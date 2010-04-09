Adam Smith AI

Adam Smith AI - A Revolution in Automated Trading

After years of exhaustive study of financial markets and classical economic theory, we present an innovative solution that merges the fundamental principles of the father of modern economics with the most advanced technology in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The invisible hand of the market is now powered by advanced neural networks that analyze trading patterns, market behaviors, and price structures in real time. Our system has been trained with years of historical data to identify the inefficiencies that Smith described in his theories, now applied to the modern market.

Core Technology:

Artificial intelligence analyzes multiple time frames simultaneously, operating through dedicated servers that process millions of data per second. The system identifies key market structures by analyzing:


Breakout patterns in global sessions

-Smart volatility behaviors

-Trend continuation structures

-Advanced volumetric analysis

-Correlations between multiple instruments


Special Launch Price: $599 (3 licenses available)

Operating Modes: Standard Mode (Recommended):


-Percentage-based risk management system (0.2% - 2%)

-AI-optimized targets and protections

-Entries and exits based on multi-timeframe analysis


-Advanced Recovery Mode:

-Adaptive recovery system

-Customizable settings based on ATR

-Flexible profit targets

-Built-in security protocols


Continuous Development:

Our team of developers is constantly working on the evolution of the system. system, improving pattern recognition algorithms and adapting them to changing market conditions. SmithAI Trading Technology, Market Intelligence, Automated Systems, ForexTrading Intelligence, Advanced Trading Solutions, all integrated into one platform.

Smith's economic theory of market efficiency comes to life in every trade, while artificial intelligence optimizes every entry and exit to maximize performance. This is not just another trading robot - it is the culmination of centuries of economic theory powered by the most advanced technology of our era.


Some of the main characteristics that can be highlighted I will present them here as a list

Real Signals

    • high quality and elegant design performance
    • candlestick and chart color manipulation for clean AI reading
    • information panel on how the work of the strategy is going
    • floating virtual environments where profits and losses will be shown in the graph in a very clear way
    • risk control to invest
    • account protection, example maximum drawdown with time, maximum spread with time, etc.
    • big news control and vice versa
    • Auto GMT
    • Auto Factor Recovery
    • AI adaptive control
    • Great control of days and hours of operation
    • Rigorous adaptation for any broker, this must be adapted in stages by the user to understand their slippage

    • News api control


  • Data Info requiered
    Symbol  CADCHF,AUDCAD,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,AUDNZD
    Speed Connection  <100 ms
    Spread  <30 Spread
    Type Account  ALL AND HEDGE
    Time Frame  M15 Minutes



