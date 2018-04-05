Rise N Shine: Unleashing the Power of Algorithms

Far surpassing the limitations of ordinary Expert Advisors (EAs), Rise N Shine is a meticulously crafted algorithmic powerhouse designed to deliver consistent profitability across a wide range of market conditions. Developed by a quantitative trader with a proven track record (9 years of fund management), Rise N Shine leverages a proprietary trading algorithm backed by rigorous backtesting to navigate market complexities with unparalleled precision.

Delving into the Algorithmic Engine

Rise N Shine goes beyond the constraints of generic EAs. We offer complete transparency and empower you with the tools to fine-tune the algorithm to your specific trading style. At its core lies a sophisticated mathematical formula, an infinite loop that continuously analyzes market data to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

Unveiling the Code's Strategic Brilliance

Dynamic Order Flow Management: The code meticulously calculates BuyLot and SelLot values based on BuyPriceMinLot and SelPriceMaxLot , ensuring optimal position sizing for every trade. iMaximalLots acts as a safeguard, preventing positions from exceeding your predefined risk tolerance. CheckVolumeValue ensures all order sizes comply with your broker's minimum and maximum volume requirements.

Multi-faceted Entry and Exit Strategies: The code cleverly leverages tick data to determine entry points. If the current ask (buy price) is greater than (>) the BuyPriceMin (minimum buy price) by a user-defined iPointOrderStep (number of pips), a buy order is triggered. Conversely, a sell order is initiated if the bid (sell price) is less than (<) the SelPriceMax (maximum sell price) by the specified iPointOrderStep . Awerage and PartClose options within iCloseOrder allow you to tailor exit strategies. The code calculates AwerageBuyPrice and AwerageSelPrice based on open positions, enabling you to close all or a portion of a position when the price reaches these calculated averages.

Take Profit and Trailing Stop Integration: The code sets Take Profit orders at iTakeProfit pips from the entry price, locking in profits when the market moves in your favor. For single open positions ( b==1 or s==1 ), the code dynamically sets trailing stop-loss orders at the ask (buy positions) or bid (sell positions) plus/minus iTakeProfit pips, ensuring profits are protected during volatile market swings.



Unveiling the Algorithmic Potential: Why Rise N Shine Stands Out

Market Adaptability: The algorithm constantly adjusts to evolving market conditions, unlike static rule-based EAs.

The algorithm constantly adjusts to evolving market conditions, unlike static rule-based EAs. Backtested Strategies: The core algorithm is built upon a foundation of rigorous backtesting, ensuring its effectiveness across historical market data.

The core algorithm is built upon a foundation of rigorous backtesting, ensuring its effectiveness across historical market data. User Control: Rise N Shine empowers you to define key parameters like iTakeProfit , iStartLots , and iMaximalLots , enabling you to personalize the algorithm to your risk tolerance and trading goals.

Rise N Shine empowers you to define key parameters like , , and , enabling you to personalize the algorithm to your risk tolerance and trading goals. Transparency: Unlike black-box EAs, Rise N Shine's core logic is revealed, fostering trust and understanding.

Rise N Shine is more than an EA; it's your algorithmic partner in navigating the complexities of the market. Contact us today to unlock the power of algorithmic trading and achieve your financial goals!

Bonus Content:





Custom Settings Files: Receive meticulously crafted settings tailored to various market conditions and trading preferences, enabling you to fine-tune Rise N Shine for maximum effectiveness. DM!



