Train to Yuma MT5

I present to you the "Train to Yuma" strategy, a solid and very stable Trend Medium Term Strategy.

The train to Yuma is the old Legano West Train, where he traveled long stretches and had to endure various missions to get by. This algorithm is designed for the medium term, to monitor trends with time filter settings to choose the best symbols to enter.

It has everything you need to monitor the entire market, from trend filters, rsi filters, channel periods, and more signals internals.

It has security of several strong types such as hidden, tracking, and general DD, etc.

It is a matter of placing it on your preferred symbols and letting the profit be every day, adjusting the desired risk.

With the hidden Nodes x RSI technology, you will monitor all the desired symbols and know which one will be the most optimal to enter while the others stabilize



My algorithm is not sensitive to slippage or spread