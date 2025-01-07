Mr Bitcoin AI
- Experts
- Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 11 January 2025
- Activations: 5
Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous Strategies AI,
2 of the main things is that I design the extractFeatures and trainModel functions, this will be in charge of designing the candle, destructuring Slippage it and learning how it moves to adapt Spread and Volatility.
It is very important to have a good broker who is reliable and does not manipulate their positions, since artificial intelligence collects the data and restructures it to take positions correctly based on slippage and spread. On the other hand, machine learning will decide the best opportunities based on the analysis. collected
It should be noted that my strategy development is designed by me over the years as a professional trader, adding the self-adaptation of the AI to optimize performance and make it even better.
It should be highly noted that this is a Real Scalper where the profits will be real, controlled with a take profit and a stop loss
this way your money will be protected
You do not need to have experience in trading, my tool is designed for beginners and experts, it is installed in 2 simple clicks since it will do the job like a professional trader
This AI is mainly focused on people who want an alternative and work 24/5 since the "CRYPTO" "BTCUSD" works every day of the year, this is a very difficult market so let the AI take care of it.
It is important to do the backtesting may differ in real time, since it needs to auto build the nodes in real account time
- high quality and elegant design performance
- candlestick and chart color manipulation for clean AI reading
- information panel on how the work of the strategy is going
- floating virtual environments where profits and losses will be shown in the graph in a very clear way
- risk control to invest
- account protection, example maximum drawdown with time, maximum spread with time, etc.
- big news control and vice versa
- AI adaptive control machine learning
- Great control of days and hours of operation
- Rigorous adaptation for any broker, this must be adapted in stages by the user to understand their slippage
-
News api control
-
Data Info requiered Symbol BTCUSD Speed Connection <40.0 ms Spread <3700.0 Spread Type Account ECN,RAW,PRO (Low Spread) Time Frame 5 Minutes
To start, the author provides great support. Tested the EA extensively (use open prices only for testing), and you need to use a compatible broker. After several days of testing, I placed it on a live account scalping over the weekend. The results were very impressive. It successfully scalps BTC during the weekend on a live account. This EA is very impressive and is highly recommended due to support and its initial performance on a live account.