Byrdi

5

BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio.

Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions.

BYRDI sees the wider network.

BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness.

The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated exposure, distribute opportunities between eligible nodes, and provide failover when another supported node is available.

One node can operate as a complete trading system. Multiple nodes can coordinate as one distributed network.

What BYRDI Does

BYRDI is designed to coordinate trading activity across terminals, brokers, accounts, markets, and strategies.

It can help the wider mesh understand:

  • Which positions and pending orders are already active.
  • Which symbols and currencies are already represented.
  • Which nodes are online, available, and eligible.
  • Which markets each node can trade.
  • How much capacity remains on each account.
  • Where a new opportunity should be assigned.

Each node remains responsible for its own account and selected trading configuration.

The nodes keep their independence. The network gains coordination.

Why a Trading Network Matters

Running several accounts or Expert Advisors does not automatically create diversification.

Separate systems can still hold the same currency, the same market direction, or several positions driven by one underlying risk.

One node may open a USD position while another adds similar exposure through a different pair. Each trade may appear reasonable alone while the combined portfolio becomes increasingly concentrated.

BYRDI gives eligible nodes shared awareness of the wider system before additional exposure is created.

Separate accounts should not have to trade blindly beside one another.

Public Mesh Performance

BYRDI is operating across three publicly tracked real-money nodes.

  • 3 live BYRDI nodes.
  • +12.88% closed profit relative to deposited capital.
  • $1,198.00 total deposits.
  • $1,352.40 combined balance.
  • $1,253.80 combined equity.
  • $154.30 closed profit.
  • Approximately 7.29% combined floating drawdown at the captured snapshot.

These figures reflect the complete publicly tracked three-node BYRDI mesh at the time captured.

Results change as positions open and close, equity fluctuates, and capital is deposited or withdrawn.

This is the complete public BYRDI mesh, not one selected account presented in isolation.

View the Publicly Tracked Accounts

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

BYRDI Portfolio Buildout Event

Available for the next 72 hours or the next 15 BYRDI purchases, whichever comes first.

Purchase BYRDI at its current $997 price and receive:

  • 1 Mean Machine GPT activation.
  • 1 AiQ activation.
  • Private Portfolio Deployment Workshop.
  • International live Q&A access.
  • Complete workshop recording.
  • Portfolio Starter Blueprint.

The first 10 qualifying purchasers may also submit their proposed portfolio structure for a short private review.

Live attendance is not required. All materials and recordings are included regardless of country or time zone.

Ends in 72 hours or when 15 qualifying purchases are completed.

Current BYRDI owners will also receive the workshop, recording, blueprint, and live Q&A access.

Anyone who purchased BYRDI within the previous 14 days will also receive the promotional activation package.

How the Network Trades as One

Rotated Execution

When several nodes can trade the same market, BYRDI can assign the opportunity to one eligible node instead of allowing every terminal to duplicate the same decision.

This can help distribute trading activity across the network while preserving node-level account boundaries.

Controlled Parallel Execution

Traders who want several nodes to participate can use cap-based parallel execution while limiting the number of positions permitted by symbol and currency.

The objective is not to prevent every repeated position. It is to keep participation inside the limits selected by the user.

Eligibility and Capacity Awareness

BYRDI can consider whether a node supports the market, has available position capacity, is online, and is eligible for the current assignment.

A node that cannot accept the opportunity does not need to be treated as though it can.

Failover and Cross-Broker Awareness

If an assigned node becomes unavailable, another eligible node can assume responsibility where supported.

BYRDI can also recognize compatible broker symbol variations so shared markets can be coordinated across different naming formats.

Different terminals. Different brokers. One coordinated execution layer.

Choose How Each Node Trades

BYRDI coordinates the network without forcing every node to use the same trading method.

AI Entry

The selected AI model can evaluate current market structure, price behavior, live context, news, and node conditions before making an entry decision.

EA Core

The mechanical engine uses deterministic multi-pattern reversal logic and evaluates the same setup consistently.

Single Entry Mode

One position with one hard Stop Loss and one hard Take Profit. No recovery positions, scaling, or Secondary Strategy.

Adaptive Mode

Primary positions can use active management, dynamic exits, and mesh-aware risk controls as market conditions change.

Adaptive With Sacred Phi

The optional Secondary Strategy can use Sacred Phi retracement entries, controlled scaling within configured limits, automatic drawdown pausing, and grouped position management.

Sacred Phi is optional and can be disabled independently on each node.

The network coordination, exposure awareness, and mesh controls remain available whether the node uses one position at a time or a structured multi-position approach.

Risk Awareness at Every Level

BYRDI is designed to consider risk across several connected layers:

  1. Individual trade.
  2. Symbol exposure.
  3. Currency exposure.
  4. Node account.
  5. Complete mesh.

Available controls include daily loss limits, drawdown ceilings, account equity stops, position limits, symbol exposure caps, currency exposure caps, node capacity, and prop firm-oriented profiles.

A node protects its own account. The mesh considers the wider network.

Distributed does not mean disconnected.

Start With One Node

You do not need several accounts or terminals to begin.

One BYRDI node can operate as a complete trading system on one MetaTrader 5 terminal.

Begin with one account, then add another broker, market, strategy, terminal, or risk profile when the wider network becomes useful.

The network does not need to be built on day one. The coordination layer is already available when you are ready to expand.

BYRDI and Syna Serve Different Roles

BYRDI is the dedicated distributed coordination and execution layer.

Its primary role is connecting separate nodes, tracking wider exposure, assigning opportunities, enforcing mesh limits, and coordinating supported failover across the network.

Syna is the AI trading operator and management layer. It analyzes, trades, remembers, communicates, and remains involved with positions from analysis through exit.

The products can complement each other, but BYRDI remains a complete trading system and distributed network on its own.

Syna stays with the trade. BYRDI coordinates the network around it.

Public Proof Instead of a Simplified Backtest

BYRDI's complete mesh cannot be reproduced inside a traditional single-terminal strategy test.

The live system can include AI API calls, communication between terminals, rotated execution, node availability, failover, cross-broker symbol normalization, and aggregate exposure controls.

That is why BYRDI is demonstrated through public, real-money, MQL5-tracked nodes.

The mesh should be evaluated as a portfolio because each account represents one node of the complete system.

Historical testing can still help evaluate node-level structural logic, but it cannot reproduce every live network function.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Who BYRDI Is For

BYRDI is designed for traders who want more than several isolated terminals operating without shared awareness.

It is particularly suited for traders who want:

  • One complete trading system that can expand into a network.
  • Multiple terminals, brokers, or accounts.
  • Independent strategies with shared portfolio awareness.
  • Rotated or controlled parallel execution.
  • Symbol and currency exposure controls.
  • Node eligibility, capacity awareness, and supported failover.
  • Single-entry, adaptive, or optional Sacred Phi management.
  • A distributed architecture that can grow over time.

One node when you want simplicity. One network when you want coordination.

Quick Facts

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5.
  • Markets: Forex, Gold, Metals, Indices, Crypto, Oil, and other broker-supported symbols.
  • Deployment: One standalone node or a coordinated multi-node mesh.
  • Entry: AI Entry or mechanical EA Core.
  • Management: Single Entry, Adaptive Management, or optional Sacred Phi.
  • Execution: Rotated or cap-based parallel execution.
  • Mesh Controls: Symbol limits, currency exposure limits, node capacity, and supported failover.
  • AI: Multiple supported providers and models.
  • Updates and Buyer Support: Included.

Channel and Community

Follow the public channel for updates, signals, and release news. Join the public group to ask questions and communicate with other traders.

Follow My MQL5 Channel

Join My Public Group on MQL5

Requirements and Support

  • MetaTrader 5.
  • An account with a supported AI provider for AI-enabled operation.
  • A stable internet connection.
  • A VPS is recommended for continuous 24/5 operation.
  • Broker-supported symbols and trading permissions.
  • Separate MetaTrader 5 terminals for additional nodes.

Purchase includes access to the private buyer community, direct developer support, setup guidance, and lifetime product updates.

Important Risk Information

Trading involves substantial risk and may result in the loss of some or all deposited capital.

AI analysis, mesh coordination, execution rotation, failover, exposure tracking, and drawdown controls do not guarantee profitable decisions or prevent losses.

Single Entry Mode can experience losses, slippage, price gaps, and losing streaks.

Adaptive management can change how long positions remain open and how trades are managed.

Sacred Phi can use multiple positions and may increase exposure, floating drawdown, margin usage, and holding time when price moves against the initial entry.

Position limits, drawdown controls, equity protection, symbol limits, currency limits, and conservative capital allocation should be configured before live deployment.

Mesh awareness does not guarantee diversification. Several nodes can decline together when markets, currencies, strategies, or directions are correlated.

Failover depends on another eligible node being online, available, and able to trade the assigned market.

Broker conditions, internet interruptions, terminal shutdowns, price gaps, slippage, and extreme volatility can affect actual results.

Test BYRDI on a demo account before live use and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Beyond the Entry. Beyond the Account.

Most Expert Advisors analyze one market from one terminal.

BYRDI coordinates trading activity across the wider network.

One node is a complete trading system. A mesh of nodes can trade as one coordinated network.

Reviews 19
Jun Jie Li
150
Jun Jie Li 2026.07.01 04:55 
 

Having used Byrdi for half a month, I feel it's quite impressive. With the integration of AI, I can confidently increase my position size while effectively controlling risks. So far, the returns have been relatively stable, and there is dedicated customer service for after-sales support, ensuring both safety and reliability.

ys1267 tkhs
309
ys1267 tkhs 2026.07.01 01:12 
 

The advantage of using AI is that it can observe far more factors across a much wider scope than any human, allowing it to identify fundamental market truths that people often overlook. The greatest strength of this EA is that it corrects the fluctuations in reasoning patterns and inconsistencies in output quality that occur when using standard AI models as‑is—much like Copilot does—and further resolves these contradictions through a chain of accumulated knowledge from past data, resulting in a significant improvement in reasoning quality. Every single trade executed by the EA becomes a piece of knowledge accumulated for you. It doesn’t just operate as an EA; it also allows you to understand the meaning behind each trade. In other words, this is not only an EA—it is also a learning tool that provides trading knowledge. Ever since I started using this EA, reviewing its entries and exits has helped me improve my own discretionary trading skills. My risk management capabilities have also expanded. I believe this EA is not just an EA, but knowledge itself.

Chong Wai How
272
Chong Wai How 2026.06.28 08:29 
 

After deploying Byrdi on 2 live MetaTrader 5 accounts for approximately two trading weeks, the most important thing I can say is not simply that the system has been profitable so far. What has impressed me more is how selectively and calmly it has behaved while producing those results.

On one of my live accounts, configured mainly for commodities and indices, the account was approximately 1.34% in profit after 27 completed trades at the time of writing. The win rate was around 55%, the profit factor was approximately 1.35, and peak drawdown remained below 1%.

My average risk was kept at no more than approximately 0.5% of the account balance per trade. In this configuration, Byrdi did not trade more than two symbols concurrently or attempt to create exposure across a large number of instruments at the same time.

I understand that 27 trades are still a relatively small sample, so I am not presenting these figures as proof of future profitability. Market conditions, brokers, spreads, execution, symbols, AI models, settings, and risk preferences can all affect results. Nevertheless, this is a very encouraging beginning because the return was achieved without excessive trading, uncontrolled exposure, or uncomfortable drawdown.

That restraint is currently the most convincing sign of intelligence I have observed!

Many automated systems appear active because they constantly search for reasons to enter the market. Byrdi has felt different in my testing. It does not need to trade every symbol or fill the account with positions to justify its existence. It can remain selective, manage existing positions and wait until its conditions support another decision.

My results so far were produced using the *primary strategy only*. I did not depend on the optional Secondary Strategy or Sacred Phi recovery layer to generate the reported performance. This distinction matters to me because I wanted to evaluate the cleaner primary-strategy behaviour before deciding whether an additional management layer was necessary.

The Secondary Strategy remains available for users who understand it and deliberately choose to use it, but it is not compulsory. Traders can begin with the primary strategy, observe the system under controlled conditions, and decide later whether a hybrid approach suits their risk tolerance.

My personal configuration primarily uses DeepSeek for the trading analysis and OpenAI’s GPT model for position management. Other users may prefer different model combinations, but the ability to assign different responsibilities and models to different nodes is one of Byrdi’s most interesting strengths.

The mesh architecture is often described as a way to connect multiple accounts, but I believe its greater value is 'specialization and separation of duties'.

Instead of forcing 1 EA configuration to trade every possible market, a trader can build a portfolio of specialized Byrdi nodes. 1 node might focus only on commodities. Another could trade selected forex pairs. A third could use a forex-hybrid approach, while another account might test a different model, strategy preference or risk profile.

This makes the overall system feel less like 1 trading agent/EA copied across several terminals and more like a group of 'specialized trading desks' operating within a coordinated structure.

For example, a commodities node does not need to behave exactly like a forex node. Each can be configured around the characteristics of the instruments it is responsible for, while the wider architecture remains aware of portfolio exposure. This creates possibilities that are difficult to achieve with several unrelated EAs making isolated decisions.

The lesson from my early testing is that more symbols do not automatically mean better results. In fact, I currently prefer 1 to 2 carefully selected instruments per account rather than overloading a terminal simply because the system is technically capable of trading more.

1 well-chosen symbol can sometimes produce a cleaner test than 2 or 3 simultaneous instruments. Increasing the number of symbols too quickly can introduce more variables, correlation, and exposure before the user fully understands how the configuration behaves.

If you're grabbing your Byrdi real soon and deploy it into your MT5 accounts, we should therefore avoid treating Byrdi as an 'instant-profit installation'. It is highly configurable, and that flexibility rewards patience. Read the available documentation, begin on demo, verify the broker’s symbol names and trading conditions, keep risk conservative, record every important setting change, and allow each configuration enough time to produce meaningful observations.

Changing several inputs, models, and symbols every few hours will make it difficult to determine what is actually working. The early adopters already had those mistakes, so we don't need to keep repeating these types of mistakes.

Byrdi also uses persistent context and memory, which gives each node continuity instead of treating every analysis as a completely disconnected event. I would describe this as an important foundation for increasingly informed decision-making, but not as a guarantee that the system must automatically become more profitable over time. Real improvement still depends on sensible configuration, sufficient observation, and responsible risk management.

Having previously followed Brandon’s work with products such as AiQ, Syna and Nano Machine, Byrdi feels like a natural portfolio-level evolution of those AI-integrated trading concepts. Instead of concentrating only on the intelligence of 1 EA instance, BYRDI expands the concept into a collection of configurable 'nodes' that can perform different roles.

The strongest compliment I can give BYRDI after my first 2 live trading weeks is this: it has not impressed me by being aggressive. It has impressed me by being selective!

Approximately 1.34% growth with a profit factor around 1.35 and a peak drawdown below 1% is definitely a positive start！ But the greater achievement is that the system produced this result while respecting the conservative structure I gave it!

It is still early, and I will continue evaluating it across a larger trade sample, say until it reaches my 2nd threshold for # of trades, 60, 100, and beyond. Based on what I have observed so far, however, Byrdi deserves serious consideration from traders like you who understand that good automation is not about opening the most trades. It is about coordinating analysis, exposure, position management and risk without allowing activity to become chaos.

For traders who are prepared to configure it properly, forward-test responsibly and build your Byrdi network gradually, Byrdi is not merely another EA with an AI label. It is a flexible framework for developing a specialized, coordinated and potentially scalable automated trading portfolio!

My early live experience has been genuinely encouraging, and Byrdi has earned a continuing place in my forward-testing and live-trading process! To our continued success, cheers!

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5 (1)
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Jun Jie Li
150
Jun Jie Li 2026.07.01 04:55 
 

Having used Byrdi for half a month, I feel it's quite impressive. With the integration of AI, I can confidently increase my position size while effectively controlling risks. So far, the returns have been relatively stable, and there is dedicated customer service for after-sales support, ensuring both safety and reliability.

ys1267 tkhs
309
ys1267 tkhs 2026.07.01 01:12 
 

The advantage of using AI is that it can observe far more factors across a much wider scope than any human, allowing it to identify fundamental market truths that people often overlook. The greatest strength of this EA is that it corrects the fluctuations in reasoning patterns and inconsistencies in output quality that occur when using standard AI models as‑is—much like Copilot does—and further resolves these contradictions through a chain of accumulated knowledge from past data, resulting in a significant improvement in reasoning quality. Every single trade executed by the EA becomes a piece of knowledge accumulated for you. It doesn’t just operate as an EA; it also allows you to understand the meaning behind each trade. In other words, this is not only an EA—it is also a learning tool that provides trading knowledge. Ever since I started using this EA, reviewing its entries and exits has helped me improve my own discretionary trading skills. My risk management capabilities have also expanded. I believe this EA is not just an EA, but knowledge itself.

Chong Wai How
272
Chong Wai How 2026.06.28 08:29 
 

After deploying Byrdi on 2 live MetaTrader 5 accounts for approximately two trading weeks, the most important thing I can say is not simply that the system has been profitable so far. What has impressed me more is how selectively and calmly it has behaved while producing those results.

On one of my live accounts, configured mainly for commodities and indices, the account was approximately 1.34% in profit after 27 completed trades at the time of writing. The win rate was around 55%, the profit factor was approximately 1.35, and peak drawdown remained below 1%.

My average risk was kept at no more than approximately 0.5% of the account balance per trade. In this configuration, Byrdi did not trade more than two symbols concurrently or attempt to create exposure across a large number of instruments at the same time.

I understand that 27 trades are still a relatively small sample, so I am not presenting these figures as proof of future profitability. Market conditions, brokers, spreads, execution, symbols, AI models, settings, and risk preferences can all affect results. Nevertheless, this is a very encouraging beginning because the return was achieved without excessive trading, uncontrolled exposure, or uncomfortable drawdown.

That restraint is currently the most convincing sign of intelligence I have observed!

Many automated systems appear active because they constantly search for reasons to enter the market. Byrdi has felt different in my testing. It does not need to trade every symbol or fill the account with positions to justify its existence. It can remain selective, manage existing positions and wait until its conditions support another decision.

My results so far were produced using the *primary strategy only*. I did not depend on the optional Secondary Strategy or Sacred Phi recovery layer to generate the reported performance. This distinction matters to me because I wanted to evaluate the cleaner primary-strategy behaviour before deciding whether an additional management layer was necessary.

The Secondary Strategy remains available for users who understand it and deliberately choose to use it, but it is not compulsory. Traders can begin with the primary strategy, observe the system under controlled conditions, and decide later whether a hybrid approach suits their risk tolerance.

My personal configuration primarily uses DeepSeek for the trading analysis and OpenAI’s GPT model for position management. Other users may prefer different model combinations, but the ability to assign different responsibilities and models to different nodes is one of Byrdi’s most interesting strengths.

The mesh architecture is often described as a way to connect multiple accounts, but I believe its greater value is 'specialization and separation of duties'.

Instead of forcing 1 EA configuration to trade every possible market, a trader can build a portfolio of specialized Byrdi nodes. 1 node might focus only on commodities. Another could trade selected forex pairs. A third could use a forex-hybrid approach, while another account might test a different model, strategy preference or risk profile.

This makes the overall system feel less like 1 trading agent/EA copied across several terminals and more like a group of 'specialized trading desks' operating within a coordinated structure.

For example, a commodities node does not need to behave exactly like a forex node. Each can be configured around the characteristics of the instruments it is responsible for, while the wider architecture remains aware of portfolio exposure. This creates possibilities that are difficult to achieve with several unrelated EAs making isolated decisions.

The lesson from my early testing is that more symbols do not automatically mean better results. In fact, I currently prefer 1 to 2 carefully selected instruments per account rather than overloading a terminal simply because the system is technically capable of trading more.

1 well-chosen symbol can sometimes produce a cleaner test than 2 or 3 simultaneous instruments. Increasing the number of symbols too quickly can introduce more variables, correlation, and exposure before the user fully understands how the configuration behaves.

If you're grabbing your Byrdi real soon and deploy it into your MT5 accounts, we should therefore avoid treating Byrdi as an 'instant-profit installation'. It is highly configurable, and that flexibility rewards patience. Read the available documentation, begin on demo, verify the broker’s symbol names and trading conditions, keep risk conservative, record every important setting change, and allow each configuration enough time to produce meaningful observations.

Changing several inputs, models, and symbols every few hours will make it difficult to determine what is actually working. The early adopters already had those mistakes, so we don't need to keep repeating these types of mistakes.

Byrdi also uses persistent context and memory, which gives each node continuity instead of treating every analysis as a completely disconnected event. I would describe this as an important foundation for increasingly informed decision-making, but not as a guarantee that the system must automatically become more profitable over time. Real improvement still depends on sensible configuration, sufficient observation, and responsible risk management.

Having previously followed Brandon’s work with products such as AiQ, Syna and Nano Machine, Byrdi feels like a natural portfolio-level evolution of those AI-integrated trading concepts. Instead of concentrating only on the intelligence of 1 EA instance, BYRDI expands the concept into a collection of configurable 'nodes' that can perform different roles.

The strongest compliment I can give BYRDI after my first 2 live trading weeks is this: it has not impressed me by being aggressive. It has impressed me by being selective!

Approximately 1.34% growth with a profit factor around 1.35 and a peak drawdown below 1% is definitely a positive start！ But the greater achievement is that the system produced this result while respecting the conservative structure I gave it!

It is still early, and I will continue evaluating it across a larger trade sample, say until it reaches my 2nd threshold for # of trades, 60, 100, and beyond. Based on what I have observed so far, however, Byrdi deserves serious consideration from traders like you who understand that good automation is not about opening the most trades. It is about coordinating analysis, exposure, position management and risk without allowing activity to become chaos.

For traders who are prepared to configure it properly, forward-test responsibly and build your Byrdi network gradually, Byrdi is not merely another EA with an AI label. It is a flexible framework for developing a specialized, coordinated and potentially scalable automated trading portfolio!

My early live experience has been genuinely encouraging, and Byrdi has earned a continuing place in my forward-testing and live-trading process! To our continued success, cheers!

John Lim
88
John Lim 2026.06.17 09:47 
 

This is not just one EA — it's a whole mesh network. Each of my accounts runs its own AI model and strategy, and through rotation they build on each other, not just run in parallel. A coordinated portfolio for the price of a single EA — honestly a steal. Genuinely impressed. Great product, Brandon!

astroem
44
astroem 2026.06.16 06:33 
 

I've been curious about real AI implementation in trading for a while, not the buzzword kind, and had been following Brandon's work before jumping into Byrdi. It hasn't disappointed. The manual genuinely explains the reasoning behind each setting, so setup never felt like guesswork, and the community turned out to be the part I enjoy most. The Telegram group is active and welcoming, and Brandon and the moderators are around and happy to help; I've asked some pretty detailed questions and always got thoughtful, quick answers. The whole group has a calm, do-it-properly attitude — demo first, go slow, no hype. I'm still early in my testing so no performance claims yet, but as an experience it's been one of the better ones out there. Glad I joined.

Konrad Mieszkowski
963
Konrad Mieszkowski 2026.06.09 23:46 
 

Brandon Autry is someone I’ve trusted from day one. His approach to crafting Expert Advisors has always focused on long-term reliability and security. Byrdie AI is yet another testament to his consistency. This tool fits perfectly into long-term trading because it’s built with stability, thoughtful strategy, and the trust I’ve had in him for years. If you’re serious about a long horizon—this is it!

Ludvig Olsen
212
Ludvig Olsen 2026.06.05 14:47 
 

It looks like it is really good EA, has good instructions and good community, real usage of AI which learns market while trading, with lots of symbol trading potentials, can choose which AI to use for trading, looking forward to its future results.

LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI
1092
LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI 2026.06.02 10:36 
 

It is a stable and profitable product, following the configurations suggested by the author and his group.

maddeekay
114
maddeekay 2026.06.02 07:05 
 

I’ve purchased and activated BYRDI, and I’m still in the setup phase, so this isn’t a results review yet. It’s more of a first-impression review from someone who has already been through the SYNA journey and learned the hard way not to ignore the lightning-bolt moment. Before SYNA, I did the usual EA hopping — scraping small wins and chasing “the one”. When I first read the SYNA product page, I knew something was different, but I hesitated. That hesitation cost me. I watched the price move up more than once, and by the time I finally acted, I paid close to double what I could have. BYRDI gives me that same early feeling, so this time I’m not waiting around. The other thing that deserves credit is the support around it. The manuals are detailed and actually walk you through the setup step by step, and the community fills in the human side of that really well. It’s not just Brandon and the developers helping people — members genuinely help each other too, especially with translating the advanced stuff into language that meets you where you are. I’m not pretending I’ve mastered BYRDI yet, but if it follows the path of Brandon’s other products, I’d rather be learning it now while it’s still reasonably accessible than kicking myself later when the entry price is much higher. Even then, I suspect it’ll still be worth it — but saving yourself some pain along the way isn’t a bad strategy either.

Bram Wittock
40
Bram Wittock 2026.05.30 10:27 
 

I think this strategy has a lot of potential, especially when I see the results of previous strategies of the seller. The community is very active and helpful. Also, definitely do not forget to read the manual. This strategy could offer a solution for various stocks (Forex, BTC, S&P500, Tesla,...) If you are just starting out with MT5, I might be able to point you in the right direction. It took me a while to get the strategy into action (1W). Definitely keep the following things in mind: > Backtest of this strategy is not possible, this strategy is very complex due to AI > you will need to use at least 2 AI's; this costs money (activating API keys). > Add all URLs to your MT5 account, not just the URLs of your AI. > Do not use the MT5 VPS, but another VPS; it costs ~30% more, but you can clone multiple MT5 programs (https://youtu.be/AABorPRtiz4?is=yXM2182DHGB-75Dp). > You have to create the mesh yourself by creating different nodes; this can be done by running each cloned MT5 application on a different broker account.

Cristóbal Manuel
524
Cristóbal Manuel 2026.05.28 12:23 
 

Very innovative EA. BYRDI is not just a single trading robot, but a coordinated mesh system with AI, shared exposure awareness and strong risk-control features. It feels much more advanced than a traditional EA, especially for traders running multiple accounts, symbols or prop firm setups. The concept is excellent, the developer is active, and the community support adds a lot of value. Highly recommended.

William Brandon Autry
21663
Reply from developer William Brandon Autry 2026.05.28 12:26
Thank you, Cristobal. Your review and support mean a lot to me.
Antoine Robillard
352
Antoine Robillard 2026.05.28 10:09 
 

I've been exploring Algo trading for a year and half now. I know all Brandon's products and I've been activly part of the community around it as well. Byrdi is very special. I see in it all what Brandon learned in these last years about the market, algo trading, AI, and porfolio diversity. Brandon has work a lot to make this system coherent with his approach of trading by using different strategies on different accounts but managing them as a whole. Byrdi does it wonderfully. I think it is a strong system and I'm looking forward to see where Brandon will bring this system. One thing that need to be mention is : this is not just a static product. Brandon is behind it, he updates it, and help us to use it properly. Also, and it is extremly valuable, maybe even more, a solid community has build around Brandons products on Telegram. It is almost a research community where everybody is sharing results and learn from each other. By being part of this community you are actually getting a better trader yourself and a wiser algo trading user. For me, Brandon demonstrated one more time his commitment toward his community of traders and he has delivered...

William Brandon Autry
21663
Reply from developer William Brandon Autry 2026.05.28 11:54
Antoine, thank you so much. You’ve been here since the early days, and I’m very grateful for that and for you.
Ruben
312
Ruben 2026.05.28 09:58 
 

The EAs from these developers use AI on a whole different level. Because there are so many possible settings, the EA comes across as overwhelming, but the community is strong and helpful with default settings. I also have other EAs from this developer and use them all to my full satisfaction.

William Brandon Autry
21663
Reply from developer William Brandon Autry 2026.05.28 11:55
Ruben, thank you for the kind words. I’m very happy to have you as a client and a part of the community.
fragz
69
fragz 2026.05.27 20:55 
 

This EA is on another level. I've read about and used many claiming the AI buzz word but this is the first time I see it properly leveraged. Byrdi mesh works great, full awareness of exposure and a shared memory across all your instances. Brandon and the team are very supportive and react quickly to messages. Results so far looking great too. Can fully recommend!

William Brandon Autry
21663
Reply from developer William Brandon Autry 2026.05.28 11:56
Fragz, thank you for the review. I appreciate how you take the time to understand and learn these systems. You’re a very valuable part of the community.
Deffrint. SwiftKey
96
Deffrint. SwiftKey 2026.05.27 19:53 
 

Brandon’s bots honestly keep surprising me. Every time I get one, I say “this is the best bot, I’m sticking with this one” … then he releases another one and somehow adds even more real value to the trading bot space. What I like is that it’s not just random features or marketing hype. Every bot has a different approach, a new mechanic, and ideas that actually make sense when you understand trading deeply. Trading normally takes a lot of patience, discipline, and emotional control before even entering a trade, and sometimes emotions still win. But the logic behind this latest bot genuinely impressed me. The biggest thing that caught my attention is how the bot distributes exposure across assets instead of entering similar correlated pairs that can stack losses on the account. That level of risk management and awareness is something a lot of people in this industry still haven’t figured out even after years. You can tell there’s serious work behind these bots … data collection, analysis, optimization, continuous learning, and constant improvement. That’s probably one of the biggest reasons his bots stay consistent over time. Honestly Brandon is the only person in this market who has consistently proven that nobody is really competing on his level right now. And the best part is the development never stops across all his EA bots. Every time I pay for a new bot, I genuinely feel like I got something worth the money. Worth every cent

Fabio Mu
88
Fabio Mu 2026.05.27 14:46 
 

Byrdi EA represents a leap forward in the field of automated trading, but above all in AI-driven trading. Is it a 'click and forget' EA? Not really, in fact it will probably be greatly appreciated by those who love to customize and test a wide variety of configurations and trading styles; in any case, you'll always have the support of the welcoming Telegram Community. In this regard, those who don't want to put in too much effort will certainly find a set of rules to copy quickly and effectively. I believe that Byrdi, the first EA to introduce trading with 'mesh nodes,' can be considered the avant-garde of diversified portfolio management and will give us a lot of excitement. Brandon could have kept it for himself, but instead he brought it into the world of retail trading!

William Brandon Autry
21663
Reply from developer William Brandon Autry 2026.05.27 20:11
Thank you, Fabio. You’re a positive force of nature, and I’m happy to have you as a client.
Guus
124
Guus 2026.05.23 11:15 
 

Normally I try to wait a while before posting a review, but with Byrdi I didn't have to. I purchased it right after its release a few days ago and honestly I was immediately impressed— it is brilliant, there are no other words for it. It connects different terminals running the Byrdi EA into a mesh of nodes where all information is shared. One of the smart parts is that each terminal (node) can have its own AI strategy, while the mesh decides in rotation which asset is analyzed where. This allows each node to benefit from the other strategies, creating even better diversification. In just over a day of running four terminals (nodes) with 9 assets, it has already successfully closed 16 trades with minimal drawdown. It is still early days, I confess, but it is a very good start. It’s a completely different setup and a must-have—definitely a 5-star product. (Just an FYI for others: this is a standalone EA that operates outside the Syna ecosystem).

William Brandon Autry
21663
Reply from developer William Brandon Autry 2026.05.24 00:36
Guus, thank you for the review. I enjoy having you as a client, and look forward to seeing your progress. I would recommend you as a customer to any developer.
Michael 888
460
Michael 888 2026.05.22 09:50 
 

Hello guys,Im really impressed with the all Brandon products although i do not own them all.Nano Machine working great which was my first and now this masterpiece comes out.I have set it up and already closed some profits.This is the only systems that I can really trust in this market place backed with great community and great honest developer.This system is real intelligence on MT5 platform,amazing!Try it and you will love it,Brandon Thank you :)

William Brandon Autry
21663
Reply from developer William Brandon Autry 2026.05.22 18:25
Thank you, Michael. I’m grateful for this review and I appreciate your mindset. I would recommend you as a customer to any developer.
Abel Liu
1360
Abel Liu 2026.05.21 16:45 
 

I have no doubt Brandon has put much effort into this EA. Although in early stage, the amount and options this EA present itself is limitless. I'm still getting the hang of setting it up and testing it out. But, the sheer number of functionally and possibility can be seen in his EA, making this EA truly worth it. Will update the results again, but for now, working to add this EA into my portfolio.

William Brandon Autry
21663
Reply from developer William Brandon Autry 2026.05.21 21:47
Thank you, Abel. This review means a lot. Keep in touch.
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