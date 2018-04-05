Rise N Shine
- Experts
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Nurgul AlkisBonjour le monde!
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 12
Rise N Shine: Unleashing the Power of Algorithms
Far surpassing the limitations of ordinary Expert Advisors (EAs), Rise N Shine is a meticulously crafted algorithmic powerhouse designed to deliver consistent profitability across a wide range of market conditions. Developed by a quantitative trader with a proven track record (9 years of fund management), Rise N Shine leverages a proprietary trading algorithm backed by rigorous backtesting to navigate market complexities with unparalleled precision.
Delving into the Algorithmic Engine
Rise N Shine goes beyond the constraints of generic EAs. We offer complete transparency and empower you with the tools to fine-tune the algorithm to your specific trading style. At its core lies a sophisticated mathematical formula, an infinite loop that continuously analyzes market data to identify high-probability trading opportunities.
Unveiling the Code's Strategic Brilliance
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Dynamic Order Flow Management:
- The code meticulously calculates BuyLot and SelLot values based on BuyPriceMinLot and SelPriceMaxLot, ensuring optimal position sizing for every trade.
- iMaximalLots acts as a safeguard, preventing positions from exceeding your predefined risk tolerance.
- CheckVolumeValue ensures all order sizes comply with your broker's minimum and maximum volume requirements.
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Multi-faceted Entry and Exit Strategies:
- The code cleverly leverages tick data to determine entry points. If the current ask (buy price) is greater than (>) the BuyPriceMin (minimum buy price) by a user-defined iPointOrderStep (number of pips), a buy order is triggered. Conversely, a sell order is initiated if the bid (sell price) is less than (<) the SelPriceMax(maximum sell price) by the specified iPointOrderStep.
- Awerage and PartClose options within iCloseOrder allow you to tailor exit strategies. The code calculates AwerageBuyPrice and AwerageSelPrice based on open positions, enabling you to close all or a portion of a position when the price reaches these calculated averages.
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Take Profit and Trailing Stop Integration:
- The code sets Take Profit orders at iTakeProfit pips from the entry price, locking in profits when the market moves in your favor.
- For single open positions (b==1 or s==1), the code dynamically sets trailing stop-loss orders at the ask (buy positions) or bid (sell positions) plus/minus iTakeProfit pips, ensuring profits are protected during volatile market swings.
Unveiling the Algorithmic Potential: Why Rise N Shine Stands Out
- Market Adaptability: The algorithm constantly adjusts to evolving market conditions, unlike static rule-based EAs.
- Backtested Strategies: The core algorithm is built upon a foundation of rigorous backtesting, ensuring its effectiveness across historical market data.
- User Control: Rise N Shine empowers you to define key parameters like iTakeProfit, iStartLots, and iMaximalLots, enabling you to personalize the algorithm to your risk tolerance and trading goals.
- Transparency: Unlike black-box EAs, Rise N Shine's core logic is revealed, fostering trust and understanding.
Rise N Shine is more than an EA; it's your algorithmic partner in navigating the complexities of the market. Contact us today to unlock the power of algorithmic trading and achieve your financial goals!