The Enlightened One is a strategy designed to trade without worries for all those who want something stable and determined. where they can place their investment X size without risk concerns, each entry will previously have a strong analysis consulting secret patterns and indicators designed by me, it has an AI system, where it will learn and consult all the ranges that we have taught it and adjust the risk if required where stop loss is versatile

Start the EA on a chart. It has a special function where you can create your configuration and save it, then reload the same symbol window and indicate which pairs you want to work on and it will automatically open all the windows and configure itself

You can start the advisor Buda on a chart of any symbol M1/M5/M15. Regardless of your current chart, the advisor analyzes data currency technical analysis ,Spread ,Slipage ,News , ETC

The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies

Properties some of its characteristics

Takeprofit completely dynamic, both for the single and the recoveries ,smart take profit , hiden take profit , etc

Stoploss completely dynamic, both for the single and the recoveries ,smart take profit , hiden take profit , etc

AI-Smart Global, a complete analysis to make the risk in an easy and intelligent way, where there will be several options to have an average profit according to the risk

News analysis and filter, with a system to place protections before and after the news

Filter of hours and days, to make a better control of what day to work and what hours

Close positive trades in filter, this helps news filters, if there are positions gaining during this news period

and many other options, download and try

and many other options, download and try Pause trade if you lose, that is if you hit SL, wait X time for the market to stabilize

Max Slipage and Spread

Auto GMT

ETC







