AI Deriv Step Index

Hello traders, I decided to create this tool based on several of my previous strategies, adapting it to the synthetic market of Step index, therefore it is adapted to the artificial intelligence of machine learning, that is, the AI will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innovative things that you will find is that everything will be encapsulated in a virtual way, that is, there will be no data that is sent to the server of the Stop loss and take profits etc, it will be in a very humane way

After purchasing my product, ask me to get the best configuration, you can also see my other products here MQL5

This AI is mainly focused on people who want an alternative and work 24/7 since the "Deriv Step index" works every day of the year, this is a very difficult market so let the AI take care of it.

Some of the main characteristics that can be highlighted I will present them here as a list

Real Signals

  • high quality and elegant design performance
  • candlestick and chart color manipulation for clean AI reading
  • information panel on how the work of the strategy is going
  • floating virtual environments where profits and losses will be shown in the graph in a very clear way
  • risk control to invest
  • account protection, example maximum drawdown with time, maximum spread with time, etc.

  • News api control

    Data Info requiered
    Symbol   Step index
    Speed Connection  <35 ms
    Spread  <5 Spread
    Type Account  Deriv Account CFD
    Time Frame  H4




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4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Experts
Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1200 . [  Live Signal +14 Months  ] [  Live Signal +7 Months  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , built on a breakout strategy . Breakouts on Gold offer some of the best entry opportunities: key levels are broken almost every day. The problem is that far from every one of them follows through. This is exactly the problem Aero solves: it is an advanced system for iden
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Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
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Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
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