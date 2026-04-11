Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold

Live Signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714

Live Signal2:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945

Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon.

Important:

After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008



Welcome to join our MQL5 channel for product updates and trading insights.

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster



Through the long-term development and live-market validation of Gold House, we further confirmed the effectiveness of breakout strategies in the gold market and also validated the real-world value of our adaptive parameter system in live trading conditions.

However, for any breakout system, there is always a practical challenge:

Take profit too early, and you may miss the real bigger move that comes next;

Take profit too late, and part of the floating profit will often be given back.

This is not a problem unique to one specific strategy, but a natural trade-off that all trend-following and breakout systems must face.

That is exactly why we launched Gold House’s sister product — Gold Snap.

If Gold House is better suited for following more complete breakout waves and pursuing larger profit potential per trade,

then Gold Snap has a more direct focus: capturing faster, shorter, and easier-to-realize profit opportunities.

It is not a replacement for Gold House, but a complement to a different profit rhythm.

It was not created to replace the already mature Gold House,

but to fill another equally important trading need.

One focuses more on capturing trend extension,

the other focuses more on realizing profits quickly.

Each has its own strengths, and they complement each other naturally.

When used together, they can provide more complete coverage of different types of gold market conditions;

and of course, either one can also be used independently without any problem.

Like all our systems, Gold Snap does not rely on grid expansion and does not rely on martingale recovery.

It is built on clear price structure logic, seeking high-quality trading opportunities within defined risk boundaries, while using an adaptive parameter system so that stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop settings can better match the current market environment.

Key Features

• Focused on fast profit capture in the gold market

• Based on breakout logic, but with a faster overall exit rhythm

• Greater emphasis on balancing win rate, efficiency, and profit realization pace

• Locks in profits faster, reducing the psychological pressure caused by profit retracement

• Built-in adaptive parameter system that adjusts to different price ranges

• No grid, no martingale, with clearer risk boundaries

• Can be used together with Gold House or run independently

Who is it for?

If you appreciate the breakout philosophy behind Gold House but prefer locking in profits faster and reducing the psychological pressure caused by open-trade fluctuations, then Gold Snap may be a better fit for you.

If you want to combine both trend extension profits and short-term profit realization, then the Gold House + Gold Snap combination offers a more complete solution.

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

Timeframe: Can be attached to any timeframe

Minimum deposit: $100

Recommended deposit: $200 or more

Leverage: 1:30 or higher (higher leverage is recommended for better capital efficiency)

Environment: VPS recommended

Broker requirement: Low-spread ECN or RAW account, gold spread within 25 points

Risk Warning

Past performance does not represent future results.

No trading system can avoid drawdowns and losses, and Gold Snap is no exception.

Before going live, please test it thoroughly on a demo account or with a small amount of capital, and only trade with funds you can afford to risk.