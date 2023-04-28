XG Gold Robot MT5

4.33

The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing. XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle Strength, SMA Strength, RSI and another two custom indicators (built-in within the strategy). There is also a time filter (defined trading days and hours), news filter (EA does not open positions 60 minutes before and after important data, high impact news), spread filter (additional protection of trading during important news and events) and many other parameters. All parameters for trades and functions are settable in the parameters of the EA. You will receive all new updates for free and can easily download new files from MT4-MT5. XG Gold Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and can be used with any broker and account. If you click on my profile, you can find the other versions there. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. You can use the XG Gold with any Forex Broker. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will send you access to the group, as well as the manual, and our support will help you with everything. Live results are available on our website.

The discounted price $1999 is vailable until 21 August 2026. The price without a discount is $2999.

After purchasing or renting XG Gold Robot, you can receive One of our Tool for Free (Wall Street Robot, Price Action Robot, AI Prop Firms, Scalping Robot Pro, XIRO Robot, XT Bitcoin Robot, Dax Robot, Aussie Loonie or AX Indicator)

How to properly test the XG Gold Robot in the MetaTrader 5 tester?

  • Please select a deposit of 1000, custom date, select Every Tick Normal, Risk Percent 5-10 and choose a Leverage 1:500, Select risk mode: Low or Medium, then, click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester. If you set a lower leverage, the result will be a little worse, whereas if you were to use a higher leverage the result would be better.

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you the manual and access to private group where our support and other users will help you with all the settings and you can talk about this EA.
  • Please read the manual you got. It's available in English, Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish. All of the robot's functions are described there, and you only need to change a few parameters to make it work with your broker. If you need help, please post your questions in the group and our support will be help you with the settings.
  • Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, Add an EA to the H1 chart on the recommended pairs, make the settings according to the manual, and that's it.
  • We suggest using the EA with a broker who has a low spread, a minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000, and an active news filter. We recommend running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.

Parameters:

  • Trading Pairs - GOLD, XAUUSD, XAUEUR
  • FIFO - matching the functions of the robot to FIFO brokers
  • Filter volumen - a filter that checks the volumen size on Gold
  • Weekly Gold Levels - information on weekly gold levels, as well as visible lines on the chart, optional feature that will help you in manual trading
  • Risk percent – selecting the size of the lots based on the risk percentage
  • Select risk mode – three modes to select the risk, low, medium and high
  • Trade Comments - the ability to add your own comment that will be visible to each order in MT4-MT5
  • Trade Hours - choose hours that EA will work
  • MaxSpread (spread filter is an additional safeguard for trading)
  • NewsFilter (true/false) – activation of news filter for blocking new trades during high-impact news
  • doNotTradeBefore/AfterInMinutes (number) – minutes before and after the news during which EA cannot place new trades
  • ReportFor USD/EUR (true/false)  - choice of the currency for which the news are included in the filter
  • AllowTradingOnHolidays (true/false)  - when news filter is active, this function allow to open new trades from new cycles during holidays
  • Show panel -  we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions.
  • All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.

Information:

  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000
  • Pairs: GOLD, XAUUSD, XAUEUR
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Micro, Cent, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 9.2. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $1999, and it can be used with any Broker. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team. If you have any questions, feel free to get in touch and we will gladly assist you.

Reviews 118
110311478
75
110311478 2026.08.03 07:37 
 

هذا الخبير يبدو جيدا من البداية وحقق بعض لارباح خلال اسبوع وخدمة عملاء مميزه في سرعة الاستجابة

Daniel.Lee
80
Daniel.Lee 2026.08.02 09:22 
 

Headline: 3-Month Live Account Test: Real Profits with Solid Risk Management I wanted to test the XG Gold EA on a real account before leaving a review. After 3 months of live trading on XAUUSD, I can confirm that this EA produces real, consistent gains. What I appreciate most is its steady performance during high volatility in the gold market. With proper lot sizing and VPS setup, the drawdown stays completely under control. It’s not a get-rich-quick promise, but a solid automated trading tool that actually works in live market conditions. Great job by the developer!

Neil Smith
346
Neil Smith 2026.07.22 08:05 
 

I have been using XG Gold for some weeks now on a live account. It trades with precision and accuracy and is highly profitable. All I can say is XG Gold as with the other MQL Blue products are the best - fantastic support (if you really need it), easy setup and the profits flow in. Recommended+

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Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
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Quoc Dung Le
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Li Yin Fang
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The ST System
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This Expert Advisor is a robust, trend-following system that uses a confluence of five different indicators to confirm a strong upward trend before entering a buy position. Its strategy is built on a two-step validation process: first, it confirms the overall trend using the EMA 200 and Linear Regression Slopes to ensure the price is in a clear bullish direction. Once a valid trend is established, it looks for one of three entry signals from Aroon , ADX , or MACD to trigger a buy trade. The EA i
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
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The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
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The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
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A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
STFX Binary Technologies
Abigail Refiati
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EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
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110311478
75
110311478 2026.08.03 07:37 
 

هذا الخبير يبدو جيدا من البداية وحقق بعض لارباح خلال اسبوع وخدمة عملاء مميزه في سرعة الاستجابة

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.08.03 07:45
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience with XG Gold. We truly appreciate your feedback and we are glad to hear that you are satisfied with its performance. XG Gold has been actively running for over 3 years and during this time it has proven to be one of the most reliable trading systems dedicated to XAUUSD. The robot was designed with a strong focus on stability risk control and long term consistency rather than short term aggressive results. It adapts to different market conditions and is built to handle both calm periods and more volatile phases on gold. A lot of work has gone into optimizing entry logic money management and protection mechanisms so that the system can operate safely even during difficult market environments. XG Gold does not require a large starting deposit and can be used by traders who value controlled growth and disciplined trading. Continuous improvements updates and optimizations are part of our development process and all updates are provided to our clients for free. Your trust means a lot to us and motivates us to keep improving the system and our support. We wish you continued successful trading and steady results with XG Gold. Live results are available on our website👍📊
Daniel.Lee
80
Daniel.Lee 2026.08.02 09:22 
 

Headline: 3-Month Live Account Test: Real Profits with Solid Risk Management I wanted to test the XG Gold EA on a real account before leaving a review. After 3 months of live trading on XAUUSD, I can confirm that this EA produces real, consistent gains. What I appreciate most is its steady performance during high volatility in the gold market. With proper lot sizing and VPS setup, the drawdown stays completely under control. It’s not a get-rich-quick promise, but a solid automated trading tool that actually works in live market conditions. Great job by the developer!

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.08.02 10:54
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience with XG Gold. We truly appreciate your feedback and we are glad to hear that you are satisfied with its performance. XG Gold has been actively running for over 3 years and during this time it has proven to be one of the most reliable trading systems dedicated to XAUUSD. The robot was designed with a strong focus on stability risk control and long term consistency rather than short term aggressive results. It adapts to different market conditions and is built to handle both calm periods and more volatile phases on gold. A lot of work has gone into optimizing entry logic money management and protection mechanisms so that the system can operate safely even during difficult market environments. XG Gold does not require a large starting deposit and can be used by traders who value controlled growth and disciplined trading. Continuous improvements updates and optimizations are part of our development process and all updates are provided to our clients for free. Your trust means a lot to us and motivates us to keep improving the system and our support. We wish you continued successful trading and steady results with XG Gold. Live results are available on our website👍📊
Neil Smith
346
Neil Smith 2026.07.22 08:05 
 

I have been using XG Gold for some weeks now on a live account. It trades with precision and accuracy and is highly profitable. All I can say is XG Gold as with the other MQL Blue products are the best - fantastic support (if you really need it), easy setup and the profits flow in. Recommended+

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.22 09:59
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience with XG Gold. We truly appreciate your feedback and we are glad to hear that you are satisfied with its performance. XG Gold has been actively running for over 3 years and during this time it has proven to be one of the most reliable trading systems dedicated to XAUUSD. The robot was designed with a strong focus on stability risk control and long term consistency rather than short term aggressive results. It adapts to different market conditions and is built to handle both calm periods and more volatile phases on gold. A lot of work has gone into optimizing entry logic money management and protection mechanisms so that the system can operate safely even during difficult market environments. XG Gold does not require a large starting deposit and can be used by traders who value controlled growth and disciplined trading. Continuous improvements updates and optimizations are part of our development process and all updates are provided to our clients for free. Your trust means a lot to us and motivates us to keep improving the system and our support. We wish you continued successful trading and steady results with XG Gold. Live results are available on our website👍📊
tnnttn
44
tnnttn 2026.07.14 10:03 
 

I recently purchased the XG Gold Robot MT5, and so far my experience has been excellent. The communication was fast, professional, and very helpful throughout the entire process. The team provided clear installation instructions, access to the private community, a detailed manual, and outstanding post-purchase support. Although my MQL5 account is new, I have extensive experience using Expert Advisors, and I am genuinely surprised by the robot's impressive win rate. It has exceeded my expectations so far. I also received extra assistance with the implementation, which was absolutely fantastic and made the setup process smooth and hassle-free. Overall, I highly recommend both the product and the support behind it.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.14 10:57
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience with XG Gold. We truly appreciate your feedback and we are glad to hear that you are satisfied with its performance. XG Gold has been actively running for over 3 years and during this time it has proven to be one of the most reliable trading systems dedicated to XAUUSD. The robot was designed with a strong focus on stability risk control and long term consistency rather than short term aggressive results. It adapts to different market conditions and is built to handle both calm periods and more volatile phases on gold. A lot of work has gone into optimizing entry logic money management and protection mechanisms so that the system can operate safely even during difficult market environments. XG Gold does not require a large starting deposit and can be used by traders who value controlled growth and disciplined trading. Continuous improvements updates and optimizations are part of our development process and all updates are provided to our clients for free. Your trust means a lot to us and motivates us to keep improving the system and our support. We wish you continued successful trading and steady results with XG Gold. Live results are available on our website👍📊
Lun Yi Chung
227
Lun Yi Chung 2026.07.07 09:58 
 

XG Gold is my third EA from the developer, all looks promising with solid strategies

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.07 10:08
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience with XG Gold. We truly appreciate your feedback and we are glad to hear that you are satisfied with its performance. XG Gold has been actively running for over 3 years and during this time it has proven to be one of the most reliable trading systems dedicated to XAUUSD. The robot was designed with a strong focus on stability risk control and long term consistency rather than short term aggressive results. It adapts to different market conditions and is built to handle both calm periods and more volatile phases on gold. A lot of work has gone into optimizing entry logic money management and protection mechanisms so that the system can operate safely even during difficult market environments. XG Gold does not require a large starting deposit and can be used by traders who value controlled growth and disciplined trading. Continuous improvements updates and optimizations are part of our development process and all updates are provided to our clients for free. Your trust means a lot to us and motivates us to keep improving the system and our support. We wish you continued successful trading and steady results with XG Gold. Live results are available on our website👍📊
smorrison49hotmail
78
smorrison49hotmail 2026.06.29 08:32 
 

Hi ,could you please share with me the latest set up?

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.06 13:16
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience with XG Gold. We truly appreciate your feedback and we are glad to hear that you are satisfied with its performance. XG Gold has been actively running for over 3 years and during this time it has proven to be one of the most reliable trading systems dedicated to XAUUSD. The robot was designed with a strong focus on stability risk control and long term consistency rather than short term aggressive results. It adapts to different market conditions and is built to handle both calm periods and more volatile phases on gold. A lot of work has gone into optimizing entry logic money management and protection mechanisms so that the system can operate safely even during difficult market environments. XG Gold does not require a large starting deposit and can be used by traders who value controlled growth and disciplined trading. Continuous improvements updates and optimizations are part of our development process and all updates are provided to our clients for free. Your trust means a lot to us and motivates us to keep improving the system and our support. We wish you continued successful trading and steady results with XG Gold. Live results are available on our website👍📊
建新 李
53
建新 李 2026.06.20 15:40 
 

这个机器人我购买回来按照手册指南设置了参数运行了几天,我觉得这个机器人真的很棒，效果很满意。这为我打开了许多可能性。祝贺开发者越来越辉煌。

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.06.20 15:43
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience with XG Gold. We truly appreciate your feedback and we are glad to hear that you are satisfied with its performance. XG Gold has been actively running for over 3 years and during this time it has proven to be one of the most reliable trading systems dedicated to XAUUSD. The robot was designed with a strong focus on stability risk control and long term consistency rather than short term aggressive results. It adapts to different market conditions and is built to handle both calm periods and more volatile phases on gold. A lot of work has gone into optimizing entry logic money management and protection mechanisms so that the system can operate safely even during difficult market environments. XG Gold does not require a large starting deposit and can be used by traders who value controlled growth and disciplined trading. Continuous improvements updates and optimizations are part of our development process and all updates are provided to our clients for free. Your trust means a lot to us and motivates us to keep improving the system and our support. We wish you continued successful trading and steady results with XG Gold. Live results are available on our website 👍📊
Aziz Yildiz
154
Aziz Yildiz 2026.06.05 09:16 
 

I have just purchased XG Gold Robot MT5 and so far my experience with the seller has been very positive. The communication was fast, professional and helpful. The team provided clear instructions, access to the private group, manual and support after the purchase.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.06.05 09:24
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience with XG Gold. We truly appreciate your feedback and we are glad to hear that you are satisfied with its performance. XG Gold has been actively running for over 3 years and during this time it has proven to be one of the most reliable trading systems dedicated to XAUUSD. The robot was designed with a strong focus on stability risk control and long term consistency rather than short term aggressive results. It adapts to different market conditions and is built to handle both calm periods and more volatile phases on gold. A lot of work has gone into optimizing entry logic money management and protection mechanisms so that the system can operate safely even during difficult market environments. XG Gold does not require a large starting deposit and can be used by traders who value controlled growth and disciplined trading. Continuous improvements updates and optimizations are part of our development process and all updates are provided to our clients for free. Your trust means a lot to us and motivates us to keep improving the system and our support. We wish you continued successful trading and steady results with XG Gold. Live results are available on our website 👍📊
Aleksandrs Logunovs
216
Aleksandrs Logunovs 2026.05.25 12:03 
 

Hello everyone! XG GOLD very nice robot. :)

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.25 12:10
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience with XG Gold. We truly appreciate your feedback and we are glad to hear that you are satisfied with its performance. XG Gold has been actively running for over 3 years and during this time it has proven to be one of the most reliable trading systems dedicated to XAUUSD. The robot was designed with a strong focus on stability risk control and long term consistency rather than short term aggressive results. It adapts to different market conditions and is built to handle both calm periods and more volatile phases on gold. A lot of work has gone into optimizing entry logic money management and protection mechanisms so that the system can operate safely even during difficult market environments. XG Gold does not require a large starting deposit and can be used by traders who value controlled growth and disciplined trading. Continuous improvements updates and optimizations are part of our development process and all updates are provided to our clients for free. Your trust means a lot to us and motivates us to keep improving the system and our support. We wish you continued successful trading and steady results with XG Gold. Live results are available on our website 👍📊
Richard Rimando
130
Richard Rimando 2026.04.25 12:26 
 

I’ve been using XG Gold for a while now and overall I’m really happy with it. It’s not a “get rich quick” setup — trades can be slow at times — but that’s actually what makes it more reliable. It focuses on steady, consistent growth rather than risky moves. The key is to stick to the setup manual and not overtrade. Once you follow the rules properly, the system works as intended. Patience is definitely required, but the results are worth it. Solid support as well whenever needed. Definitely a good option if you prefer a more controlled and disciplined trading approach. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.04.25 12:52
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience with XG Gold. We truly appreciate your feedback and we are glad to hear that you are satisfied with its performance. XG Gold has been actively running for over 3 years and during this time it has proven to be one of the most reliable trading systems dedicated to XAUUSD. The robot was designed with a strong focus on stability risk control and long term consistency rather than short term aggressive results. It adapts to different market conditions and is built to handle both calm periods and more volatile phases on gold. A lot of work has gone into optimizing entry logic money management and protection mechanisms so that the system can operate safely even during difficult market environments. XG Gold does not require a large starting deposit and can be used by traders who value controlled growth and disciplined trading. Continuous improvements updates and optimizations are part of our development process and all updates are provided to our clients for free. Your trust means a lot to us and motivates us to keep improving the system and our support. We wish you continued successful trading and steady results with XG Gold. Live results are available on our website 👍📊
Emme Akka
76
Emme Akka 2026.03.31 14:40 
 

Good project, good customer support and very clear management instructions.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.03.31 14:41
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience with XG Gold. We truly appreciate your feedback and we are glad to hear that you are satisfied with its performance. XG Gold has been actively running for over 3 years and during this time it has proven to be one of the most reliable trading systems dedicated to XAUUSD. The robot was designed with a strong focus on stability risk control and long term consistency rather than short term aggressive results. It adapts to different market conditions and is built to handle both calm periods and more volatile phases on gold. A lot of work has gone into optimizing entry logic money management and protection mechanisms so that the system can operate safely even during difficult market environments. XG Gold does not require a large starting deposit and can be used by traders who value controlled growth and disciplined trading. Continuous improvements updates and optimizations are part of our development process and all updates are provided to our clients for free. Your trust means a lot to us and motivates us to keep improving the system and our support. We wish you continued successful trading and steady results with XG Gold. Live results are available on our website 👍📊
HGKuhn
495
HGKuhn 2026.03.27 09:46 
 

XG Gold is my third EA from the developer....Still early days but all three looks promising with solid strategies.... User manuals are provided which are super important to go through and understand. Parameters can also be adjusted to suite your risk appetite.... Fast customer service and you are added to a community that already owns the ea....

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.03.27 10:25
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience with XG Gold. We truly appreciate your feedback and we are glad to hear that you are satisfied with its performance. XG Gold has been actively running for over 3 years and during this time it has proven to be one of the most reliable trading systems dedicated to XAUUSD. The robot was designed with a strong focus on stability risk control and long term consistency rather than short term aggressive results. It adapts to different market conditions and is built to handle both calm periods and more volatile phases on gold. A lot of work has gone into optimizing entry logic money management and protection mechanisms so that the system can operate safely even during difficult market environments. XG Gold does not require a large starting deposit and can be used by traders who value controlled growth and disciplined trading. Continuous improvements updates and optimizations are part of our development process and all updates are provided to our clients for free. Your trust means a lot to us and motivates us to keep improving the system and our support. We wish you continued successful trading and steady results with XG Gold. Live results are available on our website 👍📊
Aihab Gerges
315
Aihab Gerges 2026.03.11 19:14 
 

The bot has been working great. I have been using it now for about two weeks and so far so good. I find the settings easy to adjust. They do have a very good manual which describes what each of the settings are and what is recommended for the account size. They also have a support portal on telegram where you can ask any questions and communicate with other bot owners.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.03.11 20:01
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience with XG Gold. We truly appreciate your feedback and we are glad to hear that you are satisfied with its performance. XG Gold has been actively running for over 3 years and during this time it has proven to be one of the most reliable trading systems dedicated to XAUUSD. The robot was designed with a strong focus on stability risk control and long term consistency rather than short term aggressive results. It adapts to different market conditions and is built to handle both calm periods and more volatile phases on gold. A lot of work has gone into optimizing entry logic money management and protection mechanisms so that the system can operate safely even during difficult market environments. XG Gold does not require a large starting deposit and can be used by traders who value controlled growth and disciplined trading. Continuous improvements updates and optimizations are part of our development process and all updates are provided to our clients for free. Your trust means a lot to us and motivates us to keep improving the system and our support. We wish you continued successful trading and steady results with XG Gold. Live results are available on our website 👍📊
H K
82
H K 2026.02.23 10:16 
 

I've just started using it, but I've seen a very high win rate and a lot of trades. The support system is also excellent. I hope to see continued success in the future.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.23 10:26
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience with XG Gold. We truly appreciate your feedback and we are glad to hear that you are satisfied with its performance. XG Gold has been actively running for over 3 years and during this time it has proven to be one of the most reliable trading systems dedicated to XAUUSD. The robot was designed with a strong focus on stability risk control and long term consistency rather than short term aggressive results. It adapts to different market conditions and is built to handle both calm periods and more volatile phases on gold. A lot of work has gone into optimizing entry logic money management and protection mechanisms so that the system can operate safely even during difficult market environments. XG Gold does not require a large starting deposit and can be used by traders who value controlled growth and disciplined trading. Continuous improvements updates and optimizations are part of our development process and all updates are provided to our clients for free. Your trust means a lot to us and motivates us to keep improving the system and our support. We wish you continued successful trading and steady results with XG Gold. Live results are available on our website 👍📊
22007836 Mohamed
55
22007836 Mohamed 2026.02.19 15:07 
 

Good developer and good customer service. They always respond to any inquiries.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.19 15:49
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience with XG Gold. We truly appreciate your feedback and we are glad to hear that you are satisfied with its performance. XG Gold has been actively running for over 3 years and during this time it has proven to be one of the most reliable trading systems dedicated to XAUUSD. The robot was designed with a strong focus on stability risk control and long term consistency rather than short term aggressive results. It adapts to different market conditions and is built to handle both calm periods and more volatile phases on gold. A lot of work has gone into optimizing entry logic money management and protection mechanisms so that the system can operate safely even during difficult market environments. XG Gold does not require a large starting deposit and can be used by traders who value controlled growth and disciplined trading. Continuous improvements updates and optimizations are part of our development process and all updates are provided to our clients for free. Your trust means a lot to us and motivates us to keep improving the system and our support. We wish you continued successful trading and steady results with XG Gold. Live results are available on our website 👍📊
Ibrahim Alawneh
63
Ibrahim Alawneh 2026.02.11 18:49 
 

I had been losing for a year, but when I heard about this robot and bought it, everything changed for the better. I started making profits and now I have a large account. It is truly worth every cent. It seems that the person who created this great work is a genius and has extensive experience in the financial markets. I look forward to more of your outstanding products in the world of trading.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.12 23:12
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience with XG Gold. We truly appreciate your feedback and we are glad to hear that you are satisfied with its performance. XG Gold has been actively running for over 3 years and during this time it has proven to be one of the most reliable trading systems dedicated to XAUUSD. The robot was designed with a strong focus on stability risk control and long term consistency rather than short term aggressive results. It adapts to different market conditions and is built to handle both calm periods and more volatile phases on gold. A lot of work has gone into optimizing entry logic money management and protection mechanisms so that the system can operate safely even during difficult market environments. XG Gold does not require a large starting deposit and can be used by traders who value controlled growth and disciplined trading. Continuous improvements updates and optimizations are part of our development process and all updates are provided to our clients for free. Your trust means a lot to us and motivates us to keep improving the system and our support. We wish you continued successful trading and steady results with XG Gold. Live results are available on our website 👍📊
Nick
445
Nick 2026.02.05 04:19 
 

This EA works incredibly well and consistently delivers top-tier results. It even has a hidden gem feature waiting to be discovered! Customer service is outstanding, and the developer is extremely generous.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.11 21:17
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience with XG Gold. We truly appreciate your feedback and we are glad to hear that you are satisfied with its performance. XG Gold has been actively running for over 3 years and during this time it has proven to be one of the most reliable trading systems dedicated to XAUUSD. The robot was designed with a strong focus on stability risk control and long term consistency rather than short term aggressive results. It adapts to different market conditions and is built to handle both calm periods and more volatile phases on gold. A lot of work has gone into optimizing entry logic money management and protection mechanisms so that the system can operate safely even during difficult market environments. XG Gold does not require a large starting deposit and can be used by traders who value controlled growth and disciplined trading. Continuous improvements updates and optimizations are part of our development process and all updates are provided to our clients for free. Your trust means a lot to us and motivates us to keep improving the system and our support. We wish you continued successful trading and steady results with XG Gold. Live results are available on our website 👍📊
FIREHAZE
150
FIREHAZE 2026.01.27 08:59 
 

This EA is really REALLY good just like the others I purchased. Frequently opens and closes profitable trades which is what I'm looking for. :) DEFINITELY 5/5 for this one!

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.05 09:40
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience with XG Gold. We truly appreciate your feedback and we are glad to hear that you are satisfied with its performance. XG Gold has been actively running for over 3 years and during this time it has proven to be one of the most reliable trading systems dedicated to XAUUSD. The robot was designed with a strong focus on stability risk control and long term consistency rather than short term aggressive results. It adapts to different market conditions and is built to handle both calm periods and more volatile phases on gold. A lot of work has gone into optimizing entry logic money management and protection mechanisms so that the system can operate safely even during difficult market environments. XG Gold does not require a large starting deposit and can be used by traders who value controlled growth and disciplined trading. Continuous improvements updates and optimizations are part of our development process and all updates are provided to our clients for free. Your trust means a lot to us and motivates us to keep improving the system and our support. We wish you continued successful trading and steady results with XG Gold. Live results are available on our website 👍📊
Kastrati2009
39
Kastrati2009 2026.01.22 18:38 
 

Very bad experience. Based on my experience, the robot is not profitable. I followed the EA settings together with the person responsible from the Telegram group. For 3 days there was profit, then 4 days the profit was lost due to losses and bugs. After that, when you complain in the group, they block you so you no longer have the right to write in the group. I lost a lot. They told me to use SL, and when I did, Mark said to set SL to 100%, meaning the EA settings are manual. Both the settings and the explanations are below an acceptable level. From my experience, I can say it is not profitable.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.01.28 12:16
Hi. Thank you for sharing your feedback. We would like to clarify several important points for transparency. This robot has been actively used by many traders for over 3 years with consistent results. The situation you describe occurred after you changed the original EA settings and applied your own Stop Loss values. Using a very small or manually adjusted SL is not part of the recommended strategy and significantly changes how the system works. The EA is designed to manage risk internally based on market conditions. When external SL values are forced, especially very tight ones, it can lead to premature trade closures and results that do not reflect the real performance of the system. In such cases, losses are not caused by the robot itself but by manual intervention in the strategy logic. Trading results are publicly available in the comments section and also on our official website, where performance is regularly updated. Additionally, now we added new results based on a small starting deposit to clearly demonstrate that this robot can perform well even with lower capital when used correctly. Regarding Telegram groups, moderation exists to prevent misinformation and repeated accusations based on incorrect usage. Support is always available for users who follow the recommended setup and want to understand the system properly. Live results are available on our website👍📊
happykarl
99
happykarl 2026.01.11 22:01 
 

Excellent customer service. Friendly personnel response if you have any queries or questions. Good trading systems.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.05 09:40
Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for taking the time to share your experience with XG Gold. We truly appreciate your feedback and we are glad to hear that you are satisfied with its performance. XG Gold has been actively running for over 3 years and during this time it has proven to be one of the most reliable trading systems dedicated to XAUUSD. The robot was designed with a strong focus on stability risk control and long term consistency rather than short term aggressive results. It adapts to different market conditions and is built to handle both calm periods and more volatile phases on gold. A lot of work has gone into optimizing entry logic money management and protection mechanisms so that the system can operate safely even during difficult market environments. XG Gold does not require a large starting deposit and can be used by traders who value controlled growth and disciplined trading. Continuous improvements updates and optimizations are part of our development process and all updates are provided to our clients for free. Your trust means a lot to us and motivates us to keep improving the system and our support. We wish you continued successful trading and steady results with XG Gold. Live results are available on our website 👍📊
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