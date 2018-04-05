Train to Yuma MT5

Hello Traders!

I present to you the "Train to Yuma" strategy, a solid and very stable Trend Medium Term Strategy.
The train to Yuma is the old Legano West Train, where he traveled long stretches and had to endure various missions to get by. This algorithm is designed for the medium term, to monitor trends with time filter settings to choose the best symbols to enter.
It has everything you need to monitor the entire market, from trend filters, rsi filters, channel periods, and more signals internals.
It has security of several strong types such as hidden, tracking, and general DD, etc.
It is a matter of placing it on your preferred symbols and letting the profit be every day, adjusting the desired risk.
With the hidden Nodes x RSI technology, you will monitor all the desired symbols and know which one will be the most optimal to enter while the others stabilize

My algorithm is not sensitive to slippage or spread

My strategy is optimized for "All Market M15/M30 (Best)"With the technology to analyze all the market forecasts, in 1 single chart you will monitor the different trends
It should be noted that Train to Yuma a very important system to control what happens in the market. .☯
this is one chart setup, you must place the symbols to work and let the market be analyzed in a super efficient and intelligent way 🧙

My Strategy EA has a live history 💹

Live performance  Here 🥇
if you want the preset of my signal, ask me privately only my clients

It is recommended to use with the recommended pairs! (IMPORTANT NOTICE ❗ after purchase, ask me privately for my settings, and I'll help you understand how it works so it works perfectly on your account 📚, you just have to set everything up once and let it work 24/7 Train to Yuma se will take care of everything), you can try other symbols on demo accounts and experience their settings 🏞


You can work with a minimum balance of up to 800 usd, but the recommended amount is 2000 and up, between the largest account. better work more profit less risk / ECN o Zero Spread, Fast VPS 10ms(low margin of 1:500 or more recommended, fast CPU (4 cores 2gb, 20gb space) fast internet connection with your broker) 

Some outstanding features:

    • Schedule Control
      • Select All Setup for you Strategy
        • Equity risk control
          • One Chart Setup
            • Session Control Hours
              • Best entry for Trend and RSI control Filters
                • Hiden System Security, Etc Etc
                • Etc



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