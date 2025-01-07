Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous Strategies AI,

Mr Bitcoin AI is based on carrying out purchase and sale operations of financial assets in very short periods of time, seeking to obtain profits from small fluctuations in prices. When applied to Bitcoin, a scalper uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze large amounts of cryptocurrency market data and make fast and accurate trading decisions.





Mr Bitcoin AI engineering never before built, where artificial intelligence will be constantly restructured by learning from the cryptocurrency market "BITCOIN", It is different from what is known, because it works during non-operational hours and days, where we can enter in a different and aggressive way.





In summary, Crypto Scalper AI with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning is capable of carrying out purchase and sale operations in an automated and efficient manner, seeking to capitalize on Bitcoin price fluctuations to obtain profits quickly and consistently.





2 of the main things is that I design the extractFeatures and trainModel functions, this will be in charge of designing the candle, destructuring Slippage it and learning how it moves to adapt Spread and Volatility.



It is very important to have a good broker who is reliable and does not manipulate their positions, since artificial intelligence collects the data and restructures it to take positions correctly based on slippage and spread. On the other hand, machine learning will decide the best opportunities based on the analysis. collected

It should be noted that my strategy development is designed by me over the years as a professional trader, adding the self-adaptation of the AI to optimize performance and make it even better.

It should be highly noted that this is a Real Scalper where the profits will be real, controlled with a take profit and a stop loss

this way your money will be protected



You do not need to have experience in trading, my tool is designed for beginners and experts, it is installed in 2 simple clicks since it will do the job like a professional trader

This AI is mainly focused on people who want an alternative and work 24/5 since the "CRYPTO" "BTCUSD" works every day of the year, this is a very difficult market so let the AI take care of it.





It is important to do the backtesting may differ in real time, since it needs to auto build the nodes in real account time



Real Signals

high quality and elegant design performance



candlestick and chart color manipulation for clean AI reading



information panel on how the work of the strategy is going



floating virtual environments where profits and losses will be shown in the graph in a very clear way



risk control to invest



account protection, example maximum drawdown with time, maximum spread with time, etc.



big news control and vice versa



AI adaptive control machine learning



Great control of days and hours of operation



Rigorous adaptation for any broker, this must be adapted in stages by the user to understand their slippage



News api control



Data Info requiered Symbol BTCUSD Speed Connection <40.0 ms Spread <3700.0 Spread Type Account ECN,RAW,PRO (Low Spread) Time Frame 5 Minutes











