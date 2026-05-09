Lizard

4.24

WHAT IS LIZARD?

Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in.

Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock.

Live Signal - Track real performance before you buy:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Lizard continuously scans the XAUUSD chart on the H1 timeframe for significant swing highs and swing lows. When a valid structure is identified, it places a pending Buy Stop or Sell Stop order at a calibrated distance from the level. A genuine breakout is required to trigger, not a mere price touch.

This approach filters out weak moves and only enters on confirmed momentum.

6 independent strategies run simultaneously on the H1 timeframe, each with its own Stop Loss and Take Profit, trailing system, magic number and risk weighting.

KEY FEATURES

Multi-Strategy Architecture: Six individually optimized strategies cover different market conditions, from short-term intraday breakouts to multi-day swing setups. Activation is automatic based on account balance: up to $1000 Zone A is active, from $1001 Zone A and Zone B are active.

Smart Time Filter: Each strategy has individually calibrated kill-hours based on historical GMT performance analysis. Hours with a profit factor below 1.0 are automatically blocked.

Multi-Layered Exit System: Break Even moves the Stop Loss to the entry price once a defined profit threshold is reached. Trailing Stop Loss follows price to lock in gains. Trailing Take Profit dynamically adjusts the TP. Magic Trail enables step-based SL progression. Virtual Stop Loss closes positions in software, independent of the broker.

NFP Filter: Automatically pauses trading before and after NFP releases.

Market Close Protection: Pending orders are automatically removed before the daily market close window.

Prop Firm Compatible: Max daily drawdown input available for prop firm challenge rules.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

  • Martingale: NEVER
  • Grid: NEVER
  • Stop Loss on every trade: ALWAYS
  • Trailing Stop: ACTIVE
  • Break Even: ACTIVE
  • NFP Protection: ACTIVE
  • Prop Firm DD Limit: AVAILABLE

REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Chart Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum Balance: $250
  • Account Type: Hedging (ECN/RAW recommended)
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • VPS: Strongly recommended

RISK WARNING

Trading gold carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

SUPPORT

Our support is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia (Zolia – Taiwan).

Within our team, responsibilities are divided: some focus on development while others handle customer support. Therefore, after your purchase please make sure to contact the moderator Zolia. He will gladly help you with the EA installation and answer all your questions :)

Reviews 54
Amit-AX
716
Amit-AX 2026.07.31 14:29 
 

Excellent Breakout EA for those that really know how to use it! I have good settings and its profitable. Please test the setup and use Dynamic low which closes at BE when we have fake breakouts. This after all is EA and not cash machine and when it does have good trades it nails it. Profits to follow in comments!

tradingbd
54
tradingbd 2026.07.31 05:45 
 

Good EA so far. I want to trust another three months with this EA.

Michael Schuster
1654
Michael Schuster 2026.07.31 01:02 
 

The performance is good and the support is excellent. Keep up the good work!

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Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
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Jung Hoon
39
Jung Hoon 2026.07.31 15:38 
 

With 0.16lot lost $486 twice... I don't understand who gave 5 stars to this EA.

Marco Scherer
8575
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2026.08.02 16:57
If you use the default settings, you should have a $10,000 account so that the two 5% risks are properly covered. However, every user can adjust everything directly in the EA: the fakeout filter, the risk, the stop loss—literally everything. Simply using the default settings and then complaining afterward is a poor excuse for not knowing what you are doing. And if you leave the EA on default because you do not want to adjust anything, then you also have to accept the possible results and let it continue running accordingly. I intentionally made the EA highly customizable, so users should also make an effort to understand how it works.
Shine Scariah Thaiparampil Varkey Scariah
1518
Shine Scariah Thaiparampil Varkey Scariah 2026.07.31 14:59 
 

2026-08-07: All in all, EA feels like a professional-grade, well-engineered tool rather than something slapped together. It’s clear the developers took time to combine proven strategies with thoughtful enhancements and they didn’t skimp on protective mechanisms. After purchase, you’re invited into a private group where you can interact with other users, exchange results, and get help if you hit a snag. That sense of being part of an active trading community is a huge advantage especially in automated trading, where having real feedback and peer support matters. The seller has very quickly responded to display update suggestion and queries and updated to v1.86. Real testing under progress. will update.

Amit-AX
716
Amit-AX 2026.07.31 14:29 
 

Excellent Breakout EA for those that really know how to use it! I have good settings and its profitable. Please test the setup and use Dynamic low which closes at BE when we have fake breakouts. This after all is EA and not cash machine and when it does have good trades it nails it. Profits to follow in comments!

Marco Scherer
8575
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2026.08.04 13:00
Thank you very much for the feedback and support! The good trading conditions will return soon, and Lizard will generate profits that no one will believe.
tradingbd
54
tradingbd 2026.07.31 05:45 
 

Good EA so far. I want to trust another three months with this EA.

Marco Scherer
8575
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2026.08.04 13:01
Thank you very much for the feedback and support! The good trading conditions will return soon, and Lizard will generate profits that no one will believe.
Michael Schuster
1654
Michael Schuster 2026.07.31 01:02 
 

The performance is good and the support is excellent. Keep up the good work!

Marco Scherer
8575
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2026.08.04 13:01
Thank you very much for the feedback and support! The good trading conditions will return soon, and Lizard will generate profits that no one will believe.
Dieter Koelbl
408
Dieter Koelbl 2026.07.30 17:57 
 

Good EA so far and very realiable - minor losses are part of the trading game, and they hurt you too much reduce your risk. @Marco keep up the good work!

Marco Scherer
8575
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2026.08.04 13:01
Thank you very much for the feedback and support! The good trading conditions will return soon, and Lizard will generate profits that no one will believe.
hxu13
117
hxu13 2026.07.30 15:57 
 

For those of you who had an SL yesterday, check your expert history. Because it might very likely be the problem with your brokers. I also hit an SL yesterday, but it has nothing to do with the EA itself. I have been using it for over a month. The performance has been consistent, even with the losing trade yesterday; I am still overall profitable.

Marco Scherer
8575
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2026.08.04 13:01
Thank you very much for the feedback and support! The good trading conditions will return soon, and Lizard will generate profits that no one will believe.
King David Boateng
335
King David Boateng 2026.07.30 14:34 
 

Clearly those who gave bad reviews don't understand how to trade or the risks involved. I've thoroughly tested the machine and actively still use it, losses are a part of the game. this machine is set to increase your account long term as long as you optimise and control your own risk! Great support from the developer and amazing bot, its a lot of hard work to get something like this up and running!

Marco Scherer
8575
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2026.08.04 13:01
Thank you very much for the feedback and support! The good trading conditions will return soon, and Lizard will generate profits that no one will believe.
Brent
48
Brent 2026.07.30 13:49 
 

The one-star reviews are quite amusing, but they mostly come from young guys who believe a 100% win rate exists and expect to become millionaires after buying a single EA for $199. The EA does exactly what it is advertised to do, and the customer service is excellent. Unlike certain high-risk EAs, this one is not designed to blow an entire account. Yesterday, a few users hit their stop-loss simply because they were using the high-risk settings. Had they used the low-risk settings, they would not have hit a stop-loss and would have closed the day in profit. Marco, thank you for Lizard. I am looking forward to your future projects.

Marco Scherer
8575
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2026.08.04 13:00
Thank you very much for the feedback and support! The good trading conditions will return soon, and Lizard will generate profits that no one will believe.
RajaRamP
19
RajaRamP 2026.07.30 11:13 
 

Hello Lizard Support, the overall strategy is good, but entries are often placed directly at swing highs or swing lows. Sometimes price only sweeps liquidity, triggers two positions and immediately reverses, causing a large drawdown. Please add an option for candle-close or momentum confirmation before entry. Once price holds beyond the level and moves into profit, SL should move to break-even and start trailing. This could reduce fake-breakout losses while keeping the strategy profitable.

Marco Scherer
8575
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2026.08.04 13:00
Thank you very much for the feedback and support! The good trading conditions will return soon, and Lizard will generate profits that no one will believe.
ssalsik
203
ssalsik 2026.07.30 10:18 
 

If there is a major move in Gold like the one we saw yesterday, any EA would likely experience a loss. The EA is still excellent, and I continue to think very highly of it. However, when there are major economic news releases, it might be a good idea to prevent the EA from opening new trades for several hours beforehand.

Marco Scherer
8575
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2026.07.30 10:29
Thank you for the fair feedback. That is exactly why I added the Instant Check in version 1.85—simply set it to Conservative. We will still make plenty of profit; one small stop loss will not hold us back.
Rahan1983
114
Rahan1983 2026.07.30 06:51 
 

I bought this EA for diversifying my portfolio and based on good reviews from other users but after using it for 2 weeks and especially after yesterday losses I can say that I threw my money out of the window....I stopped using it! also a lot of updates...not all of us have time to spare to test all the variables to find the best setup but we are looking more for a bolt on solution out of the box LE: I own the EA since 16th of July not only for a week and my feedback comes after more losses than one, the biggest from yesterday...this EA needs big improvements

Marco Scherer
8575
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2026.07.30 06:59
A 1-star review after just one week? Fair enough. Maybe it's time to increase the price, because it seems that lower-priced EAs attract the fastest negative reviews. If you used the EA with the recommended settings, a single losing trade could only result in a small percentage loss. That's exactly how breakout EAs work. They don't win every trade, and nobody can build a breakout strategy with a 100% win rate. Judging an EA after one week or after a single losing trade simply doesn't reflect its long-term performance. Trading requires statistics over many trades, not emotions after one loss.
Spark690
588
Spark690 2026.07.30 05:51 
 

Нормальный советник, нужно настроить риск под себя и можно работать

Marco Scherer
8575
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2026.08.05 07:46
You deliberately left a 1-star review and then demanded money to change it to a 5-star review. Now you are knowingly lying to other users because I exposed what you did. Proof --> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172541/comments/page11?source=Site+Market+Main
brainiacz
452
brainiacz 2026.07.29 22:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marco Scherer
8575
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2026.07.30 07:02
A 1-star review after just one week? Fair enough. Maybe it's time to increase the price, because it seems that lower-priced EAs attract the fastest negative reviews. If you used the EA with the recommended settings, a single losing trade could only result in a small percentage loss. That's exactly how breakout EAs work. They don't win every trade, and nobody can build a breakout strategy with a 100% win rate. Judging an EA after one week or after a single losing trade simply doesn't reflect its long-term performance. Trading requires statistics over many trades, not emotions after one loss.
EA--TESTER--REALMONEY
1476
EA--TESTER--REALMONEY 2026.07.29 21:08 
 

Crap EA. Too many SL hits...

And as always manipulated 5 Stars Reviews. EA had no trade after the last brutal SL Hits yesterday and today on the 30.07.2026 after the real 1 Stars reviews a massive flood of 5 Stars is incoming what makes absolutely no sense.

Marco Scherer
8575
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2026.07.30 07:05
As someone who claims to be an EA tester, you should know that evaluating an EA over just one week is meaningless. But judging by your review, your testing methodology seems to be waiting for the first stop loss and then jumping out of the bushes with a 1-star review. Professional EA testing is based on long-term forward testing, backtests, different market conditions, and a meaningful sample of trades—not a single losing trade.
Ramazan Turkhan
2131
Ramazan Turkhan 2026.07.29 20:21 
 

This so-called swing EA take buy positions at the highest resistance level , so naturally prices drops down full speed with momentum in a few minutes with huge losses . sell positions also same logic. the intention of taking position is not clear . is it breakout or swing ? but none of them works. I attached A screenshot at the commnets page where it shows place of opening and closing positions . Also be careful about updates . Logic of the EA is not secure .

Also comments section is full of success story mostly posted by developer and his group members , it s strange . İ wish i could wrote best review ,unfortunately the balance is losing day by day.

the dreams comes TRUE just on backtests ... bla bla bla.... excuses will be created instantly

Marco Scherer
8575
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2026.07.30 07:00
A 1-star review after just one week? Fair enough. Maybe it's time to increase the price, because it seems that lower-priced EAs attract the fastest negative reviews. If you used the EA with the recommended settings, a single losing trade could only result in a small percentage loss. That's exactly how breakout EAs work. They don't win every trade, and nobody can build a breakout strategy with a 100% win rate. Judging an EA after one week or after a single losing trade simply doesn't reflect its long-term performance. Trading requires statistics over many trades, not emotions after one loss.
bc01
501
bc01 2026.07.29 19:22 
 

huge losses today, not recommended at all

Update: duration 6 weeks, overall loss. Not week review. Serious doubts abour R;R ratio long term, from now on demo only to observe

Marco Scherer
8575
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2026.07.30 07:01
A 1-star review after just one week? Fair enough. Maybe it's time to increase the price, because it seems that lower-priced EAs attract the fastest negative reviews. If you used the EA with the recommended settings, a single losing trade could only result in a small percentage loss. That's exactly how breakout EAs work. They don't win every trade, and nobody can build a breakout strategy with a 100% win rate. Judging an EA after one week or after a single losing trade simply doesn't reflect its long-term performance. Trading requires statistics over many trades, not emotions after one loss.
En Li
175
En Li 2026.07.28 17:02 
 

我同时用了另外一款突破类型的EA，售价甚至比这个高很多，它们几乎在同一个位置开的单，但是结果令人意外，另外一款售价更高的突破EA，出现了亏损情况。这款突破EA，在同一个价位，还能达到盈利状态。这是我目前遇到最智能，最科学的突破EA。给作者点个赞。希望作者能不断更新完善。国内的朋友，，可以相互交流一下VX：zxkj68688

Marco Scherer
8575
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2026.07.30 07:18
Thank you for the great feedback! Let's see how it develops until the end of the year. Hopefully, we'll have an even better picture by then.
Thai Son Nguyen
277
Thai Son Nguyen 2026.07.28 13:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marco Scherer
8575
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2026.07.30 07:19
Thank you for the great feedback! Let's see how it develops until the end of the year. Hopefully, we'll have an even better picture by then.
Gennady Sergienko
19763
Gennady Sergienko 2026.07.28 08:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marco Scherer
8575
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2026.07.30 07:19
Thank you for the great feedback! Let's see how it develops until the end of the year. Hopefully, we'll have an even better picture by then.
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