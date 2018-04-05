Buda MT5

Buda The Enlightened One is a strategy designed to trade without worries for all those who want something stable and determined. where they can place their investment X size without risk concerns, each entry will previously have a strong analysis consulting secret patterns and indicators designed by me, it has an AI system, where it will learn and consult all the ranges that we have taught it and adjust the risk if required where stop loss is versatile

Start the EA on a chart. It has a special function where you can create your configuration and save it, then reload the same symbol window and indicate which pairs you want to work on and it will automatically open all the windows and configure itself

You can start the advisor Buda on a chart of any symbol M1/M5/M15. Regardless of your current chart, the advisor analyzes data currency technical analysis ,Spread ,Slipage ,News , ETC

The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies

Properties some of its characteristics

  • Takeprofit completely dynamic, both for the single and the recoveries ,smart take profit , hiden take profit , etc
  • Stoploss  completely dynamic, both for the single and the recoveries ,smart take profit , hiden take profit , etc
  • AI-Smart Global, a complete analysis to make the risk in an easy and intelligent way, where there will be several options to have an average profit according to the risk
  • News analysis and filter, with a system to place protections before and after the news
  • Filter of hours and days, to make a better control of what day to work and what hours
  • Close positive trades in filter, this helps news filters, if there are positions gaining during this news period 
    and many other options, download and try
  • Pause trade if you lose, that is if you hit SL, wait X time for the market to stabilize
  • Max Slipage and Spread
  • Auto GMT
  • ETC



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Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1200 . [  Live Signal +14 Months  ] [  Live Signal +7 Months  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , built on a breakout strategy . Breakouts on Gold offer some of the best entry opportunities: key levels are broken almost every day. The problem is that far from every one of them follows through. This is exactly the problem Aero solves: it is an advanced system for iden
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Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
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Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
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Experts
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