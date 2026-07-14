Quantum Queen X MT5

4.92

The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves.

Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen.

Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable.

Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across different market conditions.The default preset has also been enhanced, now combining 9 carefully selected strategies instead of 7, providing broader market coverage and more trading opportunities while preserving the disciplined trading philosophy that made Quantum Queen X the most successful GOLD Expert Advisors on MQL5.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions

Discounted price .  The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1999

Live Signal IC Markets: CLICK HERE - Signal with over 28 months of consistent profits delivered

Quantum Queen X MQL5 public channel: CLICK HERE

***Buy Quantum Queen X MT5 and you could get Quantum Emperor or Quantum King or Quantum Bitcoin or Quantum Baron or Quantum Valkyrie for free !*** Ask in private for more details!


Why Traders Choose Quantum Queen X

Quantum Queen X takes everything that made Quantum Queen successful and expands it with greater flexibility, smarter customization, and increased trading opportunities.


Key features include:

  • Custom Mode allowing traders to enable or disable individual strategies 
  • 12 optimized built-in strategies working together to adapt intelligently to changing market conditions.
  • ⁠4 different sets to choose from, each customised for 4 different brokers (VT Markets/IC Markets RAW - Medium Risk,  VT Markets/IC Markets RAW - Low Risk, Roboforex ECN, Fusion Zero)
  • More trading sessions, allowing the EA to identify profitable opportunities throughout a larger portion of the trading day.
  • ⁠More trading opportunities, increasing market participation without sacrificing quality.
  • Higher profit potential, driven by an expanded and optimized strategy engine.
  • ⁠An elite trend-following grid system that builds positions intelligently, following structured market momentum rather than random price movement.
  • ⁠More than 15 years of trading expertise transformed into algorithmic logic, combining professional experience with the discipline and consistency of automation.
Quantum Queen X never trades simply to stay busy.

Every position is opened only when multiple conditions align and the probabilities favour the trade.
It doesn't chase the market. It doesn't gamble.
It waits.It analyzes.

And when the market presents the right opportunity, it executes with precision.

That disciplined approach remains the foundation of every decision Quantum Queen X makes.


How Quantum Queen X Works

Quantum Queen X has been designed to integrate seamlessly into any trader's workflow, whether you're a beginner or an experienced professional.

Simply attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart, choose your preferred risk level, select the recommended preset—or build your own using the new Custom Mode—and let Quantum Queen X handle the rest.


Features include:

  • ⁠Plug & Play installation.
  • Fully optimized default configuration.
  • Customizable strategy selection.
  • Multi-timeframe compatibility.
  • Continuous 24/5 market analysis.
  • Intelligent execution based exclusively on high-probability market conditions.

Some days the market offers several high-quality opportunities. Other days it offers none.
Quantum Queen X has the discipline to know the difference.
Patience remains its greatest edge. Quality remains its signature.
Consistency remains its legacy.


Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

  • ⁠Recommended brokers: VT MARKETS / TMGM or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type
  • ⁠2 decimal price quota for GOLD. Quantum Queen X is not compatible with brokers which offer a 3 decimal price quota for GOLD
  • Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
  • ⁠Recommended initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
  • ⁠Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
  • Account type: Hedging.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).

Designed for Traders Who Expect More

Quantum Queen X combines years of live-market experience with the flexibility modern traders demand.
Whether using the carefully optimized default configuration or creating a completely personalized strategy combination, Quantum Queen X delivers a professional trading experience designed around intelligent automation, disciplined execution, and long-term consistency.

The legend continues.
The Queen evolves.

Welcome to Quantum Queen X.

DISCLAIMER

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Quantum Queen X focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities rather than executing trades continuously. Trading activity naturally varies according to market conditions. Some days may produce multiple trades, while others may produce none.

Capital preservation remains one of the core principles of the system. Traders are encouraged to use responsible risk management, test the EA on a demo account before trading live, and trade only with capital they can afford to risk.

Reviews 28
hank_2002
87
hank_2002 2026.08.07 15:41 
 

I’ve been running Quantum Queen on XAUUSD for about two weeks now, so it’s still early, but I wanted to share my initial experience. The EA is not a high-frequency trader. Some days it doesn’t place any trades at all, which may surprise users expecting daily activity. However, when it does trade, the results have been encouraging overall. I’ve seen a number of solid winning trades, although there have also been losing trades along the way. So far, the net performance has been positive. One thing I haven’t figured out yet is the exact logic or rationale behind the entries. The strategy isn’t immediately obvious, but for me, the outcome is ultimately what matters most. It’s still too early for me to comment on the EA’s risk management. Two weeks simply isn’t long enough to judge how it performs across different market conditions or during more challenging periods. Overall, my first impression is positive. I’ll continue running it and will update my review once I have more trading history and a better understanding of its long-term performance. Good direct interaction with the development team.

Farid
21
Farid 2026.08.06 17:09 
 

i bought this robot a week ago and it doesnt dissapoint. its been bringing very good results and i am happy with my experince with them.

Andreas Hoff
197
Andreas Hoff 2026.08.06 11:52 
 

I have been using Quantum Queen X on a live account and I am satisfied with the performance so far. The EA offers a good balance between automation and customization. One of the features I appreciate most is the ability to test the individual strategies separately. This makes it much easier to understand how each strategy performs and to adjust the overall risk according to your own preferences. You can also disable selected strategies and create a more conservative setup. The developer has been responsive and helpful. Overall, Quantum Queen X has performed well for me, and I believe the flexibility and customization options make it a strong EA for users who understand the importance of proper risk management.

Recommended products
Quantrix Apex Scalper
Donald Burne Pinnock
Experts
The Quantrix Apex Scalper is a precision-built MetaTrader 5 expert advisor engineered for traders who prioritize capital preservation over reckless aggression. Unlike conventional bots that fire indiscriminately on every signal, this system employs a rigorous four-layer trend confirmation framework—combining ADX strength analysis, dual EMA alignment, price-to-MA positioning, and directional momentum validation—to ensure every single trade is taken strictly in the direction of a confirmed market
XAU Momentum Sniper
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD MOMENTUM SNIPER AI    MMD Precision Sniper - Know exactly which pip the trend runs out of gas.  XAUUSD Momentum Sniper AI is a revolutionary trading robot built on the elite "Momentum Mass Decay (MMD)" theory. Retail traders constantly get burned because they try to guess resistance and support lines. The reality is: Gold doesn't stop because it hits an imaginary line; it stops because it RUNS OUT OF FUEL. This AI converts Tick Volume into a measurement of "Fuel" and compares it against
Deli Bot PRO
Firat Budag
Experts
1. ENGLISH (Primary Global Language) DeliBot Pro XAUUSD Master – The Ultimate Gold Algorithmic System Welcome to the next generation of Gold trading.   DeliBot Pro   is an institutional-grade, multi-timeframe algorithmic trading system designed specifically for   XAUUSD (Gold) . By merging high-frequency M1 momentum, M1 Reversal signals, and M15 Trend confirmation, DeliBot Pro captures precise gold market expansions while offering robust capital shields. Core Trading Philosophy Unlike typical gr
Gold Aimer Pro
Ghulam Dastgeer
Experts
Gold Aimer Pro Gold Aimer Pro is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It combines momentum and trend confirmation with scheduled trading sessions, controlled position averaging, basket management and multiple account-protection mechanisms.  The EA is designed for the M15 timeframe and should be attached to an XAUUSD or GOLD chart, depending on the symbol name used by your broker. IMPORTANT!  After the purchase please send me a private message to recei
Gold Zone EA
Simon Reger
4.02 (43)
Experts
Gold Zone EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that analyzes market structure using supply and demand zones and executes trades based on defined price reactions. The EA combines zone detection, momentum analysis, EMA filtering, multiple take-profit levels, break-even logic, trailing stop and an integrated manual trading panel directly on the chart. The EA works on many symbols, including: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD as well as numerous other Forex, index and CFD instruments. No ext
FREE
WIN Trend Follow 9 21
Aguinaldo Ferreira Costa
Experts
Trend Follow Pro: Domine a Tendência com Precisão O Trend Follow Pro é um robô de negociação (Expert Advisor) desenvolvido para capturar movimentos direcionais no mercado. Ele utiliza a clássica e poderosa estratégia de cruzamento de Médias Móveis Exponenciais (EMA) , otimizada com filtros de segurança e uma interface visual moderna que permite o acompanhamento em tempo real diretamente no gráfico. Como ele funciona? O princípio de funcionamento é baseado na dinâmica de preços: Sinal de Compra:
Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1
Manh Cuong Duong
Experts
Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to identify a fixed M3 compression structure inside a closed H1 candle and evaluate a breakout during the following H1 trading window. This product is designed for Gold symbols. Its default absolute-price distances are not intended for Forex pairs, cryptocurrencies or stock indices. Position management The EA divides the position into three stages: - Stage 1 closes at the configured first
EA Trend Following Passed FTMO Challenge
Dao Thanh Tan
Experts
Dear users! - This is a Forrex trading expert advisor following the trend trading method. It has proven its effectiveness in overcoming 2 rounds of FTMO fund challenges. This is a modified and optimized version after completing the process of passing 2 rounds of FTMO challenges. - Max drawndown auto caculate by risk initial setting. Telegram instruction for backtest and using: https://t.me/ +0lDs0UXiJUVjM2Jl  I. Application Highlights: 1. Safe and easy to use. 2. Martigale and grid are not app
Ultimate Arbitrage Machines
Themichl LLC
3 (1)
Experts
The Ultimate Arbitrage Machines EA is a professional-grade solution designed for both statistical and triangular arbitrage in forex markets. This EA adaptively captures mean-reversion opportunities while employing robust risk controls. It features dynamic threshold adjustment, adaptive risk management, multi-strategy execution, and real-time market adaptation. The EA auto-calibrates Z-Score parameters, intelligently positions TP/SL, and uses multi-factor position sizing. It detects both statist
FREE
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Experts
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
KingKong MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 The "KingKong" Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed for the Forex market, leveraging a breakout strategy that activates during periods of increased market liquidity. This EA is crafted to capitalize on significant price movements that occur when trading volume spikes, ensuring that trades are executed at optimal moments of market activity. Key Fea
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5
Nathan James Gilks
Experts
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 The wait is over — Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA is now available for MetaTrader 5. Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 is a Gold-focused Expert Advisor for XAUUSD traders who want fast short-term automation with controlled execution, intelligent guard protection and clear dashboard visibility. Most fast trading robots focus only on speed. In real broker conditions, speed without control can become a problem. Gold spreads can widen quickly, liquidity can change fast,
FREE
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Catie MT5
Chun Nok Fung
Experts
CATIE Premium MT5 CATIE Premium is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It focuses on structured execution, adaptive trade protection and real stop-loss management for active markets. **Key features** - Automated order and position management - Adaptive protection and controlled Stop-and-Reverse management - Spread and execution-cost protection - High-impact news mode and configurable trading schedule - Built-in position and cycle risk limits - Recovery of trade management after an M
SmartBid
Gabriel Costin Floricel
5 (3)
Experts
SmartBid – Neural Network-Based Trading System for Gold (XAU/USD) on M10 Timeframe Price reduced for 24 hours An advanced trading system that leverages a neural network to optimize trade entries and exits based on market conditions. It is designed to provide intelligent trade management, risk-adjusted position sizing, and an integrated recovery strategy to manage overall drawdowns. With customizable risk levels, spread filters, stop loss settings, and trading hours, this EA is suitable for trad
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
Babylon Trader Small Account Pro
Alisten A
Experts
BabylonTraderSmallAccount-Pro - Advanced XAUUSD Trading Robot BabylonTraderSmallAccount-Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading robot specifically designed for XAUUSD H1 (Gold) trading on small accounts Best works in XAUUSD .3 Digit accounts. This MQL5-based Expert Advisor combines multiple technical analysis strategies with robust risk management features to create a comprehensive trading solution. Core Trading Strategy The robot employs a multi-layered approach using support/resistance leve
Volatix Loop Breakout Pro EA
Roy Santoso
Experts
VOLATIX LOOP BREAKOUT PRO MT5 The Ultimate Automated Breakout System with Advanced Capital Protection. Tired of unpredictable market swings blowing up your account? Meet Volatix Loop Breakout Pro —an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to exploit explosive market momentum while strictly keeping your capital safe. Built on a sophisticated dual-pending order architecture and filtered by true market volatility, this EA turns high-impact price movements into consistent profit loop
Sentey Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Sentey Gold is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for trading the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M1 timeframe. Key Features Hybrid AI System LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) Neural Network: Capable of capturing time patterns and long-term dependencies in the price of gold. K-Means Clustering: Dynamically groups market behavior into clusters to detect regime changes and generate trend signals. DMI/ADX Confirmation Filter: Only trades when the directional move
Grid Machine MT5
Ivan Grachev
4.09 (46)
Experts
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
Yekbam Scalper
Yusuf Korkmaz
Experts
YEKBAM Scalper: Engineering Precision in Algorithmic Trading Welcome to YEKBAM Scalper. I don't just write code; I engineer trading systems. Approaching the financial markets requires the same discipline as building lasting physical structures. A successful algorithm needs a solid foundation, stress-tested logic, and an unbreakable risk management framework. YEKBAM Scalper is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor built for the modern trader. It is not based on luck. It is heavily rooted in d
XAU Structure Pullback H1
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Structure Pullback H1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Structure Pullback H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. Architecture is simple and deliberate: Impulse — a clear directional displacement is identified on structure. Pullback band — price retraces into a mapped structure participation band. Continue — the system joins the continuing direction with selectable exit style. Built for structured automated participation — not grid
WakaWakaWay
Kam Yuk Wong
Experts
WakaWakaWay EA   is a fully automated “pullback” trading system. It is especially effective in trading on the “pullback” currency pairs  AUDNZD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. The drawdown is small with very good return. Hope you can enjoy using it.  Timeframe: M15 Currency Pair  : AUDNZD
Gold Scalper King EA
Naveen Kumar Shyam
Experts
Gold Scalper King EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA follows a systematic breakout strategy that combines market structure analysis, pending order execution, and dual EMA trend confirmation to identify trading opportunities. Rather than predicting market reversals, Gold Scalper King waits for price to confirm a breakout beyond significant swing highs or swing lows before entering a trade. Every position follows predefined t
US500 Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Experts
Your Automated Edge for Consistent Trading Success Tired of emotional trading decisions and inconsistent results? Master the US500 (US S&P 500 Index) with a professional-grade trading robot built for the discipline and consistency required for long-term market success. Get started for just $34/month. License: 20 Devices & Unlimited Accounts.  US500 Pulse is not just another EA. It's a comprehensive, trend-following trading system designed to navigate the fast-paced US500 market with a primary
Quasar Gold Machine
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Quasar Gold Predictor Machine Learning Premium Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) Quasar Gold Predictor is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system that combines high-precision Price Action with a powerful Machine Learning model based on Random Forest. Designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe, this EA seeks to capture high-probability moves by detecting classic patterns (Engulfing, Pin Bar, and Inside Bar) reinforced by intelligent predictions generated by a random
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
Amo AI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
5 (1)
Experts
AMO AI Expert Advisor Version: 2.0 | Build: Advanced Neural Network System | AMO AI CHAT GROUP   |  SET FILES  AMO AI is an advanced Expert Advisor that utilizes a 7-layer deep neural network architecture combined with artificial intelligence algorithms for automated trading analysis. The system processes market data through multiple analytical layers to identify potential trading opportunities based on technical patterns and market behavior.   Technical Architecture Neural Network: 7-layer de
Trend Scalper Pro VIP
Muhammad Hasnain
Experts
Trend Scalper Pro — Adaptive Trend-Following EA with Smart Recovery Engine Trend Scalper Pro is a fully automated trading system built around a dynamic trend-detection engine, a multi-layer drawdown protection framework, and an intelligent recovery-based position sizing model. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based approach to short-term trend trading without having to watch the charts themselves. The EA runs entirely on its own logic once attached — no manual interventio
Buyers of this product also purchase
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Experts
***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Experts
Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
Experts
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
More from author
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (5)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.75 (106)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Filter:
Rudy Jean Louis Bompeix
367
Rudy Jean Louis Bompeix 2026.08.07 16:30 
 

I've been using Quantum Queen X for about one month now. First of all, I want to be fair: Quantum Queen is probably the best Gold grid EA currently available on MQL5. It is profitable, well coded, and clearly more robust than most grid systems available on the marketplace. However, it is still a grid EA, and in my opinion the risk-to-reward ratio is much less attractive than the official signal suggests. Using the Very Low risk setting, I achieved approximately 5% profit in one month. At first glance, that sounds good. The problem is that during the same period I experienced almost a 20% floating drawdown in a single day, with 15 positions opened simultaneously, only for the entire basket to finally close with roughly 1% profit. For that reason, I enabled my own 35% maximum drawdown safeguard. If the grid continues expanding and the market keeps moving against the positions, I would rather close everything than risk losing the entire account. For me, this is absolutely essential with any grid strategy. What surprised me the most is that DD Control is disabled by default, and according to the user manual, the default settings are generally not recommended to be modified. Personally, I strongly disagree with this approach. Running a grid EA without a maximum drawdown protection is, in my opinion, irresponsible risk management. Extreme slippage, execution delays and abnormal market conditions can happen even with excellent brokers. A maximum drawdown safeguard should be considered essential, not optional. Another point deserves attention: the official signal. Looking at the trading history, there are several occasions where large deposits are added during significant floating drawdowns (for example, three deposits of $2,000 on July 29th). I am not criticizing the developer for doing this. Adding capital during a deep drawdown is a perfectly legitimate way to reduce account risk. However, users should clearly understand the consequences. Adding capital: reduces the relative drawdown; allows the EA to continue opening larger positions because the account equity temporarily increases; and once the basket closes, it generates higher absolute profits, which naturally improves the signal's performance statistics. Therefore, a trader who simply starts with a fixed account balance and never injects additional funds should not expect to reproduce the same growth curve shown on the official signal. I believe users should be clearly informed that adding capital during large floating drawdowns significantly changes both the account's risk profile and the resulting performance statistics. This is important information for anyone trying to evaluate the real long-term performance of the system. I also want to make it clear that I have nothing against the developer. I currently trade systems from four different developers across ten different trading accounts, including Bogdan's products. I am not affiliated with anyone, and I am certainly not writing this review to promote another EA. From my own experience, I also use several breakout systems on other accounts that provide a significantly better long-term risk-to-reward ratio while costing less. I deliberately won't mention their names because I don't think it would be respectful in another developer's review. So my criticism is not that Quantum Queen loses money. It doesn't. My criticism is that the return generated does not sufficiently compensate for the level of risk involved, especially when using anything above the Very Low risk setting. In my opinion: Quantum Queen is probably the best Gold grid EA available on MQL5. It is not an EA I would recommend to beginners. It requires strict and disciplined risk management. A maximum drawdown safeguard should always be used. Users should understand that adding capital during deep drawdowns materially changes both the risk profile and the resulting performance statistics. I will continue using Quantum Queen on Very Low risk because I still believe it can be profitable. However, considering its price, the level of risk involved and its long-term risk-to-reward ratio, I personally cannot rate it higher than 2.5 out of 5 stars.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
75563
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.08.07 18:24
Thank you for taking the time to write such a detailed and thoughtful review, Rudy! I genuinely appreciate your feedback and the time you've invested in evaluating Quantum Queen X. First of all, I'm pleased that you recognize Quantum Queen X as probably the best Gold GRID EA on the MQL5 platform. That has always been the objective throughout its development. I also completely understand your concerns regarding risk management. Every trader has a different investment objective and risk tolerance, and I respect the perspective you've shared. I would also like to acknowledge your comments regarding the recent trading performance. I completely understand how your first impression was shaped by the market conditions you experienced. Unfortunately, your introduction to Quantum Queen X coincided with what has been the most challenging month for the strategy since 2024. July 2026 presented an unusually difficult environment for GOLD, with exceptional volatility, false breakouts and abrupt reversals creating conditions that challenged virtually every trend-following approach. While periods like these are an inevitable part of systematic trading, I believe any strategy should be evaluated across multiple market cycles rather than during a single, highly abnormal period. The Very Low risk level is intentionally designed for maximum capital preservation, not maximum profitability. Therefore, achieving approximately 5% monthly return while using the most conservative risk profile is entirely consistent with the strategy's intended behaviour. Concerning the Drawdown Control mode, I completely understand why you would prefer it to be enabled by default. The DD control mode is disabled by default, because Quantum Queen is based on advanced grid trend following strategy and prematurely terminating a GRID cycle fundamentally changes the strategy's statistical edge. If an account-level drawdown limit is set too aggressively, the EA will not have sufficient room to complete the recovery process it was specifically designed to execute. Proper position sizing and selecting an appropriate risk level remain significantly more important than relying solely on an account-level emergency stop. Regarding the official MQL5 Signal, I would also like to clarify that all growth, drawdown and performance statistics are calculated entirely by the MQL5 platform. These figures are generated independently and are neither controlled nor modified by the EA or by myself. Every trader has a different capital management approach. Personally, I prefer maintaining additional capital in reserve rather than allocating 100% of available funds from day one. This is a common risk management practice and is entirely separate from the EA itself. Users can, of course, manage their capital according to their own objectives and risk tolerance. Finally, thank you for your honest review and continued trust in Quantum Queen X. Every trading methodology represents a different balance between risk and return. Quantum Queen X was developed specifically for traders who understand the characteristics of professional GRID trading and are comfortable managing the associated volatility in pursuit of superior long-term returns. These characteristics are transparently described on the product's page, allowing every trader to determine whether the strategy aligns with their own investment objectives and risk tolerance.
hank_2002
87
hank_2002 2026.08.07 15:41 
 

I’ve been running Quantum Queen on XAUUSD for about two weeks now, so it’s still early, but I wanted to share my initial experience. The EA is not a high-frequency trader. Some days it doesn’t place any trades at all, which may surprise users expecting daily activity. However, when it does trade, the results have been encouraging overall. I’ve seen a number of solid winning trades, although there have also been losing trades along the way. So far, the net performance has been positive. One thing I haven’t figured out yet is the exact logic or rationale behind the entries. The strategy isn’t immediately obvious, but for me, the outcome is ultimately what matters most. It’s still too early for me to comment on the EA’s risk management. Two weeks simply isn’t long enough to judge how it performs across different market conditions or during more challenging periods. Overall, my first impression is positive. I’ll continue running it and will update my review once I have more trading history and a better understanding of its long-term performance. Good direct interaction with the development team.

Farid
21
Farid 2026.08.06 17:09 
 

i bought this robot a week ago and it doesnt dissapoint. its been bringing very good results and i am happy with my experince with them.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
75563
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.08.07 08:45
Thank you for your review and for your trust in Quantum Queen X! It's great to hear that your experience has been positive so far. Wishing you continued success, and I'm always here if you ever need any assistance.
Andreas Hoff
197
Andreas Hoff 2026.08.06 11:52 
 

I have been using Quantum Queen X on a live account and I am satisfied with the performance so far. The EA offers a good balance between automation and customization. One of the features I appreciate most is the ability to test the individual strategies separately. This makes it much easier to understand how each strategy performs and to adjust the overall risk according to your own preferences. You can also disable selected strategies and create a more conservative setup. The developer has been responsive and helpful. Overall, Quantum Queen X has performed well for me, and I believe the flexibility and customization options make it a strong EA for users who understand the importance of proper risk management.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
75563
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.08.07 08:44
Thank you for taking the time to leave such a detailed review, Andreas! I'm glad to hear that you've been happy with the performance of Quantum Queen X. A lot of effort went into developing the independent built-in strategies and the customization options, giving traders the ability to enable or disable individual strategies and choose the approach that best matches their risk tolerance and trading objectives. Your support means a lot to me, and I'll continue working hard to further improve Quantum Queen X with every update.
Mubarak Ishola Aleem
128
Mubarak Ishola Aleem 2026.08.05 11:03 
 

I have been using the EA now with $5000 live account and it works smootly as advertized, I have made 9% in Just one week. The most interesting part is the community of users and daily discourse where the developer always respond very quickly to concerns and request. The impeccable backroom service for customized setups is also very great. Thank you Bogdan for the good work.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
75563
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.08.07 08:40
I truly appreciate your review and your trust in Quantum Queen X, Mubarak! Building a reliable product is only part of the journey. I believe ongoing support is just as important. That's why I always make it a priority to be available for my customers, whether it's answering questions, helping with setup, or continuously improving the EA based on real-world experience. Your support and confidence in my work genuinely mean a lot. Thank you for being part of the Quantum community.
Zym Ibrm
63
Zym Ibrm 2026.08.03 04:55 
 

Working well so far and excellent after sales service!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
75563
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.08.04 15:40
I'm very pleased to hear everything is working well for you so far! I'm also grateful for your kind words about the after-sales support. Being there for my customers is just as important to me as developing the EA itself.
Andre Lucas Scholte
478
Andre Lucas Scholte 2026.08.01 20:40 
 

I already was fan of QQ but with the customization possibilities of the QQX version you can adjust risk levels and frequency of trade via the choice of strategies perfectly. Test it via the backtester and go live.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
75563
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.08.04 15:41
Thank you for your review, Andre! I'm really glad you're enjoying Quantum Queen X! The additional customization was designed to give traders more control over risk and trading style, so it's great to see you making good use of it.
Jean Claude
39
Jean Claude 2026.07.30 15:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
75563
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.08.04 15:34
Congratulations on your excellent results, and it's great to hear that you've achieved a 50% gain in three months! I really appreciate you highlighting the importance of proper risk and money management. It's one of the most overlooked aspects of trading, yet it's often the difference between long-term success and short-term disappointment. Your advice to begin with a conservative risk profile and gradually increase it only after building a solid foundation is very sensible. I'm also glad to know that the support and guidance have been valuable throughout your journey. It means a lot to see experienced users sharing their knowledge and helping new traders approach the markets with realistic expectations.
Nate
48
Nate 2026.07.30 02:50 
 

1-Week Review — QQ EA Risk Control: Excellent discipline, very selective entries (~24 trades/week). Execution: High-quality setups with an average hold time of ~1h 46m. Week 1 Performance: Net Profit +$42.83 | Profit Factor 1.66. Will continue testing for another 2–3 months and update the review with detailed results!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
75563
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.08.04 15:29
Thank you very much for taking the time to share your first-week results and experience with Quantum Queen X, Nate! I'm glad to see that you've recognized the EA's disciplined approach and selective trade execution, as that has always been one of the core principles behind its design. I look forward to hearing your long-term results, and I wish you continued success and many profitable trades ahead!
Prippex
33
Prippex 2026.07.29 12:01 
 

After testing many Expert Advisors over the years, I can honestly say that Quantum Queen X has been one of the most impressive trading systems I have used. What immediately stood out to me is that the EA is highly selective. It does not open random trades just to stay active in the market. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability opportunities and only enters when market conditions truly make sense. That disciplined approach gives me much more confidence than EAs that trade excessively throughout the day. So far, every trade taken by the EA has been closed in profit. It is clear that the focus is on quality over quantity, and I really appreciate that philosophy. Watching the EA patiently wait for the right setup instead of forcing trades has been very refreshing. Another aspect worth mentioning is the excellent support from the developer. It is obvious that this project is actively maintained and continuously improved. Having a responsive developer behind the product makes a huge difference and gives users confidence in the long-term future of the EA. I also want to mention the large and active community surrounding Quantum Queen X. It is great to see so many traders sharing experiences, discussing settings, and helping each other get the best performance from the EA. That community adds significant value beyond the software itself. Overall, Quantum Queen X is a professional, well-designed Expert Advisor that focuses on smart trade selection, disciplined execution, and consistent performance rather than unnecessary trading activity. Based on my experience so far, I can highly recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable automated trading system. Definitely a well-deserved 5-star rating. Keep up the excellent work!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
75563
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.08.04 15:20
Thank you very much for such an amazing and detailed review! I'm especially glad you've noticed the EA's disciplined and highly selective approach. From the very beginning, the goal was never to trade as often as possible, but to patiently wait for high-quality opportunities where the probabilities are in our favor. I firmly believe that quality will always outperform quantity in the long run. Thank you as well for your kind words about my support and the Quantum community. Building not only a product but also a place where traders can learn, share experiences, and help one another has always been an important part of this project. I sincerely appreciate your recommendation and your 5-star rating. Your trust and support motivate me to keep improving Quantum Queen X even further.
Julio González
42
Julio González 2026.07.28 13:24 
 

Estoy utilizando los Expert Advisors de este desarrollador desde hace tiempo. Comencé con Quantum Queen, que en mi experiencia ha demostrado una excelente rentabilidad y un funcionamiento muy estable. Nunca tuve inconvenientes importantes y, de hecho, somos varios amigos quienes actualmente lo utilizamos con muy buenos resultados. Desde la semana pasada también estoy operando con Quantum Queen X y, hasta el momento, la experiencia ha sido incluso mejor. He notado una evolución clara respecto a la versión anterior, con un rendimiento superior y una muy buena capacidad para generar resultados. Es un EA que cumple con lo esperado y no decepciona. También quiero destacar especialmente la atención de Bogdan. El asesoramiento es constante, siempre demuestra una excelente disposición y responde rápidamente ante cualquier consulta o duda. No se limita solamente a vender el producto, sino que acompaña al usuario y se preocupa por que todo funcione correctamente. Mi opinión se basa exclusivamente en mi experiencia personal utilizando ambos EAs en una cuenta real. Estoy muy conforme con Quantum Queen X y lo recomiendo a quienes estén buscando un asesor experto serio, rentable y respaldado por un desarrollador responsable y comprometido con sus clientes. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ I have been using this developer’s Expert Advisors for some time. I started with Quantum Queen, which, in my experience, has shown excellent profitability and very stable performance. I have never experienced any major issues with it, and in fact, several of my friends are currently using it as well, with very good results. Since last week, I have also been trading with Quantum Queen X, and so far, the experience has been even better. I have noticed a clear improvement compared to the previous version, with stronger performance and a very good ability to generate results. It is an EA that lives up to expectations and does not disappoint. I would also like to highlight Bogdan’s support. His assistance is constant, he is always very helpful, and he responds quickly to any questions or concerns. He does not simply sell the product; he supports his users and genuinely cares about making sure everything works properly. My opinion is based entirely on my personal experience using both EAs on a live account. I am very satisfied with Quantum Queen X, and I recommend it to anyone looking for a serious and profitable Expert Advisor, backed by a responsible developer who is truly committed to his customers.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
75563
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.08.04 15:15
Thank you very much for your wonderful review and for your continued trust in my work, Julio! I'm really pleased to know that you've had such a positive experience over time and that you're already seeing the benefits of the latest improvements in Quantum Queen X. Every update is the result of countless hours of development, testing, and optimization, so feedback like yours makes all the effort worthwhile. I also truly appreciate your kind words about my support. Providing reliable after-sales assistance and being available whenever my customers need help has always been one of my top priorities. I highly appreciate your recommendation and I wish you continued success and many profitable trades ahead!
andrecarvalhomtd5
56
andrecarvalhomtd5 2026.07.27 17:01 
 

I am very surprised by the evolution of QQ with the QQX version; I really didn't imagine there was such potential for improvement in terms of both security and operational optimization. Congratulations!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
75563
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.07.28 09:26
Thank you for your feedback! Comments like yours make all the development effort worthwhile. Every improvement in Quantum Queen X was designed with long-term reliability and usability in mind, so it's very rewarding to see those changes being recognised. I hope it continues to serve you well, and I wish you the very best in your trading journey.
Shang Liu
68
Shang Liu 2026.07.27 13:15 
 

In my experience of trading with QUANTUM QUEEN X, it is smart, stable, and professional, responsive but not the kind of aggressive. Also user support is very quick, the updates are very timely and quick, any questions are answered quickly. In Forex trading markets with highest leverage, it is not easy to find such an outstanding EA, I am very glad to have this well reputable EA. My thanks to Bogdan and all team members.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
75563
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.07.28 09:25
Thank you for your review, Shang! Knowing that you consider Quantum Queen X an outstanding EA is incredibly rewarding. I invested a significant amount of time into building a system that is robust, disciplined, and capable of adapting to changing market conditions without relying on unnecessarily aggressive trading. Providing fast support and regular improvements has always been one of my highest priorities, so it's great to know that's been reflected in your experience. I sincerely appreciate your kind words and wish you many more successful trades with Quantum Queen X.
fxbountyhunter
75
fxbountyhunter 2026.07.26 14:41 
 

QQX is straightforward to operate, runs smoothly, and offers good customisation options, giving traders meaningful control over their strategy. The guidance provided is clear, and the support has been both responsive and professional. My early review is the key is understanding the risk and lot sizes based on your account balance. You need to give QQX room to trade its strategy and allow multiple trade baskets to be managed. You're better to lower your risk than increase it until you understand how it trades.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
75563
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.07.28 09:23
Thank you for sharing your experience with Quantum Queen X! It's great to see you're making good use of the configurable features and that the overall setup process has been a smooth experience. I'm also pleased that the support has met your expectations. I also want to recognise the advice you shared with other users. Starting conservatively and becoming familiar with the EA before increasing exposure is a sensible approach that can make a real difference over the long term.
Liqiang Liu
156
Liqiang Liu 2026.07.26 14:05 
 

I initially had some issues with the settings, but the developer was very helpful and patiently configured the EA for me, removing the aggressive strategy as I requested. The EA works well and the support is excellent. Highly recommended.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
75563
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.07.28 09:20
Thank you for your review! I'm glad I was able to help you configure the EA the way you wanted. I always do my best to make sure every user is comfortable with their setup and has everything running as intended. I'm grateful for your recommendation, and I wish you continued success with Quantum Queen X!
DanielCarter1990
47
DanielCarter1990 2026.07.25 18:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
75563
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.07.28 09:19
Thank you for your trust and support over the past two years, Daniel! Having long-term users like you is the greatest confirmation that all the work behind Quantum Queen is worthwhile. Purchasing Quantum Queen X for a new set of activations at the discounted price is definitely a smart approach, especially when you've been getting so much value from the previous version. Achieving over 2000% growth across two years is an outstanding result, and I'm genuinely happy to hear that. It's even more rewarding to know the EA has not only met your expectations but exceeded them, as that's exactly what I strive for when developing and refining my products. I'm also glad you've had a positive experience with the support. Being available for users and continuously improving my EAs has always been a top priority. I wish you continued success with Quantum Queen X, and I truly appreciate your continued confidence in my work.
nettaned kongtabtim
54
nettaned kongtabtim 2026.07.24 16:09 
 

I have been running Quantum Queen X on a live account since July 14, initialized with a $3,000 capital base. Operating under the 'Medium' Automatic Risk Level, the system has yielded approximately $80 in net profit over the past 10 days. During this period, the maximum drawdown recorded was roughly 15%. This drawdown aligns with the expectations of the selected risk parameters. Furthermore, the developer is highly professional, consistently delivering software updates and responsive technical support. I am highly satisfied with this steady growth and look forward to monitoring its performance in the coming months. Highly recommended.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
75563
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.07.28 09:13
Congratulations on the strong start with Quantum Queen X, and thank you sharing your live trading experience with the community. It's great to know you're satisfied not only with the EA's performance but also with the ongoing updates and technical support. I put a lot of focus into continuously improving my products and being available whenever users need assistance. Reviews based on real trading are always valuable for other traders, so I'm grateful you took the time to post yours. Wishing you continued success, and I truly appreciate your recommendation!
Clemens Fricke
409
Clemens Fricke 2026.07.24 13:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
75563
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.07.28 09:07
Thank you for your review, Clemens! The custom strategy mode is one of the features I'm most proud of because it came directly from listening to the community. I always take user feedback seriously, and whenever an idea can genuinely improve the EA without compromising its core logic, I do my best to implement it. I'm also glad you pointed out the importance of proper risk and money management. No trading system can compensate for unrealistic risk, so using sensible settings is essential for achieving consistent long-term results. It's great to know you've had a positive experience with both the EA and the support. Your recommendation means a lot, and I'll continue working hard to make Quantum Queen X even better with future updates.
TradeSmart13
356
TradeSmart13 2026.07.24 09:03 
 

I have been extremely pleased with Quantum Queen X. The initial results have been excellent, with profitable trading grids and strong overall account performance. The EA manages positions effectively and has handled the gold market with impressive consistency. QQX is easy to use, runs smoothly and offers excellent customisation options, providing a high level of control over the trading setup. The guidance is clear, and the support is responsive and professional. I will continue posting my results in the EA comments section to help other traders gain a clear and realistic understanding of its performance. Quantum Queen X has exceeded my expectations, and I strongly recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable, high-performing and customisable EA.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
75563
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.07.28 09:02
Thank you for sharing your experience! It's great to hear that Quantum Queen X has not only met your expectations but exceeded them. Consistent performance across changing market conditions has always been one of my main objectives, so it's rewarding to know that's been your experience. I'm also pleased that the support and the available configuration options have added to the overall experience. Your decision to keep sharing your trading results in the comments is genuinely appreciated. It gives other traders valuable real-world insight and helps them evaluate the EA based on long-term performance rather than short-term results. Wishing you continued success, and thank you for recommending Quantum Queen X to others!
tunglam13
66
tunglam13 2026.07.24 06:00 
 

excellent EA! Quantum Quen X is stable, easy to use ,and offers many useful settings for different risk levels. the developer provides great support and regular updates. i'm very satisfied with this product and highly recommend it

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
75563
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2026.07.28 08:55
Thank you for your feedback! I'm delighted to hear that you've had such a positive experience with Quantum Queen X. A lot of work goes into ensuring the EA remains reliable while keeping the setup process as straightforward as possible, so it's great to know that's been reflected in your experience. Your recommendation truly means a lot, and I wish you continued success in your trading journey.
12
Reply to review