SingleCore AI Expert

🔥 SINGLECORE AI - THE NEXT GENERATION TREND SURFER 🤖📉📈

Welcome to SingleCore AI, a fully automated trading system powered by an embedded Deep Learning ONNX Model. This is not just another indicator-based EA. SingleCore AI processes 15 market features in real-time to predict the highest probability trend direction before it happens.

🎯 CORE TRADING STRATEGY:

SingleCore AI operates as a Dynamic Trend-Following System. Here is how it beats the market:

  • Regime Filter: It only trades when a clear trend is detected (using ADX and Bollinger Bands breakouts). It ignores flat, sideway markets.
  • AI Prediction (ONNX): The neural network analyzes volatility, moving average distances (SMA50, SMA200), ATR ratios, and momentum lags to output a precise Buy/Sell/Hold probability.
  • Smart Trailing & Scale-Out: Once a trade is in profit, the EA immediately moves the Stop Loss to Breakeven and can automatically scale out (close 50% volume) to secure initial profits. It then activates a step-by-step Trailing Stop to ride the massive trends.
  • Advanced Capital Protection: The system features a built-in "Time Filter" that automatically closes all positive positions before the dangerous Asian rollover or Friday weekend gaps.

🛡️ TRANSPARENT RISK & DRAWDOWN MANAGEMENT:

You might notice a 39.66% Maximum Equity Drawdown in our provided backtest (growing $1,000 to over $31,500). Why is this actually a MASSIVE selling point?

  • Uncensored Potential: This test was deliberately run with an aggressive compounding setup to demonstrate the absolute maximum mathematical potential of the AI. Achieving a 3,100% Return on Investment (ROI) while keeping the drawdown under 40% proves the core logic is incredibly robust.
  • Prop Firm Ready (Fully Customizable): We don't hide reality with fake, "flat-line" drawdown tests. If you are trading for a Funded Account (FTMO, MFF, etc.) and strictly need your drawdown under 5% or 10%, you simply reduce the initial volume multiplier by 4x. The AI's win rate remains exactly the same, but your risk is drastically minimized to pass any Prop Firm challenge.
  • No Grid, No Martingale Death: Unlike toxic grid bots where the Equity curve crashes far below the Balance line, SingleCore AI's Equity curve tightly hugs the Balance. When it loses, it cuts losses fast. When it wins, it trails the trend!

⚙️ KEY FEATURES:

  • 100% Embedded AI: The neural network (brain_v3_trend.onnx) is natively embedded into the EA. No complicated DLLs or external files required. Plug and play!
  • Dynamic Breakeven & Partial Close: Locks in profit early and rides the trend risk-free.
  • Weekend & Night Gap Protection: Keeps your account safe from high-spread hours.
  • No Grid / No Hedging: Follows strict FIFO compliance. Perfect for Prop Firms!

📊 RECOMMENDED SETUP:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute chart).
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 - $500 (Depending on your lot size setup).
  • Account Type: Raw Spread / ECN with low latency.

🚀 HOW TO INSTALL:

Simply attach the EA to an M5 chart. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled. The AI model is already inside the bot, so no extra setup is needed. Set your preferred Risk (Fixed Lot or dynamic array) in the inputs and let the AI do the heavy lifting.

⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading involves risks. Please test the EA on a Demo account or perform backtesting before running it on a Live account. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please note: EA cannot be installed directly on the MT5 mobile app. You must install it on a Windows PC or VPS to run automatically. You can monitor the trades from your mobile phone.

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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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