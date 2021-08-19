Waka Waka EA MT5

4.13

8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth:

Live performance

MT 4 version can be found here

Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit

Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Recommended timeframe: M15

Features:

  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Solid backtest and live performance
  • No need to adjust GMT
  • Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
  • Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives

How to install

  • The EA must be attached to ONLY one M15 chart, AUDCAD is recommended
  • If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. AUDCAD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
  • Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA
  • You need to give the EA access to the news list website and time server for news filter and time detection functionality to work correctly. Here is the link for the guide on how to do that (from 1:00 to 2:05)

Requirements

  • Hedging account!
  • The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously
  • With only 1:30 leverage I advise not to use higher than low risk settings on a less than $6000 account, otherwise you might have problems with free margin. With 1:100 leverage it should be fine with up to significant risk setting on a $1000 account

MM & Risk settings

  • Allow Opening a new Grid - on/off opening of new grids. It does not affect the already open grids
  • Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use 'Dynamic Lot' parameter, Deposit load will calculate lots based on deposit load%, and 4 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically for you
  • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial trade.
  • Dynamic Lot (Balance/Equity based) - balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot
  • Deposit Load % - % of the deposit that will be totally used to open the initial trade
  • Maximum Lot - max allowed trading lot
  • Maximum Spread, in pips - maximal allowed spread
  • Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage
  • Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time
  • Allow Hedging - allow opening multi-directional trades on the same symbol
  • Allow Trading on Holidays - on/off Christmas/New Year trading filter
  • Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades
  • Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % the EA will close open positions

Strategy

  • Symbols - symbols separated by comma (custom if empty)
  • Bollinger Bands Period - period of BB used to calculate the upper/lower levels
  • RSI Period - period of RSI used to filtering out trades with small potential.
  • Maximum RSI Value - value for the RSI filter
  • TakeProfit for Initial Trade, in pips - take profit for the initial trade (if no grid trades opened)
  • TakeProfit for Grid, in pips (weighted if zero) - take-profit for the grid. If zero, then TP is weighted, i.e. it is equal to TP of the initial order in money (not in pips!)
  • StopLoss for Grid, in pips (1000pips if zero) - stop-loss for the initial/grid trades
  • Hide StopLoss - on/off stop-loss hiding

Grid settings

  • Trade Distance - min. step in pips between grid(averaging) trades
  • Smart Distance - auto- adjusts the trade distance depending on market volatility
  • 2nd Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 2nd trade
  • 3rd-5th Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 3rd-5th trades
  • 6th- Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 6th-.... trades
  • Maximum Trades - max number of grid(averaging) trades

Others

  • Trade Comment - comment for orders
  • UID (0...9) - unique EA instance number. Usually no need to change it
  • ShowPanel - on/off Info-panel
Reviews 44
Maxim Maximciuc
142
Maxim Maximciuc 2023.09.10 18:53 
 

The best and safe EA! Good profit without risk, using 6m+. Лучший и безопасный Торговый Эксперт! Хороший профит без риска, использую более 6 мес.

ken
1056
ken 2023.06.05 01:17 
 

This is the best EA I've ever purchased. I bought it back in August 2022, set it to low-risk lot size, and since then it's been consistently turning profits for me.

Casper
71
Casper 2023.04.18 19:32 
 

I have tried several EAs, but none remotely compares to this. After much consideration and backtesting, I chipped in and bought it. And oh boy, I am so happy I did. This EA can be a life changer if you use it correctly. It definitely has for me since I no longer have to worry about the ups and downs in the stock market and the volatility that comes with most investments. Here I have a stable and steady income. I use it on a trading account with a low spread, where it works great. It is a grid-based EA, but since it is made cleverly and has many security measures built into it, I don't consider it riskier than other EAs. I want to thank Valeriia for making such a magnificent product.

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Henry Combrinck
207
Henry Combrinck 2025.02.20 08:00 
 

Consistent returns for the past year and a bit (total gains at 265%). I am using much more aggressive custom settings, so my Sharpe ratio is below 1, which indicates a high level of risk, but profit factor is over 2. A risk I am willing to take while I grow this small investment. Support or responsiveness to queries can be lacklustre, but I think this is perhaps because of the recent political events.

Timur Iandiev
370
Timur Iandiev 2024.05.01 09:24 
 

не рекомендую. При просадке более 70 процентов, автор добавила 30 процентов капитала на свой счет с самым низким уровнем риска. В ином случае, сегодня ночью счет автора был бы обнулен. А что говорить о счетах пользователей у которых риск был выше?

Valeriia Mishchenko
29908
Reply from developer Valeriia Mishchenko 2024.05.12 20:18
Добрый день, Тимур. Пожалуйста, используйте адекватные параметры риск- и мани-менеджмента с любыми советниками, включая моих. Это основы основ, без этого торговать в принципе не стоит. В гайде советника под настройку РМ и ММ выделен отдельный раздел. Кроме того, я пишу об этом в своем Telegram-канале и лично многим покупателям. Также отмечу, что мой небольшой аккаунт Waka Waka (основные средства находятся на сигнале "Smart TP", что видно в моих публичных сигналах) использует средний, а не самый низкий уровень риска. Счёт бы не был обнулен, т.к. риск на нём я всегда устанавливала для себя в деньгах, а не в процентах
Fanilo Andriamihari Raveloson
135
Fanilo Andriamihari Raveloson 2024.03.31 19:09 
 

Warning: It use grid + martingale logic. You're basically risking 100% of your account to win 0.1% on each trade. It keeps adding position to losing positions and doubling the lot size, in the expectation of a reversal.

Many customers already loss their accounts and it happens recently (march 2024) for some customers.

Historical drawdown of 50% has been reached recently on the developer account.

The max drawdown protection mechanism, once triggered will, indeed avoid your total account loss, but generate loss that would take multiple years to recover.

Don't be misleaded by official signal performance. Do not expect the same return as it involves taking suicidal level of risk that the developer herself does not take anymore.

If you dare to trade this EA only use the minimum risk settings (you have the choice between 4 pre-defined levels of risk) and only invest money you can afford to lose because it is not a safe EA even with low risk.

Valeriia Mishchenko
29908
Reply from developer Valeriia Mishchenko 2024.05.12 20:14
Hello!
All of my EAs have third-party verified long-term profitable track records. This on itself is a rare thing these days. One loss with any of them and people seem to completely forget about years of profit before. Also, please use money and risk management options presented in the EA. With these, losing the account is nearly impossible. Also, if you have MM and RM configured properly, it won't take multiple years to recover from a drawdown As for money that you can afford to lose - that's a part of pretty much any risk disclosure statement/risk warning of brokers, financial and investment companies as a part of their terms and conditions. That's always true for any trading or investment. I never recommend investing any money, losing which one will significantly impact one's life. That's true for any investment, not only trading or my EAs
Maxim Maximciuc
142
Maxim Maximciuc 2023.09.10 18:53 
 

The best and safe EA! Good profit without risk, using 6m+. Лучший и безопасный Торговый Эксперт! Хороший профит без риска, использую более 6 мес.

modi100
340
modi100 2023.06.12 18:39 
 

Waka Waka is a martingale grid system and like any other martingale grid system it can blow up the account, if the trend goes against you long enough, which has happened again in the last few days for some users, as market conditions have changed.

Valeriia Mishchenko
29908
Reply from developer Valeriia Mishchenko 2023.06.13 19:40
Thank you for your honest opinion! A few things to consider here: 1. Waka Waka has tons of money and risk management parameters. If you use these, losing the account is impossible. 2. 60 months, or 5 years of profit in a row with thousands of percent of profit with little drawdown seems a bit too much to be just luck and nothing else. 3. If you sum the balance of all publicly available accounts of Waka Waka I have, you'll get about $23k. Not many people will say that this is a small sum
ken
1056
ken 2023.06.05 01:17 
 

This is the best EA I've ever purchased. I bought it back in August 2022, set it to low-risk lot size, and since then it's been consistently turning profits for me.

Casper
71
Casper 2023.04.18 19:32 
 

I have tried several EAs, but none remotely compares to this. After much consideration and backtesting, I chipped in and bought it. And oh boy, I am so happy I did. This EA can be a life changer if you use it correctly. It definitely has for me since I no longer have to worry about the ups and downs in the stock market and the volatility that comes with most investments. Here I have a stable and steady income. I use it on a trading account with a low spread, where it works great. It is a grid-based EA, but since it is made cleverly and has many security measures built into it, I don't consider it riskier than other EAs. I want to thank Valeriia for making such a magnificent product.

Moabon
19
Moabon 2023.04.10 00:15 
 

hello, Can you add me to the telegram group? thank you

tonytaoo
29
tonytaoo 2023.04.09 23:10 
 

Valeriia, I also sent you private message. I just purchased this EA. Could you add me to your channel?

2023-04-09, I will backtest this EA for 1-2 weeks. I bought here because everyone say Valeriia replies very fast.

2023-05-02, I've been backtesting and demoing the EA for nearly a month. There are numerous issues that must be solved; fortunately, Valeriia is really helpful. She generally got back to me within 24 hours. I can also find some answers in her PDF guide. 

The Demo account is performing well. I'll return to report on what happened to my real account. If not, it must be too good already set and then forgotten.😄

M Arul James
398
M Arul James 2023.02.28 03:41 
 

***USE THIS EA ONLY WITH LOW RISK SETTINGS***

This is the #1 EA what I have in my collection. It never end up a day with loss till now. I highly recommend this EA. Thank you Valeriia for your support and work.

======== Update =============

I am running waka waka in multiple trading account in different settings (Real account with 2K balance)

account with High risk was washed out (AUDCAD from 2023-06-12 to 2023-06-23)

account with Significant risk was washed out (AUDCAD from 2023-06-12 to 2023-06-28)

account with Low risk was still running with 52% DD

paquito62
44
paquito62 2023.01.12 21:50 
 

Como hay que hacer para cambiar el lotaje? con el cambio en la configuracion del asesor.. No funciona..

Valeriia Mishchenko
29908
Reply from developer Valeriia Mishchenko 2023.01.13 10:44
Hi! There are private messages here on the MQL. Please, take a look there, I answered you in private messages
Ng Chu En
1419
Ng Chu En 2023.01.03 12:21 
 

29 July 2023: Fantastic grid EA with a very customisable setup. Manage your multipler, grid distance & lot size per balance and everything can run set and forget for a few years. Market is constantly changing, not to forget end of May ordeal for NZDCAD, where many users lost money due to extreme trend.

Eric Vaillancourt
366
Eric Vaillancourt 2022.12.14 17:33 
 

Positive feedback!

saroq
308
saroq 2022.11.07 05:19 
 

Another price increase! Is the success of an EA measured by how frequent it plunges your account into deep drawdown and by how many accounts it blows up? If it is then I guess the increase in the price of the Waka Waka EA is justified. UPDATE 29 March 2024: I cannot in good conscience recommend Waka Waka EA to anyone. For all of the updates it is a simple and inflexible grid martingale system. The touted Machine Learning achieves nothing towards making this EA safer and has not prevented the EA opening trades at ridiculous levels that result in deep drawdowns and blown accounts. Once again almost a year after the last drawdown disaster Waka Waka is in deep drawdown and has destroyed many traders accounts. However, the drawdown is not the only terrible thing about this EA. To give my accounts some measure of safety I can only run the Waka Waka EA on low risk, 0.25% deposit load. On this risk setting my drawdown is about 20%. I could live with that if the EA generated decent profits but since 2023 the performance of the WakaWaka EA has deteriorated. The annual returns that my low risk settings will generate for the year is a pitiful 8.1%. It is past time to consign WakaWaka to the garbage bin of EAs. If you try to alert unfortunate new purchasers of this disastrous EA you will be banned from the group.

UPDATE May 2023: There are inherent dangers of trading with a grid / martingale strategy that many new traders may not know or understand. The greatest danger is that there will be a strong market trend without a significant enough pullback to close out the basket of trades. This has happened with the NZDCAD down trend. While I personally did not suffer any loss during this time many other trades have suffered significant losses or lost their entire accounts. Even moderate / medium risk accounts are in a 72% drawdown and may not survive. There may be ways to make Waka safer to trade but every customer needs to understand the risk that this strategy involves.

Unfortunately now, Billy, the Admin person in the Telegram group, has begun to threaten to remove people from the group, some of them have paid $2,000 to be there, if they say anything negative about about the Waka Waka EA.

Alexander Konov
73
Alexander Konov 2022.10.05 07:31 
 

Хороший стабильный советник

Jiawei Lu
248
Jiawei Lu 2022.10.05 07:26 
 

I have followed the author's signals for a long time and have used them in real accounts for some time. Currently, WAKA is performing well. WAKA is an EA with high transaction frequency. Although WAKA is a Martin strategy, it is relatively safe in AUDNZD, AUDCAD and NZDCAD, because they rarely have a big trend. WAKA has built-in risk management. You can select the corresponding initial lot according to your own risk preference. Other settings can be default. You don't need complex settings at all, so it is convenient to use. WAKA recommends to use the ENC account with low spreads, which can achieve better results. The developers were also very friendly and could reply to our questions as soon as possible. It is recommended to buy WAKA. Finally, I would like to remind you to control risks.

Mohammed Lee
78
Mohammed Lee 2022.10.04 09:49 
 

good ea 👍

Fabricio Caldiero
223
Fabricio Caldiero 2022.10.04 05:29 
 

Excellent results in backtest and real account, you need to keep risk low since it´s a grid system and it could have big DD if you set more than 1% Deposit Load. so far i´ve been making nice profits with it. Good Job Valery, keep working and improving your EAs.

Ting Wei Wu
544
Ting Wei Wu 2022.09.30 14:56 
 

good EA

Michaelxuhaigang
142
Michaelxuhaigang 2022.09.28 08:51 
 

Waka Waka is really one of the best EA in MQL5 market in terms of my using for 3 month. Although Waka Waka use Martingale and grid strategy, but if you set EA parameters under Author's instruction, the EA will still run under very low risk. Author Valeriia gave me a lot of help, she instructed how to set EA with safest and best parameters. This EA is very honest, not like other EA in MQL5, full of fraud as we know. Very appreciate for Valeriia's work and hope she can continue to give us valuable help.

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