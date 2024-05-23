Hypnos MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 23 May 2024
- Activations: 5
Hello traders, Hypnos is a sophisticated scalper designed for the semi-night market, after a deep analysis prior to its internal functions, it manages to detect unique opportunities, cared for by a system with price control and news control.
It should be noted that the analysis is strongly optimized to handle night trading at its best for slippage and spreads.
4 important factors
Low Liquidity: During market closure, liquidity usually decreases significantly. Fewer participants in the market mean there are fewer buy and sell orders available. Liquidity providers (brokers and market makers) increase spreads to protect against unexpected volatility and the risk of not being able to execute orders quickly.
Increased Risk: With less activity in the market, price movements may be more volatile and less predictable. Liquidity providers widen the spread to compensate for the additional risk associated with low liquidity.
Volatility
News Release: Sometimes important economic news or geopolitical events are announced outside of market hours. This can cause significant price movements when the market reopens, justifying wider dissemination during the closing.
Reaction to Events: If a significant event occurs while the market is closed, opening prices may differ considerably from the last closing price, known as a "gap." Wider spreads help brokers manage this risk.
It should be noted that my strategy development is designed by me over the years as a professional trader, adding the self-adaptation of the AI to optimize performance and make it even better.
It should be highly noted that this is a Real Scalper where the profits will be real, controlled with a take profit and a stop loss
this way your money will be protected
You do not need to have experience in trading, my tool is designed for beginners and experts, it is installed in 2 simple clicks since it will do the job like a professional trader
This EA is mainly focused on people who want an alternative and work 24/5 since the "Forex Market" works every day of the year, this is a very difficult market so let the Hypnos take care of it.
It is important to do the backtesting correctly to use the "Every Tick" method since the EA is implemented for each Tick Data at runtime
Some of the main characteristics that can be highlighted I will present them here as a list
Real Signals
- high quality and elegant design performance
- candlestick and chart color manipulation for clean AI reading
- information panel on how the work of the strategy is going
- floating virtual environments where profits and losses will be shown in the graph in a very clear way
- risk control to invest
- account protection, example maximum drawdown with time, maximum spread with time, etc.
- big news control and vice versa
- Auto GMT adaptive control
- Great control of days and hours of operation
- Rigorous adaptation for any broker, this must be adapted in stages by the user to understand their slippage
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News api control
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Extra risk reduction factor
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Data Info requiered Symbol Forex Market Speed Connection <100 ms Spread <50 Spread Type Account ECN,RAW,PRO (Low Spread) Time Frame M5