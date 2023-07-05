Check Laverage and Spread

Great utility tool where you can monitor in real time the Laverage of your account and the spread of the symbol
This will know how to accurately identify the data, to be able to know, for example, if you have a Prop Firm account, to know the correct Laverage and if the spread is manipulated, etc. to make a precise lotage

  • Combination of leverage and spread indicator.
  • Tools for automating checking the leverage and spread on your trading account.
  • Working in All broker forex stock.
  • Useful to monitor, if broker forex changing leverage, and spread during the economic news announcements.
  • Real-time spread checking of the current symbol.
  • Real-time leverage checking of trading account.
  • Easy to understand design with fast refresh
  • ETC
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Account Dashboard Statistics MT5
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Experts
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Cleopatra EA MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present to you the "Cleopatra" Cleopatra a beautiful and intelligent design, with a recovery form that constantly adapts where its power is versatility . Its main strategy is to read the market in its elasticity, we can analyze the entry range in different ways. This can be very dynamic at different TF and different ranges, with handling queries on market news. Cleopatra has great power to adapt to market recovery , its patterns are not fixed , we also have different types of p
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Experts
Hello Traders! I present to you the " Versatile   Strategy of Lord Arles , Arles is designed to be   very aggressive or versatile   at the right time. Arles is the god of my favorite saga and he has everything to be the most dynamic on the market,   how can Arles survive being so aggressive ? My strategy is very complex in itself, it is designed to review how the market is going and consult news, events, movements, tick patterns, and more things internally that will not be revealed, Arles can
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Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
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Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
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Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
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Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
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Experts
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Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
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Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
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Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
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Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , Seth the Protector God of the god RA , challenging the   divinity of gold   a complete   algorithm structured by A I and   nodes   analyzing gold patterns an innovative strategy based on   gold movements , powered by   artificial intelligence   and   machine learning   In a market as volatile as gold, it is essential to have solid and adaptive strategies to maximize the retu
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Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present to you the " Train to Yuma "   strategy, a solid and very stable Trend Medium Term Strategy. The train to Yuma is the old Legano West Train, where he traveled long stretches and had to endure various missions to get by. This algorithm is designed for the medium term, to monitor trends with time filter settings to choose the   best symbols to enter. It has everything you need to monitor the   entire market, from trend filters, rsi filters, channel periods, and more signa
Anuk MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the old god my "ANUK" strategy, it is an intelligent strategy with 3 types of built-in strategies (you can choose this within its options) it is designed to enter the trade where it detects a strong trend or a market break, it has a built-in algorithm to recover positions and exit quickly, it can be configured to work in some sessions as the trader prefers, it also has a large news detection system, so as not to enter those moments where the market can be very volatile
Horus AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders The New Generation Api Scalper is here Horus AI ,   I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous  Strategies , adapting it to the  Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the  artificial intelligence  of  machine learning , that is, the  AI  will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innova
Mystical AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed   Mystical AI   with real results rigorously,   impeccable for his wisdom and intelligence  , tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , adapting it to the   Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the   artificial intelligence   of   machine learning , that is, the   AI   will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of
Crypto AI Pro
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies AI , Crypto AI Pro   is based on carrying out purchase and sale operations of financial assets in very short periods of time, seeking to obtain profits from small   fluctuations   in   prices . When applied to   Bitcoin , a   scalper uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze large amounts of cryptocurrency market data and make fast and accurate tr
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Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies AI , Mr Bitcoin AI   is based on carrying out purchase and sale operations of financial assets in very short periods of time, seeking to obtain profits from small   fluctuations   in   prices . When applied to   Bitcoin , a   scalper uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze large amounts of cryptocurrency market data and make fast and accurate tr
Adam Smith AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Adam Smith AI - A Revolution in Automated Trading After years of exhaustive study of financial markets and classical economic theory, we present an innovative solution that merges the fundamental principles of the father of modern economics with the most advanced technology in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The invisible hand of the market is now powered by advanced neural networks that analyze trading patterns, market behaviors, and price structures in real time. Our system has b
Eye of Gold AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
The  Eye of Gold AI  new  AI technology implemented for the stock price   price acction on new era  for the new gold trade, is so efficient that it can  analyze  the  market  ranges by doing a  machine learning  of the key movements to enter the market, destructuring the  slippages  for an intensive analysis, no hedge, no martin, a  scalper  with highly  sophisticated new technology . Revolutionize Your Gold Trading with Advanced AI: Quantum Pattern Recognition System through our Advanced Scann
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