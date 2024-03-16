AI Deriv Step Index

Hello traders, I decided to create this tool based on several of my previous strategies, adapting it to the synthetic market of Step index, therefore it is adapted to the artificial intelligence of machine learning, that is, the AI will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innovative things that you will find is that everything will be encapsulated in a virtual way, that is, there will be no data that is sent to the server of the Stop loss and take profits etc, it will be in a very humane way

After purchasing my product, ask me to get the best configuration, you can also see my other products here MQL5

This AI is mainly focused on people who want an alternative and work 24/7 since the "Deriv Step index" works every day of the year, this is a very difficult market so let the AI take care of it.

Some of the main characteristics that can be highlighted I will present them here as a list



Real Signals

high quality and elegant design performance

candlestick and chart color manipulation for clean AI reading

information panel on how the work of the strategy is going

floating virtual environments where profits and losses will be shown in the graph in a very clear way

risk control to invest

account protection, example maximum drawdown with time, maximum spread with time, etc.

News api control Data Info requiered Symbol Step index Speed Connection <35 ms Spread <5 Spread Type Account Deriv Account CFD Time Frame H4











