Willain72ATM
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 23 August 2025
- Activations: 5
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd.
Parameter description:
Clots: initial single quantity;
NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night.
Except for Clots, it is recommended to use the default values for other parameters.
real sign: