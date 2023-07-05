Check Laverage and Spread
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Great utility tool where you can monitor in real time the Laverage of your account and the spread of the symbol
This will know how to accurately identify the data, to be able to know, for example, if you have a Prop Firm account, to know the correct Laverage and if the spread is manipulated, etc. to make a precise lotage
- Combination of leverage and spread indicator.
- Tools for automating checking the leverage and spread on your trading account.
- Working in All broker forex stock.
- Useful to monitor, if broker forex changing leverage, and spread during the economic news announcements.
- Real-time spread checking of the current symbol.
- Real-time leverage checking of trading account.
- Easy to understand design with fast refresh
- ETC
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