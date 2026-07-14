Quantum Queen X MT5
- Experts
-
Bogdan Ion Puscasu🔷 VIP Trading Conditions for Our Clients
- Version: 4.4
- Updated: 31 July 2026
- Activations: 10
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves.
Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen.
Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable.
Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across different market conditions.The default preset has also been enhanced, now combining 9 carefully selected strategies instead of 7, providing broader market coverage and more trading opportunities while preserving the disciplined trading philosophy that made Quantum Queen X the most successful GOLD Expert Advisors on MQL5.
Discounted price . The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1999
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Quantum Queen X MQL5 public channel: CLICK HERE
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Why Traders Choose Quantum Queen X
Quantum Queen X takes everything that made Quantum Queen successful and expands it with greater flexibility, smarter customization, and increased trading opportunities.
Key features include:
- Custom Mode allowing traders to enable or disable individual strategies
- 12 optimized built-in strategies working together to adapt intelligently to changing market conditions.
- 4 different sets to choose from, each customised for 4 different brokers (VT Markets/IC Markets RAW - Medium Risk, VT Markets/IC Markets RAW - Low Risk, Roboforex ECN, Fusion Zero)
- More trading sessions, allowing the EA to identify profitable opportunities throughout a larger portion of the trading day.
- More trading opportunities, increasing market participation without sacrificing quality.
- Higher profit potential, driven by an expanded and optimized strategy engine.
- An elite trend-following grid system that builds positions intelligently, following structured market momentum rather than random price movement.
- More than 15 years of trading expertise transformed into algorithmic logic, combining professional experience with the discipline and consistency of automation.
That disciplined approach remains the foundation of every decision Quantum Queen X makes.
How Quantum Queen X Works
Quantum Queen X has been designed to integrate seamlessly into any trader's workflow, whether you're a beginner or an experienced professional.
Simply attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart, choose your preferred risk level, select the recommended preset—or build your own using the new Custom Mode—and let Quantum Queen X handle the rest.
Features include:
- Plug & Play installation.
- Fully optimized default configuration.
- Customizable strategy selection.
- Multi-timeframe compatibility.
- Continuous 24/5 market analysis.
- Intelligent execution based exclusively on high-probability market conditions.
Minimum Requirements & Recommendations
- Recommended brokers: VT MARKETS / TMGM or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type
- 2 decimal price quota for GOLD. Quantum Queen X is not compatible with brokers which offer a 3 decimal price quota for GOLD
- Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
- Recommended initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
- Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
- Account type: Hedging.
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).
Welcome to Quantum Queen X.
DISCLAIMER
Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Quantum Queen X focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities rather than executing trades continuously. Trading activity naturally varies according to market conditions. Some days may produce multiple trades, while others may produce none.
Capital preservation remains one of the core principles of the system. Traders are encouraged to use responsible risk management, test the EA on a demo account before trading live, and trade only with capital they can afford to risk.
I’ve been running Quantum Queen on XAUUSD for about two weeks now, so it’s still early, but I wanted to share my initial experience. The EA is not a high-frequency trader. Some days it doesn’t place any trades at all, which may surprise users expecting daily activity. However, when it does trade, the results have been encouraging overall. I’ve seen a number of solid winning trades, although there have also been losing trades along the way. So far, the net performance has been positive. One thing I haven’t figured out yet is the exact logic or rationale behind the entries. The strategy isn’t immediately obvious, but for me, the outcome is ultimately what matters most. It’s still too early for me to comment on the EA’s risk management. Two weeks simply isn’t long enough to judge how it performs across different market conditions or during more challenging periods. Overall, my first impression is positive. I’ll continue running it and will update my review once I have more trading history and a better understanding of its long-term performance. Good direct interaction with the development team.