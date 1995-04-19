Inducement and Sweep ICT Indicator MSIS MT4

Inducement and Sweep ICT Indicator MT4 (MSIS)

The "Inducement and Sweep ICT Indicator MT4 (MSIS)" for MetaTrader 4 is a cutting-edge tool designed to help traders analyze market structure and key liquidity areas, improving their decision-making process. This indicator accurately detects Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BOS), Inducement (IDM), and Liquidity Zones, offering a clear perspective on price action and market dynamics.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

MT4 Indicator Installation | Inducement and Sweep ICT Indicator MSIS MT5 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT4 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | Best MT4 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT4 | Prop Firm Protector: Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4 | Money Management + DrawDown Protector: Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro MT4


Indicator Overview

Category

ICT - Smart Money - Liquidity

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Reversal – Continuation

Time Frame

Multi-Time Frame

Trading Style

Scalping - Day Trading

Market

Cryptocurrency - Forex - Stocks


Key Features

The "Inducement and Sweep ICT Indicator MT4 (MSIS)" enables traders to identify Inducement (IDM) zones, where price movements are designed to attract liquidity and influence trader behavior. These zones often result in false breakouts or market traps, making them essential for strategic decision-making.

This indicator is particularly valuable for traders’ utilizing ICT and Smart Money methodologies, as it helps refine entry points and improve risk assessment.


Market Structure and Liquidity in an Uptrend

As illustrated in a USD/MXN daily chart, an uptrend develops after a Change of Character (CHoCH) occurs. Each subsequent Break of Structure (BOS) is marked automatically by the indicator, helping traders track market progression.


Market Structure and Liquidity in a Downtrend

In the USD/CAD 1-hour chart, a downtrend is established following a Break and Change of Character (CHoCH). As new price lows form, the indicator highlights liquidity traps and inducement areas, assisting traders in identifying key reversal zones.


Indicator Settings

  • Chart and object colors: Adapts to the background for optimal visibility.
  • Candles to analyze: Scans up to 1,000 previous candles.
  • Swing CHoCH detection: Defines market shifts based on 30 candles left and right.
  • Swing BOS detection: Determines structural breaks at a value of 1.
  • Swing Inducement detection: Recognizes inducement points with a value of 3.


Conclusion

With its ability to detect Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BOS), Inducement (IDM), and Liquidity Zones, the "Inducement and Sweep ICT Indicator MT4 (MSIS)" provides traders with a powerful tool for analyzing price action.

Those following ICT and Smart Money strategies can use this indicator to pinpoint liquidity inducement areas and execute trades with higher confidence.

Recommended products
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (2)
Indicators
Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT4 The Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator is a powerful tool for detecting market trends and breakout points. Specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this support and resistance indicator uses a dynamic trendline and signal arrows to accurately reflect the direction and potential reversal of price movements. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4 The Judas Indicator with Confirmation is specifically designed to detect deceptive price movements on the chart. This tool helps traders recognize the true market trend by filtering out fake breakouts, reducing the risk of falling for false signals. By confirming the primary trend within a 1-minute timeframe , it minimizes the chances of traders making incorrect decisions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Judas Sw
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Head and Shoulders Visual Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Head and Shoulders Visual Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Head and Shoulders Visual Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to detect potential trend reversal patterns in the market. Built on classic chart pattern logic, this MT4 indicator identifies two key formations: the Head and Shoulders Top (Bearish) and the Inverse Head and Shoulders (Bullish). These patterns are widely recognized for signaling the end of a trend and the beginning of a new one. «Indicator
FREE
TPO Trading Analyzer Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
TPO Trading Analyzer Indicator MetaTrader 4 The TPO Trading Analyzer Indicator evaluates market activity using Time Price Opportunity (TPO) analysis. This tool functions as a market profile, highlighting price zones with the highest trading concentration and revealing hidden support and resistance areas. It uses color-coded histograms to represent volume, with the intensity of each bar indicating the trade volume at that level. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Forex X Code Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Forex X Code Indicator for MT4 The Forex X Code Indicator for MT4 is a specialized tool integrated into the MetaTrader 4 platform, tailored for identifying market trends and signaling potential trade opportunities in the Forex environment. Utilizing price behavior patterns, it monitors directional movement and highlights optimal zones for entering or exiting trades. Graphically, this indicator appears as color-coded bars—blue signifying bullish momentum and red representing bearish pressure. «In
FREE
Price Volume Divergence Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Price Volume Divergence Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Price Volume Divergence Indicator is one of the simplest tools for detecting and trading volume divergences in financial markets. This MT4 signal and forecast indicator automatically identifies both classic and hidden divergences, displaying trading signals directly on the chart.  Bullish signals are marked in blue , while bearish signals are shown in purple . «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Price Volume Di
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Anti Bat Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Anti Bat Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 The Anti Bat Harmonic Pattern Indicator automatically identifies and draws patterns using price structure analysis algorithms combined with Fibonacci ratios. This harmonic pattern is essentially the inverse of the traditional Bat pattern. While the Bat pattern is designed to pinpoint a strong reversal zone after a significant retracement, the Anti Bat pattern represents a shallower correction, with price reversals occurring at different Fibonacci ratios co
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (48)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Swan Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Swan Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 Download the Swan Harmonic Pattern Indicator, a harmonic pattern tool for MT4 designed to detect potential price reversal points and forecast future market movements. One of the standout features of this indicator is its ability to display two distinct variations: the Black Swan and White Swan patterns, applicable in both bullish and bearish market conditions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Swan Harmonic Pattern Indicator
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicators
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Sideway Trend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a practical analytical tool designed to detect consolidation phases where the market lacks directional movement. During such periods of reduced volatility, the indicator visualizes the range-bound behavior. Once the price breaks out of this sideways phase, the tool issues clear entry signals, enabling traders to act with improved timing and accuracy. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Insta
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Head and Shoulders Pattern
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator - Your Key to Recognizing Trend Reversals Unlock the power of pattern recognition with the "Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator." This cutting-edge tool, designed for MetaTrader, is your trusted ally in identifying one of the most powerful chart patterns in technical analysis. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies the process of spotting the Head and Shoulders pattern, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. Key
FREE
Color RSI Indicator with Alert MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Color RSI Indicator with Alert (CRA) for Meta Trader 4 The Color RSI Indicator with Alert (CRA) for Meta Trader 4 is an enhanced version of the traditional RSI tool, designed to provide real-time visual cues and notifications. While it operates on the same principles as the classic RSI, it stands out by dynamically changing its color once price levels hit critical thresholds—green for oversold (30) and red for overbought (70)—and simultaneously triggering alerts to inform users of market sentime
FREE
Classic Harmonic Butterfly Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Classic Harmonic Butterfly Pattern Indicator for MT4 The Classic Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator is designed to visually detect and display butterfly patterns on MetaTrader 4 charts, highlighting potential price reversal zones. A distinctive feature of this pattern is that point "D" extends beyond the initial point "X." The appearance of the butterfly pattern typically signals the conclusion of the current trend and the potential beginning of a new directional move. This indicator displays
FREE
Key Price Action Levels Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Key Price Action Levels Indicator for MT4 The Key Price Action Levels Indicator for MetaTrader 4 marks important zones on the chart where price has historically reacted. These zones often act as support or resistance, or represent supply and demand areas. The indicator uses a color-coded system to visually display rounded price levels directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Key Price Action Levels Indicator MT5  | ALL Products By  TradingFind
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Judas Swing ICT Forex with Confirmation MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Judas Swing ICT Forex With Confirmation Indicator MT4 The Judas Swing ICT Forex with Confirmation Indicator is designed based on the ICT trading approach, leveraging market structure and liquidity analysis within the one-minute chart. This tool assists traders in recognizing key liquidity zones and significant trend reversals. This MetaTrader 4 indicator highlights areas where liquidity builds up and potential false breakouts, commonly referred to as Judas Swings . These zones are distinctly mar
FREE
Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 The Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator accurately identifies the key pivot points X, A, B, C, and D and automatically plots the harmonic structure on the chart. Bullish patterns appear in red, and bearish patterns in blue, providing clear insights into market trends. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Anti Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5  | ALL Products By  TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:  Ref
FREE
Adjustable Fractal MT4
Dmitry Timin
4.76 (25)
Indicators
Adjustable Fractal MT4 is a modification of Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The fractal consists of a two sets of arrows - up (upper fractals) and down (lower fractals). Each fractal satisfies the following conditions: Upper fractal - maximum (high) of a signal bar exceeds or is equal to maximums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right; Lower fractal - minimum (low) of a signal bar is less or equal to minimums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right. Unlike a s
FREE
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT4 The ZP Day Trading Indicator identifies price range zones and displays them using colored boxes on the chart. Price fluctuations within a defined area, between a support and resistance zone, form the trading range zone. This indicator is developed based on the Price Action trading style and, besides marking the zones, provides entry signals for trades. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5   | ALL Produ
FREE
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Introducing Koala Supply Demand Indicator for MetaTrader 4 : Welcome to  Koala Supply Demand Indicator. This indicators designed to identify unbroken supply and demand zones in different time frames, this indicator can help trader to view market as zone areas, you can see how price respect some power full zones, this indicator also can show you price action signals when they formed inside zones. The best related product, combining the MSB concept with supply and demand, is available here. I rec
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (139)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a very complex thing not only
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (5)
Indicators
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 25 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
IQ Gold Gann Levels a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch the e
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicators
Gold Stuff is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. At it indicator work full auto  Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff. You can find it at my profile. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual here  Please note that I do not sell my
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Trend Reversal – Your Ally for Identifying Trend Reversals on MT4 Are you looking for a powerful and intuitive tool to enhance your market analysis and make more informed decisions? The Trend Reversal indicator is specifically designed for traders who want to accurately identify trend reversal points directly on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Thanks to its combination of advanced algorithms and proven techniques, Trend Reversal provides clear and visible signals to help you recognize key market mom
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicators
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands – Adaptive Volatility Tool for Real Markets Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands is an advanced MT4 indicator that improves the traditional Bollinger Bands by automatically selecting the best period and deviation values using historical trade simulation. Instead of fixed inputs, the indicator runs real-time optimization to find the most effective parameters based on actual market behavior. This allows the bands to adjust to changing volatility and price structure without
Trend Arrow Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicators
Trend Arrow Super The indicator not repaint or change its data. A professional, yet very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals. Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations. Buy signal: Arrow + Histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy. Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram of red color, enter immediately on the market to sell.
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 31% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a secret formula. With only ONE chart it gives Alerts for all 28 currency pairs. Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity! Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confir
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (19)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend indicators are one of the areas of technical analysis for use in trading on financial markets. The Angular Trend Lines comprehensively determines the trend direction and generates entry signals. In addition to smoothing the average direction of candles, it also uses the slope of the trend lines. The principle of constructing Gann angles was taken as the basis for the slope angle. The technical analysis indicator combines candlestick smoothing and chart geometry. There are two types of tre
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Indicators
M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Buy and Sell Volume Spikes Indicator
Andrei Vasilenko
5 (2)
Indicators
Hello Guys, Please check my MQL5 profile page for educational videos/strategies especially if you are going to BackTest the indicator. WinningSpell Indicator (No Repaint) shows Buyers and Sellers activity on any given chart and timeframe of any quote that is available in MT4 platform. It calculates those values by a sophisticated formulae that I have discovered a long time ago and improved over the years. It uses OHLCV values of every M1 bar to make the calculation for any timeframe by a formul
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (33)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your personal n
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. The signals of the indicator DO NOT REPAINT! In
More from author
TP and SL Calculator MT5
Eda Kaya
3.6 (5)
Utilities
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The  Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator  serves as a valuable  risk  and  capital  management tool for determining and setting  take profit (TP)  and  stop loss (SL) levels . These levels can be  easily  drawn directly on the chart using the indicator. This tool enhances capital management by providing a separate box that includes the following features: The ability to create and manage  take profit  and  stop loss levels  for both  Buy  and  Sell  
FREE
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 Designed with the principles of ICT and Smart Money strategies, the Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is an essential tool for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It identifies and highlights significant price levels by marking bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown. These levels represent potential price reversal areas, often influenced by large institutional and bank orders. As price reaches these key zones, it is likely
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator RRR MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (6)
Utilities
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT5 The R/R Ratio Calculator is an essential tool designed to help traders set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels directly on the chart while analyzing each trade's risk reward ratio . This indicator features a user-friendly management panel for adjusting levels and a movable box that clearly displays the Take Profit , Entry Point , and Stop Loss values. Traders can create these levels using two methods either by dragging the lines on the chart or by manually
FREE
Order Block Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Order Block Indicator for MT5 The Order Block Indicator (OB) is a highly efficient tool tailored for traders utilizing ICT and Smart Money trading methodologies. Specifically built for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, this indicator enables traders to pinpoint crucial price zones where major financial institutions execute their orders. These areas often act as key decision points, where price movements tend to reverse after encountering liquidity. Traders can leverage this tool to refine their
FREE
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (2)
Utilities
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5 The Trade Assistant Expert is a specialized trading tool developed for MetaTrader 5, featuring an interactive chart-based control panel for seamless trade execution and risk oversight. This expert advisor incorporates key functionalities such as automatically adjusting Stop Loss to the entry point (Break Even), activating Trailing Stop, and displaying the countdown until the next candlestick formation. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation
FREE
Market structure indicator bos choch MT5
Eda Kaya
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT5 The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is a specialized ICT-style tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . This indicator detects both primary and secondary market character shifts (CHOCH) and breaks in structure (BOS) across multiple levels, offering valuable insights for ICT and Smart Money traders . By helping traders analyze price behavior, it enhances market structure recognition and provides more precise trade opportunities. «Indicator Installati
FREE
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT5  The BOS-CHOCH market structure shift detector is an advanced tool designed for traders who analyze internal price movements on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform . This indicator leverages sophisticated algorithms to cater specifically to traders following ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money trading methods . It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) and marks them on the chart with clearly labeled annotations. A
FREE
Easy Trade Manager Expert MT5
Eda Kaya
2.67 (3)
Utilities
Easy Trade Manager Expert in MT5  The Easy Trade Manager Expert is a risk and position management tool for MetaTrader 5 . This specialized product offers a panel for easily setting Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in several straightforward ways. The management panel includes settings, a theme change for the chart, and a Risk to Reward ratio calculation based on user input. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Easy Trade Manager MT4  | ALL Products By   TradingFin
FREE
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT5
Eda Kaya
3.8 (5)
Utilities
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MetaTrader 5  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced, specialized tool for capital management, risk management, and trading in the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, designed. This expert utilizes a special panel to provide specialized functionalities for trade management. Key features of this expert include setting the risk-to-reward ratio, calculating stop loss , setting multiple take profits , and managing both take profits and stop losses, alongside other
FREE
TP and SL Calculator MT4
Eda Kaya
Utilities
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is a valuable tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform . It enables traders to calculate and display the profit and loss for each trade.  This indicator features a dedicated management box that provides several essential tools for efficient trade handling, including: Creating Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for buy and sell positions ; Determining trade volume in lots; Displaying the Risk to Reward (R/R) r
FREE
Easy Trade Manager MT4
Eda Kaya
3 (2)
Utilities
Easy Trade Manager Expert in MT4   The Easy Trade Manager Expert is a specialized product designed for effective trade management and risk reduction within the MT4 platform. This tool features a user-friendly panel to easily set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels automatically. The management panel includes settings for adjusting chart themes and calculating the Risk-to-Reward ratio. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Easy Trade Manager Expert MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4
Eda Kaya
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool tailored for traders utilizing ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator pinpoints bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, assisting traders in recognizing pivotal market zones. Order block regions are critical price areas where substantial institutional orders can heighten the probability of trend reversals or directional
FREE
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT4  The BOS-CHOCH with Label Indicator is an essential tool for traders who employ ICT and Smart Money trading strategies. Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm, this indicator detects and marks price structure breakouts (known as BOS, or Break of Structure) and shifts in market behavior (CHOCH, or Change of Character) directly on the chart. By showcasing every structural shift and market transformation, traders can efficiently observe both significant and subt
FREE
ZigZag Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
ZigZag Indicator for MT5 The ZigZag Indicator is a valuable tool available in MetaTrader 5, designed to highlight the highs and lows on a price chart. By marking pivotal turning points in price—commonly referred to as Pivot Highs and Lows (HH-HL-LH-LL)—it simplifies the process of identifying price trends. In any price movement, consecutive peaks and troughs are formed. Understanding these patterns correctly is essential for recognizing the direction of the overall market trend or short-term fl
FREE
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Utilities
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 Download  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is a specialized tool developed for capital management , risk management, and trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This advanced tool, with its functional and specialized panel, allows traders to easily manage their stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels. This expert includes features for setting acceptable loss and expected profit (R/R) and managing trades with advanced options, providing traders with a p
FREE
Order Block Void Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Order Block Void Indicator MT5 The Order Block + Void Indicator in MetaTrader 5 is an advanced tool designed to detect key liquidity areas and highlight them as order blocks. These zones are frequently utilized by institutional traders, making them ideal reference points for determining support and resistance levels. This indicator visually marks bullish order blocks with green boxes and bearish order blocks with red boxes. Additionally, once an order block is consumed, it turns gray to indic
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator RRR MT4
Eda Kaya
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool that helps traders easily define take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels, while calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. This indicator includes a management panel where traders can set the TP, SL, and R/R values. The indicator displays TP and SL levels as green and red boxes, respectively. These boxes are adjustable, allowing traders to either manually set the levels
FREE
Order Block Void indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Block Void Indicator MT4 Order Blocks represent critical price zones where institutional traders place significant buy and sell orders. These areas often serve as key support and resistance levels on price charts. The Order Block + Void indicator for MetaTrader 4 autonomously marks these order blocks on the chart. One of its notable features is displaying the percentage of the order block that has been utilized, turning the consumed section gray. This tool highlights bullish order blocks
FREE
Fair Value Gap Void MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Fair Value Gap Void MT5 The Fair Value Gap and Void (FVG + Void) indicator is specifically designed for ICT and Smart Money (SMC) traders, utilizing sophisticated algorithms to detect and highlight imbalance zones and FVGs on price charts. This tool is tailored for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, where bullish FVGs are represented in green and bearish FVGs in brown, allowing traders to quickly recognize critical trading areas. When the price revisits these zones, the indicator marks the portio
FREE
Market structure indicator bos choch MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Market structure indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-style tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to assist traders who follow ICT methodologies in recognizing shifts in the market’s dominant and secondary trends. By pinpointing structural breakouts and market character changes, traders can refine their technical analysis for more precise decision-making. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |    Market structur
FREE
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4 – Download and Guide Traders rely on a variety of tools and strategies to discover profitable investment opportunities. Among these, the Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator in MetaTrader 4 stands out as a highly effective tool. An FVG represents a price gap within the market structure where supply and demand are not balanced. These gaps emerge during sharp price movements. In simple terms, when three candlesticks form, the gap between the first and thi
FREE
Rejection Block Indicator and Void MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Rejection Block Indicator and Void MT5 The Rejection Block Indicator is a powerful tool designed to detect market reversal zones in MetaTrader 5 . By analyzing candle wicks, this indicator marks crucial rejection block areas where long upper shadows near price highs and lower shadows near price lows act as potential reversal points. Additionally, the Void (absorbed portion) within the rejection blocks is highlighted in gray. Once this void is entirely filled, it signals that the level has lost
FREE
Order Block Indicator for MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an essential tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator helps identify crucial price zones where institutional orders are likely to be concentrated, allowing traders to pinpoint potential reversals or high-impact market levels. Bullish order blocks appear in green , while bearish order blocks are displayed in brown . When pri
FREE
Cisd Cid Bpr combined indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
CISD-CSD & BPR Combined Indicator MT5 The CISD-CSD + BPR Combined Indicator is an advanced tool based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading style in MetaTrader 5. This indicator utilizes the three concepts of "CSD," "CISD," and "BPR" to identify specific zones on the chart and issue trading signals under appropriate conditions. The "CISD" concept comprises four elements: consolidation , impulse , fluctuation , and divergence . Typically, the price exits these zones with a rapid movement ( I
FREE
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4
Eda Kaya
Utilities
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized trading tool designed to enhance capital allocation and mitigate risks within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) environment. This expert advisor features an intuitive control panel that facilitates seamless trade execution, risk oversight, and fund distribution. It also incorporates key functionalities such as automatic breakeven adjustments and a Trailing Stop system for optimized trade security. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Laguerre RSI Indicator in MT5
Eda Kaya
4 (1)
Indicators
Download the Laguerre RSI Indicator for MT5    The Laguerre RSI indicator is a powerful trend-following oscillator designed for MetaTrader 5. It can function independently as a trading tool or serve as a supporting confirmation indicator within broader strategies. Unlike the traditional RSI, it significantly reduces signal lag, particularly in extended time frames. Additionally, it employs a gamma (Γ) filter that minimizes price fluctuations, leading to fewer misleading signals. «Indicator In
FREE
Improved Fair Value Gap Void MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Improved Fair Value Gap Void MT5 The Improved Fair Value Gap (iFVG + Void) indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced iteration of the traditional Fair Value Gap "FVG" indicator. Fair Value Gaps emerge following sharp price movements, marking crucial zones where supply and demand are unbalanced. Price action often gravitates back to these levels. This indicator visually marks bullish Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with green boxes and bearish Fair Value Gaps with red boxes. Additionally, it shades the us
FREE
Easy Rewa to Risk RRR Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
3 (1)
Utilities
Easy Reward to Risk RRR Indicator for MT5 The Easy Reward to Risk RRR Indicator is a powerful trading assistant that streamlines technical analysis. It calculates and visualizes the risk-to-reward ratio in real time. This tool simplifies trading decisions by displaying two distinct areas on the chart a red zone for stop-loss levels and a green zone for take-profit levels . These zones help traders visualize potential losses and gains . «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Install
FREE
Failed Breakouts SFP and OB BB Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Swing Failure Pattern BB OB Indicator for MT5 The Swing Failure Pattern (SFP) indicator is a valuable tool in MetaTrader 5, designed to identify false breakouts and key market reversal points. This indicator provides a visual representation of significant price action events such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Fake Breakout (SFP). It is particularly useful for traders following price action strategies, ICT methodologies, and Smart Money trading concepts to pinpoin
FREE
Used Fair Value Gap indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Modified Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MT5 The Modified Fair Value Gap (Modified FVG-iFVG) indicator is a sophisticated and efficient tool designed for ICT and Smart Money traders, optimized for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator detects and marks market imbalance areas (FVG), highlighting key supply and demand zones. Bullish FVG zones are displayed in green, while bearish FVG zones appear in brown. As the price revisits these levels, the indicator dynamically updates by progr
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review