Inducement and Sweep ICT Indicator MSIS MT4

Inducement and Sweep ICT Indicator MT4 (MSIS)



The "Inducement and Sweep ICT Indicator MT4 (MSIS)" for MetaTrader 4 is a cutting-edge tool designed to help traders analyze market structure and key liquidity areas, improving their decision-making process. This indicator accurately detects Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BOS), Inducement (IDM), and Liquidity Zones, offering a clear perspective on price action and market dynamics.





Indicator Overview



Category ICT - Smart Money - Liquidity Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Time Frame Multi-Time Frame Trading Style Scalping - Day Trading Market Cryptocurrency - Forex - Stocks





Key Features



The "Inducement and Sweep ICT Indicator MT4 (MSIS)" enables traders to identify Inducement (IDM) zones, where price movements are designed to attract liquidity and influence trader behavior. These zones often result in false breakouts or market traps, making them essential for strategic decision-making.

This indicator is particularly valuable for traders’ utilizing ICT and Smart Money methodologies, as it helps refine entry points and improve risk assessment.





Market Structure and Liquidity in an Uptrend



As illustrated in a USD/MXN daily chart, an uptrend develops after a Change of Character (CHoCH) occurs. Each subsequent Break of Structure (BOS) is marked automatically by the indicator, helping traders track market progression.





Market Structure and Liquidity in a Downtrend



In the USD/CAD 1-hour chart, a downtrend is established following a Break and Change of Character (CHoCH). As new price lows form, the indicator highlights liquidity traps and inducement areas, assisting traders in identifying key reversal zones.





Indicator Settings



Chart and object colors: Adapts to the background for optimal visibility.

Adapts to the background for optimal visibility. Candles to analyze: Scans up to 1,000 previous candles .

Scans . Swing CHoCH detection: Defines market shifts based on 30 candles left and right .

Defines market shifts based on . Swing BOS detection: Determines structural breaks at a value of 1 .

Determines structural breaks at a value of . Swing Inducement detection: Recognizes inducement points with a value of 3.





Conclusion



With its ability to detect Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BOS), Inducement (IDM), and Liquidity Zones, the "Inducement and Sweep ICT Indicator MT4 (MSIS)" provides traders with a powerful tool for analyzing price action.

Those following ICT and Smart Money strategies can use this indicator to pinpoint liquidity inducement areas and execute trades with higher confidence.