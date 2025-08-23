Willain72ATM

This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd.
Parameter description:
Clots: initial single quantity;
NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night.
Except for Clots, it is recommended to use the default values for other parameters.


real sign:

https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2277632

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Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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He Ping Qing
Indicators
1. Going offline means that the market is in a wait-and-see state. In this situation, it is common to choose to wait and see rather than taking immediate action to wait for more market information or trend confirmation in order to make wiser decisions. 2.When there is a trend of going up and down, the market shows a bullish signal. At this point, investors may consider entering the market in hopes of future price increases and profits. 3.When the market situation is online, it will once again t
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