ToTheMoon MT5

5

ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.

 

LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS:

In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel

 

LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962

 

SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.com” BEING TRADED BY THE ROBOT, ALL MY SIGNALS ARE TRADED BY THE ROBOT, I ONLY CHANGE PRESET SETTINGS:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel/seller

 

THE PRESETS I RECOMMEND ARE:

NoPain: Trading AUDCAD in M5 with 1200 USD.

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274095

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2262642

 

NoStress: Trading AUDCAD in M5 with 600 USD.

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2023750

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2023752

 

MY PRESETS: 

- The robot has many parameters, and with each update I create more functions, with the intention of making it more safer, but this makes it very complicated to create new strategies by changing the parameters, which is why I make my PRESETS available, to make it easier to use the robot, just choose the PRESET through my signals and do a backtest to check the strategy.

- Each PRESET I use contains in the second parameter, the symbol information, TimeFrame and recommended minimum balance. In PRESETs that use Multi Symbols, choose the Symbol from the chart among the symbols that will be used in the PRESET, preferably the one with the most trades and liquidity (ticks).

- In most of my PRESETS I use the strategy of opening a Grid and searching for the average price, increasing the lots as the symbol price goes against the trend, closing the orders as the price returns, using the orders to partially close the orders with a loss, like a smart StopLoss, trying to avoid a high drawdown. In Multi Symbols mode I use the ordens of all the symbols to close the loss. This type of strategy works well on symbols that fluctuate little and do not follow major trends, as it requires a price return to close orders. Therefore, AUDCAD has obtained better results than pairs with USD, as USD tends to follow major trends and suffer in the news.

- Other symbols, such as Gold, Bitcoin and Indices in general, also tend to follow strong trends, so it is very risky to use Grid strategies.

 

CAUTION:

- Only use PRESETS from the same version of the robot, for example, in the "version 3.5" robot, use the "version 3.5" PRESETS. If you have already created your PRESETS in older versions, you will need to change their values​​in the current version. Do not load your PRESETS created in the older version directly into the robot of the current version, as it may not load all the parameters correctly. This happens because sometimes I change some PRESETS variables when updating the robot. However, the robot will run the same way. The strategy of your PRESETS has not changed. You just need to write them in the current version of the robot.

- Always backtest when updating the robot or PRESETS before running them in a real account to check that everything is correct.

- Forex is a high risk and leveraged market.

 

ATTENTION:

- It only works on Metatrader 4 or Metatrader 5.

- In Metatrader 5 the account must be of the “Hedging” type, “Netting” type accounts do not work perfectly.

- It does not work on FIFO type accounts.

- The account leverage must be greater than 100x, with lower leverage the return reduces significantly.

- Preferably the account balance currency has to be USD, if this is not possible, it will be necessary to adjust my PRESETS to the account currency, as they are in USD. This is done in the “MONEY MANAGE” Section.

- It can only be used on the symbols that the broker makes available (Forex, Indices, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, Mini-Contracts, Stocks, Options, etc.).

- It does not work on Cryptocurrency brokers (Binance, BitMex, Coinbase, etc.) and Binary Options (IQ Option, Binary, Deriv, etc.).

- It will hardly pass the rules of Prop-Firm type brokers, as new rules will always be created to never return to the broker's users.

- For the robot to work, MetaTrader needs to be always on, so the ideal is to use it on a VPS with Windows, what I use is "vps-mart".

- When purchasing through mql5.com, you can activate 5 times on 5 computers, one activation for each computer. If you change computers, reinstall Windows, or change VPS, you will have to use another activation. So choose carefully the computer you will use for each activation. Preferably, choose a VPS that you do not plan on changing, because each time you change computers, you will have to use another activation. Remember that the purchase entitles you to 5 activations. Rules at: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734585

- When purchasing directly from me, you will need the “Unlock Code” to activate the robot on the user's account. This code is provided upon purchase using the user's account number. A different code will be required for each account the user wants to activate the robot. With this code, the robot can be used on any computer, you just cannot change accounts.

Reviews 6
Andre Filipe Da Rocha Cruz
220
Andre Filipe Da Rocha Cruz 2025.04.05 18:49 
 

I used EA for a month and I have nothing to complain about. Absolutely perfect. And the owner is super helpful.

Dany Steyaert
1021
Dany Steyaert 2025.03.25 05:52 
 

Great EA, I can only say that it works, and that's the most important. Also very good support ! Keep up the good work !

Thibaut, Jean Jannoyer
1535
Thibaut, Jean Jannoyer 2025.03.22 07:21 
 

One of the most reliable and stable EA. among lots of scams. I have good results with well done Backtests

Recommended products
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
PFTA Honey Harvester v14
Randy Susano Bondoc
Experts
MILESTONE UNLOCKED: PFTA Honey Harvester v14 is OFFICIALLY LIVE on the MT5 Market! After relentless engineering, deep system refinement, and real-world stress validation, PFTA Honey Harvester v14 has successfully conquered the MetaTrader 5 Market Validator — one of the most aggressive automated testing environments in the industry. ️ This is NOT a simple approval. This is a full-scale survival test . The validator simulates: Extreme spread spikes Multi-symbol chaos Multi-timeframe st
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
The Storm Rider XAUUSD
Abhay Pratap Singh
Experts
Product Description: The Storm Rider XAUUSD - Ride the Golden Waves with Confidence. After almost 6 months of continuous development, testing, and refinement, I created The Storm Rider_  a low-risk, high-performance Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).  This EA is designed for traders who want consistent results without constantly watching the screen. Simply set it on a VPS, let it run, and focus on what truly matters. Core Trading Approach: Price Action The robot makes decisions
SuperAgentPRO
Orcun Kaya
Experts
SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro - Quantitative Scoring & Dynamic Risk Description: SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro is a high-fidelity MT5 adaptation of an advanced Python financial algorithm. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines a   Quantitative Scoring Engine   with   Dynamic Risk Management   to provide professional-grade portfolio management. Key Features: Multi-Layered Decision Engine:   Evaluates the market through three dimensions: Low-Lag Signal Processing, Trend Bias Confirmation, and Momentum Sco
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
ForexM
Marius Civilis
Experts
ForexM Fully Automated Trading EA ForexM EA trades stocks according to professional real-time market analysis. All placed orders are of the market execution type and well weighted due to real-time work of market analysts. EA comes with the best rated initial settings and ready to go. Features: - Fully Automated Trading. - Risk Management. - Works on any number of instruments simultaneously. - No DLLs - VPS (cloud based trading) is fully supported. - Any broker. - Any deposit. - 24/5 trading.
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
Experts
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 If you want daily trade, this signal maybe not suit with
Ignition
Dansie Software Limited
Experts
Strategy Overview The Ignition EA tries to take advantage of sudden momentum when the Ignition pattern is detected. The final bar in the ignition pattern has a small opening wick, a very little or no closing wick, is large in comparison to recent bars and must start from the lower end of the current range (for a bullish ignition) Quick Testing Use Symbol EURUSD, Timeframe M2, and remove the GBPUSD symbol from the "Symbols" input (stratergy 1 and stratergy 2) Settings The below settings appe
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
Big Us100 Us30
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
Experts
BigMoney Forex — Fully Automated Forex Expert Advisor BigMoney Forex is a 100% automated Expert Advisor developed by TraderEA that manages the entire trading process—from market analysis and trade execution to position management and exit—without manual intervention. It is designed to keep your trading consistent, disciplined, and free from emotional decisions, featuring a complete on-chart dashboard along with advanced risk management and capital protection tools. Key Features 100% Automated Tr
Deep Trend Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick: SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
Agarwal Meridian BTC Trend
Mridul Agarwal
Experts
Agarwal Meridian BTC Trend A fully automated, rules-based trend-following system for BTCUSD on the 1-hour timeframe. The strategy executes a staged 3-position structure with defined take-profits and a hard stop-loss on every trade. There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging down, and no discretionary override. It is a position-trading system that produces approximately 9–10 signals per year, designed to run unattended, 24 hours a day, without monitoring. How it works The system identifies con
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Inferno Storm AI V237DTPro Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.37 [Subtitle: Honest AI Context | L1 Hardware Scoring | TTM Squeeze Quant Matrix] Introduction: The Apex of Cognitive Trading Welcome to the forefront of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.37 obliterates the limitations of static "black-box" bots. By fusing a high-speed, institutional-grade quantitative chassis with the advanced reasoning capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs),
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
Indices Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Experts
The Ultimate Robot for Prop Firm & Retail Traders (US30, NAS100, US500) - A  simple subscription of $34/month. Tired of missing profitable moves on major indices? Struggling with prop firm drawdown rules? Let a professional tool do the heavy lifting. Indices Pulse is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, meticulously engineered to conquer the volatility of global indices. It's not just another EA; it's your disciplined, 24/5 trading partner designed for one purpose: to ex
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Ratio X Gold ML
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X Gold ML EA — Adaptive AI Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) Important: The EA includes a built-in Validation Mode to pass MQL5 Market tests automatically. Switch to ML Mode for live trading after installation. Overview Ratio X Gold ML EA is an advanced Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a hybrid AI-driven model and rule-based logic. It merges deep learning predictions with technical analysis filters, balancing adaptability and discipline. The system was trained on l
Ultimate Gold Hybrid
Md Atiqur Rahman
Experts
Key Benefits at a Glance: Lorentzian ML signal generation Majority voting across 3 timeframes Automatic market regime detection Smart equity recovery with group profit targets 1% risk‑based adaptive lot sizing ATR‑based dynamic SL/TP & trailing Emergency drawdown cut Live on‑chart info panel Hybrid Lorentzian Gold ML EA v2.0 – Intelligent Adaptive Trading for XAUUSD Next‑Gen Machine Learning Core A Lorentzian KNN classifier analyzes 5 normalized features (RSI, WaveTren
FREE
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Experts
BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
Wolf EA MT5
Satria Adhi Monandar
Experts
Wolf-EA is an automated forex robot work using a combination of martingale and hedging. Because of this method, this EA has a very high ROI (Return of investment) with relatively good stability. According to the developers, this automated trading system is able to perform miracles. Many Traders scare away from Martingale, as this principle is perceived as the basis of the trading system. But if you play smart, it can be very profitable. Please test in a demo account first for at least a week. Al
Volumen Scalper GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Volume Scalper Gold - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Volume Scalper Gold is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe, using volume analysis as the primary entry filter. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines an intelligent grid strategy with high-volume impulse detection. Key Features Volume-Based Signal System Impulse Detection: Identifies candles with above-average volume multiplied by a configurable factor. Directional Confirmat
PullBackSniper
Fernando Da Silva Candido
Experts
PullBackSniper PullBackSniper is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, focused on pullback trading, market structure confirmation, and precise entries near relevant technical zones. The robot was designed to search for trading opportunities after price corrections, avoiding impulsive entries and attempting to operate only when there is confluence between a technical level, market context, price rejection, and a valid entry trigger. The main logic of the system is to identify important ch
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Neuro Quant US30
Tiago Oliveira Silva
Experts
NEURON US30 NEURON US30 is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the US30 / Dow Jones index , combining multi-timeframe market analysis, momentum filters and systematic risk management in a fully automated trading environment. The EA was designed around the characteristics of US30, an instrument known for strong intraday movements, volatility expansion and directional momentum. Its trading logic evaluates market conditions across multiple timeframes before allowing an entry. Tradi
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (15)
Experts
VectorPrime — Algorithmic System with Multi-Layered Vector Logic VectorPrime is an autonomous trading system engineered for structured execution under multi-timeframe market conditions. At its core lies the concept of vector analysis, where price dynamics are decomposed into directional impulses and matrix-based structures. The system interprets market flow not as isolated signals, but as interconnected vectors forming a coherent market map. Key modules of VectorPrime: Vector Dynamics Engine — i
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (147)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
Experts
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.43 (47)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
XAU Sniper Pro
Duy Van Nguy
4 (5)
Experts
XAU Sniper Pro — Triple-Strategy Liquidity Sweep EA for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 Most gold trading systems rely on lagging indicators and end up entering after the move has already happened. XAU Sniper Pro takes the opposite approach: it waits for price to sweep key liquidity levels — triggering stop orders and taking retail traders out — then enters the reversal as the move exhausts itself. This is the mechanism behind many institutional-style moves on gold, automated and systematized into three
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. *** Promotion valid until September 1st, after which the price will revert to the s
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Experts
Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1200 . [  Live Signal +14 Months  ] [  Live Signal +7 Months  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , built on a breakout strategy . Breakouts on Gold offer some of the best entry opportunities: key levels are broken almost every day. The problem is that far from every one of them follows through. This is exactly the problem Aero solves: it is an advanced system for iden
More from author
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Filter:
Andre Filipe Da Rocha Cruz
220
Andre Filipe Da Rocha Cruz 2025.04.05 18:49 
 

I used EA for a month and I have nothing to complain about. Absolutely perfect. And the owner is super helpful.

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
3087
Reply from developer Daniel Moraes Da Silva 2025.04.05 20:18
Thank you for your purchase and comments, good trades for us.
Dany Steyaert
1021
Dany Steyaert 2025.03.25 05:52 
 

Great EA, I can only say that it works, and that's the most important. Also very good support ! Keep up the good work !

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
3087
Reply from developer Daniel Moraes Da Silva 2025.03.25 21:24
Thank you for your purchase and comments, good trades for us.
Thibaut, Jean Jannoyer
1535
Thibaut, Jean Jannoyer 2025.03.22 07:21 
 

One of the most reliable and stable EA. among lots of scams. I have good results with well done Backtests

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
3087
Reply from developer Daniel Moraes Da Silva 2025.03.22 15:40
Thank you for your purchase and comments, good trades to us.
Rutt Tungkiratichai
2899
Rutt Tungkiratichai 2025.03.19 03:20 
 

It's very stable EA so far

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
3087
Reply from developer Daniel Moraes Da Silva 2025.03.19 05:03
Thank you for your purchase and comments, good trades to us.
Diego Eduardo Yanchapaxi Bustillos
887
Diego Eduardo Yanchapaxi Bustillos 2025.01.31 19:21 
 

Rente el Expert por un mes, pero en vista de su extraordinario desempeño, tenía que comprarlo, fácil instalación, visualmente se puede dar seguimiento de su performance en definitiva un gran producto...

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
3087
Reply from developer Daniel Moraes Da Silva 2025.02.14 13:06
Gracias por su compra y comentarios, buenos negocios para nosotros.
David Gabriel
151
David Gabriel 2024.10.31 10:02 
 

I've been watching the mql market for 2 years. And I've bought a dozen EA. ToTheMoon is probably the most stable EA available. The author provides signals with several different settings and has accounts that are more than 2 years old without having scratched and with stable revenues of 3-6% per month. I highly recommend this EA.

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
3087
Reply from developer Daniel Moraes Da Silva 2025.02.14 13:04
I'm always looking to improve the robot, this ends up making the robot very complete and complex, that's why I provide the Presets that I use in my signals on Google Drive which is on my profile, so it's super easy to use, just load the Preset.
Reply to review