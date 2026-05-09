Nexorion Initium Novum EA

4.29
  • Experts
  • Valentina Zhuchkova
    Valentina Zhuchkova

    Valentina Zhuchkova

    4.4 (39)
    The "New Author" Myth vs. Algorithmic Reality
    In trading, tenure is not a hedge. Many traders fall into the "Legacy Trap"—trusting old names whose systems were built for a market that no longer exists.
    A new name isn't a risk; it’s a technological upgrade.
    4 products 5 signals
  • Version: 1.4
  • Updated: 7 August 2026
  • Activations: 13
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis

NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart.

Real-Time Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338

Technical System Specifications

  • Trading Asset: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Working Timeframe: H1

  • Methodology: Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic

  • Decision Basis: Mathematical calculation of liquidity pools and equilibrium levels.

Mathematical Architecture and Visualization

The system's key innovation is Dynamic Computation Mapping. The algorithm does not merely analyze price; it constructs a mathematical model of the market using the following modules:

  • Liquidity Tracking: Precision identification of Buy-Side and Sell-Side Liquidity (BSL/SSL) zones based on a deep analysis of market phases.

  • Equilibrium Analysis: Automated calculation of Equilibrium (EQ) levels to mathematically define Premium and Discount zones.

  • Vector Phase Resonance: Integration of formulas for accurate determination of market phase transitions, eliminating analytical subjectivity.

Technical Superiority and Risk Management

The system is designed for high-volatility environments while adhering to strict capital safety standards:

  1. NEXORION CORE: An intelligent management interface providing real-time operational control over spread parameters and liquidity scanning status.

  2. Linear Risk Management: Toxic capital management methods, such as Martingale, Grid, or averaging, are strictly excluded from the program code. A deterministic stop-loss is applied to every position.

  3. Visual Evidence: Every entry point is validated by graphical mapping, which serves as a direct projection of the EA's computational core.

Project Philosophy

"The future is not written, it is forged". NEXORION is developed for traders who value sophisticated professional insights and profound engineering thought. It is a programmatically realized strategy where every action is justified by a rigorous formula rather than intuition.


Reviews 24
joseph_anfruns
24
joseph_anfruns 2026.07.30 20:28 
 

Excellent EA! Easy to set up, trades with solid risk management, and avoids risky strategies like martingale and grid. The developer is responsive and professional. Highly recommended!

David
697
David 2026.07.30 08:43 
 

Testing EA currently and will update later.

22243276
45
22243276 2026.07.28 08:06 
 

I have been using this EA for over a month now and it has been working well. There only have been two losses and they were small and the wins have been much larger and consistant. I have used a few gold EA's in the past and the profits were small and the losses large and the balance went backwards pretty fast! I consider this EA to be very good and a credit to Valentina. She has always responded to my queries promptly and is very helpful. This one is definitely worth buying.

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BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
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Khaled Keh...
48
Khaled Keh... 2026.08.04 18:06 
 

Risk-to-reward ratio too bad. i stopped the EA till new update comes to fix this issue.

Simone Pozzi
529
Simone Pozzi 2026.08.04 05:10 
 

Alexandra is very kind, but I had to stop using this EA until the risk-to-reward ratio becomes acceptable. I hope an update will come soon; otherwise, I don't think this EA is profitable in the long run.

bc01
501
bc01 2026.08.03 19:49 
 

today 1 single trade 20% loss on the signal as well Ratio of average profit to average loss extremely bad, 1 loss means 2 month recovery not recommended

joseph_anfruns
24
joseph_anfruns 2026.07.30 20:28 
 

Excellent EA! Easy to set up, trades with solid risk management, and avoids risky strategies like martingale and grid. The developer is responsive and professional. Highly recommended!

David
697
David 2026.07.30 08:43 
 

Testing EA currently and will update later.

Taher Mhamdi
393
Taher Mhamdi 2026.07.30 08:31 
 

Total Disaster. I was patient with all the developer products for more than a month. I didnt want to leave bad review before to make sure. We just hit another SL wit Nexorion and huge losses. Fancy design and text but the EA trade few times a month few wons ald the losses are huge

22243276
45
22243276 2026.07.28 08:06 
 

I have been using this EA for over a month now and it has been working well. There only have been two losses and they were small and the wins have been much larger and consistant. I have used a few gold EA's in the past and the profits were small and the losses large and the balance went backwards pretty fast! I consider this EA to be very good and a credit to Valentina. She has always responded to my queries promptly and is very helpful. This one is definitely worth buying.

diamond65
179
diamond65 2026.07.27 13:13 
 

If you are one of those spending much time filtering across MQL looking for a very reliable expert advisor, I can beat my chest to let you know that this one stand out. If you truly want a set and forget system with peace of mind, Nexorion Initium Novum EA. I would be so selfish to keep this to myself. I have been running this EA on two separate accounts ($20,000 and $3,500) for the past one month now, I can tell you for a fact I have had peace of mind I have been looking for in this industry using Nexorion Initium Novum EA. The two accounts are now in 20.16% profit with super low drawdown. Asides this, Valentina has been so supportive, prompt in responding to every query. Her transparency is unmatchable. I want to say a very big thanks to her for her patience and consistency. I recommend her projects to all.

DutchOD
151
DutchOD 2026.07.23 10:17 
 

I am running this EA since almost 2 month now: 29 trades, 100% winrate even without trailing activated! Exceptionally good performance. Thanks Valentina for the great work and your responsive and professional support!

EA--TESTER--REALMONEY
1476
EA--TESTER--REALMONEY 2026.07.10 22:33 
 

The EA is very dangerously because of his far away Stop Loss. 1 SL hit kicks you back 2 Months of earnings. In the last week 2 Stop Loss hits happened in a row. The earnings of 4 Months are gone again. If you buy this EA, your trading account makes suicide...

Rustan Nino Mallari
244
Rustan Nino Mallari 2026.07.10 12:14 
 

💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯

mathmath2010
102
mathmath2010 2026.07.07 08:32 
 

Bought the ea, for now its looking good with simple install, the developer is responsive and nice risk management setup.

ricardocrz24
131
ricardocrz24 2026.07.01 14:00 
 

ola venho dizer que o robo e espetacular tem dado muito lucro , praticamente dobrou a minha conta , obvio que usei um risco alto mas mesmo assim comportou se muito bem , nao recomendo fazerem o mesmo ,e sim serem conservadores , ele da exelentes resultados , muitos parabens a Valentina , valeu cada centavo que comprei , mais uma vez muitos parabens

CheapCheap
107
CheapCheap 2026.06.29 13:07 
 

Excellent EA

kiran sidhartha
93
kiran sidhartha 2026.06.26 13:16 
 

Nexorion EA is powerful and precise. It waits for good opportunity and delivers strong profits.

lee79b
132
lee79b 2026.06.26 07:24 
 

10% up in less than a week. Excited about this EA. Will report back in a month or so. Developer has been really helpful and responsive.

Vitalii Boev
127
Vitalii Boev 2026.06.10 06:41 
 

Добрый день уважаемые коллеги, на истории за 2 года он торговал отлично, для советника отлично, как будет торговать в реальном времени покажет только будущее!))))

Fukuoka
84
Fukuoka 2026.06.05 03:10 
 

I believe this is a powerful logic that allows you to continue generating profits even amidst changing market conditions.

nauman422
20
nauman422 2026.06.02 07:25 
 

This is the mightiest of EAs which one can find on MT5. Running it for 2 weeks and results are super solid. I am the lucky one who bough it at the base price of 210 USD which the EA has given back more than 4 times already. The author is super supportive and is thoughtful in replying and updating the EA. Salute!

kim524524
74
kim524524 2026.05.25 05:48 
 

EA performed very well;EA did a great job;EA is doing very well

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