Check Laverage and Spread MT5

5
Great utility tool where you can monitor in real time the Laverage of your account and the spread of the symbol
This will know how to accurately identify the data, to be able to know, for example, if you have a Prop Firm account, to know the correct Laverage and if the spread is manipulated, etc. to make a precise lotage

  • Combination of leverage and spread indicator.
  • Tools for automating checking the leverage and spread on your trading account.
  • Working in All broker forex stock.
  • Useful to monitor, if broker forex changing leverage, and spread during the economic news announcements.
  • Real-time spread checking of the current symbol.
  • Real-time leverage checking of trading account.
  • Easy to understand design with fast refresh
  • ETC
My Other Tools Free HERE



Reviews 4
Abdul Rakib Rauff Kadiwala
148
Abdul Rakib Rauff Kadiwala 2024.07.23 07:37 
 

Wonderful. Does exactly what it needs to.

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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Account Dashboard Statistics MT4
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Account Dashboard Statistics It is a tool that will help you have a focused view in order to know the   profits and losses of your account , so you can keep track of it, it also brings a   drawdown   analysis to know the risk obtained as well After downloading and activating it in your account, you must attach it to any symbol for example EURUSD H1, then from this moment the tool will start to monitor your statistics, you can see my other free products here Mql5 the panel is completely advance
FREE
Clock GMT Live
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Indicators
Clock GMT Live has everything you need to know more about our broker, many times you will have wondered what gmt I am on or what gmt my broker is working on, well with this tool you will be able to know in real time both the GMT time offset of the broker and of your local time, you will also constantly know the ping of the broker Just by placing it at a time of day you can get the information The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique str
FREE
Account Dashboard Statistics MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Indicators
Account Dashboard Statistics It is a tool that will help you have a focused view in order to know the profits and losses of your account , so you can keep track of it, it also brings a drawdown analysis to know the risk obtained as well After downloading and activating it in your account, you must attach it to any symbol for example EURUSD H1, then from this moment the tool will start to monitor your statistics,  you can see my other free products here   Mql5 the panel is completely advanced,
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Clock GMT Live MT4
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
4 (2)
Indicators
Clock GMT Live has everything you need to know more about our broker, many times you will have wondered what gmt I am on or what gmt my broker is working on, well with this tool you will be able to know in real time both the GMT time offset of the broker and of your local time, you will also constantly know the ping of the broker Just by placing it at a time of day you can get the information The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique str
FREE
Slippage Analized
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Indicators
Slippage Analyzed, designed for high precision trading and for the entire market It works for both live or demo accounts, to analyze all your positions with Take profit and Stop loss, so you can analyze the slippage that your broker has The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies My other developments can be viewed  here What is Slippage in trade? The slippage or sliding is the difference in price that can occur between the mo
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Check Laverage and Spread
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Indicators
Great utility tool where you can monitor in real time the Laverage of your account and the spread of the symbol This will know how to accurately identify the data, to be able to know, for example, if you have a Prop Firm account, to know the correct Laverage and if the spread is manipulated, etc. to make a precise lotage Combination of leverage and spread indicator. Tools for automating checking the leverage and spread on your trading account. Working in All broker forex stock. Useful to monit
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Don Hits
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
I bring you Don hits an expert in aggressive trading , it is a Multidirectional system, it covers all times and all currencies, with a Drawdown control this system uses one of my Martingale logics with a follow-up of what happens in a lower time and in a greater time, it will also be decided if it is necessary to intervene in the Drawdown, I know that many do not like the martin or edge system because they use inadequate risk and do not have risk control, Don Hits is different since it is a syst
Cleopatra EA
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Experts
Hello Traders! EA has a live track record with 3.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies MT5 version can be found here I present the "Cleopatra EA" strategy, Cleopatra a beautiful and intelligent design, with a recovery form that is constantly adapting where its power is versatility Its main strategy is to read the market in its elasticity, we will be able to analyze the entry ran
Odin AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed ODIN AI with real results rigorously, impeccable for his wisdom and intelligence  , tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , adapting it to the   Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the   artificial intelligence   of   machine learning , that is, the   AI   will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innova
Prophet EA MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Experts
Prophet EA — MT5 Expert Advisor Prophet EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered through years of exhaustive market research and proprietary pattern analysis. Built on a foundation of multi-layered internal indicators, Prophet EA scans the chart relentlessly — identifying only the highest-probability entry points with maximum potential range. The system is designed with one uncompromising goal: to achieve a 100% win rate by entering the market exclusively when all internal
Hypnos MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders,   Hypnos is a sophisticated scalper designed for the semi-night market, after a deep analysis prior to its internal functions, it manages to detect unique opportunities, cared for by a system with price control and news control. It should be noted that the analysis is strongly optimized to handle night trading at its best for slippage and spreads. 4 important factors Low Liquidity: During market closure, liquidity usually decreases significantly. Fewer participants in the market
Cleopatra EA MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present to you the "Cleopatra" Cleopatra a beautiful and intelligent design, with a recovery form that constantly adapts where its power is versatility . Its main strategy is to read the market in its elasticity, we can analyze the entry range in different ways. This can be very dynamic at different TF and different ranges, with handling queries on market news. Cleopatra has great power to adapt to market recovery , its patterns are not fixed , we also have different types of p
Lord Arles MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Experts
Hello Traders! I present to you the " Versatile   Strategy of Lord Arles , Arles is designed to be   very aggressive or versatile   at the right time. Arles is the god of my favorite saga and he has everything to be the most dynamic on the market,   how can Arles survive being so aggressive ? My strategy is very complex in itself, it is designed to review how the market is going and consult news, events, movements, tick patterns, and more things internally that will not be revealed, Arles can
Monk MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Monk strategy, a solid and very stable long-term strategy.my strategy has entry patterns for safe and long terms, constantly check the news and festivals that are happening during the live market, has maximum risk protections, as well as long-term recovery from a grid, has different intelligent internal methods, where it can be configured in one chart setup, in order to establish a comfortable adaptive configuration for the 1-click AI, low/medium/high risk, dynamic, etc, etc Launch the EA on a
Priest Master MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Priest Master" Strategy, Priest Master, an ancient priest who applies solid gauge-based techniques. It can work with the entire market, controlling slipage and spread if required, entries highly analyzed by important indicators such as RSI, Bollinger, etc. It should be noted that his performance has passed for many symbols of the market, and where he makes it special by making the winning positions have a strategic method My strategy is optimized for " All Forex
Buda MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Buda   The Enlightened One is a strategy designed to trade without worries for all those who want something stable and determined. where they can place their investment X size without risk concerns, each entry will previously have a strong analysis consulting secret patterns and indicators designed by me, it has an AI system, where it will learn and consult all the ranges that we have taught it and adjust the risk if required where stop loss is versatile Start the EA on a chart. It has a specia
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
AI Deriv Step Index
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I decided to create this tool based on several of my previous strategies , adapting it to the synthetic market of Step index , therefore it is adapted to the artificial intelligence of machine learning , that is, the AI will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innovative things that you will find is that everything will be encapsulated
Osiris AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders,   I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , adapting it to the   Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the   artificial intelligence   of   machine learning , that is, the   AI   will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innovative things that you will find is that ev
Don Hits MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
I bring you   Don hits an expert in aggressive trading , it is a Multidirectional system, it covers all times and all currencies, with a Drawdown control this system uses one of my Martingale logics with a follow-up of what happens in a lower time and in a greater time, it will also be decided if it is necessary to intervene in the Drawdown, I know that many do not like the martin or edge system because They are used to burning accounts, but believe me that my systems are different, it is a logi
Apolo AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
APOLO AI - Advanced Algorithmic Trading System **Revolutionary Innovation in Automated Trading with AI** Apolo AI represents the cutting edge in algorithmic trading systems, fusing advanced Artificial Intelligence with years of professional trading experience. This system has been meticulously designed to operate on the USDCAD pair, demonstrating exceptional results with documented growth from 10k to 40k in annual backtests and similar results on live accounts. ## Cutting-Edge Technology -
Seth AI Gold MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , Seth the Protector God of the god RA , challenging the   divinity of gold   a complete   algorithm structured by A I and   nodes   analyzing gold patterns an innovative strategy based on   gold movements , powered by   artificial intelligence   and   machine learning   In a market as volatile as gold, it is essential to have solid and adaptive strategies to maximize the retu
Train to Yuma MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present to you the " Train to Yuma "   strategy, a solid and very stable Trend Medium Term Strategy. The train to Yuma is the old Legano West Train, where he traveled long stretches and had to endure various missions to get by. This algorithm is designed for the medium term, to monitor trends with time filter settings to choose the   best symbols to enter. It has everything you need to monitor the   entire market, from trend filters, rsi filters, channel periods, and more signa
Anuk MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the old god my "ANUK" strategy, it is an intelligent strategy with 3 types of built-in strategies (you can choose this within its options) it is designed to enter the trade where it detects a strong trend or a market break, it has a built-in algorithm to recover positions and exit quickly, it can be configured to work in some sessions as the trader prefers, it also has a large news detection system, so as not to enter those moments where the market can be very volatile
Horus AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders The New Generation Api Scalper is here Horus AI ,   I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous  Strategies , adapting it to the  Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the  artificial intelligence  of  machine learning , that is, the  AI  will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innova
Mystical AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed   Mystical AI   with real results rigorously,   impeccable for his wisdom and intelligence  , tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , adapting it to the   Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the   artificial intelligence   of   machine learning , that is, the   AI   will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of
Crypto AI Pro
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies AI , Crypto AI Pro   is based on carrying out purchase and sale operations of financial assets in very short periods of time, seeking to obtain profits from small   fluctuations   in   prices . When applied to   Bitcoin , a   scalper uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze large amounts of cryptocurrency market data and make fast and accurate tr
Mr Bitcoin AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies AI , Mr Bitcoin AI   is based on carrying out purchase and sale operations of financial assets in very short periods of time, seeking to obtain profits from small   fluctuations   in   prices . When applied to   Bitcoin , a   scalper uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze large amounts of cryptocurrency market data and make fast and accurate tr
Adam Smith AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Adam Smith AI - A Revolution in Automated Trading After years of exhaustive study of financial markets and classical economic theory, we present an innovative solution that merges the fundamental principles of the father of modern economics with the most advanced technology in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The invisible hand of the market is now powered by advanced neural networks that analyze trading patterns, market behaviors, and price structures in real time. Our system has b
Eye of Gold AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
The  Eye of Gold AI  new  AI technology implemented for the stock price   price acction on new era  for the new gold trade, is so efficient that it can  analyze  the  market  ranges by doing a  machine learning  of the key movements to enter the market, destructuring the  slippages  for an intensive analysis, no hedge, no martin, a  scalper  with highly  sophisticated new technology . Revolutionize Your Gold Trading with Advanced AI: Quantum Pattern Recognition System through our Advanced Scann
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marcesoftst
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marcesoftst 2025.05.26 13:42 
 

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natalycast
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natalycast 2024.11.21 07:27 
 

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Abdul Rakib Rauff Kadiwala
148
Abdul Rakib Rauff Kadiwala 2024.07.23 07:37 
 

Wonderful. Does exactly what it needs to.

EmilyRosh
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EmilyRosh 2024.05.10 06:28 
 

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