Train to Yuma MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
My algorithm is not sensitive to slippage or spread
this is one chart setup, you must place the symbols to work and let the market be analyzed in a super efficient and intelligent way 🧙
My Strategy EA has a live history 💹
Live performance Here 🥇
if you want the preset of my signal, ask me privately only my clients
It is recommended to use with the recommended pairs! (IMPORTANT NOTICE ❗ after purchase, ask me privately for my settings, and I'll help you understand how it works so it works perfectly on your account 📚, you just have to set everything up once and let it work 24/7 Train to Yuma se will take care of everything), you can try other symbols on demo accounts and experience their settings 🏞
You can work with a minimum balance of up to 800 usd, but the recommended amount is 2000 and up, between the largest account. better work more profit less risk / ECN o Zero Spread, Fast VPS 10ms(low margin of 1:500 or more recommended, fast CPU (4 cores 2gb, 20gb space) fast internet connection with your broker) ✔
Some outstanding features:
- Schedule Control
- Select All Setup for you Strategy
- Equity risk control
- One Chart Setup
- Session Control Hours
- Best entry for Trend and RSI control Filters
- Hiden System Security, Etc Etc
- Etc