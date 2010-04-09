Quantum AI Bot MT5

Quantum AI Scalper

Why Quantum AI Scalper?
The financial markets move at the speed of light—Quantum AI Scalper is your edge. Built with cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, this MetaTrader 5 indicator scans trends in real-time, executes precision scalping signals, and adapts to market shifts faster than humanly possible. Whether you’re chasing pips on USDJPY or riding volatile breakouts, Quantum AI turns complexity into opportunity.

🚀 Key Features:

  • AI-Powered Trend Analysis: Detects emerging trends and reversals with very good accuracy, even in choppy markets.

  • Customizable Entry/Exit Rules: Tailor stop-loss, take-profit, and risk parameters to match your strategy.

  • Zero Delay Signals: Trade execution so fast, you’ll capitalize on micro-movements others miss.

  • Smart Risk Management: Auto-adjusts lot sizes and hedges positions to protect your capital.

  • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Scalp the 1-minute chart or swing trade the 1-hour—seamlessly.


💡 Works Best with trendy pairs such as USDJPY: use default settings, custom lot size and pay attention to weekdays when to open positions.


Technical Requirements:
  • Trading Pair: Best works on USDJPY
  • Main Timeframe: 1Min - 5Min
  • Supporting Timeframes: M15 and H4 for trend confirmation
  • Recommended Starting Balance: $1,000 - $5,000
  • Suggested Leverage: at least 1:50
  • Base Risk Per Trade: Adjustable up 10 lot size

More from author
Advanced Sessions Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Indicators
MT5 Session Indicator: Track Global Market Hours with Precision Boost your trading strategy with this FREE Session Indicator for MetaTrader 5 , designed to help you effortlessly identify active trading sessions across global markets. Perfect for forex, stocks, and commodities traders, this tool highlights key market hours (Asian, European, North American, and overlaps) directly on your chart, ensuring you never miss high-liquidity periods. Key Features: Visual Session Overlays : Clear color-c
FREE
Aladin AI Bot MT5
Albertas Guscius
Experts
Aladin AI Bot MT5: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the power of artificial intelligence in trading with Aladin AI Bot MT5 , the next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Aladin AI Bot MT5 is your key to smarter, faster, and more efficient trading decisions. What Makes Aladin AI Bot MT5 Special? Intelligent Trend Analysis : Aladin AI Bot MT5 uses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends d
Advanced SuperTrend Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Indicators
SuperTrend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Ride Trends Like a Pro — Never Miss a Move Again Description: The SuperTrend Indicator is your ultimate companion for mastering trend-following strategies. Designed to cut through market noise, this powerful tool combines the precision of Average True Range (ATR) with adaptive trailing stops to pinpoint trend reversals, confirm breakouts, and keep you on the right side of the market. Whether you’re trading forex, stocks, crypto, or commodities, the SuperTr
FREE
Highs and Lows Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Indicators
Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Decode Market DNA — Trade with Institutional Precision Description: The Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator is your secret weapon to map the market’s hidden roadmap. Designed for traders who think in terms of price action and market structure, this tool automatically identifies critical swing highs and swing lows, transforming chaotic charts into a clear blueprint of support/resistance zones, breakout opportunities, and trend rev
