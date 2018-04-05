Rise N Shine

Rise N Shine: Unleashing the Power of Algorithms

Far surpassing the limitations of ordinary Expert Advisors (EAs), Rise N Shine is a meticulously crafted algorithmic powerhouse designed to deliver consistent profitability across a wide range of market conditions. Developed by a quantitative trader with a proven track record (9 years of fund management), Rise N Shine leverages a proprietary trading algorithm backed by rigorous backtesting to navigate market complexities with unparalleled precision.

Delving into the Algorithmic Engine

Rise N Shine goes beyond the constraints of generic EAs. We offer complete transparency and empower you with the tools to fine-tune the algorithm to your specific trading style. At its core lies a sophisticated mathematical formula, an infinite loop that continuously analyzes market data to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

Unveiling the Code's Strategic Brilliance

  • Dynamic Order Flow Management:

    • The code meticulously calculates BuyLot and SelLot values based on BuyPriceMinLot and SelPriceMaxLot, ensuring optimal position sizing for every trade.
    • iMaximalLots acts as a safeguard, preventing positions from exceeding your predefined risk tolerance.
    • CheckVolumeValue ensures all order sizes comply with your broker's minimum and maximum volume requirements.

  • Multi-faceted Entry and Exit Strategies:

    • The code cleverly leverages tick data to determine entry points. If the current ask (buy price) is greater than (>) the BuyPriceMin (minimum buy price) by a user-defined iPointOrderStep (number of pips), a buy order is triggered. Conversely, a sell order is initiated if the bid (sell price) is less than (<) the SelPriceMax(maximum sell price) by the specified iPointOrderStep.
    • Awerage and PartClose options within iCloseOrder allow you to tailor exit strategies. The code calculates AwerageBuyPrice and AwerageSelPrice based on open positions, enabling you to close all or a portion of a position when the price reaches these calculated averages.

  • Take Profit and Trailing Stop Integration:

    • The code sets Take Profit orders at iTakeProfit pips from the entry price, locking in profits when the market moves in your favor.
    • For single open positions (b==1 or s==1), the code dynamically sets trailing stop-loss orders at the ask (buy positions) or bid (sell positions) plus/minus  iTakeProfit pips, ensuring profits are protected during volatile market swings.

Unveiling the Algorithmic Potential: Why Rise N Shine Stands Out

  • Market Adaptability: The algorithm constantly adjusts to evolving market conditions, unlike static rule-based EAs.
  • Backtested Strategies: The core algorithm is built upon a foundation of rigorous backtesting, ensuring its effectiveness across historical market data.
  • User Control: Rise N Shine empowers you to define key parameters like iTakeProfit, iStartLots, and iMaximalLots, enabling you to personalize the algorithm to your risk tolerance and trading goals.
  • Transparency: Unlike black-box EAs, Rise N Shine's core logic is revealed, fostering trust and understanding.

Rise N Shine is more than an EA; it's your algorithmic partner in navigating the complexities of the market. Contact us today to unlock the power of algorithmic trading and achieve your financial goals!

Bonus Content:

Custom Settings Files: Receive meticulously crafted settings tailored to various market conditions and trading preferences, enabling you to fine-tune Rise N Shine for maximum effectiveness. DM!


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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
SomaGold
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5 (10)
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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
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Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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