Willain72ATM

This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd.

Parameter description:

Clots: initial single quantity;

NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night.

Except for Clots, it is recommended to use the default values for other parameters.





real sign:

https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2277632

