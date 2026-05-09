WHAT IS LIZARD?

Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in.

Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock.

Live Signal - Track real performance before you buy:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Lizard continuously scans the XAUUSD chart on the H1 timeframe for significant swing highs and swing lows. When a valid structure is identified, it places a pending Buy Stop or Sell Stop order at a calibrated distance from the level. A genuine breakout is required to trigger, not a mere price touch.

This approach filters out weak moves and only enters on confirmed momentum.

6 independent strategies run simultaneously on the H1 timeframe, each with its own Stop Loss and Take Profit, trailing system, magic number and risk weighting.

KEY FEATURES

Multi-Strategy Architecture: Six individually optimized strategies cover different market conditions, from short-term intraday breakouts to multi-day swing setups. Activation is automatic based on account balance: up to $1000 Zone A is active, from $1001 Zone A and Zone B are active.

Smart Time Filter: Each strategy has individually calibrated kill-hours based on historical GMT performance analysis. Hours with a profit factor below 1.0 are automatically blocked.

Multi-Layered Exit System: Break Even moves the Stop Loss to the entry price once a defined profit threshold is reached. Trailing Stop Loss follows price to lock in gains. Trailing Take Profit dynamically adjusts the TP. Magic Trail enables step-based SL progression. Virtual Stop Loss closes positions in software, independent of the broker.

NFP Filter: Automatically pauses trading before and after NFP releases.

Market Close Protection: Pending orders are automatically removed before the daily market close window.

Prop Firm Compatible: Max daily drawdown input available for prop firm challenge rules.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

Martingale: NEVER

Grid: NEVER

Stop Loss on every trade: ALWAYS

Trailing Stop: ACTIVE

Break Even: ACTIVE

NFP Protection: ACTIVE

Prop Firm DD Limit: AVAILABLE

REQUIREMENTS

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Chart Timeframe: H1

Minimum Balance: $250

Account Type: Hedging (ECN/RAW recommended)

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

VPS: Strongly recommended

RISK WARNING

Trading gold carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

SUPPORT

Our support is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia (Zolia – Taiwan).

Within our team, responsibilities are divided: some focus on development while others handle customer support. Therefore, after your purchase please make sure to contact the moderator Zolia. He will gladly help you with the EA installation and answer all your questions :)