? You can send me the details by private message, and I will be happy to help you check and answer your questions.
Traderhub
345
Traderhub 2026.07.14 08:53 
 

Gold snap is a little gem. Low volume, every trade an SL and super profitable. Highly recommended.

vladimir9010
659
vladimir9010 2026.07.06 05:27 
 

Gold Snap is profitable and stable EA with very strong support from the developer.

Dsigns byEAthonj
38
Dsigns byEAthonj 2026.07.03 18:23 
 

After backtestings and running on live account since end of May, the EA is proving to be profitable. I have not seen this quality of EA & support elsewhere in mql5. Im happy to finally settle my search for a good EA that does what it promises(with live signal). Most importantly for me is that I did NOT feel any sense of greediness from the author. Onboarding was straight forward unlike other developers who demands doing series of instructions before giving the manual/preset and constantly yelling for a review(or else cant be in elite group). The support I get from Chen feels genuine. This is something you would rarely find in this financial trading space.

komkrajang12345
140
komkrajang12345 2026.06.30 13:53 
 

- The support team is outstanding. They are very responsive and provide clear guidance, making it easy to understand and use EA effectively. - This is a high-quality EA for trading opportunities at key support and resistance levels. It give reasonable RR ratio, allowing your trading account to grow consistently over the long term.

Youyi Chen
245
Youyi Chen 2026.06.30 05:27 
 

This EA’s pending order execution is extremely precise, and the trades are almost perfectly aligned with the author’s live signals. It has already brought me very solid profits, and I highly recommend it.

Hamad A
1560
Hamad A 2026.06.29 15:57 
 

After testing it in demo and live account ,I highly recommend using it.you can view live author results as well.

Dong Hai
66
Dong Hai 2026.06.24 09:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

wei li
103
wei li 2026.06.01 07:23 
 

黄金EA运行稳定，回撤可控，收益表现满意。经常也会有止损亏损的时候，不过大体下来还是盈利的时候比较多，盈亏比也很高。作者比较耐心热情，值得购买的一个ea。

Lee Wai Chong
2599
Lee Wai Chong 2026.05.29 15:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zi Qing Zhu
679
Zi Qing Zhu 2026.05.22 03:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zakariyaa Karim
353
Zakariyaa Karim 2026.05.21 09:06 
 

GS EA has been consistent and reliable in live trading. It manages risk well and delivers steady results. A solid option for gold traders looking for disciplined automation. DM me if you’d like to verify my live results.

Wattsy040
90
Wattsy040 2026.05.20 16:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fares3D
911
Fares3D 2026.05.16 08:18 
 

Excellent EA, as we have come to expect from Chen Jia Qi. The strategy is well-designed and performs very smoothly. I started running it from the beginning of this month, and so far it has achieved around 6% profit with only 1% risk. Very impressive performance with controlled risk. Highly recommended.

Zenin Maki
108
Zenin Maki 2026.05.15 09:35 
 

Author support is amazing. reply all detailed and clear. At the beginning I face three consecutive loss and got panic immediately stop using. but after sometime saw live signal has fully recovered from losses and reach ATH I reattach to my chart again. one thing I rlly like about gold snap is each order SL is only 8-9 dollars which is significantly small than other breakout EA on market.One SL can recover by one fully TP or 2-3partially TP. Now I have using it for all my accounts. 2%risk for small, 1% for medium and 0.5% for big. Highly recommend.

Geneiryodan
1651
Geneiryodan 2026.05.15 08:18 
 

Gold Snap has short holding times and good performance. I would like to continue using it for the long term. I think it would be even better with further improvements to reduce consecutive losses.

Update — July 4, 2026

Version 2.0 is even better than the previous version. Many of the top-ranked EAs are deceptive, and their creators are unscrupulous.

Updated July 23, 2026

I initially thought that the V2.0 update had made Gold Snap even better. However, my account has recorded three consecutive losing trades since July 17, even though the one-year backtest did not show a single instance of consecutive losses.

As a result, I have downgraded my assessment of Gold Snap.

Sergey Porphiryev
2270
Sergey Porphiryev 2026.04.18 21:23 
 

I see people here are panicking… I’ll support the product for now and update my review at the end of May with verified results.

On Friday, the EA hit its max DD if we go by the last five years of backtests… of course, that’s not a great start… but let’s still see how it goes.

Just a reminder: on Friday there were unexpected macro news about the end of the conflict in Iran… and all the stop losses were triggered after those highly impactful market events.

Ferran Lopez Navarro
3450
Ferran Lopez Navarro 2026.04.17 14:15 
 

Good performance in these months and the author is attentive.

Chen Jia Qi
15522
Reply from developer Chen Jia Qi 2026.05.05 12:50
Hi. Our Live Signal profit has reached a new high. It’s possible there may be an issue with your setup. Please accept our friend request or click my name to contact us. so we can help review your configuration, updates, and usage instructions.
blarxfj
313
blarxfj 2026.04.17 13:55 
 

It is working good so far in the last one month.

12
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