BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated exposure, distribute opportunities between eligible nodes, and provide failover when another supported node is available. One node can operate as a complete trading system. Multiple nodes can coordinate as one distributed network.

What BYRDI Does

BYRDI is designed to coordinate trading activity across terminals, brokers, accounts, markets, and strategies.

It can help the wider mesh understand:

Which positions and pending orders are already active.

Which symbols and currencies are already represented.

Which nodes are online, available, and eligible.

Which markets each node can trade.

How much capacity remains on each account.

Where a new opportunity should be assigned.

Each node remains responsible for its own account and selected trading configuration.

The nodes keep their independence. The network gains coordination.

Why a Trading Network Matters

Running several accounts or Expert Advisors does not automatically create diversification.

Separate systems can still hold the same currency, the same market direction, or several positions driven by one underlying risk.

One node may open a USD position while another adds similar exposure through a different pair. Each trade may appear reasonable alone while the combined portfolio becomes increasingly concentrated.

BYRDI gives eligible nodes shared awareness of the wider system before additional exposure is created.

Separate accounts should not have to trade blindly beside one another.

Public Mesh Performance

BYRDI is operating across three publicly tracked real-money nodes.

3 live BYRDI nodes.

+12.88% closed profit relative to deposited capital.

$1,198.00 total deposits.

$1,352.40 combined balance.

$1,253.80 combined equity.

$154.30 closed profit.

Approximately 7.29% combined floating drawdown at the captured snapshot.

These figures reflect the complete publicly tracked three-node BYRDI mesh at the time captured.

Results change as positions open and close, equity fluctuates, and capital is deposited or withdrawn.

This is the complete public BYRDI mesh, not one selected account presented in isolation.

View the Publicly Tracked Accounts

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

BYRDI Portfolio Buildout Event Available for the next 72 hours or the next 15 BYRDI purchases, whichever comes first. Purchase BYRDI at its current $997 price and receive: 1 Mean Machine GPT activation.

1 AiQ activation.

Private Portfolio Deployment Workshop.

International live Q&A access.

Complete workshop recording.

Portfolio Starter Blueprint. The first 10 qualifying purchasers may also submit their proposed portfolio structure for a short private review. Live attendance is not required. All materials and recordings are included regardless of country or time zone. Ends in 72 hours or when 15 qualifying purchases are completed. Current BYRDI owners will also receive the workshop, recording, blueprint, and live Q&A access. Anyone who purchased BYRDI within the previous 14 days will also receive the promotional activation package.

How the Network Trades as One

Rotated Execution

When several nodes can trade the same market, BYRDI can assign the opportunity to one eligible node instead of allowing every terminal to duplicate the same decision.

This can help distribute trading activity across the network while preserving node-level account boundaries.

Controlled Parallel Execution

Traders who want several nodes to participate can use cap-based parallel execution while limiting the number of positions permitted by symbol and currency.

The objective is not to prevent every repeated position. It is to keep participation inside the limits selected by the user.

Eligibility and Capacity Awareness

BYRDI can consider whether a node supports the market, has available position capacity, is online, and is eligible for the current assignment.

A node that cannot accept the opportunity does not need to be treated as though it can.

Failover and Cross-Broker Awareness

If an assigned node becomes unavailable, another eligible node can assume responsibility where supported.

BYRDI can also recognize compatible broker symbol variations so shared markets can be coordinated across different naming formats.

Different terminals. Different brokers. One coordinated execution layer.

Choose How Each Node Trades

BYRDI coordinates the network without forcing every node to use the same trading method.

AI Entry

The selected AI model can evaluate current market structure, price behavior, live context, news, and node conditions before making an entry decision.

EA Core

The mechanical engine uses deterministic multi-pattern reversal logic and evaluates the same setup consistently.

Single Entry Mode

One position with one hard Stop Loss and one hard Take Profit. No recovery positions, scaling, or Secondary Strategy.

Adaptive Mode

Primary positions can use active management, dynamic exits, and mesh-aware risk controls as market conditions change.

Adaptive With Sacred Phi

The optional Secondary Strategy can use Sacred Phi retracement entries, controlled scaling within configured limits, automatic drawdown pausing, and grouped position management.

Sacred Phi is optional and can be disabled independently on each node.

The network coordination, exposure awareness, and mesh controls remain available whether the node uses one position at a time or a structured multi-position approach.

Risk Awareness at Every Level

BYRDI is designed to consider risk across several connected layers:

Individual trade. Symbol exposure. Currency exposure. Node account. Complete mesh.

Available controls include daily loss limits, drawdown ceilings, account equity stops, position limits, symbol exposure caps, currency exposure caps, node capacity, and prop firm-oriented profiles.

A node protects its own account. The mesh considers the wider network.

Distributed does not mean disconnected.

Start With One Node

You do not need several accounts or terminals to begin.

One BYRDI node can operate as a complete trading system on one MetaTrader 5 terminal.

Begin with one account, then add another broker, market, strategy, terminal, or risk profile when the wider network becomes useful.

The network does not need to be built on day one. The coordination layer is already available when you are ready to expand.

BYRDI and Syna Serve Different Roles

BYRDI is the dedicated distributed coordination and execution layer.

Its primary role is connecting separate nodes, tracking wider exposure, assigning opportunities, enforcing mesh limits, and coordinating supported failover across the network.

Syna is the AI trading operator and management layer. It analyzes, trades, remembers, communicates, and remains involved with positions from analysis through exit.

The products can complement each other, but BYRDI remains a complete trading system and distributed network on its own.

Syna stays with the trade. BYRDI coordinates the network around it.

Public Proof Instead of a Simplified Backtest

BYRDI's complete mesh cannot be reproduced inside a traditional single-terminal strategy test.

The live system can include AI API calls, communication between terminals, rotated execution, node availability, failover, cross-broker symbol normalization, and aggregate exposure controls.

That is why BYRDI is demonstrated through public, real-money, MQL5-tracked nodes.

The mesh should be evaluated as a portfolio because each account represents one node of the complete system.

Historical testing can still help evaluate node-level structural logic, but it cannot reproduce every live network function.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Who BYRDI Is For

BYRDI is designed for traders who want more than several isolated terminals operating without shared awareness.

It is particularly suited for traders who want:

One complete trading system that can expand into a network.

Multiple terminals, brokers, or accounts.

Independent strategies with shared portfolio awareness.

Rotated or controlled parallel execution.

Symbol and currency exposure controls.

Node eligibility, capacity awareness, and supported failover.

Single-entry, adaptive, or optional Sacred Phi management.

A distributed architecture that can grow over time.

One node when you want simplicity. One network when you want coordination.

Quick Facts

Platform: MetaTrader 5.

MetaTrader 5. Markets: Forex, Gold, Metals, Indices, Crypto, Oil, and other broker-supported symbols.

Forex, Gold, Metals, Indices, Crypto, Oil, and other broker-supported symbols. Deployment: One standalone node or a coordinated multi-node mesh.

One standalone node or a coordinated multi-node mesh. Entry: AI Entry or mechanical EA Core.

AI Entry or mechanical EA Core. Management: Single Entry, Adaptive Management, or optional Sacred Phi.

Single Entry, Adaptive Management, or optional Sacred Phi. Execution: Rotated or cap-based parallel execution.

Rotated or cap-based parallel execution. Mesh Controls: Symbol limits, currency exposure limits, node capacity, and supported failover.

Symbol limits, currency exposure limits, node capacity, and supported failover. AI: Multiple supported providers and models.

Multiple supported providers and models. Updates and Buyer Support: Included.

Channel and Community

Follow the public channel for updates, signals, and release news. Join the public group to ask questions and communicate with other traders.

Follow My MQL5 Channel

Join My Public Group on MQL5

Requirements and Support

MetaTrader 5.

An account with a supported AI provider for AI-enabled operation.

A stable internet connection.

A VPS is recommended for continuous 24/5 operation.

Broker-supported symbols and trading permissions.

Separate MetaTrader 5 terminals for additional nodes.

Purchase includes access to the private buyer community, direct developer support, setup guidance, and lifetime product updates.

Important Risk Information

Trading involves substantial risk and may result in the loss of some or all deposited capital.

AI analysis, mesh coordination, execution rotation, failover, exposure tracking, and drawdown controls do not guarantee profitable decisions or prevent losses.

Single Entry Mode can experience losses, slippage, price gaps, and losing streaks.

Adaptive management can change how long positions remain open and how trades are managed.

Sacred Phi can use multiple positions and may increase exposure, floating drawdown, margin usage, and holding time when price moves against the initial entry.

Position limits, drawdown controls, equity protection, symbol limits, currency limits, and conservative capital allocation should be configured before live deployment.

Mesh awareness does not guarantee diversification. Several nodes can decline together when markets, currencies, strategies, or directions are correlated.

Failover depends on another eligible node being online, available, and able to trade the assigned market.

Broker conditions, internet interruptions, terminal shutdowns, price gaps, slippage, and extreme volatility can affect actual results.

Test BYRDI on a demo account before live use and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.