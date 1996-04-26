Quantum Titan MT5

Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance.

Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology.





Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide.

Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available.





Special launch discount price. Final price $1999



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Introducing Quantum Titan







Quantum Titan is the GOLD Expert Advisor I never planned to release publicly.

For months, Titan was traded privately using my own capital and made available only to a very small circle of private accounts.





Quantum Titan was created for one purpose:





To enter the live GOLD market, identify high-quality trading opportunities, execute with precision, and manage every position with disciplined risk.

The strategy was launched directly on a €50,000 live trading account, representing the largest initial capital commitment ever made to a Quantum Expert Advisor.

Titan was required to prove itself under real market conditions, with real execution, real spreads, real slippage, and real capital.





Built for Real-Market Performance





Quantum Titan uses a selective trading architecture developed specifically for XAUUSD.

Instead of remaining permanently exposed to the market or opening trades simply to create activity, Titan continuously analyzes GOLD and waits patiently for the right trading conditions.

When a qualified opportunity appears, the EA enters the market according to a precise set of predefined rules.

Every trade is managed independently and protected from the moment it is opened.





Quantum Titan does not use a Grid strategy.

Quantum Titan does not use Martingale in its recommended default configuration.

It does not continuously add positions against the market, build large baskets of trades, or rely on unlimited recovery cycles.

Each position has a clearly defined risk structure and is managed individually from entry to exit.





Precision From Entry to Exit





Finding a strong trading opportunity is only the beginning.

The true strength of Quantum Titan lies in the way every position is managed after execution.





Each trade includes:





- A predefined Stop Loss to limit risk from the beginning.

- Intelligent profit protection that reacts as the trade develops.

- A dynamic Trailing Stop designed to secure gains when momentum moves in Titan’s favor.

- Fully automated trade management without emotional interference.

- Independent execution, with every trade evaluated and managed on its own.





The Titan is designed to react quickly.

When the market moves decisively, the system protects the position and allows the opportunity to develop.

When momentum weakens or the expected movement fails to materialize, the Titan is designed to reduce exposure rather than remain unnecessarily trapped in the market.

This disciplined approach allows Quantum Titan to pursue strong opportunities while maintaining clearly defined risk on every trade.





Selective by Design





Quantum Titan is not designed to trade continuously.

It does not measure its strength by the number of trades it opens.

Its objective is to wait for the market conditions that match its strategy and act only when a valid opportunity is identified.





Some trading days may produce one or more positions.

Other days may produce no trades at all.

This selectivity is intentional.





Professional trading is not about being constantly active. It is about knowing when the conditions justify taking risk—and when remaining outside the market is the better decision.

Quantum Titan continuously monitors GOLD, evaluates the current market environment, and waits until all required conditions are aligned before entering a position.





Why Traders Choose Quantum Titan





Quantum Titan was developed around a clear philosophy:

Selective entries. Defined risk. Precision execution. Real results.





Its core advantages include:





- Developed exclusively for XAUUSD.

- Running on a substantial €50,000 live account.

- No Grid strategy.

- No Martingale in the recommended default configuration.

- Every trade protected by a predefined Stop Loss.

- Independent position management.

- Intelligent Trailing Stop and profit-protection logic.

- Short-duration trading approach designed to avoid unnecessary market exposure.

- Selective entry system focused on quality rather than trading frequency.

- Fully automated execution without emotional decision-making.

- Multiple money-management methods.

- Eight predefined automatic risk levels.

- Plug & Play installation with optimized default settings.

- Maximum drawdown protection for additional account security.

- Limited worldwide availability.





How It Works — Powerful, Selective, and Fully Automated





Quantum Titan was designed to make professional GOLD trading accessible without requiring complicated setup or constant manual supervision.





Here is how it operates:





- Plug & Play installation — attach Quantum Titan to an XAUUSD chart, select your preferred money-management method and risk level, and allow the EA to operate.

- Optimized default configuration — no complicated parameter optimization is required.

- Continuous market monitoring — Titan analyzes GOLD throughout the trading week and waits for suitable conditions.

- Selective execution — positions are opened only when the strategy identifies a qualified opportunity.

- Predefined risk — every position is protected using a Stop Loss from the moment it enters the market.

- Automatic profit protection — Titan actively manages profitable positions through intelligent trailing logic.

- Independent trades — every position is opened and managed separately.

- Automatic drawdown protection — the system includes an additional account-protection mechanism designed to restrict excessive exposure.

- No emotional decisions — every action is executed according to predefined rules.





Professional trading does not need to be complicated.

Quantum Titan monitors the market, waits for the right conditions, executes with precision, and manages every position automatically.





Exclusive Edition





Quantum Titan was developed for private capital and traded privately before any public release was considered.

Only after seeing its performance under real market conditions was the decision made to bring Titan to the Quantum community.

Even now, availability will remain strictly limited.





Only 1,000 lifetime licenses will ever be released.

Once all 1,000 copies have been sold, no additional licenses will become available.





No unlimited distribution.

No mass-market release.

No second production run.





The first 1,000 traders will not simply own another GOLD Expert Advisor.

They will own one of the only 1,000 copies of the Titan ever released.





Minimum Requirements and Recommendations





- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

- Minimum initial deposit: $500.

- Recommended deposit: $1,000 or higher.

- Minimum leverage: 1:100 (1:500 recommended).

- Account type: Hedging.

- VPS: MANDATORY for uninterrupted 24/5 operation.





DISCLAIMER





Trading foreign exchange, GOLD, and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and losses are possible.

Results may vary between brokers and trading accounts due to differences in execution conditions, spreads, slippage, liquidity, and technical infrastructure.





Although Quantum Titan uses predefined risk controls, Stop Loss protection, selective execution, and automated trade management, no system can eliminate trading risk or guarantee identical results.

Testing the EA on a demo account before using real capital is strongly recommended.

Quantum Titan is selective by design. Trading activity will vary according to market conditions, and some periods may produce few or no trades.





The Titan does not chase the market. It waits. It strikes. It protects.