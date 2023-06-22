Account Dashboard Statistics MT5

you can see my other free products here Mql5 After downloading and activating it in your account, you must attach it to any symbol for example EURUSD H1, then from this moment the tool will start to monitor your statistics,

the panel is completely advanced, you can hide it and move it where you like



daily period of time (daily gains and losses renewing day by day)

weekly period of time ( weekly gains and losses renewing weekly )

gains and losses renewing ) monthly period of time (monthly gains and losses renewing monthly)

yearly period of time (yearly gains and losses renewing yearly)



maximum drawdown (control every second monitoring the maximum risk reached based on your balance)

For example, if your balance is 1000 usd and the drawdrown marks 10%, it means that your account at some point reached the total risk of 100 usd

the main characteristics are the following based on your account operations

Account Dashboard StatisticsIt is a tool that will help you have a focused view in order to know the, so you can keep track of it, it also brings aanalysis to know the risk obtained as well



































