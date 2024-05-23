Hypnos MT5

Hello traders, Hypnos is a sophisticated scalper designed for the semi-night market, after a deep analysis prior to its internal functions, it manages to detect unique opportunities, cared for by a system with price control and news control.

It should be noted that the analysis is strongly optimized to handle night trading at its best for slippage and spreads.

4 important factors

Low Liquidity: During market closure, liquidity usually decreases significantly. Fewer participants in the market mean there are fewer buy and sell orders available. Liquidity providers (brokers and market makers) increase spreads to protect against unexpected volatility and the risk of not being able to execute orders quickly.

Increased Risk: With less activity in the market, price movements may be more volatile and less predictable. Liquidity providers widen the spread to compensate for the additional risk associated with low liquidity.

Volatility

News Release: Sometimes important economic news or geopolitical events are announced outside of market hours. This can cause significant price movements when the market reopens, justifying wider dissemination during the closing.

Reaction to Events: If a significant event occurs while the market is closed, opening prices may differ considerably from the last closing price, known as a "gap." Wider spreads help brokers manage this risk.

It should be noted that my strategy development is designed by me over the years as a professional trader, adding the self-adaptation of the AI to optimize performance and make it even better.

It should be highly noted that this is a Real Scalper where the profits will be real, controlled with a take profit and a stop loss

this way your money will be protected

You do not need to have experience in trading, my tool is designed for beginners and experts, it is installed in 2 simple clicks since it will do the job like a professional trader

After purchasing my product, ask me to get the best configuration, you can also see my other products here MQL5

This EA is mainly focused on people who want an alternative and work 24/5 since the "Forex Market" works every day of the year, this is a very difficult market so let the Hypnos take care of it.





It is important to do the backtesting correctly to use the "Every Tick" method since the EA is implemented for each Tick Data at runtime





Some of the main characteristics that can be highlighted I will present them here as a list



Real Signals

high quality and elegant design performance



candlestick and chart color manipulation for clean AI reading



information panel on how the work of the strategy is going



floating virtual environments where profits and losses will be shown in the graph in a very clear way



risk control to invest



account protection, example maximum drawdown with time, maximum spread with time, etc.



big news control and vice versa



Auto GMT adaptive control



Great control of days and hours of operation



Rigorous adaptation for any broker, this must be adapted in stages by the user to understand their slippage



News api control



Extra risk reduction factor



Data Info requiered Symbol Forex Market Speed Connection <100 ms Spread <50 Spread Type Account ECN,RAW,PRO (Low Spread) Time Frame M5















